Dwight Howard | Center | #8 Team: Atlanta Hawks Age / DOB: (31) / 12/8/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'11' / 265 College: None Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (1) / ORL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $23,180,275 2017-18: $23,500,000 2018-19: $23,819,725 2019-20: UFA

Dwight Howard (back) will not play against the Nuggets on Friday. He did not even travel for the game in Denver. With Howard out, he'll now have the entire weekend to get right before Monday's game in Minnesota. The Hawks started Kyle Korver and moved Paul Millsap to the five against a big Wolves frontline on Wednesday -- it didn't work -- but they may be able to go smaller against the Nuggets. Mike Muscala will still be worth a DFS punt or can be used as a stream while the wings also benefit. Source: Chris Vivlamore on Twitter

Dwight Howard (back) will remain on the sidelines for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves. This will be Howard's second straight game on the sidelines, and we're going to consider him questionable for Friday's game in Denver. Kyle Korver got the start in his absence on Monday, while Paul Millsap and Dennis Schroder each saw an uptick to their respective usage rates. Mike Muscala was a no show in limited minutes off the bench, but if Mike Budenholzer elects to give him a start, he could be on the radar as a streamer or DFS punt play. Stay tuned. Source: Chris Vivlamore on Twitter

Dwight Howard (back) said he will warmup before Wednesday's game before making a final determination on his status for Atlanta's matchup against Minnesota. For what it's worth, Howard did say his back was feeling better, but we're not going to get official confirmation on his status until just prior to tip-off. If he is able to play, Kyle Korver will likely return to the bench, and guys like Paul Millsap and Dennis Schroder won't be quite as active on offense. Stay tuned. Source: Chris Vivlamore on Twitter