Trevor Ariza | Guard/Forward | #1 Team: Houston Rockets Age / DOB: (31) / 6/30/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 215 College: UCLA Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 2 (14) / NY Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $7,806,971 2017-18: $7,420,912 2018-19: UFA

Trevor Ariza was ejected with two technical fouls in Tuesday's game vs. the Mavericks. The officials gave out a total of five technicals in the third quarter, so Ariza may not be the least person to get tossed from this game. For what it's worth, he was T'd up for talking to the Mavs' bench, so he's in no danger of a suspension. He finished with nine points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and three triples in 30 minutes, shooting 3-of-5 from the field.

Trevor Ariza had eight points, 10 rebounds, four assists, five steals and a 3-pointer on 3-of-9 shooting in Monday's blowout 131-115 win over the Suns. That's a great line from Ariza and it would have been much better had he made some shots. His shot is a problem right now, but he's still averaging 10.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.0 3-pointers on 38 percent shooting over his last five games.

Trevor Ariza scored 16 points with six rebounds, two assists, four steals, one block and three 3-pointers in 35 minutes against the Spurs on Tuesday. Those four turnovers were costly with one really bad pass late in this game. Based on the stats, Ariza may have the toughest adjustment with Clint Capela out. With Capela this season, Ariza’s true shooting percentage is 13.0 percent better than without him prior to tonight. Ariza’s usage rate is also 3.3 percent higher with Capela, so it’ll be interesting to see how he can adjust his game. He should be fine and continue to post early-round value.