Latest News Recent News

Jarrett Jack suffered a torn right meniscus and will be out 4-6 weeks. That will basically end his season. Jack tweeted out he was frustrated earlier today, and now we know why. This is the same knee that needed an ACL repair in 2016, so he has a tough rehab on his hands. Source: Justin Verrier on Twitter

Jarrett Jack (knee) returned from a one-game absence with eight minutes, one assist and one steal against the Pistons on Wednesday. He's likely going to have his minutes managed and will have to split the backup duties with Tim Frazier. Leave Jack on the wire.

Jarrett Jack (knee) is available to play against the Pistons on Wednesday. He did play 25 minutes in his debut, but E'Twaun Moore was not active for that game. Jack is going to have to battle Tim Frazier for the backup PG minutes, but Frazier's bum wrist could be a reason for Jack to play tonight. He's not a fantasy option right now. Source: Pelicans on Twitter