Josh Smith | Forward | #5

Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:  (31) / 12/5/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 225
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (17) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Josh Smith plans to sign with the Pelicans, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.
The Pelicans can use their hardship exception here because of all their injuries. This doesn't necessarily mean Anthony Davis (knee) will miss time, and Smith may not be a lock for minutes even if he Pelicans are shorthanded. The Pelicans sure do have some characters on their roster. Oct 25 - 6:50 PM
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004ATL7427.73.78.1.4550.10.3.1742.23.2.6882.04.26.21.71.80.81.92.19.7
2005ATL8031.84.19.7.4250.41.4.3092.63.7.7192.24.46.62.42.00.82.63.311.3
2006ATL7236.86.113.8.4390.52.1.2503.75.4.6932.36.38.63.33.21.42.93.316.4
2007ATL8135.56.414.0.4570.31.2.2534.15.8.7102.06.28.23.43.01.52.83.317.2
2008ATL6935.16.112.3.4920.41.3.2993.15.2.5881.95.37.22.42.31.41.62.715.6
2009ATL8135.56.212.3.5050.00.1.0003.25.2.6182.86.08.74.22.41.62.13.015.7
2010ATL7734.46.513.5.4770.72.0.3313.04.1.7251.76.88.53.32.61.31.62.816.5
2011ATL6635.37.616.7.4580.41.7.2573.14.9.6302.17.59.63.92.51.41.72.618.8
2012ATL7635.37.215.6.4650.82.6.3032.24.2.5171.86.78.44.23.01.21.82.317.5
2013DET7735.56.716.0.4190.93.4.2642.13.9.5321.35.46.83.32.61.41.42.616.4
2014HOU8327.85.011.9.4190.92.7.3161.53.1.4981.84.66.43.32.51.01.42.712.4
2015HOU5516.02.36.3.3640.72.6.2870.71.2.5520.92.63.51.61.40.60.92.16.0
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004ATL742050274602.455423.174163237.68814731045712713559144157715
2005ATL802542329774.42534110.309210292.71917635553119116264208260902
2006ATL722649436993.43938152.250268387.6931654566212362271012072411178
2007ATL8128765181133.4572599.253333469.7101615066672722451232272691394
2008ATL692424418849.4922687.299211359.588134364498169161941111841073
2009ATL812873504999.50507.000261422.6182234827053421981301732401269
2010ATL7726464971041.47751154.331229316.725134523657255197991202171274
2011ATL6623295041101.45828109.257203322.630136496632257164931151721239
2012ATL7626855501182.46561201.303166321.517133506639321226941361751327
2013DET7727335171233.41970265.264160301.5321024185202521991051101971264
2014HOU832307414987.41972228.316127255.498152378530277206871162281027
2015HOU55878127349.36441143.2873767.5525114119290773447118332
PosRoleName
PG1Rajon Rondo
2Jameer Nelson
3Ian Clark
4Frank Jackson
SG1Jrue Holiday
2E'Twaun Moore
3Tony Allen
SF1Dante Cunningham
2Darius Miller
3Solomon Hill
PF1Anthony Davis
2Cheick Diallo
C1DeMarcus Cousins
2Alexis Ajinca
3Omer Asik
 

 