Tony Allen | Guard/Forward | #9 Team: Memphis Grizzlies Age / DOB: (34) / 1/11/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 213 College: Oklahoma State Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (25) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $5,505,618 2017-18: UFA

Latest News Recent News

Tony Allen recorded six steals in Friday's win over the Warriors, finishing with 11 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two turnovers in 48 minutes. He was everywhere tonight and helped the Grizzlies climb back from a 24-point deficit. Allen shot just 5-of-16 from the field, but who cares with a line like this? He was averaging 1.7 steals per game prior to Friday and that's where he gets most of his fantasy value, so anything else he can contribute is icing on the cake.

Tony Allen scored 17 points with eight rebounds, one assist and four steals in 35 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Celtics. This was a little fluky, but the Grizzlies needed someone to step up with Mike Conley (toe) and Chandler Parsons (rest) out and Allen delivered. He shot 6-of-9 from the field and 5-of-7 from the line, and the Grizzlies may shadow Russell Westbrook with him on Thursday, meaning his minutes should be high once again.

Tony Allen had nine points, eight rebounds, two steals and one assist on Sunday, making 4-of-7 field goals in 34 minutes of action. A report during the game stated that Memphis is "listening" to trade talks involving Allen. He has epitomized the team's grit-and-grind approach in recent seasons, but the report implies that they'd be comfortable with a wing rotation that included Chandler Parsons, James Ennis, Troy Daniels and Troy Williams. To be clear, this is little more than a rumor at the moment.