Marvin Williams | Forward | #2 Team: Charlotte Hornets Age / DOB: (30) / 6/19/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 237 College: North Carolina Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (2) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $12,250,000 2017-18: $13,168,750 2018-19: $14,087,500 2019-20: $15,006,250 {Player Option} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Marvin Williams (right big toe contusion) has returned on Monday vs. the Wizards. He briefly left the game and went back to the locker room, but he returned to the bench moments later and quickly checked back into the game. We'll have an update after the game, but this sounds very minor. Frank Kaminsky will benefit if this issue lingers. Source: Rick Bonnell on Twitter

Marvin Williams hit 8-of-14 shots and three 3-pointers for 21 points and four rebounds in Monday's loss. The problem is that he didn't do anything else, literally. Williams has actually been playing well again lately, but had just eight points and two rebounds on 2-of-6 shooting on Friday. Prior to that he had scored in double figures in three straight games and has been contributing in points, rebounds, threes, and nothing else. He's averaging 15 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 3-pointers on 49 percent shooting over his last five games, so if that is something that will help your team, now looks like a nice time to pick him up.

Marvin Williams hit 6-of-10 shots and three 3-pointers for 16 points, eight rebounds and a steal in Tuesday's 121-114 loss to the Rockets. Williams would certainly be worth owning if he did this every night, but he doesn't. He's averaging 12.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.6 3-pointers on 43 percent shooting over his last five games, making him a low-end fantasy forward option, as usual.