Emeka Okafor | Center | #50

Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:  (34) / 9/28/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 260
College: Connecticut
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (2) / CHA
The 76ers have signed Emeka Okafor to a training camp deal.
They also agreed to a training camp deal with Kris Humphries this week. Joel Embiid's (knee) health is still a question mark and Jahlil Okafor is on the trade block, but Emeka isn't a lock to make the final roster by any means. He's been out of the league since 2013 and recently turned 35, so he'd likely have a limited role if he sticks around past camp. Sep 25 - 9:14 AM
Source: 76ers on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004CHA7335.66.113.7.4470.00.0.0002.94.7.6093.87.110.90.91.70.81.72.915.1
2005CHA2633.75.012.2.4150.00.0.0003.24.8.6563.66.410.01.22.00.81.93.413.2
2006CHA6734.85.911.0.5320.00.0.0002.64.4.5933.97.411.31.21.70.92.63.114.4
2007CHA8233.25.610.5.5350.00.0.0002.64.6.5703.17.610.70.92.00.81.72.913.8
2008CHA8232.85.39.4.5610.00.0.0002.74.5.5933.46.710.10.61.80.61.73.013.2
2009NO 8228.94.28.0.5300.00.0.0001.93.3.5623.16.09.00.71.40.71.52.710.4
2010NO 7231.74.27.3.5730.00.0.0002.03.6.5623.26.39.50.61.70.61.83.210.3
2011NO 2728.94.27.9.5330.00.0.0001.42.7.5142.65.37.90.91.40.61.02.79.9
2012WAS7926.04.28.7.4770.00.0.0001.42.4.5712.56.28.81.21.40.61.01.89.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004CHA7326004481003.44701.000209343.60927552079564125621252141105
2005CHA26875131316.41500.00082125.656941672613153225088344
2006CHA672330394740.53200.000175295.5932584997578011157172210963
2007CHA822723460860.53500.000213374.57025562187670164621382411133
2008CHA822692433772.56100.000219369.59327555282753144481362471085
2009NO 822367348656.53000.000154274.5622514917425511154127218850
2010NO 722285300524.57301.000145258.5622304546844211940127230745
2011NO 27781114214.53300.0003874.514701432132437162673266
2012WAS792055328687.47700.000109191.571199493692931074577145765
