Stafford Smith (No. 30 Stoneys Rockin Country/Chatterbox Ford) finished 10th in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West (KNPSW) NAPA Auto Parts Idaho 208 at Meridian Speedway in Idaho.

He started 14th in the lineup and completed 213 laps of the 215-lap race. Smith competed in 10 of the 12 KNPSW races so far this season and is 15th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.