Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Darrell Arthur
(F/C)
Kenneth Faried
(F)
Gary Harris
(G)
Mike Miller
(G/F)
Jameer Nelson
(G)
Will Barton
(G/F)
Danilo Gallinari
(F)
Juan Hernangomez
(F)
Emmanuel Mudiay
(G)
Jusuf Nurkic
(C)
Malik Beasley
(G)
Alonzo Gee
(G/F)
Nikola Jokic
(F/C)
Jamal Murray
(G)
Johnny O'Bryant
(F/C)
Wilson Chandler
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jameer Nelson | Guard | #1
Team:
Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 2/9/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 190
College:
St. Joseph's
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 1 (20) / DEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $4,540,525 2017-18: $4,736,050 2018-19: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jameer Nelson will start Wednesday's game vs. the Grizzlies.
Emmanuel Mudiay (back) is returning tonight, but he'll be limited to 20 minutes of action. Nelson has been solid lately and he's at least worth deploying until Mudiay's minutes start to ramp up.
Feb 1 - 7:27 PM
Source:
Harrison Wind on Twitter
Jameer Nelson scored 17 points on 4-of-9 shooting in Saturday's win over the Suns.
Emmanuel Mudiay (back) missed his fourth straight game and has already been ruled out for Tuesday's game vs. the Lakers, so Nelson is going to see at least one more start. He added six assists, three boards, one steal, two treys and two turnovers, and he also logged some minutes next to Jamal Murray which was encouraging. He's worth streaming in most leagues until Mudiay comes back.
Jan 28 - 11:44 PM
Jameer Nelson is a possible target for the Cavs in a trade, according to ESPN's Marc Stein.
It's no secret LeBron James wants another ball handler out there with his team. Nelson is under contract for next season as well, so he likely wouldn't be cheap in a trade. The 34-year-old guard is playing well this season and is outplaying franchise point guard Emmanuel Mudiay (back). As for Nelson tonight, he is a very nice DFS or stream target, and should be worth using in standard leagues until Mudiay is back.
Jan 28 - 3:25 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Jameer Nelson scored 13 points in 42 minutes during a 127-120 win over the Suns on Thursday, adding four rebounds, nine assists, two steals, one block and one 3-pointer.
It was somewhat surprising to see Jamal Murray get 37 minutes combined in the previous two, but it was all Nelson today in a great game. On top of this gem, he could be getting more playmaking chances with Nikola Jokic (hip) banged up. In the last 15 games, Nelson gets a bump in assist percentage and usage rate when he's not next to Jokic. He should have value until Emmanuel Mudiay (back) returns.
Jan 27 - 1:46 AM
Jameer Nelson starting, Mudiay off bench
Feb 1 - 7:27 PM
Jameer Nelson scores 17 points
Jan 28 - 11:44 PM
Cavs interested in Jameer Nelson?
Jan 28 - 3:25 PM
Jameer Nelson plays 42 minutes vs. Suns
Jan 27 - 1:46 AM
More Jameer Nelson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Denver Nuggets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
47
1217
422
102
221
32
166
376
.441
31
42
.738
59
159
.371
5
86
9.0
2.2
4.7
0.7
1.8
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2004
ORL
79
20.4
3.6
7.9
.455
0.6
1.8
.312
0.9
1.4
.682
0.7
1.8
2.4
3.0
1.5
1.0
0.0
2.5
8.7
2005
ORL
62
28.8
5.6
11.6
.483
1.1
2.7
.424
2.3
2.9
.779
0.6
2.3
2.9
4.9
2.4
1.1
0.1
2.8
14.6
2006
ORL
77
30.3
4.9
11.4
.430
0.8
2.5
.335
2.4
2.9
.828
0.6
2.4
3.1
4.3
2.4
0.9
0.1
2.9
13.0
2007
ORL
69
28.4
4.1
8.7
.469
0.9
2.2
.416
1.8
2.2
.828
0.4
3.1
3.5
5.6
2.0
0.9
0.1
2.4
10.9
2008
ORL
42
31.2
6.4
12.6
.503
2.0
4.3
.453
2.0
2.3
.887
0.5
3.0
3.5
5.4
2.0
1.2
0.1
2.9
16.7
2009
ORL
65
28.6
4.9
10.9
.449
1.3
3.5
.381
1.5
1.8
.845
0.4
2.6
3.0
5.4
2.1
0.7
0.0
2.3
12.6
2010
ORL
76
30.6
4.9
11.0
.446
1.6
3.9
.401
1.7
2.1
.802
0.5
2.5
3.0
6.0
2.6
1.0
0.0
2.8
13.1
2011
ORL
57
30.0
4.5
10.6
.427
1.5
4.1
.377
1.2
1.5
.807
0.5
2.7
3.2
5.7
2.4
0.7
0.1
2.3
11.9
2012
ORL
56
35.3
5.5
13.9
.392
2.2
6.3
.341
1.6
1.8
.873
0.4
3.3
3.7
7.4
2.8
1.3
0.1
2.9
14.7
2013
ORL
68
32.0
4.3
11.0
.394
2.0
5.8
.348
1.4
1.6
.857
0.4
3.0
3.4
7.0
2.4
0.8
0.1
2.1
12.1
2014
DEN
63
22.3
3.3
8.0
.407
1.4
4.1
.345
0.4
0.6
.667
0.5
1.8
2.3
4.0
1.7
0.7
0.1
2.2
8.3
2015
DEN
39
26.6
2.9
7.9
.368
1.1
3.7
.299
0.8
0.9
.857
0.5
2.5
2.9
4.9
1.7
0.6
0.1
2.6
7.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2004
ORL
79
1612
286
628
.455
44
141
.312
73
107
.682
52
141
193
237
117
78
3
199
689
2005
ORL
62
1786
347
719
.483
70
165
.424
141
181
.779
39
141
180
302
148
70
9
174
905
2006
ORL
77
2333
376
875
.430
65
194
.335
183
221
.828
50
186
236
330
184
73
5
225
1000
2007
ORL
69
1963
283
603
.469
64
154
.416
125
151
.828
28
215
243
383
141
63
4
167
755
2008
ORL
42
1309
267
531
.503
82
181
.453
86
97
.887
20
125
145
226
83
51
3
123
702
2009
ORL
65
1859
317
706
.449
86
226
.381
98
116
.845
26
168
194
353
139
48
2
147
818
2010
ORL
76
2323
374
838
.446
119
297
.401
130
162
.802
37
189
226
456
194
75
3
209
997
2011
ORL
57
1711
259
606
.427
87
231
.377
71
88
.807
29
152
181
325
135
38
5
130
676
2012
ORL
56
1975
306
780
.392
121
355
.341
89
102
.873
23
186
209
413
154
71
6
161
822
2013
ORL
68
2176
294
747
.394
136
391
.348
96
112
.857
29
202
231
476
166
52
5
146
820
2014
DEN
63
1403
205
504
.407
89
258
.345
24
36
.667
33
113
146
253
109
47
6
136
523
2015
DEN
39
1038
113
307
.368
43
144
.299
30
35
.857
19
96
115
190
66
25
5
100
299
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 31
@LAK
1
37
4
15
.267
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
1
4
5
7
0
0
1
3
9
Jan 28
@PHO
1
33
4
9
.444
2
6
.333
7
8
.875
0
3
3
6
2
1
0
5
17
Jan 26
PHO
1
42
6
11
.545
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
0
4
4
9
2
2
1
3
13
Jan 24
UTA
1
31
6
8
.750
3
4
.750
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
7
0
0
0
2
17
Jan 22
@MIN
1
28
4
9
.444
0
3
.000
1
2
.500
0
2
2
2
4
0
0
3
9
Jan 21
LAC
1
29
3
8
.375
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
8
1
0
0
2
6
Jan 19
@SA
1
27
2
7
.286
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
0
2
2
9
1
2
1
4
5
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Emmanuel Mudiay
Sidelined
Emmanuel Mudiay (back) will play Wednesday vs. the Grizzlies.
Mudiay will be on a 20-minute limit tonight and he'll come off the bench behind Jameer Nelson, but with him active, both Nelson and Jamal Murray figure to lose some minutes. The minutes limit essentially eliminates Mudiay from consideration in daily leagues, and with 12 games being played tonight, you should have a more attractive option to deploy in season-long settings.
Feb 1
2
Jameer Nelson
SG
1
Gary Harris
2
Will Barton
Sidelined
Will Barton (ankle) will not play against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
This will be his second game out in a row, but his ankle has bothered him throughout the season. Barton not even warming up suggests he could miss more time, especially after his comments earlier in the year saying he wants to be 100 percent. Gary Harris should get minutes in the 30s with Jamal Murray backing him up.
Feb 1
3
Jamal Murray
4
Malik Beasley
SF
1
Danilo Gallinari
2
Juan Hernangomez
3
Alonzo Gee
4
Mike Miller
PF
1
Kenneth Faried
Sidelined
Kenneth Faried (left hamstring soreness) is probable for Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
This is par for the course with Faried being listed as probable for the same reason in the previous two. This injury has not limited Faried whatsoever on the stat sheet in those two, averaging 17.5 points, 14.0 boards and 1.0 blocks. For now, expect him to get heavy run on the second half of a back-to-back set.
Feb 1
2
Wilson Chandler
Sidelined
Wilson Chandler (neck) is probable for Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
He's been listed as probable for the sore neck and he just played 36 minutes on Tuesday. Chandler should be all set for big minutes, but check back later to make sure he's OK in the second half of a back-to-back set.
Feb 1
3
Darrell Arthur
4
Johnny O'Bryant
C
1
Nikola Jokic
Sidelined
Nikola Jokic (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
He is getting a little closer and was doing some on-court work on Tuesday night with some jumpers pre-game. Jokic still hasn't been cleared for contact and getting ruled out so early today suggests he could miss time over the weekend. Jusuf Nurkic has not stepped up for the Nuggets and isn't even worth owning in most leagues. Kenneth Faried has been terrific while Darrell Arthur has filled in nicely off the bench, as well.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
The match-up with Memphis is going to keep Kenneth Faried's DFS ownership down, but it doesn't mean he's not a worthwhile GPP target. Faried has been seeing consistent minutes with Jokic out and has posted big double-doubles in each of the past two games, setting him up as a high-upside mid-range play at PF. Paying down for some of the value options at PF is fine in cash games - focus on Channing Frye or Dario Saric - but Faried boasts serious GPP value.
Feb 1
2
Jusuf Nurkic
Headlines
Are Revenge Games Real?
Feb 1
Ryan Knaus looks at 'revenge games' to determine whether fantasy owners benefit when a player faces their former team.
More NBA Columns
»
Are Revenge Games Real?
Feb 1
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 1
Feb 1
»
Dose: Free Willy Time? Maybe
Feb 1
»
Stats: Maker's Mark
Jan 31
»
Dose: IT2 a 4th-quarter Freak!
Jan 31
»
Season Long Pod for Jan. 30
Jan 30
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 15
Jan 30
»
Dose: Quadruple Overtime?
Jan 30
NBA Headlines
»
Emmanuel Mudiay (back) will play Wednesday
»
Will Barton (ankle) will not play vs. Memphis
»
Terrence Jones starts, Cunningham off bench
»
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot starting vs. Mavs
»
Gerald Henderson (hip) available to play
»
C.J. Miles (knee) expected to play vs. ORL
»
Porzingis is available, expected to start
»
Joe Harris (ankle) active, coming off bench
»
Derrick Rose (ankle) out Wednesday vs. BKN
»
Dante Cunningham (wrist) will play vs. DET
»
Hornacek thinks Porzingis can play Wednesday
»
Thabo Sefolosha will not play vs. the Heat
NBA Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
