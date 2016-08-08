Welcome,
|
Full Depth Charts
Emeka Okafor | Center | #50
Team:
Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 9/28/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 260
College:
Connecticut
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 1 (2) / CHA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The 76ers have signed Emeka Okafor to a training camp deal.
They also agreed to a training camp deal with Kris Humphries this week. Joel Embiid's (knee) health is still a question mark and Jahlil Okafor is on the trade block, but Emeka isn't a lock to make the final roster by any means. He's been out of the league since 2013 and recently turned 35, so he'd likely have a limited role if he sticks around past camp.
Sep 25 - 9:14 AM
Source:
76ers on Twitter
Emeka Okafor will attempt an NBA comeback according to Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press.
This isn't the first time that the former No. 2 pick has attempted a comeback, but Okafor has been medically cleared to return and is "determined" to play again. He last played for the Wizards in 2013 before a herniated disc in his neck put his career in jeopardy. Okafor has already been in touch with some teams according to this report and will likely start lining up workouts. He will be 35 in September, so the veteran will likely have a limited role if he can land a contract.
May 30 - 8:25 PM
Source:
Jon Krawczynski on Twitter
Emeka Okafor will attempt a comeback to join a contending team in December or January.
He's 33 years old and has been out of the NBA since 2012-13. Okafor was thinking about a comeback in 2015, but he decided to wait a year. He's had a litany of injuries with a neck injury keeping him out for the 2014-15 season.
Mon, Aug 8, 2016 10:21:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Emeka Okafor is likely to delay his return to the NBA until next season in an effort to fully recover from the herniated disk in his neck.
He is reportedly healthy but we don't blame him for being cautious considering how serious the injury was. Cleveland, Miami, and Dallas have all shown interest in him but it looks like they may have to move on. When we last saw Okafor on the court he averaged 9.7 points and 8.8 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game for the Washington Wizards in 2012-13, so he should still have a couple of good years left in the tank when he eventually returns.
Sat, Jan 3, 2015 09:03:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
76ers sign Emeka Okafor
Sep 25 - 9:14 AM
Emeka Okafor attempting an NBA comeback?
May 30 - 8:25 PM
Emeka Okafor planning an NBA comeback?
Mon, Aug 8, 2016 10:21:00 PM
Emeka Okafor likely to delay return to NBA
Sat, Jan 3, 2015 09:03:00 AM
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2004
CHA
73
35.6
6.1
13.7
.447
0.0
0.0
.000
2.9
4.7
.609
3.8
7.1
10.9
0.9
1.7
0.8
1.7
2.9
15.1
2005
CHA
26
33.7
5.0
12.2
.415
0.0
0.0
.000
3.2
4.8
.656
3.6
6.4
10.0
1.2
2.0
0.8
1.9
3.4
13.2
2006
CHA
67
34.8
5.9
11.0
.532
0.0
0.0
.000
2.6
4.4
.593
3.9
7.4
11.3
1.2
1.7
0.9
2.6
3.1
14.4
2007
CHA
82
33.2
5.6
10.5
.535
0.0
0.0
.000
2.6
4.6
.570
3.1
7.6
10.7
0.9
2.0
0.8
1.7
2.9
13.8
2008
CHA
82
32.8
5.3
9.4
.561
0.0
0.0
.000
2.7
4.5
.593
3.4
6.7
10.1
0.6
1.8
0.6
1.7
3.0
13.2
2009
NO
82
28.9
4.2
8.0
.530
0.0
0.0
.000
1.9
3.3
.562
3.1
6.0
9.0
0.7
1.4
0.7
1.5
2.7
10.4
2010
NO
72
31.7
4.2
7.3
.573
0.0
0.0
.000
2.0
3.6
.562
3.2
6.3
9.5
0.6
1.7
0.6
1.8
3.2
10.3
2011
NO
27
28.9
4.2
7.9
.533
0.0
0.0
.000
1.4
2.7
.514
2.6
5.3
7.9
0.9
1.4
0.6
1.0
2.7
9.9
2012
WAS
79
26.0
4.2
8.7
.477
0.0
0.0
.000
1.4
2.4
.571
2.5
6.2
8.8
1.2
1.4
0.6
1.0
1.8
9.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2004
CHA
73
2600
448
1003
.447
0
1
.000
209
343
.609
275
520
795
64
125
62
125
214
1105
2005
CHA
26
875
131
316
.415
0
0
.000
82
125
.656
94
167
261
31
53
22
50
88
344
2006
CHA
67
2330
394
740
.532
0
0
.000
175
295
.593
258
499
757
80
111
57
172
210
963
2007
CHA
82
2723
460
860
.535
0
0
.000
213
374
.570
255
621
876
70
164
62
138
241
1133
2008
CHA
82
2692
433
772
.561
0
0
.000
219
369
.593
275
552
827
53
144
48
136
247
1085
2009
NO
82
2367
348
656
.530
0
0
.000
154
274
.562
251
491
742
55
111
54
127
218
850
2010
NO
72
2285
300
524
.573
0
1
.000
145
258
.562
230
454
684
42
119
40
127
230
745
2011
NO
27
781
114
214
.533
0
0
.000
38
74
.514
70
143
213
24
37
16
26
73
266
2012
WAS
79
2055
328
687
.477
0
0
.000
109
191
.571
199
493
692
93
107
45
77
145
765
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Markelle Fultz
2
T.J. McConnell
3
Jerryd Bayless
Sidelined
The 76ers expect Jerryd Bayless (wrist surgery) to be ready for training camp, according to beat writer Tom Moore.
Bayless will resume scrimmaging this summer and should be ready for opening night, which is good news for Philly since they owe him a guaranteed $17.6 million through 2019. T.J. McConnell played well last season, however, and Ben Simmons will be assuming PG duties, so it's hard to expect anything from Bayless in fantasy leagues.
May 31
SG
1
J.J. Redick
2
Timothe Luwawu
Sidelined
Timothe Luwawu has been ruled out of Eurobasket 2017 with the French National Team after picking up a knee injury at camp.
He was diagnosed with patellar tendinopathy, but it's more commonly known as Jumper's Knee. There's no real reason to be concerned and TLC should be fine with a couple weeks of rest. The 76ers didn't do him any favors this offseason by bringing in J.J. Redick and Furkan Korkmaz, so TLC won't be a standard-league fantasy target on draft day despite a strong finish to the 2016-17 season.
Jul 31
3
Nik Stauskas
SF
1
Robert Covington
Sidelined
Brett Brown said he sees Robert Covington "starting and ending" games for the 76ers this season.
The 76ers will likely be rolling out a starting five of Markelle Fultz, J.J. Redick, Covington, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid (knee) when the 2017-18 season begins, with Dario Saric being used in a sixth man type role. Covington should be able to score at a more efficient rate this season with the improved offense around him, and it sounds like he'll still be a significant part of the rotation, so he could turn out to be one of the better value picks towards the middle rounds on draft day.
Sep 20
2
Justin Anderson
3
Furkan Korkmaz
PF
1
Ben Simmons
2
Dario Saric
3
Amir Johnson
4
James Michael McAdoo
C
1
Joel Embiid
Sidelined
Joel Embiid (knee) has yet to go through any 5-on-5 work and head coach Brett Brown said he's not sure what Embiid will be able to do when training camp opens up next week.
76ers' GM Bryan Colangelo made it clear that Embiid has not suffered any setbacks in his recovery from the arthroscopic procedure that he underwent on his left knee back in March, but it's a bit strange that Embiid has still not been cleared for contact a full six months removed from what is traditionally just a 4-6 week recovery period. Colangelo also said it's too early to tell when Embiid will be able to scrimmage, so it sounds like he'll be entering camp at less than 100 percent, and there's a chance he might not be ready for the preseason.
Sep 20
2
Richaun Holmes
3
Jahlil Okafor
Sidelined
Gary Washburn believes the Celtics are still in the mix to trade for Jahlil Okafor.
Washburn adds that he doesn't think Danny Ainge would be willing to trade any young talent or draft picks, an indication that Okafor's value is still minimal around the league. The 76ers are expected to showcase Okafor in the preseason and that might extend into the regular season, but we'd expect Richaun Holmes to be the primary backup at center when it's all said and done.
Sep 24
