Lou Williams scored 22 points (6-of-13 FGs, 8-of-8 FTs) with three assists, two rebounds, two triples and three turnovers in 27 minutes in Tuesday's 102-100 loss to the Jazz. He must not like the Jazz, as he averaged 27.5 points and 6.5 assists on 48.7 percent shooting in the previous two meetings this season. Williams had nine points and one assist alone in the final two minutes of the third quarter, but it wasn't enough as the Lakers' comeback attempt fell short by just two points. Williams should be considered a frontrunner for the Sixth Man of the Year Award along with Eric Gordon and Tyler Johnson.

Lou Williams hit 8-of-17 shots, three 3-pointers and 8-of-8 free throws on his way to 27 points, two rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes of Thursday's 115-107 loss to the Heat. Williams has scored in double figures in every game since Nov. 18 and had his first 20-point game after scoring 18 or fewer points in his previous five contests. He's taken a bit of a hit since D'Angelo Russell returned from his knee injury, but is still averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 3-pointers on 40 percent shooting over his last five games. He's worth owning as long as he's getting at least 25 minutes a game off the Lakers' bench.

Lou Williams hit 5-of-12 shots for 16 points, two rebounds, eight assists, two steals, a block and a 3-pointer in 28 minutes of Tuesday's tough loss to the Hornets. Even with D'Angelo Russell back and Jordan Clarkson going crazy with seven 3-pointers, Lou-Will still managed a fairly decent line. He's not the 40-point monster he was a few weeks ago, but he's still producing well enough to be owned in most leagues.