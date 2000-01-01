Calvin Carroll (No. 39 Power with Prestige/Cruising with Betty Chevrolet) finished 17th in Saturday night's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) Miller Lite 200 at Riverhead (NY) Raceway.

He started 18th in the lineup and completed 197 laps of the 150-lap race. Carroll competed in all 13 NWMT races so far this season and is currently 13th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.