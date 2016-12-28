Player Page

Sasha Vujacic | Guard/Forward | #18

Team: New York Knicks
Age / DOB:  (33) / 3/8/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 195
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (27) / LAK
Contract: view contract details
Sasha Vujacic will start against the Heat on Friday night.
The Knicks will get The Machine in there as they have their players "hurt" for today's game. Mindaugas Kuzminskas should still get plenty of minutes off the bench, and he's a better option than Vujacic. Mar 31 - 7:28 PM
Source: Marc Berman on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3526385352592883.3371417.8241547.3192122.41.00.70.30.30.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004LAK3511.50.93.3.2820.51.8.2700.50.5.9470.41.41.81.50.40.30.11.22.9
2005LAK8217.71.33.8.3460.72.1.3430.60.6.8850.41.51.91.70.60.60.01.83.9
2006LAK7312.81.43.7.3920.82.2.3730.60.7.8780.41.11.50.90.40.60.01.44.3
2007LAK7217.83.06.7.4541.63.8.4371.11.3.8350.31.92.11.00.70.50.11.58.8
2008LAK8016.11.95.0.3871.02.8.3630.91.0.9210.21.51.71.40.41.00.11.95.8
2009LAK678.61.02.4.4020.41.2.3090.40.5.8480.40.81.20.60.30.30.11.02.8
2010BKN6724.63.68.9.4021.43.9.3701.21.4.8440.42.32.82.01.00.80.12.09.8
2013LAC25.01.02.5.4000.51.0.5000.00.0.0000.01.51.50.01.50.50.00.52.5
2015NY 6114.91.74.5.3830.92.3.3640.50.6.8210.42.02.41.40.70.60.11.44.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004LAK3540333117.2821763.2701819.947134962511512241101
2005LAK821454108312.34659172.3434652.8853312615913950483150321
2006LAK73937105268.39260161.3734349.87828791076430411103313
2007LAK721284219482.454118270.4377691.835191351547252365107632
2008LAK801287155401.38781223.3637076.9211911613511335777154461
2009LAK6757766164.4022581.3092833.848255479411720467185
2010BKN671648239595.40297262.3708196.8443015618613266545136656
2013LAC21025.40012.50000.000033031015
2015NY 61910106277.38352143.3643239.82126123149844434583296
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 29MIA1325.40013.33300.000000100015
Mar 27DET1101.00001.00000.000000000000
Mar 25@SA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 23@POR11636.500111.000221.000011010029
Mar 22@UTA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 20@LAC1313.33313.33300.000000000013
Mar 16BKN0000.00000.00000.000000000000

