Anderson Varejao | Center/Forward | #18

He was the backup center last night, but now he's a free agent. The timing is a bad sign for Varejao with Zaza Pachulia (back) on the shelf right now, but clearly the team trusts JaVale McGee -- who would have thought? AV may be added by another team to get to the salary floor.

The Warriors are not likely going to give AV many minutes and hopefully we see some of the younger guys. Varejao has no value most nights.

Anderson Varejao (back) said that he will be ready for the start of training camp.

He had a back issue which held him out of the Rio Olympics, but he should be close to 100 percent based off this report. He will open the season as the primary backup behind Zaza Pachulia and won't have much fantasy value.