Trevor Ariza | Guard/Forward | #1

Team: Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:  (31) / 6/30/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 215
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 2 (14) / NY
Contract: view contract details
Trevor Ariza was ejected with two technical fouls in Tuesday's game vs. the Mavericks.
The officials gave out a total of five technicals in the third quarter, so Ariza may not be the least person to get tossed from this game. For what it's worth, he was T'd up for talking to the Mavs' bench, so he's in no danger of a suspension. He finished with nine points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and three triples in 30 minutes, shooting 3-of-5 from the field. Dec 27 - 10:32 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3210643961646370142327.4342740.67585228.37393112.45.12.02.21.00.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004NY 8017.32.24.9.4420.00.2.2311.52.2.6951.11.93.01.10.90.90.21.95.9
2005ORL5717.61.64.0.4120.00.1.2001.42.2.6061.42.53.81.11.11.00.21.84.6
2006ORL5722.43.56.5.5390.00.1.0001.93.0.6201.72.64.41.11.51.00.32.48.9
2007LAK3515.72.03.9.5070.10.5.2781.42.1.6530.92.23.11.30.70.90.31.35.5
2008LAK8224.43.37.3.4600.72.3.3191.52.1.7101.42.94.31.81.11.70.32.08.9
2009HOU7236.65.513.9.3941.95.7.3342.13.2.6491.14.55.63.82.21.80.62.314.9
2010NO 7534.74.010.2.3981.13.6.3031.82.6.7010.84.65.42.21.61.60.42.411.0
2011NO 4132.94.19.8.4170.72.1.3331.92.5.7751.04.25.23.31.91.70.61.810.8
2012WAS5626.33.48.1.4171.43.7.3641.41.7.8210.84.04.82.01.51.30.41.39.5
2013WAS7735.45.111.1.4562.35.7.4071.92.5.7721.34.96.22.51.71.60.32.314.4
2014HOU8235.84.511.1.4022.46.8.3501.51.7.8530.94.75.62.51.71.90.22.312.8
2015HOU8135.34.410.6.4162.36.2.3711.62.0.7830.83.74.52.31.42.00.32.212.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2004NY 801382172389.442313.231121174.6958915324285737018150468
2005ORL57100293226.41215.20077127.6067814021861625711100264
2006ORL571279200371.53907.000106171.6209815124965845919134506
2007LAK3554969136.507518.2784975.65330781084423311145192
2008LAK822001274596.46061191.319120169.7101112413521458713724166729
2009HOU722632394999.394136407.334148228.64978325403276161126401621072
2010NO 752602303762.39882271.303138197.7016134740816211812031180826
2011NO 411349168403.4172987.33379102.7754117421513576692573444
2012WAS561475188451.41776209.3647895.8214422226611384722072530
2013WAS772723389853.456180442.407149193.77299376475191132126201791107
2014HOU822936366910.402194555.350122143.85377382459209141152171861048
2015HOU812860357859.416185499.371126161.78367299366188113160261771025
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26PHO12639.33317.143111.00001010415038
Dec 23@MEM13625.40024.50000.000044311016
Dec 21@PHO13446.667111.00014.2501231120310
Dec 20SA135614.42939.33312.5000662441516
Dec 17@MIN138416.250311.27300.0001450230111
Dec 16NO130718.389514.35712.5000551030120
Dec 14SAC12969.66757.71400.0000331030117

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1James Harden
2Tyler Ennis
SG1Patrick Beverley
2Eric Gordon
SF1Trevor Ariza
2Sam Dekker
3Corey Brewer
4K.J. McDaniels
PF1Ryan Anderson
2Kyle Wiltjer
C1Clint Capela
2Montrezl Harrell
3Nene Hilario
 

 