Andrew Bogut | Center | #6 Team: Dallas Mavericks Age / DOB: (32) / 11/28/1984 Ht / Wt: 7'0' / 260 College: Utah Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (1) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $11,027,027 2017-18: UFA

Andrew Bogut (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game vs. the Pelicans. The Mavs were expecting him back in late December and this confirms it. The Mavs are tanking and Bogut is a trade candidate, so he will need to prove that he's healthy before opposing teams pick up the phone. If Bogut plays Monday, expect heavy restrictions on his minutes. His return dampens the short-term appeal of Dwight Powell and Salah Mejri. Source: Earl K. Sneed on Twitter

Andrew Bogut (knee) has been ruled out of Friday's game vs. the Clippers. This is no surprise, as Bogut seems to be a targeting a return in the last week of December or early January. Dwight Powell and Salah Mejri will continue splitting minutes at center until Bogut is back. Source: Earl Sneed on Twitter

The Mavericks reportedly could buy out Andrew Bogut if he remains on the roster past the trade deadline. Bogut is on the books for $11 million this season, but it could be tough for the Mavs to find a trade partner if the underlying theory is that he could be had for the vet's minimum after the trade deadline. Bogut is currently on the sidelines with a knee injury, and he won't be back in action until Dec. 29's game against the Lakers at the earliest, leaving Salah Mejri and Dwight Powell to man the center spot in Dallas. Bogut could help a contender, but he's not worth owning in most leagues. Source: Basketball Insiders