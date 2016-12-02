Player Page

Johnny Sauter

Team: GMS Racing-21-CWT
Age / DOB:  (38) / 5/1/1978
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 200

Johnny Sauter (No. 21 Allegiant Travel Chevrolet Silverado) finished third in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Active Pest Control 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
He started sixth in the lineup, led two laps and completed all laps of the 130-lap race. Sauter is currently second in the 2017 NCWTS Championship point standings after this event, seven points behind leader Christopher Bell. Mar 7 - 10:05 AM
