Luol Deng | Forward | #9

Luol Deng (right biceps tendinitis) did not practice on Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Portland. He didn't appear to get hurt on Tuesday night in his 31 minutes, so this may be a wear-and-tear issue for the 31-year-old Deng. He did have a minor nerve issue with his arm in 2014, but he didn't miss time. In other words, this is a new issue for the oft-injured Deng. He's played well, so his owners should hold him. If he's out, Brandon Ingram, Thomas Robinson and the guards should get a few extra minutes. Source: Lakers on Twitter

Luol Deng finished Sunday's home loss to the Raptors with two points on 1-of-6 shooting, three rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes of action. Luol Deng finished Sunday's home loss to the Raptors with two points on 1-of-6 shooting, three rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes of action. The veteran was a sneaky value lately for the past few weeks, but he's cooled off in L.A.'s past three games while averaging 4.7 points on combined 6-of-20 shooting. His minutes are hovering in the low-30s and they're unlikely to dip until Larry Nance (knee) returns, so despite the slump Deng is worth a look for opportunistic, short-term value.

Luol Deng played 34 minutes, but hit just 1-of-4 shots for three points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in Thursday's 101-89 loss to Dallas. Deng has been pretty hot all month but this was his lowest-scoring game since Dec. 7. He also had just nine points in his previous game, but the minutes are still there. Let's just call this a slump and hope he breaks out of it on Sunday against the Raptors.