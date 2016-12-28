Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Sasha Vujacic | Guard/Forward | #18
Team:
New York Knicks
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 3/8/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 195
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 1 (27) / LAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $980,431 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Sasha Vujacic will start against the Heat on Friday night.
The Knicks will get The Machine in there as they have their players "hurt" for today's game. Mindaugas Kuzminskas should still get plenty of minutes off the bench, and he's a better option than Vujacic.
Mar 31 - 7:28 PM
Source:
Marc Berman on Twitter
Sasha Vujacic scored a season-high 12 points in 22 minutes on Wednesday, making 4-of-10 shots with two 3-pointers, two rebounds and one block.
Vujacic gave New York some scoring punch on a night they desperately needed it. The fact that this was his season-high, though, says all you need to know about his fantasy prospects.
Feb 1 - 11:29 PM
Sasha Vujacic started at shooting guard on Wednesday vs. the Hawks and scored two points on 1-of-7 shooting.
Starting in place of Courtney Lee (wrist), Vujacic brought almost nothing to the table with five rebounds, one assist and one steal. Lee is day-to-day and Justin Holiday had a big game off the bench with 14 points in 34 minutes, so fantasy owners can comfortably ignore Vujacic.
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 10:40:00 PM
Sasha Vujacic will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, with Courtney Lee (wrist) unavailable.
This will be Vujacic's first start of the year, but we're not expecting much with Carmelo Anthony, Derrick Rose and Kristaps Porzingis healthy. He's shooting just 34.4 percent from the field this season with unimpressive statistics, so he can't be considered a viable target in most settings.
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 06:43:00 PM
Source:
Stefan Bondy on Twitter
Miami Tank Machine: Sasha starts vs. MIA
Mar 31 - 7:28 PM
Sasha Vujacic scores season-high 12 pts
Feb 1 - 11:29 PM
Sasha Vujacic scores two points in start
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 10:40:00 PM
Sasha Vujacic will start Wednesday vs. ATL
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 06:43:00 PM
More Sasha Vujacic Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
35
263
85
35
25
9
28
83
.337
14
17
.824
15
47
.319
2
12
2.4
1.0
0.7
0.3
0.3
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2004
LAK
35
11.5
0.9
3.3
.282
0.5
1.8
.270
0.5
0.5
.947
0.4
1.4
1.8
1.5
0.4
0.3
0.1
1.2
2.9
2005
LAK
82
17.7
1.3
3.8
.346
0.7
2.1
.343
0.6
0.6
.885
0.4
1.5
1.9
1.7
0.6
0.6
0.0
1.8
3.9
2006
LAK
73
12.8
1.4
3.7
.392
0.8
2.2
.373
0.6
0.7
.878
0.4
1.1
1.5
0.9
0.4
0.6
0.0
1.4
4.3
2007
LAK
72
17.8
3.0
6.7
.454
1.6
3.8
.437
1.1
1.3
.835
0.3
1.9
2.1
1.0
0.7
0.5
0.1
1.5
8.8
2008
LAK
80
16.1
1.9
5.0
.387
1.0
2.8
.363
0.9
1.0
.921
0.2
1.5
1.7
1.4
0.4
1.0
0.1
1.9
5.8
2009
LAK
67
8.6
1.0
2.4
.402
0.4
1.2
.309
0.4
0.5
.848
0.4
0.8
1.2
0.6
0.3
0.3
0.1
1.0
2.8
2010
BKN
67
24.6
3.6
8.9
.402
1.4
3.9
.370
1.2
1.4
.844
0.4
2.3
2.8
2.0
1.0
0.8
0.1
2.0
9.8
2013
LAC
2
5.0
1.0
2.5
.400
0.5
1.0
.500
0.0
0.0
.000
0.0
1.5
1.5
0.0
1.5
0.5
0.0
0.5
2.5
2015
NY
61
14.9
1.7
4.5
.383
0.9
2.3
.364
0.5
0.6
.821
0.4
2.0
2.4
1.4
0.7
0.6
0.1
1.4
4.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2004
LAK
35
403
33
117
.282
17
63
.270
18
19
.947
13
49
62
51
15
12
2
41
101
2005
LAK
82
1454
108
312
.346
59
172
.343
46
52
.885
33
126
159
139
50
48
3
150
321
2006
LAK
73
937
105
268
.392
60
161
.373
43
49
.878
28
79
107
64
30
41
1
103
313
2007
LAK
72
1284
219
482
.454
118
270
.437
76
91
.835
19
135
154
72
52
36
5
107
632
2008
LAK
80
1287
155
401
.387
81
223
.363
70
76
.921
19
116
135
113
35
77
7
154
461
2009
LAK
67
577
66
164
.402
25
81
.309
28
33
.848
25
54
79
41
17
20
4
67
185
2010
BKN
67
1648
239
595
.402
97
262
.370
81
96
.844
30
156
186
132
66
54
5
136
656
2013
LAC
2
10
2
5
.400
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
3
3
0
3
1
0
1
5
2015
NY
61
910
106
277
.383
52
143
.364
32
39
.821
26
123
149
84
44
34
5
83
296
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 29
MIA
1
3
2
5
.400
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
5
Mar 27
DET
1
1
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 25
@SA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 23
@POR
1
16
3
6
.500
1
1
1.000
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
2
9
Mar 22
@UTA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 20
@LAC
1
3
1
3
.333
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
Mar 16
BKN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Derrick Rose
Sidelined
Derrick Rose (sore left knee) will not play Friday vs. Miami.
This is the second straight game Rose has missed due to the knee issue. Ron Baker started at point guard on Wednesday and logged a game-high 40 minutes, but wasn't overly productive (six points, five boards and three assists). Chasson Randle played 21 minutes off the bench on Wednesday.
Mar 31
2
Ron Baker
3
Chasson Randle
4
Sasha Vujacic
SG
1
Courtney Lee
2
Justin Holiday
SF
1
Carmelo Anthony
Sidelined
Carmelo Anthony (sore lower back) and Derrick Rose (knee) have been ruled out of Friday's game vs. Miami.
Anthony injured his back on Wednesday in the Knicks victory over the Pistons. Mindaugas Kuzminskas will likely draw another start in place of Anthony. Kuz has started five games this season and is averaging 14.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in 30.4 minutes in those five starts. Kristaps Porzingis will also be asked the shoulder most of the offensive load with Melo and Rose sidelined.
Mar 31
2
Lance Thomas
Sidelined
Lance Thomas (sore right hip) is listed as "out" in the game notes for Friday's matchup against the Heat.
Thomas has missed four straight game due to the hip ailment. He should be left on waivers in all formats. Kristaps Porzingis, Willy Hernangomez and Kyle O'Quinn will continue to log a few extra minutes apiece with Thomas sidelined.
Mar 31
PF
1
Kristaps Porzingis
2
Mindaugas Kuzminskas
3
Maurice Ndour
C
1
Joakim Noah
Suspended
Joakim Noah (knee) will begin serving his 20-game suspension on Wednesday.
He's been medically cleared by an independent doctor, but with just eight games remaining on the schedule this year, Noah will need to spend an additional 12 games on the sidelines during the 2017-18 season. Phil Jackson took a risk on Noah by signing him to a four-year deal worth $72 million this past offseason, which was a pretty obvious swing and a miss. The 32-year-old won't be worth drafting in most leagues next season.
Mar 29
2
Willy Hernangomez
3
Kyle O'Quinn
4
Marshall Plumlee
