Luol Deng | Forward | #9

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: A's have reached out to Mark Trumbo
Report: Dozier talks expected to resolve soon
Kang dropped from South Korea's WBC roster
A's sign OF Rajai Davis to one-year deal
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
Reds sign Drew Storen to one-year deal
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
Nats willing to talk extension with Baker
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 17 AFC Targets/Touches
Jan 4
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 4
Final 2016 Power Rankings
Jan 4
Wildcard Round Rankings
Jan 4
Complete Playoff Ranks
Jan 4
Dose: Ugly Matchup in H-Town
Jan 4
Week 17 NFC Targets/Touches
Jan 3
Dose: Coaching Chaos
Jan 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Randall Cobb (ankle) back at Packers practice
Del Rio confirms Connor Cook will start at QB
Report: Redskins interested in FA Kenny Britt
Jaguars add Anthony Lynn to interviews list
Bears bringing back DC Fangio and OC Loggains
Ryan Tannehill not practicing on Wednesday
Broncos to interview Anthony Lynn next week
Lions confirm Jim Caldwell will return in '17
Amari Cooper to 'demand the ball' vs. Texans
Broncos to interview Kyle Shanahan Saturday
Seahawks sign KR Devin Hester for playoff run
Report: Vance Joseph leader for Broncos' job
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 4
Jan 4
Dose: Julius Randle Trip-dubs
Jan 4
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Luol Deng is dealing with biceps tendinitis
Andrew Bogut (knee) expected to play Thursday
Patrick Beverley (wrist) will play Thursday
Wade says knee feeling better, still a GTD
Marco Belinelli (ankle) will play Wednesday
Kevin Love, Irving questionable for Wednesday
LeBron James (illness) sits out shootaround
Watson critical of Knight's effort on defense
Evan Fournier (heel) a game-time decision
X-rays come back clean on JaMychal Green
D'Angelo Russell scores 18, hits six treys
Julius Randle posts a 19-14-11 triple-double
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Winter Classic Recap
Jan 4
Nylander: Leafs Power Driver
Jan 4
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 4
Jackets Streak Climbs To 16
Jan 4
New Year, New Lines
Jan 3
Dose: Vladimir Tara-terrifc
Jan 3
Kessel on the PP
Jan 2
Dose: Awesome Auston Matthews
Jan 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Spencer Abbott likely linemates Toews, Hossa
Marian Hossa (UBI) is set to return Thursday
Bruins put goalie Anton Khudobin on waivers
Timo Meier moves to top line Tuesday
Rick Nash won't play Wednesday
T. Pearson scores GWG in OT win over Sharks
Shea Weber scores in return to Nashville
Nikita Kucherov picks up 3 points in loss
Nikolaj Ehlers scores 2G, 1A in win over TB
Evgeny Kuznetsov nets 1G, 3A in OT W over TO
Blue Jackets extend winning streak to 16
Mike Cammalleri scores goal, assist in win
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bret Holmes announces full ARCA schedule
Rumor: Kyle Larson secures Credit One
Buescher expects to return to RFR
Plan ahead: Clint Bowyer best at Talladega
Münter eyes another ARCA Daytona start
JRM not fielding Truck Series team in 2017
Harvick returns to broadcast booth in 2017
Landauer on Forbes 30 Under 30 Sports List
Atlanta scheduled for repaving project
Trent Owens to be Chris Buescher’s crew chief
Plan ahead: Landon Cassill best at Talladega
Brad Keselowski tied for 3rd-best avg. finish
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Matsuyama a 5/1 co-fave at Kapalua Resort
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Wolverines sign OC Tim Drevno to extension
Report: WR McManus to declare for the Draft
Browns, Bears to coach Senior Bowl rosters
OSU LB McMillan opts into the 2017 NFL Draft
DL Solomon Thomas declares for NFL Draft
Nobody knows what Trubisky's intentions are
TTU's QBs thinned further, Duffey suspended
Report: WMU HC Fleck is MN's No. 1 target
NC State EDGE Chubb returning to school
Scout: Smith-Schuster is an avg route runner
Two sport athlete Derrick Griffin off to NFL
Ross' inj history includes two meniscus tears
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Afobe decides against attending the AFCoN
Moreno could deputise for Milner in the cup
Barragan injury opens the door for Friend
Lee Grant makes Stoke City move permanent
Sam not happy after Benteke shoulder injury
Arsenal fightback without hamstrung Coquelin
Giroud completes Arsenal comeback v Cherries
Swans announce new manager, defeat Palace
Mike Phelan sacked as Hull City manager
Zaha off to AFCON on a high note
Watford winless streak extends to five
Race for Schneiderlin's signature hots up
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Tarik Black
(F/C)
Luol Deng
(F)
Timofey Mozgov
(C)
Thomas Robinson
(F)
Metta World Peace
(G/F)
Jose Calderon
(G)
Marcelo Huertas
(G)
Larry Nance
(F)
D'Angelo Russell
(G)
Nick Young
(G/F)
Jordan Clarkson
(G)
Brandon Ingram
(F)
Julius Randle
(F)
Lou Williams
(G)
Ivica Zubac
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Luol Deng | Forward | #9
Team:
Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 4/16/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 220
College:
Duke
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 1 (7) / PHO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $18,000,000 2017-18: $17,190,000 2018-19: $18,000,000 2019-20: $18,810,000 2020-21: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Luol Deng (right biceps tendinitis) did not practice on Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Portland.
He didn't appear to get hurt on Tuesday night in his 31 minutes, so this may be a wear-and-tear issue for the 31-year-old Deng. He did have a minor nerve issue with his arm in 2014, but he didn't miss time. In other words, this is a new issue for the oft-injured Deng. He's played well, so his owners should hold him. If he's out, Brandon Ingram, Thomas Robinson and the guards should get a few extra minutes.
Jan 4 - 2:22 PM
Source:
Lakers on Twitter
Luol Deng finished Sunday's home loss to the Raptors with two points on 1-of-6 shooting, three rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes of action.
Luol Deng finished Sunday's home loss to the Raptors with two points on 1-of-6 shooting, three rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes of action. The veteran was a sneaky value lately for the past few weeks, but he's cooled off in L.A.'s past three games while averaging 4.7 points on combined 6-of-20 shooting. His minutes are hovering in the low-30s and they're unlikely to dip until Larry Nance (knee) returns, so despite the slump Deng is worth a look for opportunistic, short-term value.
Jan 2 - 12:43 AM
Luol Deng played 34 minutes, but hit just 1-of-4 shots for three points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in Thursday's 101-89 loss to Dallas.
Deng has been pretty hot all month but this was his lowest-scoring game since Dec. 7. He also had just nine points in his previous game, but the minutes are still there. Let's just call this a slump and hope he breaks out of it on Sunday against the Raptors.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 01:17:00 AM
Luol Deng double-doubled on Sunday with 13 points and 12 rebounds, adding two assists, two steals, two blocks and zero turnovers in 34 minutes of action.
"I just think I’m getting more comfortable with our offense," Deng said, explaining his strong play. "A lot of times at the beginning of the year, guys were kind of standing still. The way I play, I’m always moving, I like to move the ball. And I think we’ve shown at times how to play that way." Deng looks refreshed lately, to say the least, and he's an even more appealing fantasy option with Larry Nance (knee) out roughly four weeks.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 02:02:00 AM
Source:
NBA.com
Luol Deng is dealing with biceps tendinitis
Jan 4 - 2:22 PM
Luol Deng shoots 1-of-6 vs. Raptors on Sunday
Jan 2 - 12:43 AM
Luol Deng disappears in loss to Mavericks
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 01:17:00 AM
Luol Deng double-doubles vs. Clippers
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 02:02:00 AM
More Luol Deng Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Irving
CLE
(5754)
2
C. Paul
LAC
(5372)
3
D. Lillard
POR
(4958)
4
J. Lin
BKN
(4787)
5
G. Dragic
MIA
(4781)
6
G. Hill
UTA
(4673)
7
B. Griffin
LAC
(4669)
8
B. Beal
WAS
(4195)
9
B. Simmons
PHI
(4069)
10
H. Whiteside
MIA
(3994)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Lakers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
38
1040
301
217
63
39
116
300
.387
33
48
.688
36
112
.321
12
30
7.9
5.7
1.7
1.0
0.8
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2004
CHI
61
27.3
4.6
10.6
.434
0.5
1.9
.265
2.0
2.7
.741
1.5
3.8
5.3
2.2
1.9
0.8
0.4
1.6
11.7
2005
CHI
78
33.4
5.7
12.2
.463
0.3
1.0
.269
2.7
3.5
.750
1.6
5.0
6.6
1.9
1.3
0.9
0.6
1.6
14.3
2006
CHI
82
37.5
7.7
14.9
.517
0.0
0.1
.143
3.4
4.4
.777
1.8
5.3
7.1
2.5
1.9
1.2
0.6
2.0
18.8
2007
CHI
63
33.7
6.8
14.2
.479
0.1
0.3
.364
3.2
4.2
.770
2.2
4.1
6.3
2.5
1.9
0.9
0.5
1.9
17.0
2008
CHI
49
34.0
5.4
12.1
.448
0.2
0.4
.400
3.1
3.9
.796
1.6
4.4
6.0
1.9
1.5
1.2
0.5
1.7
14.1
2009
CHI
70
37.9
6.8
14.5
.466
0.5
1.2
.386
3.6
4.7
.764
1.9
5.4
7.3
2.0
1.9
0.9
0.9
1.8
17.6
2010
CHI
82
39.2
6.5
14.1
.460
1.4
4.1
.345
3.1
4.1
.753
1.4
4.4
5.8
2.8
1.9
1.0
0.6
2.0
17.4
2011
CHI
54
39.5
5.8
14.0
.412
1.5
4.0
.367
2.4
3.1
.770
1.4
5.1
6.5
2.9
1.8
1.0
0.7
1.5
15.3
2012
CHI
75
38.7
6.2
14.6
.426
1.0
3.1
.322
3.1
3.8
.816
2.2
4.2
6.3
3.0
1.9
1.1
0.4
1.4
16.5
2013
CLE
63
35.1
5.9
13.7
.431
0.9
3.0
.302
3.4
4.3
.791
1.6
4.2
5.7
2.9
1.8
1.0
0.1
1.8
16.0
2014
MIA
72
33.6
5.1
10.9
.469
1.1
3.1
.355
2.7
3.5
.761
1.4
3.8
5.2
1.9
1.5
0.9
0.3
1.5
14.0
2015
MIA
74
32.4
4.6
10.1
.455
1.2
3.5
.344
2.0
2.6
.755
1.5
4.5
6.0
1.9
1.1
1.0
0.4
1.6
12.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2004
CHI
61
1663
280
645
.434
31
117
.265
120
162
.741
92
230
322
135
118
48
27
98
711
2005
CHI
78
2602
442
954
.463
21
78
.269
207
276
.750
127
389
516
147
105
72
50
128
1112
2006
CHI
82
3074
630
1218
.517
1
7
.143
279
359
.777
148
431
579
204
153
97
48
167
1540
2007
CHI
63
2126
429
896
.479
8
22
.364
204
265
.770
136
258
394
155
120
57
29
117
1070
2008
CHI
49
1666
265
591
.448
8
20
.400
152
191
.796
80
215
295
94
72
60
25
85
690
2009
CHI
70
2654
473
1014
.466
32
83
.386
252
330
.764
131
381
512
143
134
66
61
129
1230
2010
CHI
82
3213
531
1155
.460
115
333
.345
253
336
.753
116
360
476
230
156
78
48
162
1430
2011
CHI
54
2131
311
755
.412
79
215
.367
127
165
.770
77
273
350
157
96
56
36
81
828
2012
CHI
75
2899
466
1093
.426
75
233
.322
230
282
.816
162
314
476
222
144
81
32
105
1237
2013
CLE
63
2213
371
860
.431
57
189
.302
212
268
.791
99
262
361
183
114
62
9
111
1011
2014
MIA
72
2420
369
787
.469
78
220
.355
191
251
.761
103
273
376
139
108
65
22
109
1007
2015
MIA
74
2395
339
745
.455
88
256
.344
145
192
.755
108
335
443
140
81
74
29
122
911
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 3
MEM
1
31
1
4
.250
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
2
4
6
6
1
0
0
0
3
Jan 1
TOR
1
30
1
6
.167
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
3
2
0
0
0
1
2
Dec 29
DAL
1
34
1
4
.250
0
1
.000
1
2
.500
0
2
2
1
0
1
0
1
3
Dec 27
UTA
1
33
4
10
.400
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
1
8
9
2
1
1
1
2
9
Dec 25
LAC
1
34
4
9
.444
0
3
.000
5
7
.714
5
7
12
2
0
2
2
1
13
Dec 23
@ORL
1
31
3
8
.375
1
2
.500
4
4
1.000
1
9
10
3
2
0
1
2
11
Dec 22
@MIA
1
34
5
10
.500
3
6
.500
0
0
.000
0
7
7
2
2
2
0
1
13
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
D'Angelo Russell
2
Jordan Clarkson
3
Jose Calderon
4
Marcelo Huertas
SG
1
Nick Young
2
Lou Williams
SF
1
Luol Deng
Sidelined
Luol Deng (right biceps tendinitis) did not practice on Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Portland.
He didn't appear to get hurt on Tuesday night in his 31 minutes, so this may be a wear-and-tear issue for the 31-year-old Deng. He did have a minor nerve issue with his arm in 2014, but he didn't miss time. In other words, this is a new issue for the oft-injured Deng. He's played well, so his owners should hold him. If he's out, Brandon Ingram, Thomas Robinson and the guards should get a few extra minutes.
Jan 4
2
Brandon Ingram
3
Metta World Peace
PF
1
Julius Randle
2
Larry Nance
Sidelined
Larry Nance (knee) did some work on a weight-bearing treadmill on Thursday.
This is a great sign for Nance. He's expected to be out until around MLK Day, but the Lakers have to be pleased he may only have a bone bruise. With him out, it's been Luol Deng and more small-ball lineups to fill the void at the four.
Dec 29
3
Thomas Robinson
C
1
Timofey Mozgov
2
Tarik Black
3
Ivica Zubac
Headlines
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 4
Jan 4
Mike Gallagher and Jonas Nader dig in on Wednesday's light slate.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 4
Jan 4
»
Dose: Julius Randle Trip-dubs
Jan 4
»
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
»
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
»
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
»
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
NBA Headlines
»
Luol Deng is dealing with biceps tendinitis
»
Andrew Bogut (knee) expected to play Thursday
»
Patrick Beverley (wrist) will play Thursday
»
Wade says knee feeling better, still a GTD
»
Marco Belinelli (ankle) will play Wednesday
»
Kevin Love, Irving questionable for Wednesday
»
LeBron James (illness) sits out shootaround
»
Watson critical of Knight's effort on defense
»
Evan Fournier (heel) a game-time decision
»
X-rays come back clean on JaMychal Green
»
D'Angelo Russell scores 18, hits six treys
»
Julius Randle posts a 19-14-11 triple-double
NBA Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved