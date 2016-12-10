Welcome,
Anderson Varejao | Center/Forward | #18
Team:
Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 9/28/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 273
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 2 (1) / ORL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $980,431 2017-18: UFA
Latest News
Recent News
The Warriors will waive Anderson Varejao.
He was the backup center last night, but now he's a free agent. The timing is a bad sign for Varejao with Zaza Pachulia (back) on the shelf right now, but clearly the team trusts JaVale McGee -- who would have thought? AV may be added by another team to get to the salary floor.
Feb 3 - 2:51 PM
Source:
Yahoo! Sports
Anderson Varejao will start for Zaza Pachulia (wrist) on Saturday.
The Warriors are not likely going to give AV many minutes and hopefully we see some of the younger guys. Varejao has no value most nights.
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 08:04:00 PM
Source:
John Dickinson on Twitter
Anderson Varejao (back) said that he will be ready for the start of training camp.
He had a back issue which held him out of the Rio Olympics, but he should be close to 100 percent based off this report. He will open the season as the primary backup behind Zaza Pachulia and won't have much fantasy value.
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 03:06:00 PM
Source:
Anthony Slater on Twitter
Anderson Varejao (back) has been ruled out for the Olympics.
It's too bad for the Brazilian. Varejao saw a back specialist earlier this week to diagnose a small lower back disc herniation. He is expected to be ready for training camp, but nothing in guaranteed for the oft-injured big man.
Wed, Jul 27, 2016 04:58:00 PM
Source:
Warriors PR on Twitter
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
14
91
18
27
10
3
5
14
.357
8
11
.727
0
0
0.0
3
8
1.3
1.9
0.7
0.2
0.6
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2004
CLE
54
16.0
1.8
3.6
.513
0.0
0.0
.000
1.3
2.4
.535
2.0
2.7
4.8
0.5
0.5
0.8
0.7
2.3
4.9
2005
CLE
48
15.9
1.6
3.1
.527
0.0
0.0
.000
1.3
2.5
.513
1.6
3.3
4.9
0.4
0.6
0.6
0.4
2.5
4.6
2006
CLE
81
23.8
2.4
5.0
.476
0.0
0.1
.000
2.0
3.3
.616
2.4
4.4
6.7
0.9
0.8
0.9
0.6
3.3
6.8
2007
CLE
48
27.4
2.8
6.1
.461
0.0
0.0
.000
1.0
1.7
.598
2.8
5.5
8.3
1.1
1.2
0.8
0.5
2.8
6.7
2008
CLE
81
28.6
3.3
6.2
.536
0.0
0.0
.000
1.9
3.1
.616
2.0
5.1
7.2
1.0
1.0
0.9
0.8
3.0
8.6
2009
CLE
76
28.5
3.5
6.1
.572
0.0
0.1
.200
1.5
2.3
.663
2.5
5.1
7.6
1.1
0.9
0.9
0.9
2.9
8.6
2010
CLE
31
32.0
3.7
7.0
.528
0.0
0.1
.000
1.7
2.6
.667
3.2
6.5
9.7
1.5
1.3
0.9
1.2
2.8
9.1
2011
CLE
25
31.4
4.6
8.9
.514
0.0
0.2
.000
1.7
2.6
.672
4.4
7.1
11.5
1.7
1.8
1.4
0.7
2.5
10.8
2012
CLE
25
36.0
5.5
11.6
.478
0.0
0.2
.000
3.1
4.1
.755
5.5
8.9
14.4
3.4
1.8
1.5
0.6
2.7
14.1
2013
CLE
65
27.7
3.5
7.1
.495
0.0
0.1
.000
1.4
2.1
.681
2.9
6.8
9.7
2.2
1.1
1.1
0.6
2.5
8.4
2014
CLE
26
24.5
4.3
7.7
.555
0.0
0.1
.000
1.3
1.7
.733
2.2
4.3
6.5
1.3
1.3
0.7
0.6
2.2
9.8
2015
GS
53
9.3
1.0
2.3
.427
0.0
0.0
.000
0.6
0.9
.640
0.7
2.0
2.7
0.7
0.4
0.3
0.2
1.3
2.6
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2004
CLE
54
863
99
193
.513
0
2
.000
68
127
.535
109
148
257
27
26
41
38
122
266
2005
CLE
48
763
79
150
.527
0
1
.000
61
119
.513
77
158
235
19
27
31
19
118
219
2006
CLE
81
1931
191
401
.476
0
9
.000
165
268
.616
191
354
545
75
67
76
52
269
547
2007
CLE
48
1317
136
295
.461
0
2
.000
49
82
.598
134
265
399
53
59
37
26
134
321
2008
CLE
81
2313
270
504
.536
0
2
.000
154
250
.616
166
415
581
81
80
75
66
239
694
2009
CLE
76
2164
267
467
.572
1
5
.200
116
175
.663
189
389
578
87
67
71
67
223
651
2010
CLE
31
993
114
216
.528
0
2
.000
54
81
.667
98
203
301
45
40
27
38
87
282
2011
CLE
25
784
114
222
.514
0
4
.000
43
64
.672
109
178
287
43
45
35
17
62
271
2012
CLE
25
901
138
289
.478
0
5
.000
77
102
.755
138
223
361
84
44
37
14
68
353
2013
CLE
65
1803
227
459
.495
0
7
.000
92
135
.681
187
442
629
140
72
69
39
164
546
2014
CLE
26
637
111
200
.555
0
2
.000
33
45
.733
57
113
170
35
35
19
16
58
255
2015
GS
53
494
53
124
.427
0
1
.000
32
50
.640
37
104
141
35
22
16
10
70
138
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 2
@LAC
1
8
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
3
0
Feb 1
CHA
1
6
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
0
1
0
1
1
0
2
2
Jan 29
@POR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 28
LAC
1
5
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
0
1
1
2
0
0
1
1
3
Jan 25
@CHA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 23
@MIA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 22
@ORL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Stephen Curry
2
Shaun Livingston
Sidelined
Shaun Livingston (back) will not play against the Clippers on Thursday.
He was called doubtful to play following Wednesday's game due to his mid back strain. The Warriors used Pat McCaw for seven minutes in the first half and Ian Clark for six on Wednesday, so they'll both be looking at minutes in the teens in a non-garbage time game. Of course, there will likely be garbage time after the Dubs dropped 144 on the Clips on Saturday.
Feb 2
SG
1
Klay Thompson
2
Ian Clark
3
Patrick McCaw
SF
1
Kevin Durant
2
Andre Iguodala
PF
1
Draymond Green
Sidelined
Draymond Green (shoulder) confirmed he is fine and not playing on Thursday was just to be cautious.
Coach Steve Kerr also said he viewed today as more of a day of rest for Draymond on the second half of a back-to-back set. Kerr also said Green just has a bruise, so it doesn't sound like it's structural. We're expecting him to play in Sacramento on Saturday.
Feb 3
2
David West
Sidelined
David West (thumb) remains out for Thursday against the Clippers.
He is going to ramp up soon, but he's still not available to play. With Draymond Green out, Kevon Looney is likely looking at his biggest opportunity in his NBA career and gets to go up against Blake Griffin. We'll see some James Michael McAdoo and obviously plenty of Kevin Durant at the four. Plus, this also helps JaVale McGee a little.
Feb 2
3
Kevon Looney
4
James Michael McAdoo
C
1
Zaza Pachulia
Sidelined
Zaza Pachulia (right rotator cuff strain) will miss at least the next week of action.
With Pachulia on the sidelines, we could see Kevon Looney earn a few starts, but his minutes will likely be evenly distributed between JaVale McGee, Anderson Varejao and Looney with there being no obvious pickup here. The Dubs will also likely be featuring a ton of small ball lineups featuring a Kevin Durant and Draymond Green frontcourt pairing, and we could see David West's (thumb) rehab process accelerated.
Feb 1
2
JaVale McGee
3
Damian Jones
