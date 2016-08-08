Emeka Okafor | Center | #50 Team: Philadelphia 76ers Age / DOB: (34) / 9/28/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'11' / 260 College: Connecticut Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (2) / CHA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The 76ers have signed Emeka Okafor to a training camp deal. They also agreed to a training camp deal with Kris Humphries this week. Joel Embiid's (knee) health is still a question mark and Jahlil Okafor is on the trade block, but Emeka isn't a lock to make the final roster by any means. He's been out of the league since 2013 and recently turned 35, so he'd likely have a limited role if he sticks around past camp. Source: 76ers on Twitter

Emeka Okafor will attempt an NBA comeback according to Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press. This isn't the first time that the former No. 2 pick has attempted a comeback, but Okafor has been medically cleared to return and is "determined" to play again. He last played for the Wizards in 2013 before a herniated disc in his neck put his career in jeopardy. Okafor has already been in touch with some teams according to this report and will likely start lining up workouts. He will be 35 in September, so the veteran will likely have a limited role if he can land a contract. Source: Jon Krawczynski on Twitter

Emeka Okafor will attempt a comeback to join a contending team in December or January. He's 33 years old and has been out of the NBA since 2012-13. Okafor was thinking about a comeback in 2015, but he decided to wait a year. He's had a litany of injuries with a neck injury keeping him out for the 2014-15 season. Source: ESPN.com