Andrew Bogut | Center | #6

Team: Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:  (32) / 11/28/1984
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 260
College: Utah
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (1) / MLW
Andrew Bogut (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game vs. the Pelicans.
The Mavs were expecting him back in late December and this confirms it. The Mavs are tanking and Bogut is a trade candidate, so he will need to prove that he's healthy before opposing teams pick up the phone. If Bogut plays Monday, expect heavy restrictions on his minutes. His return dampens the short-term appeal of Dwight Powell and Salah Mejri. Dec 26 - 9:55 AM
Source: Earl K. Sneed on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
164006116635102961.475311.27301.00014283.810.42.20.61.80.9
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005MLW8228.63.97.4.5330.00.0.0001.52.4.6292.34.77.02.31.50.60.83.29.4
2006MLW6634.25.39.5.5530.00.1.2001.72.9.5772.56.38.83.02.30.70.53.312.3
2007MLW7834.96.011.7.5110.00.1.0002.44.1.5873.16.69.82.62.20.81.73.314.3
2008MLW3631.35.18.8.5770.00.0.0001.62.7.5713.37.010.32.02.40.61.03.611.7
2009MLW6932.36.913.2.5200.00.0.0002.23.4.6293.07.110.21.81.90.62.53.215.9
2010MLW6535.45.611.4.4950.00.1.0001.53.3.4423.18.011.12.01.90.72.63.312.8
2011GS 1230.45.111.3.4490.00.1.0001.21.9.6091.86.58.32.62.01.02.03.011.3
2012GS 3224.52.65.8.4510.00.01.0000.61.2.5002.15.57.72.11.10.61.72.75.8
2013GS 6726.43.55.6.6270.00.0.0000.31.0.3442.77.310.01.71.40.71.83.17.3
2014GS 6723.63.05.3.5630.00.0.0000.30.6.5242.16.08.12.71.60.61.72.86.3
2015GS 7020.72.54.0.6270.00.01.0000.30.7.4801.75.37.02.31.20.51.63.25.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005MLW822348323606.53303.000122194.6291893845731921254968259768
2006MLW662257348629.55315.200112194.5771684165841981504935216809
2007MLW782721465910.51107.000189322.587245518763199172641352541119
2008MLW361125183317.57700.0005698.57111725236972862337130422
2009MLW692231473910.52002.000149237.629208493701127131391752221095
2010MLW652301367742.49504.00096217.44219952172013112547168217830
2011GS 1236561136.44901.0001423.60922781003124122436136
2012GS 3278583184.451111.0001938.500681772456735205585186
2013GS 671770235375.62700.0002264.3441824896711129748121210492
2014GS 671583200355.56300.0002242.52414140254318010639113188422
2015GS 701452175279.627111.0002450.4801213714921628333114221375
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@LAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 21@POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 19@DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 18SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 16@UTA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 14DET0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 12DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000

