Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
ST Daily: Paying the Price
Mar 3
Podcast: Early Storylines
Mar 3
2017 Breakdowns: Second Base
Mar 2
Podcast: Padres Check-In
Mar 2
ST Daily: Training Wheeler
Mar 2
Podcast: Brewers Check-In
Mar 1
Showdown: Longoria vs. Franco
Mar 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Domingo Santana blasts two homers in loss
Paul Goldschmidt goes deep in D'Backs rout
Huston Street (triceps) set to undergo an MRI
Carlos Rodon could miss first week of season
David Price (elbow) doesn't need surgery
Adrian Beltre (calf) back in Rangers' lineup
White Sox release disappointing Brett Lawrie
Dahl back injury worse than initially thought
Jason Kipnis (shoulder) to DH next week
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) will play on Monday
Buster Posey (neck) back in Giants' lineup
Scherzer (finger) to throw live BP Tuesday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 3
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 27
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
'Growing sentiment' Romo could go to Texans
WSH, DAL, SF to discuss Cousins, Romo trade?
Patriots pull the plug on Sebastian Vollmer
Bills front office and coaches split on Tyrod
Alvin Kamara disappoints with 4.56 forty time
Fournette registers official 40 time of 4.51
Christian McCaffrey's official 40 time: 4.48
Dalvin Cook officially clocks 4.49 in the 40
Update: Julio Jones still deciding on surgery
Report: Jets could move on from Eric Decker
Alshon says he wants to play for a contender
Coin flip drama: Eagles pick 14th, Colts 15th
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stew: Tank Half Full
Mar 3
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 3
Mar 3
Night of the Bosnian Beast
Mar 3
NBA Roundtable: Never Again
Mar 2
Dose: Jokic not jokin' around
Mar 2
Kevin Durant Injury Fallout
Mar 1
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 1
Mar 1
Dose: Kevin Durant Goes Down!
Mar 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Alex Abrines, Domantas Sabonis starting
Yogi, Curry, Harry B, Dirk & Noel starting
Jarrett Jack (torn meniscus) out 4-6 weeks
Jahlil Okafor (rib) is available to return
Justin Hamilton (illness) out for Friday
Joe Johnson (groin) out for Friday night
Khris Middleton getting the start over Vaughn
Nik Stauskas will start for Henderson (hip)
Waiters, McGruder & Whiteside starting
Porzingis at center again; O'Quinn off bench
Brandon Jennings to get time next to Wall
Hernangomez (ankle) will not play Friday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Deadline Past
Mar 3
Burrows Shines In Sens Debut
Mar 3
Podcast: Trade Deadline Recap
Mar 2
Trading Values
Mar 2
Trade Deadline Winners/Losers
Mar 2
Dose: Kane is Able
Mar 2
Trade Deadline Live Blog
Mar 1
Capitals Bolster Blueline
Mar 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Penguins get Conor Sheary back on Friday
Vegas can engage in certain trades, signings
Devils lose Cammalleri for at least a week
Jonathan Bernier will start vs Leafs Friday
Antoine Roussel probably done for the season
Artem Anisimov (LBI) will miss Friday's game
Jeff Skinner expected to play on Friday
Peter Budaj will make Lightning debut Friday
Roberto Luongo (LBI) out for at least a week
Kyle Okposo exits game with mid-body injury
Mike Cammalleri suffers an injury on Thursday
Jamie Benn scores two goals in loss to NYI
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
Daytona 500 Stats
Feb 24
DFS: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 23
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Briscoe: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
Elliott best in final Atlanta truck practice
Ryan Newman barely misses record pole
Kevin Harvick wins QuikTrip 500 pole
Kurt Busch barely misses ATL top 12 in quals
Matt Kenseth to start 16th in Atlanta Cup
Jimmie Johnson notably misses round 3
David Ragan scrapes wall in qualification
Kevin Harvick posts quickest 10 laps in P1
Harvick: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Kyle Busch tops XFINITY Final Practice
Bell leads Atlanta truck Practice 2
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Thomas climbs the board with second-round 66
McIlroy leads by two after week-tying-low 65
Fisher in the hunt after two days in Mexico
Sullivan signs day-low 65 in R2 of WGC-Mexico
Mickelson posts 7-under target at WGC-Mexico
Coetzee among notables to miss cut at Tshwane
Jamieson adds 65; shares R2 lead at Tshwane
Bjork shares the 36-hole lead at Tshwane Open
Moore makes it six atop WGC leaderboard
Mickelson joins early pack of leaders at WGC
Rory McIlroy looks strong in return to action
Walker off to a quick start at WGC-Mexico
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 2
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Monte Kiffin to join Lane at FAU
Report: Abdominal strain to limit Iowa's King
VP of player personnel: Kizer terrifies me
Corey Davis (ankle) won't run on WMU pro day
Williams meets with Cards OC, likes offense
Peppers to work out as both LB and DB
UMTE Jake Butt (knee) will not work out
WR Williams won't run the 40 at the Combine
C-Mac all-around impressive in Combine drills
Need for speed: Eagles meet with WR Ross
UNC RB T.J. Logan flies with 4.37 40 time
RB Fournette on vertical: 'I'm not a jumper'
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW27
Mar 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 27
Mar 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW27
Mar 3
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Mar 2
Overreaction Monday - Week 26
Mar 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 27
Feb 28
Team News - Week 26
Feb 25
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Laurent Koscielny back for Liverpool showdown
Geoff Cameron back in contention for Potters
Berahino frustration continues in a new home
Mauro Zarate out for the season at Watford
Daryl Janmaat questionable for Week 27 vs SOU
Matt Phillips questionable for Week 27
Craig Dawson cleared to return for Week 27
Evans playing time likely tied to Phillips
Aaron Ramsey in contention for Anfield trip
Hazard knock "nothing serious" says Conte
Schmeichel fine despite ankle injury
WHU set to offer Antonio a new contract
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Alexis Ajinca
(C)
Dante Cunningham
(F)
Tim Frazier
(G)
Jarrett Jack
(G)
Quincy Pondexter
(G/F)
Omer Asik
(C)
Anthony Davis
(F/C)
Solomon Hill
(F)
E'Twaun Moore
(G)
Hollis Thompson
(G/F)
DeMarcus Cousins
(F/C)
Cheick Diallo
(F)
Jrue Holiday
(G)
Donatas Motiejunas
(F/C)
Reggie Williams
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jarrett Jack | Guard | #1
Team:
New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 10/28/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 200
College:
Georgia Tech
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 1 (22) / DEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $980,431 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jarrett Jack suffered a torn right meniscus and will be out 4-6 weeks.
That will basically end his season. Jack tweeted out he was frustrated earlier today, and now we know why. This is the same knee that needed an ACL repair in 2016, so he has a tough rehab on his hands.
Mar 3 - 8:01 PM
Source:
Justin Verrier on Twitter
Jarrett Jack (knee) returned from a one-game absence with eight minutes, one assist and one steal against the Pistons on Wednesday.
He's likely going to have his minutes managed and will have to split the backup duties with Tim Frazier. Leave Jack on the wire.
Mar 1 - 11:25 PM
Jarrett Jack (knee) is available to play against the Pistons on Wednesday.
He did play 25 minutes in his debut, but E'Twaun Moore was not active for that game. Jack is going to have to battle Tim Frazier for the backup PG minutes, but Frazier's bum wrist could be a reason for Jack to play tonight. He's not a fantasy option right now.
Mar 1 - 6:43 PM
Source:
Pelicans on Twitter
Jarrett Jack (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game vs. the Pistons.
He played his first game since Jan. 2, 2016 on Saturday, so it's not clear if he suffered a setback or if the Pelicans are taking it easy on him. Whatever the case, Tim Frazier will be the primary backup PG if Jack isn't cleared for Wednesday.
Feb 28 - 7:25 PM
Source:
Pelicans PR on Twitter
Jarrett Jack (torn meniscus) out 4-6 weeks
Mar 3 - 8:01 PM
Jarrett Jack gets eight minutes
Mar 1 - 11:25 PM
Jarrett Jack available to play
Mar 1 - 6:43 PM
Jarrett Jack (knee) questionable Wednesday
Feb 28 - 7:25 PM
More Jarrett Jack Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Durant
GS
(7983)
2
K. Lowry
TOR
(6225)
3
V. Oladipo
OKC
(5553)
4
L. James
CLE
(5488)
5
J. Embiid
PHI
(5456)
6
K. Love
CLE
(5327)
7
J. Smith
CLE
(5116)
8
A. Bogut
CLE
(4689)
9
K. Porzingis
NY
(4144)
10
C. Zeller
CHA
(4030)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Now Orleans Pelicans Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
2
33
6
0
5
2
2
3
.667
2
2
1.000
0
1
.000
0
3
3.0
0.0
2.5
1.0
1.5
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2005
POR
79
20.2
2.4
5.4
.442
0.3
1.0
.263
1.6
2.0
.800
0.2
1.8
2.0
2.8
1.3
0.5
0.0
1.7
6.7
2006
POR
79
33.4
4.1
8.9
.454
0.8
2.3
.350
3.1
3.5
.871
0.2
2.4
2.6
5.3
2.4
1.1
0.1
2.6
12.0
2007
POR
82
27.2
3.3
7.6
.431
0.8
2.3
.342
2.6
3.0
.867
0.4
2.5
2.9
3.8
2.2
0.7
0.0
1.6
9.9
2008
IND
82
33.1
4.7
10.4
.453
1.0
2.7
.353
2.7
3.2
.852
0.5
2.8
3.4
4.1
2.2
1.1
0.2
2.2
13.1
2009
TOR
82
27.4
3.9
8.2
.481
1.0
2.4
.412
2.5
2.9
.842
0.4
2.3
2.7
5.0
2.0
0.7
0.1
1.8
11.4
2010
NO
83
20.8
3.1
7.7
.408
0.4
1.3
.306
2.2
2.6
.850
0.2
1.8
2.1
2.9
1.3
0.7
0.1
1.2
8.9
2011
NO
45
34.0
5.9
13.0
.456
0.9
2.5
.348
2.9
3.3
.872
0.5
3.4
3.9
6.3
2.4
0.7
0.2
2.1
15.6
2012
GS
79
29.8
4.9
10.8
.452
1.0
2.6
.404
2.1
2.5
.843
0.3
2.8
3.1
5.5
2.0
0.8
0.1
1.7
12.9
2013
CLE
80
28.2
3.6
8.7
.410
0.8
2.3
.341
1.6
1.9
.839
0.3
2.5
2.8
4.1
1.7
0.7
0.3
1.7
9.5
2014
BKN
80
28.0
4.5
10.2
.439
0.5
1.8
.267
2.5
2.8
.881
0.2
2.8
3.1
4.7
2.4
0.9
0.2
1.8
12.0
2015
BKN
32
32.1
4.4
11.2
.391
1.0
3.2
.304
3.1
3.5
.893
0.3
4.0
4.3
7.4
2.9
1.1
0.2
2.4
12.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2005
POR
79
1597
189
428
.442
20
76
.263
128
160
.800
18
142
160
219
102
41
2
138
526
2006
POR
79
2639
320
705
.454
63
180
.350
243
279
.871
18
190
208
417
187
86
9
202
946
2007
POR
82
2234
267
620
.431
65
190
.342
215
248
.867
31
203
234
313
178
61
1
129
814
2008
IND
82
2716
386
853
.453
78
221
.353
224
263
.852
44
232
276
338
184
88
17
179
1074
2009
TOR
82
2245
323
671
.481
82
199
.412
203
241
.842
30
192
222
413
163
60
6
151
931
2010
NO
83
1724
260
637
.408
33
108
.306
182
214
.850
20
153
173
242
110
54
6
102
735
2011
NO
45
1529
266
583
.456
39
112
.348
129
148
.872
23
153
176
285
106
31
9
93
700
2012
GS
79
2354
387
857
.452
82
203
.404
167
198
.843
21
222
243
438
157
60
11
134
1023
2013
CLE
80
2253
286
698
.410
63
185
.341
125
149
.839
22
201
223
324
133
56
22
133
760
2014
BKN
80
2243
359
817
.439
39
146
.267
200
227
.881
19
226
245
373
191
75
13
143
957
2015
BKN
32
1027
140
358
.391
31
102
.304
100
112
.893
9
127
136
236
94
34
7
77
411
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 1
DET
1
8
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
Feb 26
@OKC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Feb 25
@DAL
1
25
2
3
.667
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
0
0
0
4
2
1
0
4
6
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jrue Holiday
2
Tim Frazier
SG
1
E'Twaun Moore
2
Reggie Williams
SF
1
Solomon Hill
2
Hollis Thompson
3
Quincy Pondexter
Sidelined
The Pelicans are looking to move Alexis Ajinca or Quincy Pondexter, according to David Aldridge of NBA.com.
This is a pretty logical report with the Pelicans looking to clear out some money to allow them to sign DeMarcus Cousins and Jrue Holiday in the next two summers. They would have to trade away other assets for a team to take on either of these two deals.
Feb 23
PF
1
Anthony Davis
2
Dante Cunningham
3
Cheick Diallo
4
Donatas Motiejunas
C
1
DeMarcus Cousins
Suspended
The league has upheld DeMarcus Cousins' 18th technical foul, meaning he will be suspended for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
From here on out it will only take two technical fouls to queue up a one-game suspension for Cousins, so really need to make a strong effort to be on his best behavior for these final two months of the 2016-17 season. With Boogie on the sidelines Wednesday night, Anthony Davis will likely shift back over to the five-spot with Dante Cunningham returning to the starting five at the four, and it'll be Davis and Jrue Holiday doing the heavy lifting on offense.
Feb 28
2
Alexis Ajinca
3
Omer Asik
Sidelined
Omer Asik (illness) is listed as out for Friday.
He's not in the rotation. Alexis Ajinca was actually solid in his backup role because DeMarcus Cousins was suspended. The Pelicans have to be regretting their contract on Asik.
Mar 2
Headlines
Stew: Tank Half Full
Mar 3
Matt Stroup tries to look for positives in the wake of Frank Kaminsky's shoulder injury in the latest edition of Roundball Stew.
More NBA Columns
»
Stew: Tank Half Full
Mar 3
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 3
Mar 3
»
Night of the Bosnian Beast
Mar 3
»
NBA Roundtable: Never Again
Mar 2
»
Dose: Jokic not jokin' around
Mar 2
»
Kevin Durant Injury Fallout
Mar 1
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 1
Mar 1
»
Dose: Kevin Durant Goes Down!
Mar 1
NBA Headlines
»
Alex Abrines, Domantas Sabonis starting
»
Yogi, Curry, Harry B, Dirk & Noel starting
»
Jarrett Jack (torn meniscus) out 4-6 weeks
»
Jahlil Okafor (rib) is available to return
»
Justin Hamilton (illness) out for Friday
»
Joe Johnson (groin) out for Friday night
»
Khris Middleton getting the start over Vaughn
»
Nik Stauskas will start for Henderson (hip)
»
Waiters, McGruder & Whiteside starting
»
Porzingis at center again; O'Quinn off bench
»
Brandon Jennings to get time next to Wall
»
Hernangomez (ankle) will not play Friday
NBA Links
»
DFS NBA: Improving in the Second Half
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved