Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy Baseball
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy Hockey
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy Football
Football
Player Page
Roster
Lavoy Allen
(F/C)
Monta Ellis
(G)
C.J. Miles
(G/F)
Kevin Seraphin
(F/C)
Myles Turner
(F/C)
Aaron Brooks
(G)
Paul George
(G/F)
Georges Niang
(F)
Rodney Stuckey
(G)
Joseph Young
(G)
Rakeem Christmas
(F)
Al Jefferson
(F/C)
Glenn Robinson III
(F)
Jeff Teague
(G)
Thaddeus Young
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Al Jefferson | Center/Forward | #7
Team:
Indiana Pacers
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 1/4/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 289
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 1 (15) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $10,230,179 2017-18: $9,769,821 2018-19: $10,000,000 {Non-Guaranteed}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Al Jefferson (dental pain) will not play on Friday against the Grizzlies.
Hopefully this is just a one-day thing for Jefferson, who was not on the injury report just an hour ago. With the Pacers getting their power forwards back, Kevin Seraphin should slide over the backup five spot behind Myles Turner against the bigger Memphis front line. Turner also get a slight bump, too.
Feb 24 - 5:37 PM
Source:
Pacers on Twitter
Al Jefferson played only three minutes off the Pacers' bench vs. Cleveland on Wednesday.
Big Al made his only two shots to finish with five points and three rebounds, but he was the victim of a poor matchup. The Cavs brought Channing Frye off the bench as their backup center, and coach Nate McMillan didn't want Jefferson trying to defend the perimeter. There's nothing to see here for fantasy purposes.
Feb 8 - 10:14 PM
Al Jefferson matched his season high with 20 points vs. the Lakers on Friday, adding six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 17 minutes.
He had 20 points in 17 minutes in his previous game as well, but you simply can't trust him because he's only picking up the scraps behind starting center Myles Turner right now. Big Al hit 7-of-15 from the field and 6-of-6 from the line, so at least we know he still has some gas left in the tank in case Turner ever picks up a knock.
Jan 21 - 1:39 AM
Al Jefferson scored a season-high 20 points with three rebounds, one assist and no turnovers in 17 minutes against the Kings on Wednesday.
He was huge in the second half to help get the win. Jefferson said coach Nate McMillan challenged the Pacers' manhood at half. Jefferson is playing better with a 10-point game on Monday, but he's not really a pickup in most leagues.
Jan 19 - 1:55 AM
Al Jefferson (dental pain) out for Friday
Feb 24 - 5:37 PM
Al Jefferson out of rotation vs. Cleveland
Feb 8 - 10:14 PM
Al Jefferson scores 20 points again
Jan 21 - 1:39 AM
Al Jefferson scores 20 points in win
Jan 19 - 1:55 AM
More Al Jefferson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Indiana Pacers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
57
831
487
243
52
16
213
421
.506
61
79
.772
0
1
.000
15
28
8.5
4.3
0.9
0.3
0.5
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2004
BOS
71
14.8
2.7
5.2
.528
0.0
0.0
.000
1.2
1.9
.630
1.7
2.7
4.4
0.3
0.9
0.3
0.8
2.7
6.7
2005
BOS
59
18.0
3.2
6.4
.499
0.0
0.1
.000
1.5
2.3
.642
1.6
3.4
5.1
0.5
1.1
0.5
0.8
2.8
7.9
2006
BOS
69
33.6
6.6
12.8
.514
0.0
0.0
.000
2.9
4.3
.681
3.4
7.5
11.0
1.3
2.0
0.7
1.5
3.4
16.0
2007
MIN
82
35.6
8.8
17.6
.500
0.0
0.1
.000
3.5
4.8
.721
3.8
7.4
11.1
1.4
2.0
0.9
1.5
2.7
21.0
2008
MIN
50
36.6
9.7
19.5
.497
0.0
0.1
.000
3.7
5.0
.738
3.4
7.5
11.0
1.6
1.8
0.8
1.7
2.8
23.1
2009
MIN
76
32.5
7.4
14.8
.498
0.0
0.1
.000
2.4
3.5
.680
2.4
6.9
9.3
1.8
1.8
0.8
1.3
2.7
17.1
2010
UTA
82
35.9
8.0
16.1
.496
0.0
0.0
.000
2.7
3.5
.761
2.9
6.8
9.7
1.8
1.3
0.6
1.9
2.9
18.6
2011
UTA
61
34.0
8.5
17.2
.492
0.0
0.1
.250
2.2
2.9
.774
2.2
7.4
9.6
2.2
1.0
0.8
1.7
2.5
19.2
2012
UTA
78
33.1
7.8
15.8
.494
0.0
0.2
.118
2.1
2.8
.770
2.0
7.2
9.2
2.1
1.3
1.0
1.1
2.2
17.8
2013
CHA
73
35.0
9.6
18.8
.509
0.0
0.2
.200
2.6
3.8
.690
2.1
8.7
10.8
2.1
1.7
0.9
1.1
2.4
21.8
2014
CHA
65
30.6
7.5
15.5
.481
0.0
0.1
.400
1.7
2.5
.655
1.5
6.9
8.4
1.7
1.0
0.7
1.3
2.1
16.6
2015
CHA
47
23.3
5.2
10.7
.485
0.0
0.0
.000
1.5
2.4
.649
1.2
5.2
6.4
1.5
0.7
0.6
0.9
2.5
12.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2004
BOS
71
1051
195
369
.528
0
3
.000
85
135
.630
119
193
312
24
66
22
55
195
475
2005
BOS
59
1062
189
379
.499
0
4
.000
86
134
.642
97
202
299
30
62
30
46
166
464
2006
BOS
69
2320
453
882
.514
0
1
.000
201
295
.681
237
519
756
88
136
48
106
232
1107
2007
MIN
82
2916
721
1441
.500
0
5
.000
284
394
.721
308
603
911
117
167
74
119
222
1726
2008
MIN
50
1832
485
975
.497
0
4
.000
186
252
.738
172
376
548
79
92
39
83
141
1156
2009
MIN
76
2468
560
1125
.498
0
4
.000
181
266
.680
180
523
703
137
136
63
98
205
1301
2010
UTA
82
2943
654
1319
.496
0
0
.000
220
289
.761
235
559
794
149
105
46
153
238
1528
2011
UTA
61
2073
516
1048
.492
1
4
.250
137
177
.774
133
452
585
134
62
47
101
155
1170
2012
UTA
78
2578
611
1236
.494
2
17
.118
167
217
.770
156
564
720
164
105
80
89
170
1391
2013
CHA
73
2557
700
1376
.509
3
15
.200
191
277
.690
156
636
792
155
124
67
79
176
1594
2014
CHA
65
1991
486
1010
.481
2
5
.400
108
165
.655
99
449
548
113
68
47
84
139
1082
2015
CHA
47
1096
245
505
.485
0
0
.000
72
111
.649
57
244
301
70
34
30
41
117
562
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 16
WAS
1
11
6
8
.750
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
3
3
0
0
0
0
4
12
Feb 15
@CLE
1
13
3
7
.429
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
4
6
4
0
0
0
3
6
Feb 13
SA
1
14
1
6
.167
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
3
3
3
0
1
1
2
2
Feb 11
MLW
1
17
4
6
.667
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
4
4
0
0
0
0
1
8
Feb 10
@WAS
1
17
3
6
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
7
8
1
1
0
0
1
6
Feb 8
CLE
1
3
2
2
1.000
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
1
2
3
0
0
0
0
1
5
Feb 6
OKC
1
12
4
9
.444
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
3
5
1
0
0
0
1
8
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jeff Teague
2
Aaron Brooks
3
Joseph Young
SG
1
C.J. Miles
2
Monta Ellis
3
Rodney Stuckey
SF
1
Paul George
2
Glenn Robinson III
PF
1
Thaddeus Young
Sidelined
Thaddeus Young (left wrist) and Lavoy Allen (right knee) are probable to play against the Grizzlies on Friday.
The Pacers should get their starting power forward back to fill around 31 minutes per game. In January, Young racked up 2.8 steals per game, adding averages of 10.3 points, 5.3 boards, 2.0 assists and 0.7 treys. If he's sitting on your wire, go pick him up. Kevin Seraphin is going to lose most of his minutes.
Feb 24
2
Lavoy Allen
Sidelined
Lavoy Allen (right knee) is probable for Friday against the Grizzlies.
Thaddeus Young (wrist) is also expected to come back, so Allen is likely just going to be a backup. He's played reasonably well and should still be looking at minutes in the teens tonight.
Feb 24
3
Georges Niang
4
Rakeem Christmas
C
1
Myles Turner
2
Al Jefferson
Sidelined
Al Jefferson (dental pain) will not play on Friday against the Grizzlies.
Hopefully this is just a one-day thing for Jefferson, who was not on the injury report just an hour ago. With the Pacers getting their power forwards back, Kevin Seraphin should slide over the backup five spot behind Myles Turner against the bigger Memphis front line. Turner also get a slight bump, too.
Feb 24
3
Kevin Seraphin
Headlines
Deadline Winners and Losers
Feb 24
The Rotoworld Hoops crew discusses the winners and losers of the trade deadline.
More NBA Columns
»
Deadline Winners and Losers
Feb 24
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 24
Feb 24
»
Stew: No P.J. = More T.J.
Feb 24
»
Nurkic and Cauley-Stein go off
Feb 24
»
Live Blog: Trade Deadline Day
Feb 23
»
Cauley-Stein Rising
Feb 23
»
Dose: Welcome Homie, Dario!
Feb 23
»
Wednesday Trade Breakdowns
Feb 22
NBA Headlines
»
Victor Oladipo (back) a game-time call
»
Kyle Lowry (right wrist) will not play Friday
»
Cameron Payne (illness) will not play vs. PHX
»
P.J. Tucker available to play on Friday night
»
Al Jefferson (dental pain) out for Friday
»
Thaddeus Young, Lavoy Allen are probable
»
Chris Paul (thumb) listed as questionable
»
Pau Gasol (hand) will play Friday night
»
Malcolm Delaney will start at PG on Friday
»
Bobby Portis to start at PF on Friday night
»
Dennis Schroder suspended for one game
»
Bradley (Achilles) unlikely to play Friday
NBA Links
»
Fighting Through DFS Slumps
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
