J.R. Smith | Guard/Forward | #5

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:  (31) / 9/9/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 225
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (18) / NO
Contract: view contract details
J.R. Smith (thumb) is scheduled to have surgery on Friday, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.
This matches up with the previous reports and Smith is expected to be out for 4-6 weeks after the procedure. With Smith out, it was a combination of DeAndre Liggins, Iman Shumpert and Jordan McRae picking up some minutes. Shumpert may have the most value in deeper leagues even though Liggins should start. Smith's owners can drop him in most leagues. Dec 22 - 7:30 PM
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2160818145262662184.33779.77850138.3629158.62.11.21.20.70.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004NO 7624.53.99.8.3941.13.7.2881.52.1.6890.51.52.01.91.40.70.11.810.3
2005NO 5518.02.66.7.3930.92.5.3711.51.8.8220.31.72.01.11.00.70.11.67.7
2006DEN6323.44.510.2.4412.46.1.3901.62.0.8100.51.82.31.41.30.80.12.313.0
2007DEN7419.24.29.1.4612.15.3.4031.72.4.7190.61.52.11.71.50.80.21.912.3
2008DEN8127.75.211.7.4462.25.6.3972.53.4.7540.53.13.72.81.91.00.22.315.2
2009DEN7527.85.713.8.4142.16.2.3381.92.7.7060.42.73.12.41.91.30.32.315.4
2010DEN7924.94.39.9.4351.64.0.3902.12.8.7380.63.54.12.21.31.20.22.212.3
2011NY 3527.64.711.6.4071.95.5.3471.11.6.7090.83.13.92.41.31.50.22.512.5
2012NY 8033.56.615.6.4221.95.5.3563.03.9.7620.84.55.32.71.71.30.32.818.1
2013NY 7432.75.412.9.4152.66.5.3941.21.9.6520.53.54.03.01.50.90.32.614.5
2014CLE7029.74.510.8.4172.36.1.3830.81.0.7500.42.73.12.81.41.20.32.312.1
2015CLE7730.74.611.0.4152.66.6.4000.60.9.6340.62.32.81.70.81.10.32.612.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004NO 761859295748.39481281.288111161.689391131521421095511135782
2005NO 55990144366.39352140.37183101.8221991110585437490423
2006DEN631473284644.441149382.390102126.810301131439185499147819
2007DEN741422311674.461157390.403128178.719431091521281126212144907
2008DEN812244424950.446180453.397205272.7544325429722715078141901233
2009DEN7520854281033.414158467.338142201.7062820623418313999201741156
2010DEN791966341784.435124318.390163221.738452773221751009216173969
2011NY 35966165405.40767193.3473955.70929107136844654687436
2012NY 8026785271249.422155436.356237311.76264361425218134100242261446
2013NY 742423396955.415189480.39490138.6523526129621910865201961071
2014CLE702082315755.417163426.3835472.75030188218195978222163847
2015CLE772367353850.415204510.4004571.63443174217130598121204955
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 21MLW0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 20@MLW11726.33324.50000.000011000026
Dec 17LAK13158.62545.80000.0000110110114
Dec 14@MEM125415.26703.00001.000022211008
Dec 13MEM134817.471610.60012.5002352101023
Dec 10CHA13226.33326.33300.000022200046
Dec 9MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyrie Irving
2DeAndre Liggins
3Kay Felder
SG1J.R. Smith
2Iman Shumpert
3Jordan McRae
SF1LeBron James
2Richard Jefferson
3Mike Dunleavy
4James Jones
PF1Kevin Love
2Channing Frye
C1Tristan Thompson
2Chris Andersen
 

 