Al Jefferson (dental pain) will not play on Friday against the Grizzlies. Hopefully this is just a one-day thing for Jefferson, who was not on the injury report just an hour ago. With the Pacers getting their power forwards back, Kevin Seraphin should slide over the backup five spot behind Myles Turner against the bigger Memphis front line. Turner also get a slight bump, too. Source: Pacers on Twitter

Al Jefferson played only three minutes off the Pacers' bench vs. Cleveland on Wednesday. Big Al made his only two shots to finish with five points and three rebounds, but he was the victim of a poor matchup. The Cavs brought Channing Frye off the bench as their backup center, and coach Nate McMillan didn't want Jefferson trying to defend the perimeter. There's nothing to see here for fantasy purposes.

Al Jefferson matched his season high with 20 points vs. the Lakers on Friday, adding six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 17 minutes. He had 20 points in 17 minutes in his previous game as well, but you simply can't trust him because he's only picking up the scraps behind starting center Myles Turner right now. Big Al hit 7-of-15 from the field and 6-of-6 from the line, so at least we know he still has some gas left in the tank in case Turner ever picks up a knock.