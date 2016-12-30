Player Page

Roster

Luol Deng | Forward | #9

Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:  (31) / 4/16/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 220
College: Duke
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (7) / PHO
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Luol Deng (right biceps tendinitis) did not practice on Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Portland.
He didn't appear to get hurt on Tuesday night in his 31 minutes, so this may be a wear-and-tear issue for the 31-year-old Deng. He did have a minor nerve issue with his arm in 2014, but he didn't miss time. In other words, this is a new issue for the oft-injured Deng. He's played well, so his owners should hold him. If he's out, Brandon Ingram, Thomas Robinson and the guards should get a few extra minutes. Jan 4 - 2:22 PM
Source: Lakers on Twitter
More Luol Deng Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3810403012176339116300.3873348.68836112.32112307.95.71.71.00.80.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004CHI6127.34.610.6.4340.51.9.2652.02.7.7411.53.85.32.21.90.80.41.611.7
2005CHI7833.45.712.2.4630.31.0.2692.73.5.7501.65.06.61.91.30.90.61.614.3
2006CHI8237.57.714.9.5170.00.1.1433.44.4.7771.85.37.12.51.91.20.62.018.8
2007CHI6333.76.814.2.4790.10.3.3643.24.2.7702.24.16.32.51.90.90.51.917.0
2008CHI4934.05.412.1.4480.20.4.4003.13.9.7961.64.46.01.91.51.20.51.714.1
2009CHI7037.96.814.5.4660.51.2.3863.64.7.7641.95.47.32.01.90.90.91.817.6
2010CHI8239.26.514.1.4601.44.1.3453.14.1.7531.44.45.82.81.91.00.62.017.4
2011CHI5439.55.814.0.4121.54.0.3672.43.1.7701.45.16.52.91.81.00.71.515.3
2012CHI7538.76.214.6.4261.03.1.3223.13.8.8162.24.26.33.01.91.10.41.416.5
2013CLE6335.15.913.7.4310.93.0.3023.44.3.7911.64.25.72.91.81.00.11.816.0
2014MIA7233.65.110.9.4691.13.1.3552.73.5.7611.43.85.21.91.50.90.31.514.0
2015MIA7432.44.610.1.4551.23.5.3442.02.6.7551.54.56.01.91.11.00.41.612.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004CHI611663280645.43431117.265120162.74192230322135118482798711
2005CHI782602442954.4632178.269207276.75012738951614710572501281112
2006CHI8230746301218.51717.143279359.77714843157920415397481671540
2007CHI632126429896.479822.364204265.77013625839415512057291171070
2008CHI491666265591.448820.400152191.796802152959472602585690
2009CHI7026544731014.4663283.386252330.76413138151214313466611291230
2010CHI8232135311155.460115333.345253336.75311636047623015678481621430
2011CHI542131311755.41279215.367127165.7707727335015796563681828
2012CHI7528994661093.42675233.322230282.81616231447622214481321051237
2013CLE632213371860.43157189.302212268.791992623611831146291111011
2014MIA722420369787.46978220.355191251.76110327337613910865221091007
2015MIA742395339745.45588256.344145192.755108335443140817429122911
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 3MEM13114.25013.33300.000246610003
Jan 1TOR13016.16702.00000.000123200012
Dec 29DAL13414.25001.00012.500022101013
Dec 27UTA133410.40013.33300.000189211129
Dec 25LAC13449.44403.00057.71457122022113
Dec 23@ORL13138.37512.500441.00019103201211
Dec 22@MIA134510.50036.50000.0000772220113

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D'Angelo Russell
2Jordan Clarkson
3Jose Calderon
4Marcelo Huertas
SG1Nick Young
2Lou Williams
SF1Luol Deng
2Brandon Ingram
3Metta World Peace
PF1Julius Randle
2Larry Nance
3Thomas Robinson
C1Timofey Mozgov
2Tarik Black
3Ivica Zubac
 

 