Jameer Nelson | Guard | #1 Team: Denver Nuggets Age / DOB: (34) / 2/9/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 190 College: St. Joseph's Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (20) / DEN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $4,540,525 2017-18: $4,736,050 2018-19: UFA

Jameer Nelson will start Wednesday's game vs. the Grizzlies. Emmanuel Mudiay (back) is returning tonight, but he'll be limited to 20 minutes of action. Nelson has been solid lately and he's at least worth deploying until Mudiay's minutes start to ramp up. Source: Harrison Wind on Twitter

Jameer Nelson scored 17 points on 4-of-9 shooting in Saturday's win over the Suns. Emmanuel Mudiay (back) missed his fourth straight game and has already been ruled out for Tuesday's game vs. the Lakers, so Nelson is going to see at least one more start. He added six assists, three boards, one steal, two treys and two turnovers, and he also logged some minutes next to Jamal Murray which was encouraging. He's worth streaming in most leagues until Mudiay comes back.

Jameer Nelson is a possible target for the Cavs in a trade, according to ESPN's Marc Stein. It's no secret LeBron James wants another ball handler out there with his team. Nelson is under contract for next season as well, so he likely wouldn't be cheap in a trade. The 34-year-old guard is playing well this season and is outplaying franchise point guard Emmanuel Mudiay (back). As for Nelson tonight, he is a very nice DFS or stream target, and should be worth using in standard leagues until Mudiay is back. Source: ESPN.com