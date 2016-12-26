Kris Humphries | Center/Forward | #43 Team: Atlanta Hawks Age / DOB: (32) / 2/6/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 245 College: Minnesota Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (14) / UTA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $4,000,000 2017-18: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Kris Humphries will start in place of Dwight Howard (rest) on Saturday vs. the Grizzlies. Howard will be back next game, so there's no reason to pick up Humphries in most leagues. In fact, he's not a great play on Saturday because coach Mike Budenholzer said he will likely split the center minutes with Mike Muscala. Source: Chris Vivlamore on Twitter

Kris Humphries returned to the bench on Monday vs. the Wolves and played 11 minutes, scoring 12 points with five rebounds, two assists and zero turnovers. It was a great shift from Humphries, but he's not going to be a lock to play meaningful minutes on a nightly basis with Dwight Howard (back) back in action. Leave Humphries on the wire.

Kris Humphries will return to the bench for Monday's game vs. the Wolves. Dwight Howard (back) is returning from a three-game absence, so Humphries may fall completely out of the rotation with Mike Muscala playing really well off the bench. Leave Humphries on the wire.