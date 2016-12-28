Sasha Vujacic | Guard/Forward | #18

Latest News Recent News

Sasha Vujacic will start against the Heat on Friday night. The Knicks will get The Machine in there as they have their players "hurt" for today's game. Mindaugas Kuzminskas should still get plenty of minutes off the bench, and he's a better option than Vujacic. Source: Marc Berman on Twitter

Sasha Vujacic scored a season-high 12 points in 22 minutes on Wednesday, making 4-of-10 shots with two 3-pointers, two rebounds and one block. Vujacic gave New York some scoring punch on a night they desperately needed it. The fact that this was his season-high, though, says all you need to know about his fantasy prospects.

Sasha Vujacic started at shooting guard on Wednesday vs. the Hawks and scored two points on 1-of-7 shooting. Starting in place of Courtney Lee (wrist), Vujacic brought almost nothing to the table with five rebounds, one assist and one steal. Lee is day-to-day and Justin Holiday had a big game off the bench with 14 points in 34 minutes, so fantasy owners can comfortably ignore Vujacic.