Player Page

Roster

Andre Iguodala | Guard/Forward | #9

Team: Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:  (32) / 1/28/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 215
College: Arizona
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (9) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Andre Iguodala will be rested on Monday vs. the Heat.
At least we got a good warning, as coach Steve Kerr hinted that this would happen on Sunday. The last time Iguodala missed a game on Dec. 10, Patrick McCaw played 21 minutes off the bench and Ian Clark saw 23 minutes. To be clear, there are no fantasy pickups here for standard-league owners. Jan 23 - 12:37 PM
Source: Warriors PR on Twitter
More Andre Iguodala Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
4310862521591443899207.4782235.6293293.34416315.93.73.30.90.70.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004PHI8232.83.36.7.4930.61.7.3311.92.6.7431.14.65.73.01.71.70.62.59.0
2005PHI8237.74.28.4.5000.71.9.3543.24.3.7541.44.45.93.11.91.60.32.412.3
2006PHI7640.35.813.0.4470.62.0.3105.97.3.8201.04.75.75.73.42.00.42.618.2
2007PHI8239.67.115.6.4561.23.7.3294.56.2.7211.04.45.44.82.62.10.62.319.9
2008PHI8239.86.614.0.4731.03.2.3074.66.4.7241.14.65.75.32.71.60.41.918.8
2009PHI8238.96.013.7.4431.13.7.3103.85.2.7331.05.56.55.82.71.70.71.817.1
2010PHI6736.85.011.3.4450.92.7.3373.14.5.6930.94.95.86.32.11.50.61.614.1
2011PHI6235.64.610.2.4541.23.1.3942.03.2.6170.95.26.15.51.91.70.51.512.4
2012DEN8034.85.011.0.4511.13.6.3171.93.4.5741.04.35.35.42.61.70.71.613.0
2013GS 6332.43.57.3.4801.02.8.3541.42.1.6520.83.84.74.21.61.50.31.69.3
2014GS 7726.83.06.4.4661.02.8.3490.91.5.5960.62.83.33.01.11.20.31.37.8
2015GS 6526.72.75.7.4780.82.4.3510.81.3.6140.83.24.03.41.21.10.31.67.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004PHI822686269546.49347142.331156210.7438937546424613913848204741
2005PHI823088344688.50056158.354263349.754117364481255153135211981007
2006PHI763062443991.44748155.310452551.82077357434432261152332001386
2007PHI8232445821277.456101307.329365506.72185361446391214171491871630
2008PHI8232675421147.47380261.307377521.72492379471434222131361521541
2009PHI8231904961120.44394303.310315430.73382447529472218141551451401
2010PHI672468338759.44561181.337208300.6936132638742213810138109945
2011PHI622210287632.45476193.394121196.617563253813391151073092771
2012DEN802784396879.45191287.317155270.57482341423433206139521271038
2013GS 632041220458.48062175.35486132.652532402932631009518103588
2014GS 772066231496.46674212.34968114.59644213257228888925100604
2015GS 651736176368.47854154.3515183.61452211263219797319102457
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 22@ORL12915.20014.250221.000066531105
Jan 20@HOU12725.40012.50000.000189201015
Jan 18OKC12534.75000.00000.000112524016
Jan 16CLE125551.000221.000221.0001235101014
Jan 12DET12135.60023.66700.000000200038
Jan 10MIA12946.66712.50000.000145400009
Jan 8@SAC12936.500111.00012.500257501008

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Stephen Curry
2Shaun Livingston
SG1Klay Thompson
2Ian Clark
3Patrick McCaw
SF1Kevin Durant
2Andre Iguodala
PF1Draymond Green
2David West
3Kevon Looney
4James Michael McAdoo
C1Zaza Pachulia
2JaVale McGee
3Anderson Varejao
4Damian Jones
 

 