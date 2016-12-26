Welcome,
Kris Humphries | Center/Forward | #43
Team:
Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 2/6/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 245
College:
Minnesota
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 1 (14) / UTA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $4,000,000 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kris Humphries will start in place of Dwight Howard (rest) on Saturday vs. the Grizzlies.
Howard will be back next game, so there's no reason to pick up Humphries in most leagues. In fact, he's not a great play on Saturday because coach Mike Budenholzer said he will likely split the center minutes with Mike Muscala.
Mar 11 - 7:40 PM
Source:
Chris Vivlamore on Twitter
Kris Humphries returned to the bench on Monday vs. the Wolves and played 11 minutes, scoring 12 points with five rebounds, two assists and zero turnovers.
It was a great shift from Humphries, but he's not going to be a lock to play meaningful minutes on a nightly basis with Dwight Howard (back) back in action. Leave Humphries on the wire.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 11:33:00 PM
Kris Humphries will return to the bench for Monday's game vs. the Wolves.
Dwight Howard (back) is returning from a three-game absence, so Humphries may fall completely out of the rotation with Mike Muscala playing really well off the bench. Leave Humphries on the wire.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 07:21:00 PM
Kris Humphries hit 4-of-10 shots for 10 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a block in a start for the Hawks on Friday.
Dwight Howard (back), Tim Hardaway Jr. (groin) and Kyle Korver (illness) were all out tonight, so Humps got the start. He played well, but given the fact he didn't play in any of their three previous games and hadn't scored a point in their last seven, he's not worth a look even if the Hawks regulars continue to be banged up.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 12:02:00 AM
Kris Humphries starting for Dwight Howard
Mar 11 - 7:40 PM
Kris Humphries plays 11 minutes Monday
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 11:33:00 PM
Kris Humphries will return to the bench
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 07:21:00 PM
Kris Humphries starts, goes for 10 & 8
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 12:02:00 AM
More Kris Humphries Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Hawks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
45
532
210
154
22
11
73
163
.448
49
62
.790
15
41
.366
16
24
4.7
3.4
0.5
0.2
0.5
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2004
UTA
67
13.0
1.7
4.3
.404
0.0
0.1
.333
0.7
1.5
.436
1.1
1.9
2.9
0.6
0.8
0.4
0.3
1.4
4.1
2005
UTA
62
10.0
1.2
3.3
.379
0.0
0.1
.000
0.5
1.0
.523
0.9
1.6
2.5
0.5
0.5
0.4
0.3
1.3
3.0
2006
TOR
60
11.1
1.5
3.1
.470
0.0
0.0
.000
0.9
1.3
.671
1.3
1.8
3.1
0.3
0.5
0.2
0.4
1.6
3.8
2007
TOR
70
13.3
2.3
4.8
.483
0.0
0.0
.000
1.1
1.8
.605
1.3
2.4
3.7
0.4
0.7
0.4
0.4
1.5
5.7
2008
TOR
29
9.3
1.3
3.1
.422
0.0
0.0
.000
1.3
1.7
.792
0.8
1.6
2.4
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.2
1.1
3.9
2009
BKN
69
17.7
2.6
5.9
.441
0.0
0.0
.000
1.8
2.8
.668
1.7
3.7
5.5
0.5
1.0
0.5
0.7
2.1
7.1
2010
BKN
74
27.8
4.1
7.9
.527
0.0
0.0
.000
1.7
2.6
.665
3.0
7.4
10.4
1.1
1.4
0.4
1.1
2.3
10.0
2011
BKN
62
34.9
5.2
10.8
.481
0.0
0.0
.000
3.4
4.5
.752
3.8
7.2
11.0
1.5
1.9
0.8
1.2
2.8
13.8
2012
BKN
65
18.3
2.1
4.8
.448
0.0
0.0
.000
1.5
1.9
.789
1.9
3.7
5.6
0.5
0.9
0.2
0.5
2.0
5.8
2013
BOS
69
20.0
3.3
6.7
.501
0.0
0.0
.000
1.7
2.1
.813
1.8
4.1
5.9
1.0
0.9
0.4
0.9
2.0
8.4
2014
WAS
64
21.0
3.3
7.0
.473
0.0
0.1
.000
1.4
1.8
.744
1.8
4.7
6.5
0.9
0.7
0.5
0.4
2.0
8.0
2015
ATL
53
15.8
2.3
5.6
.410
0.6
2.0
.315
1.3
1.6
.798
1.1
3.0
4.1
0.7
0.7
0.3
0.4
1.8
6.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2004
UTA
67
873
116
287
.404
2
6
.333
44
101
.436
73
124
197
43
52
25
18
96
278
2005
UTA
62
621
77
203
.379
0
5
.000
34
65
.523
56
101
157
30
31
23
16
82
188
2006
TOR
60
667
87
185
.470
0
0
.000
53
79
.671
78
109
187
18
32
14
21
98
227
2007
TOR
70
928
161
333
.483
0
2
.000
75
124
.605
90
169
259
28
47
25
28
107
397
2008
TOR
29
269
38
90
.422
0
0
.000
38
48
.792
24
46
70
10
8
8
6
31
114
2009
BKN
69
1222
180
408
.441
0
1
.000
127
190
.668
120
258
378
32
66
36
48
145
487
2010
BKN
74
2059
307
583
.527
0
1
.000
127
191
.665
225
546
771
84
103
33
80
168
741
2011
BKN
62
2162
323
671
.481
0
0
.000
209
278
.752
233
448
681
90
119
50
74
173
855
2012
BKN
65
1192
139
310
.448
0
2
.000
97
123
.789
126
239
365
32
57
16
33
127
375
2013
BOS
69
1381
231
461
.501
0
2
.000
117
144
.813
127
282
409
67
64
31
61
136
579
2014
WAS
64
1346
211
446
.473
0
7
.000
87
117
.744
118
298
416
57
46
34
25
130
509
2015
ATL
53
836
121
295
.410
34
108
.315
67
84
.798
57
161
218
36
38
16
23
94
343
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 10
TOR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 8
BKN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 6
GS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 5
IND
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 3
CLE
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 1
DAL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 27
@BOS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Dennis Schroder
2
Malcolm Delaney
3
Jose Calderon
SG
1
Kent Bazemore
2
Gary Neal
SF
1
Thabo Sefolosha
2
Tim Hardaway Jr.
3
DeAndre Bembry
4
Mike Dunleavy
Sidelined
There is still no timetable for Mike Dunleavy (ankle), but he hopes to return soon.
Dunleavy has missed eight straight games since being diagnosed with right ankle synovitis in February. "Hopefully soon," Dunleavy said of his possible return. "These kinds of things have a mind of their own. I’m optimistic that it’s going to be soon." There is only minimal fantasy impact related to Dunleavy's status, as he was averaging just 5.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 16.2 minutes in his 19 games with the Hawks before being sidelined.
Mar 11
5
Taurean Prince
6
Ryan Kelly
PF
1
Paul Millsap
2
Ersan Ilyasova
3
Mike Muscala
C
1
Dwight Howard
Sidelined
Dwight Howard (rest) will not play against the Grizzlies on Saturday.
With perhaps more teams playing on a back-to-back set than any other day all year, there are a ton of guys not playing today. With Howard out today, the Hawks will go back to using Mike Muscala, who has been out of the rotation because the Hawks go with Paul Millsap as the backup five. Kris Humphries could be in the mix as well.
Mar 11
2
Kris Humphries
