Latest News Recent News

Chris Paul (left hamstring) is questionable to return against the Spurs on Thursday. This confirms what looked like a hamstring pull with CP3 chasing Tony Parker off a screen. Paul grabbed at his hamstring after the Clippers gave up a bucket and was hobbled for the next offensive possession. He was also grabbing his hamstring while walking to the locker room. CP3 was trying to get loose in the locker room, so it's still likely just a minor tweak. If he does need to miss time, J.J. Redick, Raymond Felton, Austin Rivers and Jamal Crawford will step up. Source: Dan Woike on Twitter

Chris Paul went to the locker room with an apparent left leg injury in the third quarter on Thursday. From what we can tell, he looked to have pulled his left hamstring while chasing Tony Parker off a screen. Paul has dealt with left hamstring problems in his career with his most recent noteworthy bout coming in 2015. Considering the Clippers really don't want this to linger, they may sit him until he's right. We'll have an update shortly. If he does need to miss time, J.J. Redick, Raymond Felton, Austin Rivers and Jamal Crawford will step up. Source: Dan Woike on Twitter

Chris Paul nearly triple-doubled against the Nuggets on Tuesday with 16 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds. With Blake Griffin (knee surgery) out for the next 4-6 weeks, CP3 is going to be an even bigger monster in fantasy. He only played 26 minutes in the blowout, but shot 7-of-14 from the field and 2-of-5 from deep with one steal and three turnovers. The Clippers' first real test without Blake will come on Thursday vs. the Spurs.