Johnny Sauter
Team:
GMS Racing-21-CWT
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 5/1/1978
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 200
Latest News
Recent News
Johnny Sauter (No. 21 Allegiant Travel Chevrolet Silverado) finished third in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Active Pest Control 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
He started sixth in the lineup, led two laps and completed all laps of the 130-lap race. Sauter is currently second in the 2017 NCWTS Championship point standings after this event, seven points behind leader Christopher Bell.
Mar 7 - 10:05 AM
On October 15, 2015, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) veteran Johnny Sauter announced he would be joining GMS Racing (GMS) for the 2016 season in an effort to claim his first NCWTS championship.
After reuniting with former crew chief and longtime friend Joe Shear Jr. in June, Sauter racked up 12 top-10 finishes in 13 starts leading into the first race of the second round of the inaugural Chase for the NCWTS Championship. In his 13th NCWTS season, Sauter raised the championship trophy alongside his family and a team that had just completed its third full-time season in NASCAR. Sauter has found a home with GMS and will return in 2017 to defend not only his win at Daytona International Speedway, but his NCWTS Championship as well. He will continue to build on the Sauter-Shear legacy, a history that started in the Midwest with their fathers competing against each other.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 10:11:00 PM
Source:
GMS Racing
Johnny Sauter (No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado) won his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) championship; becoming the first inaugural NCWTS Chase champion.
He is the 15th different driver to win the NCWTS championship. Sauter finished third in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway to claim the title. He finished the 2016 season with three wins, 12 top fives, 19 top 10s and one pole.
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 12:10:00 AM
Johnny Sauter (No. 21 Allegiant Travel Chevrolet Silverado) finished second in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ.
He started fourth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Sauter is the leader in the point standings after this event and moves on to the season-ending Championship 4 round next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Top-seeded, to compete for the 2016 NCWTS Championship.
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 08:54:00 PM
Sauter: Second in NCWTS points after Atlanta
Mar 7 - 10:05 AM
Johnny Sauter set to defend 2016 title
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 10:11:00 PM
Johnny Sauter: 2016 NASCAR Truck Series Champ
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 12:10:00 AM
Sauter Top-seeded in truck Championship 4
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 08:54:00 PM
More Johnny Sauter Player News
