Player Page

Roster

Chris Paul | Guard | #3

Team: Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:  (31) / 5/6/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 175
College: Wake Forest
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (4) / NO
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Chris Paul (left hamstring) is questionable to return against the Spurs on Thursday.
This confirms what looked like a hamstring pull with CP3 chasing Tony Parker off a screen. Paul grabbed at his hamstring after the Clippers gave up a bucket and was hobbled for the next offensive possession. He was also grabbing his hamstring while walking to the locker room. CP3 was trying to get loose in the locker room, so it's still likely just a minor tweak. If he does need to miss time, J.J. Redick, Raymond Felton, Austin Rivers and Jamal Crawford will step up. Dec 23 - 12:57 AM
Source: Dan Woike on Twitter
More Chris Paul Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2992151015028265170369.461111127.87459149.39656717.65.29.72.22.30.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005NO 7836.05.212.1.4300.62.3.2825.16.0.8470.84.35.17.82.32.20.12.816.1
2006NO 6436.86.013.6.4370.82.2.3504.65.6.8180.83.54.48.92.51.80.02.417.3
2007NO 8037.67.916.1.4881.23.1.3694.24.9.8510.83.24.011.62.52.70.12.321.1
2008NO 7838.58.116.1.5030.82.3.3645.86.7.8680.94.75.511.03.02.80.12.722.8
2009NO 4538.17.014.2.4931.22.8.4093.64.2.8470.43.84.210.72.52.10.22.618.7
2010NO 8036.15.411.6.4630.92.3.3884.24.8.8780.53.64.19.82.22.40.12.515.9
2011LAC6036.47.114.8.4781.33.6.3714.35.0.8610.72.93.69.12.12.50.12.319.8
2012LAC7033.45.912.2.4811.13.3.3284.14.6.8850.83.03.79.72.32.40.12.016.9
2013LAC6235.06.514.0.4671.33.4.3684.85.6.8550.63.74.310.72.32.50.12.519.1
2014LAC8234.96.914.3.4851.74.3.3983.53.9.9000.64.04.610.22.31.90.22.519.1
2015LAC7432.87.015.1.4621.64.4.3714.04.4.8960.53.74.210.02.62.10.22.519.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005NO 782809407947.43050177.282394465.8476133940061118317562181258
2006NO 642357381871.43750143.350292357.8185422628056916111831541104
2007NO 8030066301291.48892249.369332390.8516225932192520121741851684
2008NO 7830056311255.50364176.364455524.86869363432861231216102121781
2009NO 451713314637.49352127.409161190.84720171191480112968118841
2010NO 802884430928.46371183.388337384.8783828932778217718851961268
2011LAC602182425890.47879213.371260302.8614217121354312415241381189
2012LAC702335412856.48176232.328286323.88553209262678159169101431186
2013LAC622168406870.46778212.368295345.8553823026866314515441571185
2014LAC8228605681170.485139349.398289321.90052324376838190156152031564
2015LAC7424255151114.462122329.371294328.89639271310738194152131851446
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20DEN126714.50025.40000.00008815310116
Dec 18@WAS137615.40015.20001.00013412320413
Dec 16@MIA134615.40014.25046.6670556100317
Dec 14@ORL13259.55612.50056.83312310410316
Dec 12POR136714.50036.500441.00014514220321
Dec 10NO130816.50036.50012.50005520030320
Dec 7GS132714.50016.16700.0001565210415

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Chris Paul
2Austin Rivers
3Raymond Felton
SG1J.J. Redick
2Jamal Crawford
SF1Luc Mbah a Moute
2Wes Johnson
3Paul Pierce
4Alan Anderson
PF1Blake Griffin
2Brandon Bass
3Brice Johnson
C1DeAndre Jordan
2Marreese Speights
3Diamond Stone
 

 