Player Results
Article Results
Alan Anderson
(G/F)
Raymond Felton
(G)
Wes Johnson
(G/F)
Chris Paul
(G)
Austin Rivers
(G)
Brandon Bass
(F)
Blake Griffin
(F)
DeAndre Jordan
(C)
Paul Pierce
(F)
Marreese Speights
(F/C)
Jamal Crawford
(G)
Brice Johnson
(F)
Luc Mbah a Moute
(F)
J.J. Redick
(G)
Diamond Stone
(C)
Chris Paul | Guard | #3
Team:
Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 5/6/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 175
College:
Wake Forest
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 1 (4) / NO
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $22,868,828 2017-18: $24,268,959 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chris Paul (left hamstring) is questionable to return against the Spurs on Thursday.
This confirms what looked like a hamstring pull with CP3 chasing Tony Parker off a screen. Paul grabbed at his hamstring after the Clippers gave up a bucket and was hobbled for the next offensive possession. He was also grabbing his hamstring while walking to the locker room. CP3 was trying to get loose in the locker room, so it's still likely just a minor tweak. If he does need to miss time, J.J. Redick, Raymond Felton, Austin Rivers and Jamal Crawford will step up.
Dec 23 - 12:57 AM
Source:
Dan Woike on Twitter
Chris Paul went to the locker room with an apparent left leg injury in the third quarter on Thursday.
From what we can tell, he looked to have pulled his left hamstring while chasing Tony Parker off a screen. Paul has dealt with left hamstring problems in his career with his most recent noteworthy bout coming in 2015. Considering the Clippers really don't want this to linger, they may sit him until he's right. We'll have an update shortly. If he does need to miss time, J.J. Redick, Raymond Felton, Austin Rivers and Jamal Crawford will step up.
Dec 23 - 12:44 AM
Source:
Dan Woike on Twitter
Chris Paul nearly triple-doubled against the Nuggets on Tuesday with 16 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds.
With Blake Griffin (knee surgery) out for the next 4-6 weeks, CP3 is going to be an even bigger monster in fantasy. He only played 26 minutes in the blowout, but shot 7-of-14 from the field and 2-of-5 from deep with one steal and three turnovers. The Clippers' first real test without Blake will come on Thursday vs. the Spurs.
Dec 21 - 12:55 AM
Chris Paul scored 13 points on 6-of-15 shooting Sunday, to go with 12 assists, two steals, one 3-pointer and three turnovers in 37 minutes.
Paul has been struggling with his shot over the past two games, but he should be able to turn things around with an extremely favorable matchup against the Nuggets on Tuesday. CP3 is currently connecting on a career-high 2.1 triples per contest, draining 40.3 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc, and he should easily have another top-5 finish to the 2016-17 season.
Dec 18 - 6:20 PM
Chris Paul (hamstring) questionable to return
Dec 23 - 12:57 AM
Dec 23 - 12:57 AM
Chris Paul (left leg) goes to locker room
Dec 23 - 12:44 AM
Chris Paul scores 16 w/ 15 assists, 8 boards
Dec 21 - 12:55 AM
Chris Paul double-doubles with two steals
Dec 18 - 6:20 PM
More Chris Paul Player News
Los Angeles Clippers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
29
921
510
150
282
65
170
369
.461
111
127
.874
59
149
.396
5
67
17.6
5.2
9.7
2.2
2.3
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2005
NO
78
36.0
5.2
12.1
.430
0.6
2.3
.282
5.1
6.0
.847
0.8
4.3
5.1
7.8
2.3
2.2
0.1
2.8
16.1
2006
NO
64
36.8
6.0
13.6
.437
0.8
2.2
.350
4.6
5.6
.818
0.8
3.5
4.4
8.9
2.5
1.8
0.0
2.4
17.3
2007
NO
80
37.6
7.9
16.1
.488
1.2
3.1
.369
4.2
4.9
.851
0.8
3.2
4.0
11.6
2.5
2.7
0.1
2.3
21.1
2008
NO
78
38.5
8.1
16.1
.503
0.8
2.3
.364
5.8
6.7
.868
0.9
4.7
5.5
11.0
3.0
2.8
0.1
2.7
22.8
2009
NO
45
38.1
7.0
14.2
.493
1.2
2.8
.409
3.6
4.2
.847
0.4
3.8
4.2
10.7
2.5
2.1
0.2
2.6
18.7
2010
NO
80
36.1
5.4
11.6
.463
0.9
2.3
.388
4.2
4.8
.878
0.5
3.6
4.1
9.8
2.2
2.4
0.1
2.5
15.9
2011
LAC
60
36.4
7.1
14.8
.478
1.3
3.6
.371
4.3
5.0
.861
0.7
2.9
3.6
9.1
2.1
2.5
0.1
2.3
19.8
2012
LAC
70
33.4
5.9
12.2
.481
1.1
3.3
.328
4.1
4.6
.885
0.8
3.0
3.7
9.7
2.3
2.4
0.1
2.0
16.9
2013
LAC
62
35.0
6.5
14.0
.467
1.3
3.4
.368
4.8
5.6
.855
0.6
3.7
4.3
10.7
2.3
2.5
0.1
2.5
19.1
2014
LAC
82
34.9
6.9
14.3
.485
1.7
4.3
.398
3.5
3.9
.900
0.6
4.0
4.6
10.2
2.3
1.9
0.2
2.5
19.1
2015
LAC
74
32.8
7.0
15.1
.462
1.6
4.4
.371
4.0
4.4
.896
0.5
3.7
4.2
10.0
2.6
2.1
0.2
2.5
19.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2005
NO
78
2809
407
947
.430
50
177
.282
394
465
.847
61
339
400
611
183
175
6
218
1258
2006
NO
64
2357
381
871
.437
50
143
.350
292
357
.818
54
226
280
569
161
118
3
154
1104
2007
NO
80
3006
630
1291
.488
92
249
.369
332
390
.851
62
259
321
925
201
217
4
185
1684
2008
NO
78
3005
631
1255
.503
64
176
.364
455
524
.868
69
363
432
861
231
216
10
212
1781
2009
NO
45
1713
314
637
.493
52
127
.409
161
190
.847
20
171
191
480
112
96
8
118
841
2010
NO
80
2884
430
928
.463
71
183
.388
337
384
.878
38
289
327
782
177
188
5
196
1268
2011
LAC
60
2182
425
890
.478
79
213
.371
260
302
.861
42
171
213
543
124
152
4
138
1189
2012
LAC
70
2335
412
856
.481
76
232
.328
286
323
.885
53
209
262
678
159
169
10
143
1186
2013
LAC
62
2168
406
870
.467
78
212
.368
295
345
.855
38
230
268
663
145
154
4
157
1185
2014
LAC
82
2860
568
1170
.485
139
349
.398
289
321
.900
52
324
376
838
190
156
15
203
1564
2015
LAC
74
2425
515
1114
.462
122
329
.371
294
328
.896
39
271
310
738
194
152
13
185
1446
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 20
DEN
1
26
7
14
.500
2
5
.400
0
0
.000
0
8
8
15
3
1
0
1
16
Dec 18
@WAS
1
37
6
15
.400
1
5
.200
0
1
.000
1
3
4
12
3
2
0
4
13
Dec 16
@MIA
1
34
6
15
.400
1
4
.250
4
6
.667
0
5
5
6
1
0
0
3
17
Dec 14
@ORL
1
32
5
9
.556
1
2
.500
5
6
.833
1
2
3
10
4
1
0
3
16
Dec 12
POR
1
36
7
14
.500
3
6
.500
4
4
1.000
1
4
5
14
2
2
0
3
21
Dec 10
NO
1
30
8
16
.500
3
6
.500
1
2
.500
0
5
5
20
0
3
0
3
20
Dec 7
GS
1
32
7
14
.500
1
6
.167
0
0
.000
1
5
6
5
2
1
0
4
15
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Chris Paul
Sidelined
Chris Paul (left hamstring) is questionable to return against the Spurs on Thursday.
This confirms what looked like a hamstring pull with CP3 chasing Tony Parker off a screen. Paul grabbed at his hamstring after the Clippers gave up a bucket and was hobbled for the next offensive possession. He was also grabbing his hamstring while walking to the locker room. CP3 was trying to get loose in the locker room, so it's still likely just a minor tweak. If he does need to miss time, J.J. Redick, Raymond Felton, Austin Rivers and Jamal Crawford will step up.
Dec 23
2
Austin Rivers
3
Raymond Felton
SG
1
J.J. Redick
2
Jamal Crawford
SF
1
Luc Mbah a Moute
2
Wes Johnson
3
Paul Pierce
4
Alan Anderson
PF
1
Blake Griffin
Sidelined
Blake Griffin underwent successful arthroscopic right knee surgery on Tuesday, and his timetable to return has been set at 4-6 weeks.
Griffin's initial timetable was set at 3-6 weeks, but now that he's actually had the procedure we have a more accurate estimate of the amount of time he's expected to miss. Paul Pierce is being listed as the probable starter for Tuesday night's game against the Nuggets, and it'll likely be a combination of Pierce, Brandon Bass and Marreese Speights picking up minutes at the four-spot sans Griffin. Austin Rivers could also earn a few starts when the matchup presents an opportunity to go small.
Dec 20
2
Brandon Bass
3
Brice Johnson
Sidelined
Brice Johnson (back) will not play opening night.
He's out indefinitely with an acute herniated disc in his lower back. It'll be tough for Johnson to crack the rotation his rookie season.
Oct 25
C
1
DeAndre Jordan
2
Marreese Speights
3
Diamond Stone
