Kris Humphries | Center/Forward | #43

Team: Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:  (32) / 2/6/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 245
College: Minnesota
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (14) / UTA
Contract: view contract details
Kris Humphries will start in place of Dwight Howard (rest) on Saturday vs. the Grizzlies.
Howard will be back next game, so there's no reason to pick up Humphries in most leagues. In fact, he's not a great play on Saturday because coach Mike Budenholzer said he will likely split the center minutes with Mike Muscala. Mar 11 - 7:40 PM
Source: Chris Vivlamore on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
45532210154221173163.4484962.7901541.36616244.73.40.50.20.50.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004UTA6713.01.74.3.4040.00.1.3330.71.5.4361.11.92.90.60.80.40.31.44.1
2005UTA6210.01.23.3.3790.00.1.0000.51.0.5230.91.62.50.50.50.40.31.33.0
2006TOR6011.11.53.1.4700.00.0.0000.91.3.6711.31.83.10.30.50.20.41.63.8
2007TOR7013.32.34.8.4830.00.0.0001.11.8.6051.32.43.70.40.70.40.41.55.7
2008TOR299.31.33.1.4220.00.0.0001.31.7.7920.81.62.40.30.30.30.21.13.9
2009BKN6917.72.65.9.4410.00.0.0001.82.8.6681.73.75.50.51.00.50.72.17.1
2010BKN7427.84.17.9.5270.00.0.0001.72.6.6653.07.410.41.11.40.41.12.310.0
2011BKN6234.95.210.8.4810.00.0.0003.44.5.7523.87.211.01.51.90.81.22.813.8
2012BKN6518.32.14.8.4480.00.0.0001.51.9.7891.93.75.60.50.90.20.52.05.8
2013BOS6920.03.36.7.5010.00.0.0001.72.1.8131.84.15.91.00.90.40.92.08.4
2014WAS6421.03.37.0.4730.00.1.0001.41.8.7441.84.76.50.90.70.50.42.08.0
2015ATL5315.82.35.6.4100.62.0.3151.31.6.7981.13.04.10.70.70.30.41.86.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004UTA67873116287.40426.33344101.436731241974352251896278
2005UTA6262177203.37905.0003465.523561011573031231682188
2006TOR6066787185.47000.0005379.671781091871832142198227
2007TOR70928161333.48302.00075124.6059016925928472528107397
2008TOR292693890.42200.0003848.7922446701088631114
2009BKN691222180408.44101.000127190.66812025837832663648145487
2010BKN742059307583.52701.000127191.665225546771841033380168741
2011BKN622162323671.48100.000209278.752233448681901195074173855
2012BKN651192139310.44802.00097123.78912623936532571633127375
2013BOS691381231461.50102.000117144.81312728240967643161136579
2014WAS641346211446.47307.00087117.74411829841657463425130509
2015ATL53836121295.41034108.3156784.798571612183638162394343
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 10TOR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 8BKN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 6GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 5IND0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 3CLE0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 1DAL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 27@BOS0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Dennis Schroder
2Malcolm Delaney
3Jose Calderon
SG1Kent Bazemore
2Gary Neal
SF1Thabo Sefolosha
2Tim Hardaway Jr.
3DeAndre Bembry
4Mike Dunleavy
5Taurean Prince
6Ryan Kelly
PF1Paul Millsap
2Ersan Ilyasova
3Mike Muscala
C1Dwight Howard
2Kris Humphries
 

 