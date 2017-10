Spencer Boyd will drive a full schedule in the No. 76 Chevrolet Camaro for SS Green Light Racing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series in 2018.

Extending the relationship formed in 2017 with Bobby Dotter, Spencer will be back at SS Green Light Racing. Jason Miller will return as Crew Chief for the familiar looking Grunt Style Camaro, but with a new number, 76. The number was chosen for the United States of America's birthday in 1776. If the number on the side of the car is inspected closely, one can see a 17 embedded into the 76. Coming off a part-time effort in 2017, Boyd will run for 2018 Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.-jayski.com