Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Ryan Anderson
(F)
Corey Brewer
(G/F)
Tyler Ennis
(G)
Montrezl Harrell
(F/C)
K.J. McDaniels
(G/F)
Trevor Ariza
(G/F)
Clint Capela
(F/C)
Eric Gordon
(G)
Nene Hilario
(F/C)
Kyle Wiltjer
(F)
Patrick Beverley
(G)
Sam Dekker
(F)
James Harden
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Trevor Ariza | Guard/Forward | #1
Team:
Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 6/30/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 215
College:
UCLA
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 2 (14) / NY
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $7,806,971 2017-18: $7,420,912 2018-19: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Trevor Ariza was ejected with two technical fouls in Tuesday's game vs. the Mavericks.
The officials gave out a total of five technicals in the third quarter, so Ariza may not be the least person to get tossed from this game. For what it's worth, he was T'd up for talking to the Mavs' bench, so he's in no danger of a suspension. He finished with nine points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and three triples in 30 minutes, shooting 3-of-5 from the field.
Dec 27 - 10:32 PM
Trevor Ariza had eight points, 10 rebounds, four assists, five steals and a 3-pointer on 3-of-9 shooting in Monday's blowout 131-115 win over the Suns.
That's a great line from Ariza and it would have been much better had he made some shots. His shot is a problem right now, but he's still averaging 10.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.0 3-pointers on 38 percent shooting over his last five games.
Dec 27 - 12:30 AM
Trevor Ariza scored 16 points with six rebounds, two assists, four steals, one block and three 3-pointers in 35 minutes against the Spurs on Tuesday.
Those four turnovers were costly with one really bad pass late in this game. Based on the stats, Ariza may have the toughest adjustment with Clint Capela out. With Capela this season, Ariza’s true shooting percentage is 13.0 percent better than without him prior to tonight. Ariza’s usage rate is also 3.3 percent higher with Capela, so it’ll be interesting to see how he can adjust his game. He should be fine and continue to post early-round value.
Dec 20 - 11:38 PM
Trevor Ariza hit 3-of-8 shots and was 0-for-4 from downtown for seven points, two rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 37 minutes of Monday's win over the Nets.
We haven't blurbed Ariza since Dec. 5, mainly because he hasn't done a lot of things that have been newsworthy. He's averaging 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.8 3-pointers on 45 percent shooting over his last five games. There's nothing wrong with those numbers, but there's nothing too exciting about them, either.
Dec 13 - 12:39 AM
Trevor Ariza ejected w/ two technical fouls
Dec 27 - 10:32 PM
Trevor Ariza fills up stat sheet in blowout
Dec 27 - 12:30 AM
Trevor Ariza score 16 points vs. Spurs
Dec 20 - 11:38 PM
Trevor Ariza quiet in 37 minutes
Dec 13 - 12:39 AM
More Trevor Ariza Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(7031)
2
V. Oladipo
OKC
(5621)
3
B. Griffin
LAC
(4964)
4
G. Hill
UTA
(4962)
5
R. Gay
SAC
(4910)
6
J. Smith
CLE
(4910)
7
D. Howard
ATL
(4893)
8
L. James
CLE
(4735)
9
D. Nowitzki
DAL
(4569)
10
K. Love
CLE
(4344)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Rockets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
32
1064
396
164
63
70
142
327
.434
27
40
.675
85
228
.373
9
31
12.4
5.1
2.0
2.2
1.0
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2004
NY
80
17.3
2.2
4.9
.442
0.0
0.2
.231
1.5
2.2
.695
1.1
1.9
3.0
1.1
0.9
0.9
0.2
1.9
5.9
2005
ORL
57
17.6
1.6
4.0
.412
0.0
0.1
.200
1.4
2.2
.606
1.4
2.5
3.8
1.1
1.1
1.0
0.2
1.8
4.6
2006
ORL
57
22.4
3.5
6.5
.539
0.0
0.1
.000
1.9
3.0
.620
1.7
2.6
4.4
1.1
1.5
1.0
0.3
2.4
8.9
2007
LAK
35
15.7
2.0
3.9
.507
0.1
0.5
.278
1.4
2.1
.653
0.9
2.2
3.1
1.3
0.7
0.9
0.3
1.3
5.5
2008
LAK
82
24.4
3.3
7.3
.460
0.7
2.3
.319
1.5
2.1
.710
1.4
2.9
4.3
1.8
1.1
1.7
0.3
2.0
8.9
2009
HOU
72
36.6
5.5
13.9
.394
1.9
5.7
.334
2.1
3.2
.649
1.1
4.5
5.6
3.8
2.2
1.8
0.6
2.3
14.9
2010
NO
75
34.7
4.0
10.2
.398
1.1
3.6
.303
1.8
2.6
.701
0.8
4.6
5.4
2.2
1.6
1.6
0.4
2.4
11.0
2011
NO
41
32.9
4.1
9.8
.417
0.7
2.1
.333
1.9
2.5
.775
1.0
4.2
5.2
3.3
1.9
1.7
0.6
1.8
10.8
2012
WAS
56
26.3
3.4
8.1
.417
1.4
3.7
.364
1.4
1.7
.821
0.8
4.0
4.8
2.0
1.5
1.3
0.4
1.3
9.5
2013
WAS
77
35.4
5.1
11.1
.456
2.3
5.7
.407
1.9
2.5
.772
1.3
4.9
6.2
2.5
1.7
1.6
0.3
2.3
14.4
2014
HOU
82
35.8
4.5
11.1
.402
2.4
6.8
.350
1.5
1.7
.853
0.9
4.7
5.6
2.5
1.7
1.9
0.2
2.3
12.8
2015
HOU
81
35.3
4.4
10.6
.416
2.3
6.2
.371
1.6
2.0
.783
0.8
3.7
4.5
2.3
1.4
2.0
0.3
2.2
12.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2004
NY
80
1382
172
389
.442
3
13
.231
121
174
.695
89
153
242
85
73
70
18
150
468
2005
ORL
57
1002
93
226
.412
1
5
.200
77
127
.606
78
140
218
61
62
57
11
100
264
2006
ORL
57
1279
200
371
.539
0
7
.000
106
171
.620
98
151
249
65
84
59
19
134
506
2007
LAK
35
549
69
136
.507
5
18
.278
49
75
.653
30
78
108
44
23
31
11
45
192
2008
LAK
82
2001
274
596
.460
61
191
.319
120
169
.710
111
241
352
145
87
137
24
166
729
2009
HOU
72
2632
394
999
.394
136
407
.334
148
228
.649
78
325
403
276
161
126
40
162
1072
2010
NO
75
2602
303
762
.398
82
271
.303
138
197
.701
61
347
408
162
118
120
31
180
826
2011
NO
41
1349
168
403
.417
29
87
.333
79
102
.775
41
174
215
135
76
69
25
73
444
2012
WAS
56
1475
188
451
.417
76
209
.364
78
95
.821
44
222
266
113
84
72
20
72
530
2013
WAS
77
2723
389
853
.456
180
442
.407
149
193
.772
99
376
475
191
132
126
20
179
1107
2014
HOU
82
2936
366
910
.402
194
555
.350
122
143
.853
77
382
459
209
141
152
17
186
1048
2015
HOU
81
2860
357
859
.416
185
499
.371
126
161
.783
67
299
366
188
113
160
26
177
1025
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 26
PHO
1
26
3
9
.333
1
7
.143
1
1
1.000
0
10
10
4
1
5
0
3
8
Dec 23
@MEM
1
36
2
5
.400
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
0
4
4
3
1
1
0
1
6
Dec 21
@PHO
1
34
4
6
.667
1
1
1.000
1
4
.250
1
2
3
1
1
2
0
3
10
Dec 20
SA
1
35
6
14
.429
3
9
.333
1
2
.500
0
6
6
2
4
4
1
5
16
Dec 17
@MIN
1
38
4
16
.250
3
11
.273
0
0
.000
1
4
5
0
2
3
0
1
11
Dec 16
NO
1
30
7
18
.389
5
14
.357
1
2
.500
0
5
5
1
0
3
0
1
20
Dec 14
SAC
1
29
6
9
.667
5
7
.714
0
0
.000
0
3
3
1
0
3
0
1
17
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
James Harden
2
Tyler Ennis
SG
1
Patrick Beverley
Sidelined
Patrick Beverley (thigh) is expected to play on Friday vs. the Clippers according to coach Mike D'Antoni.
This isn't a surprise after D'Antoni called Beverley day-to-day before Tuesday's game. Beverley's owners can expect to have him back in their lineups on Friday, and this is further confirmation that there's no need to pick up Corey Brewer.
Dec 27
2
Eric Gordon
SF
1
Trevor Ariza
2
Sam Dekker
3
Corey Brewer
4
K.J. McDaniels
PF
1
Ryan Anderson
2
Kyle Wiltjer
C
1
Clint Capela
Sidelined
The Rockets have confirmed that Clint Capela has a small fracture in his left fibula and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks.
Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets are "bracing" to be without their starting center for between 4-to-6 weeks. This is a bit longer timeline than the initial reports, which indicated Capela would be sidelined for "several weeks." Woj also reports that Houston will probe the trade market to see if any centers can be obtained, but will most likely lean on Nene and Montrezl Harrell.
Dec 20
2
Montrezl Harrell
3
Nene Hilario
Headlines
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
We talk some Jeremy Lin, Mirotic, buy lows, sell highs and your questions in this edition.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
»
Stats: A Change in The Process
Dec 27
»
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
»
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
»
Jabari Parker's Process
Dec 25
»
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
NBA Headlines
»
Patrick Beverley (thigh) will return Friday
»
Avery Bradley scores 23 points w/ full line
»
Gerald Green scores 19 points in 19 minutes
»
Trevor Ariza ejected w/ two technical fouls
»
Josh Richardson scores career-high 22 points
»
Westbrook scores 29 w/ 17 boards, 11 dimes
»
Derrick Favors starting, Diaw to the bench
»
Andrew Bogut, Nowitzki starting Tuesday
»
Nene starting, Montrezl Harrell to bench
»
James Ennis, Andrew Harrison starting
»
Patrick Beverley (thigh) out, Brewer to start
»
Rodney McGruder will start Tuesday vs. OKC
NBA Links
»
Capitalize on NBA injuries with CourtIQ
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
