Player Page

Roster

Anderson Varejao | Center/Forward | #18

Team: Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:  (34) / 9/28/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 273
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 2 (1) / ORL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Warriors will waive Anderson Varejao.
He was the backup center last night, but now he's a free agent. The timing is a bad sign for Varejao with Zaza Pachulia (back) on the shelf right now, but clearly the team trusts JaVale McGee -- who would have thought? AV may be added by another team to get to the salary floor. Feb 3 - 2:51 PM
Source: Yahoo! Sports
More Anderson Varejao Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
14911827103514.357811.727000.0381.31.90.70.20.60.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004CLE5416.01.83.6.5130.00.0.0001.32.4.5352.02.74.80.50.50.80.72.34.9
2005CLE4815.91.63.1.5270.00.0.0001.32.5.5131.63.34.90.40.60.60.42.54.6
2006CLE8123.82.45.0.4760.00.1.0002.03.3.6162.44.46.70.90.80.90.63.36.8
2007CLE4827.42.86.1.4610.00.0.0001.01.7.5982.85.58.31.11.20.80.52.86.7
2008CLE8128.63.36.2.5360.00.0.0001.93.1.6162.05.17.21.01.00.90.83.08.6
2009CLE7628.53.56.1.5720.00.1.2001.52.3.6632.55.17.61.10.90.90.92.98.6
2010CLE3132.03.77.0.5280.00.1.0001.72.6.6673.26.59.71.51.30.91.22.89.1
2011CLE2531.44.68.9.5140.00.2.0001.72.6.6724.47.111.51.71.81.40.72.510.8
2012CLE2536.05.511.6.4780.00.2.0003.14.1.7555.58.914.43.41.81.50.62.714.1
2013CLE6527.73.57.1.4950.00.1.0001.42.1.6812.96.89.72.21.11.10.62.58.4
2014CLE2624.54.37.7.5550.00.1.0001.31.7.7332.24.36.51.31.30.70.62.29.8
2015GS 539.31.02.3.4270.00.0.0000.60.9.6400.72.02.70.70.40.30.21.32.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004CLE5486399193.51302.00068127.53510914825727264138122266
2005CLE4876379150.52701.00061119.5137715823519273119118219
2006CLE811931191401.47609.000165268.61619135454575677652269547
2007CLE481317136295.46102.0004982.59813426539953593726134321
2008CLE812313270504.53602.000154250.61616641558181807566239694
2009CLE762164267467.57215.200116175.66318938957887677167223651
2010CLE31993114216.52802.0005481.667982033014540273887282
2011CLE25784114222.51404.0004364.6721091782874345351762271
2012CLE25901138289.47805.00077102.7551382233618444371468353
2013CLE651803227459.49507.00092135.681187442629140726939164546
2014CLE26637111200.55502.0003345.733571131703535191658255
2015GS 5349453124.42701.0003250.640371041413522161070138
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 2@LAC1801.00000.00000.000022000030
Feb 1CHA1612.50000.00000.000101011022
Jan 29@POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 28LAC15111.00000.00012.500011200113
Jan 25@CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 23@MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 22@ORL0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Stephen Curry
2Shaun Livingston
SG1Klay Thompson
2Ian Clark
3Patrick McCaw
SF1Kevin Durant
2Andre Iguodala
PF1Draymond Green
2David West
3Kevon Looney
4James Michael McAdoo
C1Zaza Pachulia
2JaVale McGee
3Damian Jones
 

 