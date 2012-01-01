Melissa Fifield (No. 01 Eastern Propane & Oil Chevrolet) finished 22nd in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) NAPA Fall Final at Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, CT.

She started 25th in the lineup and completed 143 laps of the 150-lap race. Fifield competed in all of the 15 NWMT races so far this season and is currently 15th in the 2017 championship standings after this event.