Latest News Recent News

J.R. Smith (thumb) is scheduled to have surgery on Friday, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.com. This matches up with the previous reports and Smith is expected to be out for 4-6 weeks after the procedure. With Smith out, it was a combination of DeAndre Liggins, Iman Shumpert and Jordan McRae picking up some minutes. Shumpert may have the most value in deeper leagues even though Liggins should start. Smith's owners can drop him in most leagues. Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter

J.R. Smith will reportedly require surgery to correct his broken right thumb, and he will miss an "extended period" of time. Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports that the typical recovery time for this sort of injury is 4-6 weeks, but we should have something more definitive once he goes under the knife. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love will be asked to do more on the offensive end with Smith out, and DeAndre Liggins could reportedly move into the starting five with Iman Shumpert earning extended time off the bench. Shumpert is on the radar as a speculative pickup in deep leagues, but Liggins isn't worth your time in most settings. With just late-round value on the year, Smith can be cut just about everywhere. Source: ESPN

The Cavaliers fear that J.R. Smith suffered a broken right thumb against the Bucks on Tuesday. Initial X-rays taken after the game were inconclusive, but Smith will be re-evaluated in Cleveland on Wednesday morning. If his thumb is broken, he's likely looking at an extended absence since the injury is to his shooting hand. DeAndre Liggins and Iman Shumpert will pick up more minutes if Smith misses time, but standard-league owners can leave them on the wire for now. Source: ESPN