Player Page

Roster

Devin Harris | Guard | #34

Team: Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:  (33) / 2/27/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 185
College: Wisconsin
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (5) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Devin Harris will come off the bench against the Thunder on Thursday.
This makes a lot more sense. We'll let you know how Harris does, but expect Jackson to get most of the minutes. Harris is only worth a look in deep leagues. Jan 26 - 8:05 PM
More Devin Harris Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2945516554431350133.3764046.8702576.3293215.71.91.50.40.70.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004DAL7615.42.14.8.4290.61.7.3361.01.4.7570.41.01.32.21.11.00.31.85.7
2005DAL5622.73.47.2.4690.10.4.2383.04.2.7160.51.82.23.21.50.90.32.29.9
2006DAL8026.13.77.4.4920.20.6.2802.73.3.8240.61.92.53.71.81.20.33.010.2
2007BKN6431.65.010.8.4630.92.6.3353.94.7.8240.42.32.75.82.51.40.23.014.8
2008BKN6936.16.615.1.4380.93.2.2917.28.8.8200.42.93.36.93.11.70.22.421.3
2009BKN6434.75.613.8.4030.93.4.2764.86.0.7980.42.83.26.62.81.20.32.816.9
2010UTA7131.84.811.5.4220.82.5.3224.75.7.8330.22.12.47.12.91.00.12.315.2
2011UTA6327.73.88.6.4451.23.4.3622.53.3.7460.21.61.85.01.91.00.22.211.3
2012ATL5824.53.37.6.4381.34.0.3351.92.7.7270.11.92.03.41.51.10.21.89.9
2013DAL4020.42.46.4.3780.82.5.3072.32.9.8000.21.92.14.51.50.70.11.87.9
2014DAL7622.22.96.9.4181.33.5.3571.72.1.8150.21.61.83.11.11.00.21.98.8
2015DAL6420.02.65.8.4470.82.5.3291.62.2.7210.31.92.21.81.00.90.21.97.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004DAL761173157366.42944131.33678103.7572874102169827719139436
2005DAL561273190405.469521.238169236.7162699125177845316121554
2006DAL802088292593.4921450.280215261.824451511962961469621242813
2007BKN642025321693.46356167.335248301.824281451733691619010190946
2008BKN6924944551039.43864220.291496605.82030201231476212114131641470
2009BKN642219356884.40360217.276308386.7982417920342318179181781080
2010UTA712255343813.42258180.322335402.833171521695032077081631079
2011UTA631744241542.44577213.362156209.746121001123161226413136715
2012ATL581420194443.43877230.335112154.7276110116197886413103577
2013DAL4081796254.37831101.30792115.800877851785928272315
2014DAL761686219524.41895266.357132162.81513122135237857814147665
2015DAL641277167374.44752158.329101140.72118120138118666013124487
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 25NY12228.25013.33324.500044211017
Jan 22LAK11235.60024.500221.0000221000110
Jan 20UTA11824.50024.500441.0000003200310
Jan 19@MIA11703.00000.00000.000000200020
Jan 17@CHI11817.14302.000661.000202321228
Jan 15MIN11624.50002.000661.0001233000010
Jan 12@PHO11603.00001.00024.500011000022

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Deron Williams
2J.J. Barea
3Devin Harris
4Pierre Jackson
SG1Seth Curry
2Jonathan Gibson
SF1Wesley Matthews
2Dorian Finney-Smith
3Justin Anderson
4Nicolas Brussino
PF1Harrison Barnes
2Dwight Powell
C1Dirk Nowitzki
2Andrew Bogut
3Salah Mejri
 

 