Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Team Roundup: Rangers
Oct 25
Pitching Projections Review
Oct 25
Dose: Dodgers Grab Game 1
Oct 25
Postseason Dose: Fall Classic
Oct 24
Team Roundup: Royals
Oct 23
Postseason Dose: Ready to Go
Oct 23
Postseason Dose: Astros Win
Oct 22
Postseason Dose: Astros Thrive
Oct 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Pederson starting in Game 2 of World Series
Dustin Pedroia (knee) out until late-May '18?
PHI 'zeroing in on' Dusty Wathan for manager
Turner belts go-ahead two-run shot in Game 1
Kershaw strikes out 11 in WS Game 1 victory
McCann at catcher, hitting sixth in WS Gm 1
Seager (back) hitting sixth in Game 1 of WS
Mets expected to pick up option on Cabrera
Granderson not on the Dodgers' WS roster
Braves decline club option on SP R.A. Dickey
Braves exercise $4 million option on Flowers
Mets officially name Callaway as next manager
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Doctson's Time to Deliver
Oct 25
Week 8 Power Rankings
Oct 25
Week 7: AFC Targets/Touches
Oct 25
The NFL Week 8 Worksheet
Oct 25
Daily Dose: Moore or Less
Oct 25
Podcast: Week 8 Waivers
Oct 24
Week 7: NFC Targets/Touches
Oct 24
Dose: Wentz Goes Wild
Oct 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Melv Gordon (foot) limited to start the week
Texans LT Duane Brown expected to play Sunday
Emmanuel Sanders not cleared to practice
Willie Snead (hamstring) practicing in full
Michael Thomas (knee) absent on Wednesday
C.J. Fiedorowicz back at practice Wednesday
Ben Watson (knee) could miss Week 8 vs Miami
Case Keenum (chest) limited on Wednesday
Maclin, Wallace, Watson questionable for TNF
Stefon Diggs officially limited on Wednesday
Steelers tell Bryant he'll be inactive Week 8
Broncos getting OLB Shane Ray back Week 8
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Oct. 25
Oct 25
Small Sample Size Statistics
Oct 25
Notable Numbers
Oct 25
Dose: Brow avoids catastrophe
Oct 25
The Dawn of a New Day
Oct 24
Daily Dose: Big Ben
Oct 24
NBA Power Rankings: Week 1
Oct 23
NBA Wired: Top Fantasy Pickups
Oct 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Anthony Davis (knee, quad) questionable Thurs
Dragic, Waiters, J-Rich, Johnson & Bam start
Josh Smith plans to sign with the Pelicans
Dion Waiters (ankle) will play against Spurs
D'Angelo Russell is out; Dinwiddie starting
Rodney Hood (calf) probable for Wednesday
Trevor Ariza ruled out for Saturday
Chandler Parsons resting on Wednesday
Dennis Schroder (ankle) ruled out Thursday
Myles Turner (concussion) out Wednesday
Dwyane Wade (knee) won't play Wednesday
Lucas Nogueira (ankle) ruled out Wednesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Disparity & The Jets
Oct 25
Dose: Vegas Beats The Odds
Oct 25
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Oct 24
Dose: Joe Thornton ties Kurri
Oct 24
Maple Leafs spreading out PP
Oct 23
Dose: Dorsett a Fantasy Stud
Oct 23
Waiver Wired: Rookies aplenty
Oct 22
Dose: Stamkos Strikes Again
Oct 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Zemgus Girgensons (LBI) returns on Wednesday
Eddie Lack will start against Blues on Wed
Wings might get Danny DeKeyser back Thursday
Islanders send Joshua Ho-Sang to the AHL
Kyle Turris (illness) won't play on Thursday
David Krejci (back) out at least 2 more games
Nolan Patrick (UBI) feels fine for Thursday
Michal Neuvirth will get the nod on Thursday
Kucherov stretches point streak to 10 games
Justin Schultz suffers a concussion Tuesday
Jamie Benn scores in third straight game
Anders Nilsson shuts out Wild on Tuesday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Kansas (Fall)
Oct 24
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
Oct 22
Update: Kansas (Fall)
Oct 21
DFS: Kansas (Fall)
Oct 20
Chasing Kansas (Fall)
Oct 19
Caps After Talladega (Fall)
Oct 17
Wrapup: Talladega
Oct 15
Update: Talladega (Fall)
Oct 14
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Grant Enfinger: Texas Roadhouse 200 pre-race
Spencer Davis: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Matt Crafton: Texas Roadhouse 200 pre-race
Chad Finley: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Ben Rhodes: Texas Roadhouse 200 pre-race
Natalie Decker: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Ty Majeski: ARCA runner-up at Kansas Speedway
Cody Coughlin: Texas Roadhouse 200 pre-race
Travis Braden: Kansas ARCA 150 results
Cale Gale returns to trucks at Martinsville
Bubba Wallace driving Petty's No. 43 in 2018
Justin Haley: Kansas ARCA 150 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: WGC-HSBC
Oct 24
WGC-HSBC & SFC Preview
Oct 24
Thomas wins inaugural CJ CUP
Oct 23
WGC-HSBC Champions Preview
Oct 23
Expert Picks: The CJ CUP
Oct 17
CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES Preview
Oct 17
Perez 4-shot winner at CIMB
Oct 16
Valderrama Masters Preview
Oct 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
F. Molinari will bid for second win at HSBC
Hao Tong Li heads home for HSBC appearance
Can Ross Fisher rediscover the winning touch?
Matsuyama gears up for WGC-HSBC title defense
Garcia secures Andalucia Valderrama Masters
Cameron Smith solo 3rd @ CJ CUP; R4 70
Leishman loses in sudden death @ CJ CUP
Thomas wins inaugural CJ CUP in playoff
Garcia holds the 54-hole lead at Valderrama
S. Brown R3 71; shares 54h lead at CJ CUP
Thomas co-leads CJ CUP after third-round 70
Rahm amongst notables to miss Valderrama cut
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 9
Oct 22
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
Top Big Play Running Backs
Oct 18
Match-ups Mixer: Week 8
Oct 15
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Brian Davis fully expects Buechele to start
Seminoles WR Campbell (core) done for year
Vols RB Kelly (marijuana) suspended for Sat.
Gamecocks hope Samuel (leg) can return
QB Allen 'highly questionable' for Ole Miss
Vols RB Kelly cited for marijuana possession
Taggart doesn't rule out QB Herbert vs Utah
AFC Exec on Derwin James: He's not the same
AFC Exec endlessly praises NC State DE Chubb
Bryce Love (ankle) to be a game-time decision
Western Michigan QB Wassink (collabone) done
Arkeel Newsome (shoulder) to miss 3-4 weeks
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 10
Oct 25
The Bargain Hunter - Week 10
Oct 24
FPL Draft Recap - Week 10
Oct 24
Team News - Week 9
Oct 21
Stag's Take - Gameweek 9
Oct 19
Late Fitness Check GW9
Oct 19
Sean's Super Subs - Week 9
Oct 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW9
Oct 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Iheanacho the catalyst in Cup comeback
Chelsea survive Everton in Carabao Cup
Bilic urges Hammers on after Cup comeback
Sakho still wants West Ham exit
Leicester appoint ex-Southampton boss
Leicester hires ex-Southampton boss Puel
Pellegrino hopes WBA win will dispel nerves
Hughton hoping to hang onto momentum
Huddersfield's Billing out for 12 weeks
Tadic excited by chance to travel to Brighton
Phil Jones passes himself fit for Spurs GW10
AFCB striker gives Howe sleepless nights
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Alexis Ajinca
(C)
Charles Cooke
(G)
Cheick Diallo
(F)
Frank Jackson
(G)
E'Twaun Moore
(G)
Tony Allen
(G/F)
DeMarcus Cousins
(F/C)
Solomon Hill
(F)
Jalen Jones
(F)
Jameer Nelson
(G)
Omer Asik
(C)
Dante Cunningham
(F)
Jrue Holiday
(G)
Darius Miller
(G/F)
Rajon Rondo
(G)
Ian Clark
(G)
Anthony Davis
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Josh Smith | Forward | #5
Team:
New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 12/5/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 225
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 1 (17) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Josh Smith plans to sign with the Pelicans, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.
The Pelicans can use their hardship exception here because of all their injuries. This doesn't necessarily mean Anthony Davis (knee) will miss time, and Smith may not be a lock for minutes even if he Pelicans are shorthanded. The Pelicans sure do have some characters on their roster.
Oct 25 - 6:50 PM
Source:
Shams Charania on Twitter
Josh Smith has signed a training camp deal with Israeli club Maccabi Hunter Haifa.
Smith will join the team during their three-team NBA tour against the Jazz, Pacers and Blazers, but nothing is guaranteed beyond that. Smith was linked to the Rockets and Pelicans before signing this non-guaranteed deal and could draw more NBA interest with a strong showing in October.
Sep 28 - 9:48 AM
Source:
Maccabi Hunter Haifa
The Pelicans worked out Josh Smith.
The poor Pelicans just can't keep their forward depth healthy with an injury to Quincy Pondexter last year and now Solomon Hill has a hamstring injury. The Rockets were also reportedly interested in J-Smoove, but Smith wasn't in the NBA last year -- he played in China.
Aug 31 - 3:31 PM
Source:
The Woj Pod
According to Kelly Iko of ESPN, Josh Smith is "very interested" in a return to the Rockets.
Iko adds that a deal could be in the works soon, meaning the interest is mutual. Smith spent last season in China and played well with 18.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.0 blocks. However, he also attempted 7.8 triples per game, making 2.3 of them on a 28.9 percent clip. Smith has always taken a lot of heat for launching triples at will and his shot selection is one of the reasons his NBA career went downhill. The Rockets have been shopping Ryan Anderson, so Smith could be in the mix for minutes if he lands in Houston.
Aug 21 - 9:52 AM
Source:
Kelly Iko on Twitter
Josh Smith plans to sign with the Pelicans
Oct 25 - 6:50 PM
Josh Smith signs in Israel
Sep 28 - 9:48 AM
Pelicans to work out Josh Smith
Aug 31 - 3:31 PM
Report: Josh Smith eyeing return to Rockets
Aug 21 - 9:52 AM
More Josh Smith Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Leonard
SA
(7130)
2
M. Turner
IND
(6427)
3
J. Lin
BKN
(6033)
4
E. Bledsoe
PHO
(5926)
5
G. Hayward
BOS
(5798)
6
J. Parker
MLW
(5775)
7
C. Paul
HOU
(5769)
8
D. Rose
CLE
(5747)
9
H. Whiteside
MIA
(5729)
10
R. Hood
UTA
(5722)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Now Orleans Pelicans Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2004
ATL
74
27.7
3.7
8.1
.455
0.1
0.3
.174
2.2
3.2
.688
2.0
4.2
6.2
1.7
1.8
0.8
1.9
2.1
9.7
2005
ATL
80
31.8
4.1
9.7
.425
0.4
1.4
.309
2.6
3.7
.719
2.2
4.4
6.6
2.4
2.0
0.8
2.6
3.3
11.3
2006
ATL
72
36.8
6.1
13.8
.439
0.5
2.1
.250
3.7
5.4
.693
2.3
6.3
8.6
3.3
3.2
1.4
2.9
3.3
16.4
2007
ATL
81
35.5
6.4
14.0
.457
0.3
1.2
.253
4.1
5.8
.710
2.0
6.2
8.2
3.4
3.0
1.5
2.8
3.3
17.2
2008
ATL
69
35.1
6.1
12.3
.492
0.4
1.3
.299
3.1
5.2
.588
1.9
5.3
7.2
2.4
2.3
1.4
1.6
2.7
15.6
2009
ATL
81
35.5
6.2
12.3
.505
0.0
0.1
.000
3.2
5.2
.618
2.8
6.0
8.7
4.2
2.4
1.6
2.1
3.0
15.7
2010
ATL
77
34.4
6.5
13.5
.477
0.7
2.0
.331
3.0
4.1
.725
1.7
6.8
8.5
3.3
2.6
1.3
1.6
2.8
16.5
2011
ATL
66
35.3
7.6
16.7
.458
0.4
1.7
.257
3.1
4.9
.630
2.1
7.5
9.6
3.9
2.5
1.4
1.7
2.6
18.8
2012
ATL
76
35.3
7.2
15.6
.465
0.8
2.6
.303
2.2
4.2
.517
1.8
6.7
8.4
4.2
3.0
1.2
1.8
2.3
17.5
2013
DET
77
35.5
6.7
16.0
.419
0.9
3.4
.264
2.1
3.9
.532
1.3
5.4
6.8
3.3
2.6
1.4
1.4
2.6
16.4
2014
HOU
83
27.8
5.0
11.9
.419
0.9
2.7
.316
1.5
3.1
.498
1.8
4.6
6.4
3.3
2.5
1.0
1.4
2.7
12.4
2015
HOU
55
16.0
2.3
6.3
.364
0.7
2.6
.287
0.7
1.2
.552
0.9
2.6
3.5
1.6
1.4
0.6
0.9
2.1
6.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2004
ATL
74
2050
274
602
.455
4
23
.174
163
237
.688
147
310
457
127
135
59
144
157
715
2005
ATL
80
2542
329
774
.425
34
110
.309
210
292
.719
176
355
531
191
162
64
208
260
902
2006
ATL
72
2649
436
993
.439
38
152
.250
268
387
.693
165
456
621
236
227
101
207
241
1178
2007
ATL
81
2876
518
1133
.457
25
99
.253
333
469
.710
161
506
667
272
245
123
227
269
1394
2008
ATL
69
2424
418
849
.492
26
87
.299
211
359
.588
134
364
498
169
161
94
111
184
1073
2009
ATL
81
2873
504
999
.505
0
7
.000
261
422
.618
223
482
705
342
198
130
173
240
1269
2010
ATL
77
2646
497
1041
.477
51
154
.331
229
316
.725
134
523
657
255
197
99
120
217
1274
2011
ATL
66
2329
504
1101
.458
28
109
.257
203
322
.630
136
496
632
257
164
93
115
172
1239
2012
ATL
76
2685
550
1182
.465
61
201
.303
166
321
.517
133
506
639
321
226
94
136
175
1327
2013
DET
77
2733
517
1233
.419
70
265
.264
160
301
.532
102
418
520
252
199
105
110
197
1264
2014
HOU
83
2307
414
987
.419
72
228
.316
127
255
.498
152
378
530
277
206
87
116
228
1027
2015
HOU
55
878
127
349
.364
41
143
.287
37
67
.552
51
141
192
90
77
34
47
118
332
Josh Smith's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Josh Smith's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Josh Smith's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Josh Smith's player profile.
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Rajon Rondo
Sidelined
Rajon Rondo (sports hernia) has been going through shooting drills after practices.
Rondo is still expected to miss about another month, and the recent acquisition of Jameer Nelson will allow New Orleans to be extra cautious. If you don't have an IR spot, he's probably not worth the risk.
Oct 23
2
Jameer Nelson
3
Ian Clark
4
Frank Jackson
Sidelined
Frank Jackson (foot) underwent successful surgery on Friday to repair a fifth metatarsal fracture in his right foot.
He is expected to miss 3-4 months for his second surgery on his right foot since May. There are not many details on his previous stress fracture, but a fifth metatarsal is a common bone in the foot to have problems -- the famous Jones fracture is to that bone. Expect the Pelicans to be very careful with the No. 31 pick.
Sep 1
SG
1
Jrue Holiday
2
E'Twaun Moore
3
Tony Allen
SF
1
Dante Cunningham
2
Darius Miller
3
Solomon Hill
Sidelined
Solomon Hill (torn hamstring) could be back on the court as soon as February according to Pelicans GM Dell Demps.
Hill wasn't a fantasy target before the injury, so he's safe to cross off draft boards since we won't see him until the All-Star break at the earliest. In Hill's absence, the Pelicans will likely use a committee to soak up his minutes that could include E'Twaun Moore, Tony Allen, Darius Miller and Jordan Crawford.
Sep 25
PF
1
Anthony Davis
Sidelined
Anthony Davis (knee, quad) is questionable for Thursday against the Kings.
There was no way the Pelicans were not going to put him on the injury report after he had an MRI. Davis is probably going to have a lot of questionable tags this year, but for now it looks like he's avoided a significant injury after he collided with Moe Harkless on Tuesday. If he can't go, Cheick Diallo, Dante Cunningham and Darius Miller could play more. DeMarcus Cousins has also crushed in his 59 minutes with AD, posting a 38.8 usage rate and a 69 TS%.
Oct 25
2
Cheick Diallo
C
1
DeMarcus Cousins
2
Alexis Ajinca
Sidelined
Alexis Ajinca underwent successful bilateral knee injections on Thursday and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
He has been injured since Oct. 8 and missed some game action. Ajinca wasn't a lock to be in the rotation with Check Diallo playing minutes next to both DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis in the preseason, but Diallo only played one minute in the opener.
Oct 20
3
Omer Asik
Sidelined
Omer Asik (illness) will not suit up for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
He's dealing with a pretty severe illness, and he might not play at all this season.
Oct 17
Headlines
NBA DFS Podcast for Oct. 25
Oct 25
Here's today edition for a busy DFS slate.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Oct. 25
Oct 25
»
Small Sample Size Statistics
Oct 25
»
Notable Numbers
Oct 25
»
Dose: Brow avoids catastrophe
Oct 25
»
The Dawn of a New Day
Oct 24
»
Daily Dose: Big Ben
Oct 24
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 1
Oct 23
»
NBA Wired: Top Fantasy Pickups
Oct 23
NBA Headlines
»
Anthony Davis (knee, quad) questionable Thurs
»
Dragic, Waiters, J-Rich, Johnson & Bam start
»
Josh Smith plans to sign with the Pelicans
»
Dion Waiters (ankle) will play against Spurs
»
D'Angelo Russell is out; Dinwiddie starting
»
Rodney Hood (calf) probable for Wednesday
»
Trevor Ariza ruled out for Saturday
»
Chandler Parsons resting on Wednesday
»
Dennis Schroder (ankle) ruled out Thursday
»
Myles Turner (concussion) out Wednesday
»
Dwyane Wade (knee) won't play Wednesday
»
Lucas Nogueira (ankle) ruled out Wednesday
NBA Links
»
React to NBA news properly w/ RotoGrinders Premium!
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
NFL Week 6 Ownership Projections via RotoGrinders!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved