Player Page

Roster

Jarrett Jack | Guard | #1

Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:  (33) / 10/28/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 200
College: Georgia Tech
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (22) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jarrett Jack suffered a torn right meniscus and will be out 4-6 weeks.
That will basically end his season. Jack tweeted out he was frustrated earlier today, and now we know why. This is the same knee that needed an ACL repair in 2016, so he has a tough rehab on his hands. Mar 3 - 8:01 PM
Source: Justin Verrier on Twitter
More Jarrett Jack Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
233605223.667221.00001.000033.00.02.51.01.50.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005POR7920.22.45.4.4420.31.0.2631.62.0.8000.21.82.02.81.30.50.01.76.7
2006POR7933.44.18.9.4540.82.3.3503.13.5.8710.22.42.65.32.41.10.12.612.0
2007POR8227.23.37.6.4310.82.3.3422.63.0.8670.42.52.93.82.20.70.01.69.9
2008IND8233.14.710.4.4531.02.7.3532.73.2.8520.52.83.44.12.21.10.22.213.1
2009TOR8227.43.98.2.4811.02.4.4122.52.9.8420.42.32.75.02.00.70.11.811.4
2010NO 8320.83.17.7.4080.41.3.3062.22.6.8500.21.82.12.91.30.70.11.28.9
2011NO 4534.05.913.0.4560.92.5.3482.93.3.8720.53.43.96.32.40.70.22.115.6
2012GS 7929.84.910.8.4521.02.6.4042.12.5.8430.32.83.15.52.00.80.11.712.9
2013CLE8028.23.68.7.4100.82.3.3411.61.9.8390.32.52.84.11.70.70.31.79.5
2014BKN8028.04.510.2.4390.51.8.2672.52.8.8810.22.83.14.72.40.90.21.812.0
2015BKN3232.14.411.2.3911.03.2.3043.13.5.8930.34.04.37.42.91.10.22.412.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005POR791597189428.4422076.263128160.80018142160219102412138526
2006POR792639320705.45463180.350243279.87118190208417187869202946
2007POR822234267620.43165190.342215248.86731203234313178611129814
2008IND822716386853.45378221.353224263.8524423227633818488171791074
2009TOR822245323671.48182199.412203241.84230192222413163606151931
2010NO 831724260637.40833108.306182214.85020153173242110546102735
2011NO 451529266583.45639112.348129148.8722315317628510631993700
2012GS 792354387857.45282203.404167198.8432122224343815760111341023
2013CLE802253286698.41063185.341125149.839222012233241335622133760
2014BKN802243359817.43939146.267200227.881192262453731917513143957
2015BKN321027140358.39131102.304100112.89391271362369434777411
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 1DET1800.00000.00000.000000111000
Feb 26@OKC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 25@DAL12523.66701.000221.000000421046

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jrue Holiday
2Tim Frazier
SG1E'Twaun Moore
2Reggie Williams
SF1Solomon Hill
2Hollis Thompson
3Quincy Pondexter
PF1Anthony Davis
2Dante Cunningham
3Cheick Diallo
4Donatas Motiejunas
C1DeMarcus Cousins
2Alexis Ajinca
3Omer Asik
 

 