Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Tarik Black
(F/C)
Luol Deng
(F)
Timofey Mozgov
(C)
Thomas Robinson
(F)
Metta World Peace
(G/F)
Jose Calderon
(G)
Marcelo Huertas
(G)
Larry Nance
(F)
D'Angelo Russell
(G)
Nick Young
(G/F)
Jordan Clarkson
(G)
Brandon Ingram
(F)
Julius Randle
(F)
Lou Williams
(G)
Ivica Zubac
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Lou Williams | Guard | #23
Team:
Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 10/27/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 175
College:
None
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 2 (15) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $7,000,000 2017-18: $7,000,000 2018-19: UFA
Latest News
Recent News
Lou Williams scored 22 points (6-of-13 FGs, 8-of-8 FTs) with three assists, two rebounds, two triples and three turnovers in 27 minutes in Tuesday's 102-100 loss to the Jazz.
He must not like the Jazz, as he averaged 27.5 points and 6.5 assists on 48.7 percent shooting in the previous two meetings this season. Williams had nine points and one assist alone in the final two minutes of the third quarter, but it wasn't enough as the Lakers' comeback attempt fell short by just two points. Williams should be considered a frontrunner for the Sixth Man of the Year Award along with Eric Gordon and Tyler Johnson.
Dec 28 - 1:07 AM
Lou Williams hit 8-of-17 shots, three 3-pointers and 8-of-8 free throws on his way to 27 points, two rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes of Thursday's 115-107 loss to the Heat.
Williams has scored in double figures in every game since Nov. 18 and had his first 20-point game after scoring 18 or fewer points in his previous five contests. He's taken a bit of a hit since D'Angelo Russell returned from his knee injury, but is still averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 3-pointers on 40 percent shooting over his last five games. He's worth owning as long as he's getting at least 25 minutes a game off the Lakers' bench.
Dec 22 - 11:28 PM
Lou Williams hit 5-of-12 shots for 16 points, two rebounds, eight assists, two steals, a block and a 3-pointer in 28 minutes of Tuesday's tough loss to the Hornets.
Even with D'Angelo Russell back and Jordan Clarkson going crazy with seven 3-pointers, Lou-Will still managed a fairly decent line. He's not the 40-point monster he was a few weeks ago, but he's still producing well enough to be owned in most leagues.
Dec 20 - 10:21 PM
Lou Williams had an excused absence from practice on Thursday.
As of Thursday afternoon, he's fully expected to play against the 76ers in Philadelphia on Friday night -- revenge game? Williams is lapping the field for Sixth Man of the Year, posting a fantastic 60.7 true shooting percentage on a 30.2 usage rate. He likely will cool off after an awesome start to December, but keep him rolling in standard leagues.
Dec 15 - 3:17 PM
Source:
Mark Medina on Twitter
Lou Williams scores 22, hits 8-of-8 FTs
Dec 28 - 1:07 AM
Lou Williams scores 27 points in loss to Heat
Dec 22 - 11:28 PM
Lou Williams still performing for Lakers
Dec 20 - 10:21 PM
Lou Williams gets an excused absence on Thurs
Dec 15 - 3:17 PM
More Lou Williams Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
34
852
637
82
110
47
195
442
.441
182
210
.867
65
176
.369
7
74
18.7
2.4
3.2
1.4
2.2
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2005
PHI
30
5.0
0.8
1.7
.442
0.1
0.3
.222
0.3
0.4
.615
0.1
0.5
0.6
0.3
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.4
1.9
2006
PHI
61
11.3
1.5
3.5
.441
0.2
0.6
.324
1.0
1.5
.696
0.3
0.9
1.1
1.8
0.8
0.4
0.0
0.7
4.3
2007
PHI
80
23.4
4.0
9.4
.424
0.7
1.9
.359
2.8
3.6
.783
0.5
1.6
2.1
3.2
1.6
1.0
0.2
1.6
11.5
2008
PHI
81
23.7
4.1
10.4
.398
0.8
2.7
.286
3.8
4.8
.790
0.4
1.6
2.0
3.0
1.9
1.0
0.2
1.6
12.8
2009
PHI
64
29.8
5.0
10.6
.470
1.1
3.2
.340
3.0
3.6
.824
0.4
2.5
2.9
4.2
1.7
1.3
0.2
1.7
14.0
2010
PHI
75
23.3
4.3
10.6
.406
1.2
3.4
.348
3.9
4.7
.823
0.4
1.6
2.0
3.4
1.4
0.6
0.2
1.7
13.7
2011
PHI
64
26.3
5.0
12.2
.407
1.3
3.6
.362
3.7
4.6
.812
0.5
2.0
2.4
3.5
1.1
0.8
0.3
1.4
14.9
2012
ATL
39
28.7
4.8
11.4
.422
1.8
5.0
.367
2.7
3.1
.868
0.2
1.8
2.1
3.6
1.9
1.1
0.3
1.4
14.1
2013
ATL
60
24.1
3.3
8.2
.400
1.3
3.9
.342
2.5
3.0
.849
0.2
1.9
2.1
3.5
1.5
0.8
0.1
1.1
10.4
2014
TOR
80
25.2
4.7
11.6
.404
1.9
5.6
.340
4.3
4.9
.861
0.3
1.6
1.9
2.1
1.3
1.1
0.1
1.3
15.5
2015
LAK
67
28.5
4.2
10.3
.408
1.6
4.8
.344
5.3
6.3
.830
0.5
2.1
2.5
2.5
1.6
0.9
0.3
1.6
15.3
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2005
PHI
30
150
23
52
.442
2
9
.222
8
13
.615
3
16
19
10
13
5
0
13
56
2006
PHI
61
690
93
211
.441
12
37
.324
64
92
.696
17
53
70
110
46
22
1
42
262
2007
PHI
80
1868
319
752
.424
55
153
.359
227
290
.783
41
126
167
253
125
81
13
130
920
2008
PHI
81
1921
336
844
.398
63
220
.286
304
385
.790
36
129
165
242
151
85
14
128
1039
2009
PHI
64
1910
318
677
.470
70
206
.340
192
233
.824
25
162
187
268
106
80
15
110
898
2010
PHI
75
1751
323
795
.406
88
253
.348
293
356
.823
32
117
149
252
102
47
17
128
1027
2011
PHI
64
1682
318
782
.407
83
229
.362
237
292
.812
30
125
155
221
71
53
18
90
956
2012
ATL
39
1121
187
443
.422
72
196
.367
105
121
.868
8
72
80
139
74
44
10
55
551
2013
ATL
60
1445
197
493
.400
79
231
.342
152
179
.849
10
114
124
210
92
45
4
65
625
2014
TOR
80
2016
375
928
.404
152
447
.340
340
395
.861
24
127
151
164
101
88
10
103
1242
2015
LAK
67
1911
283
693
.408
110
320
.344
352
424
.830
31
138
169
167
107
62
19
107
1028
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 25
LAC
1
24
5
11
.455
1
3
.333
3
4
.750
0
3
3
1
3
1
1
2
14
Dec 23
@ORL
1
21
3
11
.273
1
3
.333
6
7
.857
0
2
2
1
0
2
0
0
13
Dec 22
@MIA
1
28
8
17
.471
3
7
.429
8
8
1.000
0
2
2
1
1
0
0
1
27
Dec 20
@CHA
1
28
5
12
.417
1
4
.250
5
6
.833
1
1
2
8
2
2
1
1
16
Dec 17
@CLE
1
27
2
10
.200
0
4
.000
8
10
.800
1
2
3
4
0
0
1
1
12
Dec 16
@PHI
1
23
5
12
.417
1
6
.167
7
8
.875
0
0
0
3
1
4
0
0
18
Dec 14
@BKN
1
24
5
12
.417
0
4
.000
6
6
1.000
1
1
2
2
3
2
0
4
16
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
D'Angelo Russell
2
Jordan Clarkson
3
Jose Calderon
4
Marcelo Huertas
SG
1
Nick Young
2
Lou Williams
SF
1
Luol Deng
2
Brandon Ingram
3
Metta World Peace
PF
1
Julius Randle
2
Larry Nance
Sidelined
Larry Nance Jr. is expected to miss approximately four weeks with a bone bruise in his left knee.
The good news is that tests were negative for any tears or serious structural damage. Luol Deng, Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle should all see more minutes with Nance out of commission for a month. He had been a sneaky late-round value even in limited minutes behind Randle this season, but the vast majority of owners should cut bait for a healthy free agent.
Dec 25
3
Thomas Robinson
C
1
Timofey Mozgov
2
Tarik Black
3
Ivica Zubac
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
We talk some Jeremy Lin, Mirotic, buy lows, sell highs and your questions in this edition.
