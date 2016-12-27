Player Page

Tony Allen | Guard/Forward | #9

Team: Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:  (34) / 1/11/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 213
College: Oklahoma State
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (25) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Tony Allen recorded six steals in Friday's win over the Warriors, finishing with 11 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two turnovers in 48 minutes.
He was everywhere tonight and helped the Grizzlies climb back from a 24-point deficit. Allen shot just 5-of-16 from the field, but who cares with a line like this? He was averaging 1.7 steals per game prior to Friday and that's where he gets most of his fantasy value, so anything else he can contribute is icing on the cake. Jan 7 - 1:57 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
318603151653253131266.4924769.681619.316154410.25.31.01.71.40.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004BOS7716.42.45.0.4750.20.4.3871.52.0.7371.11.82.90.81.01.00.32.06.4
2005BOS5119.22.55.4.4710.20.7.3242.02.6.7460.61.52.21.31.31.00.42.57.2
2006BOS3324.54.07.8.5140.21.0.2423.24.1.7841.12.73.81.72.31.50.42.611.5
2007BOS7518.42.35.2.4340.20.8.3161.82.4.7620.51.82.21.51.50.80.32.26.6
2008BOS4619.33.06.2.4820.10.6.2221.72.4.7250.51.82.31.41.71.20.52.17.8
2009BOS5416.52.44.7.5100.00.1.0001.32.2.6051.01.72.71.31.21.10.42.06.1
2010MEM7220.83.56.8.5100.10.3.1741.92.5.7531.01.72.71.41.21.80.62.28.9
2011MEM5826.33.67.7.4690.10.4.3082.43.0.8001.72.34.01.41.61.80.62.49.8
2012MEM7926.73.68.1.4450.00.3.1251.72.4.7171.53.14.61.21.21.50.62.78.9
2013MEM5523.23.77.5.4940.20.9.2341.42.2.6281.42.33.81.71.61.60.32.29.0
2014MEM6326.23.67.2.4950.20.5.3451.32.0.6271.62.84.41.41.42.00.52.68.6
2015MEM6425.33.47.3.4580.20.7.3571.42.2.6521.63.04.61.11.21.70.32.78.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004BOS771262184387.4751231.387112152.7378513622164777624156492
2005BOS51980129274.4711134.324100134.746327911167675118126369
2006BOS33807133259.514833.242105134.78435891245675491287379
2007BOS751378169389.4341857.316138181.762341341681141096221168494
2008BOS46886137284.482627.22279109.72522821046677542398359
2009BOS54891129253.51005.00072119.605529314572665919109330
2010MEM721501251492.510423.174137182.753701231931048612944161643
2011MEM581525210448.469826.308140175.80098135233799410433142568
2012MEM792113284638.445324.125134187.717121242363989411944211705
2013MEM551276204413.4941147.23476121.6287912920894909019121495
2014MEM631648225455.4951029.34579126.627103177280868612930166539
2015MEM641621215469.4581542.35790138.652104193297707811018175535
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 4@LAC13059.55601.000331.0002462101413
Jan 3@LAK12434.750111.00012.500134231008
Dec 31@SAC12157.714111.00000.0002241010111
Dec 29OKC131410.40000.00000.000549152048
Dec 27@BOS13569.66700.00057.7144371140417
Dec 26@ORL12347.57100.000221.0000220010310
Dec 23HOU12935.600111.00024.500224212119

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Mike Conley
2Andrew Harrison
3Wade Baldwin
SG1Tony Allen
2Vince Carter
3Troy Daniels
SF1Chandler Parsons
2James Ennis
3Troy Williams
PF1JaMychal Green
2Jarell Martin
3Deyonta Davis
C1Marc Gasol
2Zach Randolph
3Brandan Wright
 

 