Andre Iguodala will be rested on Monday vs. the Heat. At least we got a good warning, as coach Steve Kerr hinted that this would happen on Sunday. The last time Iguodala missed a game on Dec. 10, Patrick McCaw played 21 minutes off the bench and Ian Clark saw 23 minutes. To be clear, there are no fantasy pickups here for standard-league owners. Source: Warriors PR on Twitter

Andre Iguodala could be rested on Monday vs. the Heat. He's going to play on Sunday vs. the Magic and could see a couple more minutes with Shaun Livingston resting, but the Warriors are contemplating giving Iggy the day off on Monday. Their final decision likely hinges on the workload he sees vs. the Magic. If he's rested, Ian Clark and Patrick McCaw would be candidates to see a bump in minutes. Source: Anthony Slater on Twitter

Andre Iguodala had another nice game on Wednesday, swiping four steals to go along with six points, five assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes. The 13-year veteran is quietly having a phenomenal month of January, scoring 7.3 points on 62.5 percent shooting with 1.0 threes, 3.7 boards, 3.6 assists and 0.7 steals. He's a combined 7-of-11 from deep in that span. It's inevitable that he'll cool off, but he's getting a ton of easy shot attempts and is at least worth some attention in deeper leagues.