Shaun Livingston will rest on Sunday vs. the Magic. He's only playing 17.4 minutes per game this season, so this won't have a huge impact on the rotation. With Livingston out, Ian Clark gets a small bump off the bench and Andre Iguodala will run the offense a bit more than usual for the second unit. Source: Anthony Slater on Twitter

Shaun Livingston said once again that he's hoping to re-sign with the Warriors this summer. "They’ve found a way to fit me in and make the most of my talents, the ones that I have left," Livingston said. "Just having a comfort zone here, getting adapted, having a family in the Bay, I would love to stay here." Assuming the Warriors re-sign Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant this summer, the Warriors will have to be creative to fit Livingston under the salary cap. Livingston is averaging 4.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 17.3 minutes per game this season. Source: SF Gate

Shaun Livingston (left hip, right elbow contusions) will be available for Monday's game vs. the Nuggets. Originally listed as questionable, Livingston should see his normal workload of 17.2 minutes per game. He's not a fantasy option with season averages of 4.7 points and 1.7 assists. Source: Anthony Slater on Twitter