Shaun Livingston | Guard | #34

Team: Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:  (31) / 9/11/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 192
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (4) / LAC
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Shaun Livingston will rest on Sunday vs. the Magic.
He's only playing 17.4 minutes per game this season, so this won't have a huge impact on the rotation. With Livingston out, Ian Clark gets a small bump off the bench and Andre Iguodala will run the offense a bit more than usual for the second unit. Jan 22 - 10:16 AM
Source: Anthony Slater on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
42731226847018103175.5892035.57101.0008355.42.01.70.40.80.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004LAC3027.13.07.2.4140.00.1.0001.52.0.7460.72.23.05.02.51.10.42.77.4
2005LAC6125.02.45.7.4270.00.1.1250.91.3.6880.72.33.04.51.80.80.52.65.8
2006LAC5429.93.98.3.4630.10.3.3131.52.1.7071.02.43.45.12.01.10.52.59.3
2008OKC1219.32.65.0.5170.00.0.0000.80.8.9000.32.12.31.70.80.60.21.05.9
2009WAS3622.12.95.6.5170.00.2.0001.21.3.8750.41.72.23.61.60.50.31.76.9
2010CHA7317.22.55.4.4660.00.1.2501.51.7.8640.41.62.02.21.20.60.41.56.6
2011MLW5818.82.24.7.4690.00.1.6671.11.4.7850.71.42.12.11.10.50.31.45.5
2012CLE6622.02.55.2.4800.00.1.0001.31.5.8670.51.92.43.31.20.70.51.96.3
2013BKN7626.03.16.4.4830.00.1.1672.12.5.8270.92.43.23.21.41.20.42.38.3
2014GS 7818.82.55.1.5000.00.0.0000.81.2.7140.61.82.33.31.30.60.31.45.9
2015GS 7819.42.64.9.5360.00.2.1671.01.2.8600.51.62.23.01.00.70.31.86.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004LAC3081489215.41402.0004459.74622678915175321182222
2005LAC611524149349.42718.1255377.688411421832731114632160352
2006LAC541613208449.463516.31382116.707561281842741085929135503
2008OKC122313160.51700.000910.90032528209721271
2009WAS36795104201.51706.0004248.87516627812958171161250
2010CHA731259185397.46614.250108125.86429120149164884729109479
2011MLW581088127271.46923.6676279.785398412312266272079318
2012CLE661453166346.48004.0008598.86731127158215764831127417
2013BKN761976235487.48316.167158191.827671792462451059331172629
2014GS 781469198396.50002.0006591.714431401832591024920110461
2015GS 781512203379.536212.1678093.86042127169237785727140488
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 20@HOU11823.66700.00000.000123120114
Jan 18OKC12048.50000.00000.000101110008
Jan 16CLE11567.85700.000111.0000221100413
Jan 12DET12157.71400.00000.0001012000110
Jan 10MIA11835.60000.00024.500000100038
Jan 8@SAC11934.75000.00000.000022011006
Jan 6MEM11634.75000.00012.500022231027

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Stephen Curry
2Shaun Livingston
SG1Klay Thompson
2Ian Clark
3Patrick McCaw
SF1Kevin Durant
2Andre Iguodala
PF1Draymond Green
2David West
3Kevon Looney
4James Michael McAdoo
C1Zaza Pachulia
2JaVale McGee
3Anderson Varejao
4Damian Jones
 

 