Jameer Nelson | Guard | #1

Team: Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:  (34) / 2/9/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 190
College: St. Joseph's
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (20) / DEN
Jameer Nelson will start Wednesday's game vs. the Grizzlies.
Emmanuel Mudiay (back) is returning tonight, but he'll be limited to 20 minutes of action. Nelson has been solid lately and he's at least worth deploying until Mudiay's minutes start to ramp up. Feb 1 - 7:27 PM
Source: Harrison Wind on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
47121742210222132166376.4413142.73859159.3715869.02.24.70.71.80.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004ORL7920.43.67.9.4550.61.8.3120.91.4.6820.71.82.43.01.51.00.02.58.7
2005ORL6228.85.611.6.4831.12.7.4242.32.9.7790.62.32.94.92.41.10.12.814.6
2006ORL7730.34.911.4.4300.82.5.3352.42.9.8280.62.43.14.32.40.90.12.913.0
2007ORL6928.44.18.7.4690.92.2.4161.82.2.8280.43.13.55.62.00.90.12.410.9
2008ORL4231.26.412.6.5032.04.3.4532.02.3.8870.53.03.55.42.01.20.12.916.7
2009ORL6528.64.910.9.4491.33.5.3811.51.8.8450.42.63.05.42.10.70.02.312.6
2010ORL7630.64.911.0.4461.63.9.4011.72.1.8020.52.53.06.02.61.00.02.813.1
2011ORL5730.04.510.6.4271.54.1.3771.21.5.8070.52.73.25.72.40.70.12.311.9
2012ORL5635.35.513.9.3922.26.3.3411.61.8.8730.43.33.77.42.81.30.12.914.7
2013ORL6832.04.311.0.3942.05.8.3481.41.6.8570.43.03.47.02.40.80.12.112.1
2014DEN6322.33.38.0.4071.44.1.3450.40.6.6670.51.82.34.01.70.70.12.28.3
2015DEN3926.62.97.9.3681.13.7.2990.80.9.8570.52.52.94.91.70.60.12.67.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004ORL791612286628.45544141.31273107.68252141193237117783199689
2005ORL621786347719.48370165.424141181.77939141180302148709174905
2006ORL772333376875.43065194.335183221.828501862363301847352251000
2007ORL691963283603.46964154.416125151.82828215243383141634167755
2008ORL421309267531.50382181.4538697.8872012514522683513123702
2009ORL651859317706.44986226.38198116.84526168194353139482147818
2010ORL762323374838.446119297.401130162.80237189226456194753209997
2011ORL571711259606.42787231.3777188.80729152181325135385130676
2012ORL561975306780.392121355.34189102.87323186209413154716161822
2013ORL682176294747.394136391.34896112.85729202231476166525146820
2014DEN631403205504.40789258.3452436.66733113146253109476136523
2015DEN391038113307.36843144.2993035.857199611519066255100299
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 31@LAK137415.26712.50000.000145700139
Jan 28@PHO13349.44426.33378.8750336210517
Jan 26PHO142611.54514.25000.0000449221313
Jan 24UTA13168.75034.750221.0000117000217
Jan 22@MIN12849.44403.00012.500022240039
Jan 21LAC12938.37502.00000.000022810026
Jan 19@SA12727.28614.25000.000022912145

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Emmanuel Mudiay
2Jameer Nelson
SG1Gary Harris
2Will Barton
3Jamal Murray
4Malik Beasley
SF1Danilo Gallinari
2Juan Hernangomez
3Alonzo Gee
4Mike Miller
PF1Kenneth Faried
2Wilson Chandler
3Darrell Arthur
4Johnny O'Bryant
C1Nikola Jokic
2Jusuf Nurkic
 

 