Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Kent Bazemore
(G/F)
Dwight Howard
(C)
Kyle Korver
(G/F)
Taurean Prince
(F)
Thabo Sefolosha
(G/F)
Malcolm Delaney
(G)
Kris Humphries
(F/C)
Paul Millsap
(F)
Dennis Schroder
(G)
Tiago Splitter
(F/C)
Tim Hardaway Jr.
(G/F)
Ryan Kelly
(F)
Mike Muscala
(F/C)
Mike Scott
(F)
Dwight Howard | Center | #8
Team:
Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 12/8/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 265
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 1 (1) / ORL
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $23,180,275 2017-18: $23,500,000 2018-19: $23,819,725 2019-20: UFA
Latest News
Recent News
Dwight Howard (back) will not play against the Nuggets on Friday.
He did not even travel for the game in Denver. With Howard out, he'll now have the entire weekend to get right before Monday's game in Minnesota. The Hawks started Kyle Korver and moved Paul Millsap to the five against a big Wolves frontline on Wednesday -- it didn't work -- but they may be able to go smaller against the Nuggets. Mike Muscala will still be worth a DFS punt or can be used as a stream while the wings also benefit.
Dec 22 - 4:05 PM
Source:
Chris Vivlamore on Twitter
Dwight Howard (back) will remain on the sidelines for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
This will be Howard's second straight game on the sidelines, and we're going to consider him questionable for Friday's game in Denver. Kyle Korver got the start in his absence on Monday, while Paul Millsap and Dennis Schroder each saw an uptick to their respective usage rates. Mike Muscala was a no show in limited minutes off the bench, but if Mike Budenholzer elects to give him a start, he could be on the radar as a streamer or DFS punt play. Stay tuned.
Dec 21 - 6:35 PM
Source:
Chris Vivlamore on Twitter
Dwight Howard (back) said he will warmup before Wednesday's game before making a final determination on his status for Atlanta's matchup against Minnesota.
For what it's worth, Howard did say his back was feeling better, but we're not going to get official confirmation on his status until just prior to tip-off. If he is able to play, Kyle Korver will likely return to the bench, and guys like Paul Millsap and Dennis Schroder won't be quite as active on offense. Stay tuned.
Dec 21 - 11:50 AM
Source:
Chris Vivlamore on Twitter
Dwight Howard (back) is being listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Howard sat out Monday's win over the Thunder, which resulted in Kyle Korver returned to the starting five, Thabo Sefolosha shifting over to the four-spot and Paul Millsap getting heavy run at the five while dominating the offense. Mike Muscala, however, was pretty much a no-show in 11 minutes off the bench, but he'll have the opportunity for a bounce-back performance on Wednesday if D12 again hits the sidelines. Still, the primary beneficiaries here are Dennis Schroder and Millsap.
Dec 20 - 3:35 PM
Source:
KL Chouinard on Twitter
Dwight Howard (back) out for Friday night
Dec 22 - 4:05 PM
Dwight Howard (back) out Wednesday vs. MIN
Dec 21 - 6:35 PM
Dwight Howard headed for a game-time call
Dec 21 - 11:50 AM
Dwight Howard (back) questionable Wednesday
Dec 20 - 3:35 PM
More Dwight Howard Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Hawks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
26
758
369
339
31
25
146
231
.632
77
147
.524
0
0
0.0
38
65
14.2
13.0
1.2
1.0
2.5
1.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2004
ORL
82
32.6
4.3
8.3
.520
0.0
0.0
.000
3.4
5.0
.671
3.5
6.5
10.0
0.9
2.0
0.9
1.7
2.8
12.0
2005
ORL
82
36.9
5.7
10.7
.531
0.0
0.0
.000
4.3
7.3
.595
3.5
9.0
12.5
1.5
2.6
0.8
1.4
3.4
15.8
2006
ORL
82
36.9
6.4
10.6
.603
0.0
0.0
.500
4.8
8.1
.586
3.5
8.8
12.3
1.9
3.9
0.9
1.9
3.0
17.6
2007
ORL
82
37.7
7.1
11.9
.599
0.0
0.0
.000
6.5
10.9
.590
3.4
10.8
14.2
1.3
3.2
0.9
2.1
3.3
20.7
2008
ORL
79
35.7
7.1
12.4
.572
0.0
0.0
.000
6.4
10.7
.594
4.3
9.6
13.8
1.4
3.0
1.0
2.9
3.4
20.6
2009
ORL
82
34.7
6.2
10.2
.612
0.0
0.1
.000
5.9
10.0
.592
3.5
9.7
13.2
1.8
3.3
0.9
2.8
3.5
18.3
2010
ORL
78
37.6
7.9
13.4
.593
0.0
0.1
.000
7.0
11.7
.596
4.0
10.1
14.1
1.4
3.6
1.4
2.4
3.3
22.9
2011
ORL
54
38.3
7.7
13.4
.573
0.0
0.1
.000
5.2
10.6
.491
3.7
10.8
14.5
1.9
3.2
1.5
2.1
2.9
20.6
2012
LAK
76
35.8
6.2
10.7
.578
0.0
0.1
.167
4.7
9.5
.492
3.3
9.1
12.4
1.4
3.0
1.1
2.4
3.8
17.1
2013
HOU
71
33.7
6.7
11.3
.591
0.0
0.1
.286
4.9
9.0
.547
3.3
8.9
12.2
1.8
3.2
0.8
1.8
3.4
18.3
2014
HOU
41
29.9
6.1
10.3
.593
0.0
0.0
.500
3.5
6.6
.528
2.7
7.8
10.5
1.2
2.8
0.7
1.3
3.3
15.8
2015
HOU
71
32.1
5.2
8.5
.620
0.0
0.1
.000
3.3
6.7
.489
3.4
8.4
11.8
1.4
2.3
1.0
1.6
3.1
13.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2004
ORL
82
2670
352
677
.520
0
2
.000
277
413
.671
287
536
823
75
165
77
136
232
981
2005
ORL
82
3025
468
881
.531
0
2
.000
356
598
.595
288
734
1022
125
217
65
115
277
1292
2006
ORL
82
3025
526
873
.603
1
2
.500
390
666
.586
283
725
1008
158
317
70
156
245
1443
2007
ORL
82
3088
583
974
.599
0
4
.000
529
897
.590
279
882
1161
110
263
74
176
274
1695
2008
ORL
79
2820
560
979
.572
0
2
.000
504
849
.594
336
757
1093
112
240
77
231
270
1624
2009
ORL
82
2844
510
834
.612
0
7
.000
483
816
.592
284
798
1082
144
274
75
228
287
1503
2010
ORL
78
2933
619
1044
.593
0
7
.000
546
916
.596
309
789
1098
107
279
107
186
258
1784
2011
ORL
54
2070
416
726
.573
0
7
.000
281
572
.491
200
585
785
104
175
81
116
159
1113
2012
LAK
76
2722
470
813
.578
1
6
.167
355
721
.492
251
694
945
108
225
84
186
291
1296
2013
HOU
71
2396
473
800
.591
2
7
.286
349
638
.547
231
635
866
131
229
60
128
240
1297
2014
HOU
41
1224
251
423
.593
1
2
.500
143
271
.528
110
321
431
50
115
28
53
137
646
2015
HOU
71
2281
372
600
.620
0
6
.000
232
474
.489
238
597
835
98
166
69
113
219
976
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 21
MIN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 19
@OKC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 17
CHA
1
35
4
6
.667
0
0
.000
2
4
.500
5
18
23
1
1
1
0
4
10
Dec 16
@TOR
1
34
10
13
.769
0
0
.000
7
10
.700
7
8
15
1
1
0
0
3
27
Dec 13
ORL
1
29
9
10
.900
0
0
.000
2
3
.667
9
7
16
1
5
0
1
0
20
Dec 9
@MLW
1
28
3
4
.750
0
0
.000
4
6
.667
2
5
7
2
2
1
2
2
10
Dec 7
MIA
1
35
9
11
.818
0
0
.000
5
6
.833
7
10
17
4
1
1
2
2
23
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Dennis Schroder
2
Malcolm Delaney
SG
1
Kent Bazemore
2
Kyle Korver
SF
1
Thabo Sefolosha
2
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Sidelined
Tim Hardaway Jr. (groin) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Wolves.
He was able to go back to the bench to join his teammates, but the Hawks will just hold him out. Hardaway Jr. lasted just one minutes off the bench with only two points. Considering he was back on the bench, this seems like a day-to-day issue. If he does need to miss time, it'll be Taurean Prince, Kent Bazemore, Kyle Korver and Thabo Sefolosha picking up some extra run.
Dec 21
3
Taurean Prince
4
Ryan Kelly
PF
1
Paul Millsap
2
Mike Muscala
3
Mike Scott
C
1
Dwight Howard
Sidelined
Dwight Howard (back) will not play against the Nuggets on Friday.
He did not even travel for the game in Denver. With Howard out, he'll now have the entire weekend to get right before Monday's game in Minnesota. The Hawks started Kyle Korver and moved Paul Millsap to the five against a big Wolves frontline on Wednesday -- it didn't work -- but they may be able to go smaller against the Nuggets. Mike Muscala will still be worth a DFS punt or can be used as a stream while the wings also benefit.
Dec 22
2
Kris Humphries
3
Tiago Splitter
Sidelined
Tiago Splitter will miss at least six more weeks with a right calf strain.
He was nearing a return from his latest hamstring issue, so this is a new injury. Splitter also had hip surgery last season and just can't seem to stay healthy. He may not be in the rotation when he returns because Mike Muscala has been fantastic.
Nov 25
