Player Page

Roster

Lou Williams | Guard | #23

Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:  (30) / 10/27/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 175
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (15) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Lou Williams scored 22 points (6-of-13 FGs, 8-of-8 FTs) with three assists, two rebounds, two triples and three turnovers in 27 minutes in Tuesday's 102-100 loss to the Jazz.
He must not like the Jazz, as he averaged 27.5 points and 6.5 assists on 48.7 percent shooting in the previous two meetings this season. Williams had nine points and one assist alone in the final two minutes of the third quarter, but it wasn't enough as the Lakers' comeback attempt fell short by just two points. Williams should be considered a frontrunner for the Sixth Man of the Year Award along with Eric Gordon and Tyler Johnson. Dec 28 - 1:07 AM
More Lou Williams Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
348526378211047195442.441182210.86765176.36977418.72.43.21.42.20.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005PHI305.00.81.7.4420.10.3.2220.30.4.6150.10.50.60.30.40.20.00.41.9
2006PHI6111.31.53.5.4410.20.6.3241.01.5.6960.30.91.11.80.80.40.00.74.3
2007PHI8023.44.09.4.4240.71.9.3592.83.6.7830.51.62.13.21.61.00.21.611.5
2008PHI8123.74.110.4.3980.82.7.2863.84.8.7900.41.62.03.01.91.00.21.612.8
2009PHI6429.85.010.6.4701.13.2.3403.03.6.8240.42.52.94.21.71.30.21.714.0
2010PHI7523.34.310.6.4061.23.4.3483.94.7.8230.41.62.03.41.40.60.21.713.7
2011PHI6426.35.012.2.4071.33.6.3623.74.6.8120.52.02.43.51.10.80.31.414.9
2012ATL3928.74.811.4.4221.85.0.3672.73.1.8680.21.82.13.61.91.10.31.414.1
2013ATL6024.13.38.2.4001.33.9.3422.53.0.8490.21.92.13.51.50.80.11.110.4
2014TOR8025.24.711.6.4041.95.6.3404.34.9.8610.31.61.92.11.31.10.11.315.5
2015LAK6728.54.210.3.4081.64.8.3445.36.3.8300.52.12.52.51.60.90.31.615.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005PHI301502352.44229.222813.615316191013501356
2006PHI6169093211.4411237.3246492.6961753701104622142262
2007PHI801868319752.42455153.359227290.783411261672531258113130920
2008PHI811921336844.39863220.286304385.7903612916524215185141281039
2009PHI641910318677.47070206.340192233.824251621872681068015110898
2010PHI751751323795.40688253.348293356.8233211714925210247171281027
2011PHI641682318782.40783229.362237292.8123012515522171531890956
2012ATL391121187443.42272196.367105121.8688728013974441055551
2013ATL601445197493.40079231.342152179.849101141242109245465625
2014TOR802016375928.404152447.340340395.8612412715116410188101031242
2015LAK671911283693.408110320.344352424.8303113816916710762191071028
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 25LAC124511.45513.33334.7500331311214
Dec 23@ORL121311.27313.33367.8570221020013
Dec 22@MIA128817.47137.429881.0000221100127
Dec 20@CHA128512.41714.25056.8331128221116
Dec 17@CLE127210.20004.000810.8001234001112
Dec 16@PHI123512.41716.16778.8750003140018
Dec 14@BKN124512.41704.000661.0001122320416

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D'Angelo Russell
2Jordan Clarkson
3Jose Calderon
4Marcelo Huertas
SG1Nick Young
2Lou Williams
SF1Luol Deng
2Brandon Ingram
3Metta World Peace
PF1Julius Randle
2Larry Nance
3Thomas Robinson
C1Timofey Mozgov
2Tarik Black
3Ivica Zubac
 

 