Al Jefferson | Center/Forward | #7

Team: Indiana Pacers
Age / DOB:  (32) / 1/4/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 289
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (15) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Al Jefferson (dental pain) will not play on Friday against the Grizzlies.
Hopefully this is just a one-day thing for Jefferson, who was not on the injury report just an hour ago. With the Pacers getting their power forwards back, Kevin Seraphin should slide over the backup five spot behind Myles Turner against the bigger Memphis front line. Turner also get a slight bump, too. Feb 24 - 5:37 PM
Source: Pacers on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
578314872435216213421.5066179.77201.00015288.54.30.90.30.50.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004BOS7114.82.75.2.5280.00.0.0001.21.9.6301.72.74.40.30.90.30.82.76.7
2005BOS5918.03.26.4.4990.00.1.0001.52.3.6421.63.45.10.51.10.50.82.87.9
2006BOS6933.66.612.8.5140.00.0.0002.94.3.6813.47.511.01.32.00.71.53.416.0
2007MIN8235.68.817.6.5000.00.1.0003.54.8.7213.87.411.11.42.00.91.52.721.0
2008MIN5036.69.719.5.4970.00.1.0003.75.0.7383.47.511.01.61.80.81.72.823.1
2009MIN7632.57.414.8.4980.00.1.0002.43.5.6802.46.99.31.81.80.81.32.717.1
2010UTA8235.98.016.1.4960.00.0.0002.73.5.7612.96.89.71.81.30.61.92.918.6
2011UTA6134.08.517.2.4920.00.1.2502.22.9.7742.27.49.62.21.00.81.72.519.2
2012UTA7833.17.815.8.4940.00.2.1182.12.8.7702.07.29.22.11.31.01.12.217.8
2013CHA7335.09.618.8.5090.00.2.2002.63.8.6902.18.710.82.11.70.91.12.421.8
2014CHA6530.67.515.5.4810.00.1.4001.72.5.6551.56.98.41.71.00.71.32.116.6
2015CHA4723.35.210.7.4850.00.0.0001.52.4.6491.25.26.41.50.70.60.92.512.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004BOS711051195369.52803.00085135.63011919331224662255195475
2005BOS591062189379.49904.00086134.6429720229930623046166464
2006BOS692320453882.51401.000201295.68123751975688136481062321107
2007MIN8229167211441.50005.000284394.721308603911117167741192221726
2008MIN501832485975.49704.000186252.738172376548799239831411156
2009MIN7624685601125.49804.000181266.68018052370313713663982051301
2010UTA8229436541319.49600.000220289.761235559794149105461532381528
2011UTA6120735161048.49214.250137177.77413345258513462471011551170
2012UTA7825786111236.494217.118167217.77015656472016410580891701391
2013CHA7325577001376.509315.200191277.69015663679215512467791761594
2014CHA6519914861010.48125.400108165.655994495481136847841391082
2015CHA471096245505.48500.00072111.6495724430170343041117562
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 16WAS11168.75000.00000.0000330000412
Feb 15@CLE11337.42900.00000.000246400036
Feb 13SA11416.16700.00000.000033301122
Feb 11MLW11746.66700.00000.000044000018
Feb 10@WAS11736.50000.00000.000178110016
Feb 8CLE13221.00000.00012.500123000015
Feb 6OKC11249.44400.00000.000235100018

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeff Teague
2Aaron Brooks
3Joseph Young
SG1C.J. Miles
2Monta Ellis
3Rodney Stuckey
SF1Paul George
2Glenn Robinson III
PF1Thaddeus Young
2Lavoy Allen
3Georges Niang
4Rakeem Christmas
C1Myles Turner
2Al Jefferson
3Kevin Seraphin
 

 