Devin Harris | Guard | #34 Team: Dallas Mavericks Age / DOB: (33) / 2/27/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 185 College: Wisconsin Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (5) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $4,227,996 2017-18: $4,402,546 {Non-Guaranteed}

Devin Harris will come off the bench against the Thunder on Thursday. This makes a lot more sense. We'll let you know how Harris does, but expect Jackson to get most of the minutes. Harris is only worth a look in deep leagues.

Devin Harris, Seth Curry, Dorian Finney-Smith, Harrison Barnes and Andrew Bogut will start against the Thunder on Thursday. It was Pierre Jackson getting the vast majority of the point guard minutes last night and Devin Harris is usually limited on back-to-back sets, but coach Rick Carlisle will go with his veteran. Harris is a former All-Star and he could have a solid game, so give him a look in DFS or in deep leagues. Source: Randy Renner on Twitter

Devin Harris scored 10 points with three assists and two 3-pointers in 18 minutes against the Jazz on Friday. He'll likely be getting a few extra minutes with J.J. Barea (calf) going down. The Mavs are very unlikely to unleash Harris due to some of his injury demons, so he would only be a pickup for deeper leagues.