Player Page

Roster

Dwight Howard | Center | #8

Team: Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:  (31) / 12/8/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 265
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (1) / ORL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Dwight Howard (back) will not play against the Nuggets on Friday.
He did not even travel for the game in Denver. With Howard out, he'll now have the entire weekend to get right before Monday's game in Minnesota. The Hawks started Kyle Korver and moved Paul Millsap to the five against a big Wolves frontline on Wednesday -- it didn't work -- but they may be able to go smaller against the Nuggets. Mike Muscala will still be worth a DFS punt or can be used as a stream while the wings also benefit. Dec 22 - 4:05 PM
Source: Chris Vivlamore on Twitter
More Dwight Howard Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
267583693393125146231.63277147.524000.0386514.213.01.21.02.51.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004ORL8232.64.38.3.5200.00.0.0003.45.0.6713.56.510.00.92.00.91.72.812.0
2005ORL8236.95.710.7.5310.00.0.0004.37.3.5953.59.012.51.52.60.81.43.415.8
2006ORL8236.96.410.6.6030.00.0.5004.88.1.5863.58.812.31.93.90.91.93.017.6
2007ORL8237.77.111.9.5990.00.0.0006.510.9.5903.410.814.21.33.20.92.13.320.7
2008ORL7935.77.112.4.5720.00.0.0006.410.7.5944.39.613.81.43.01.02.93.420.6
2009ORL8234.76.210.2.6120.00.1.0005.910.0.5923.59.713.21.83.30.92.83.518.3
2010ORL7837.67.913.4.5930.00.1.0007.011.7.5964.010.114.11.43.61.42.43.322.9
2011ORL5438.37.713.4.5730.00.1.0005.210.6.4913.710.814.51.93.21.52.12.920.6
2012LAK7635.86.210.7.5780.00.1.1674.79.5.4923.39.112.41.43.01.12.43.817.1
2013HOU7133.76.711.3.5910.00.1.2864.99.0.5473.38.912.21.83.20.81.83.418.3
2014HOU4129.96.110.3.5930.00.0.5003.56.6.5282.77.810.51.22.80.71.33.315.8
2015HOU7132.15.28.5.6200.00.1.0003.36.7.4893.48.411.81.42.31.01.63.113.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004ORL822670352677.52002.000277413.6712875368237516577136232981
2005ORL823025468881.53102.000356598.5952887341022125217651152771292
2006ORL823025526873.60312.500390666.5862837251008158317701562451443
2007ORL823088583974.59904.000529897.5902798821161110263741762741695
2008ORL792820560979.57202.000504849.5943367571093112240772312701624
2009ORL822844510834.61207.000483816.5922847981082144274752282871503
2010ORL7829336191044.59307.000546916.59630978910981072791071862581784
2011ORL542070416726.57307.000281572.491200585785104175811161591113
2012LAK762722470813.57816.167355721.492251694945108225841862911296
2013HOU712396473800.59127.286349638.547231635866131229601282401297
2014HOU411224251423.59312.500143271.528110321431501152853137646
2015HOU712281372600.62006.000232474.4892385978359816669113219976
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 21MIN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 19@OKC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 17CHA13546.66700.00024.500518231110410
Dec 16@TOR1341013.76900.000710.70078151100327
Dec 13ORL129910.90000.00023.66797161501020
Dec 9@MLW12834.75000.00046.6672572212210
Dec 7MIA135911.81800.00056.833710174112223

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Dennis Schroder
2Malcolm Delaney
SG1Kent Bazemore
2Kyle Korver
SF1Thabo Sefolosha
2Tim Hardaway Jr.
3Taurean Prince
4Ryan Kelly
PF1Paul Millsap
2Mike Muscala
3Mike Scott
C1Dwight Howard
2Kris Humphries
3Tiago Splitter
 

 