Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Dodgers get Forsythe from Rays for De Leon
Rangers, Rays 'in the mix' for Chris Carter
Report: Jae-gyun Hwang to sign with Giants
Yordano Ventura dies in car accident in D.R.
Darvish and Rangers have had extension talks
Report: Tim Lincecum has no plans to retire
Braves have deal in place with Kurt Suzuki
Rangers sign James Loney to minor league deal
Padres sign Trevor Cahill to one-year deal
Miami considering Chris Carter, Mark Reynolds
Orioles announce three-year deal with Trumbo
Tyson Ross (TOS) not expected until May/June
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Bledsoe's Bombardment
Jan 23
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 23
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 14
Jan 22
David Lee's New Fantasy Lease
Jan 22
Dose: Kawhi Is That Guy
Jan 22
The Week Ahead: Week 14
Jan 21
Jan. 20 NBA DFS Podcast
Jan 21
Dose: Rudy Go-Monstert
Jan 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Marvin Williams (toe) returns to game
Steven Adams (concussion) will play Monday
Dewayne Dedmon starting, Lee to bench
Kyle Anderson starting for Kawhi Leonard
C.J. Miles starting, Glenn Robinson to bench
Jon Leuer starting, Tobias Harris to bench
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope starting Monday
Anthony Davis (quad) officially out Monday
Anthony Davis (quad) doubtful for Monday
Kawhi Leonard (hand, Nets) out Monday
Miles Plumlee starting, John Henson to bench
Jabari Parker, Dellavedova starting Monday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Hoffman hits Double Figures
Jan 23
Dose: King Henrik is Back
Jan 23
Waiver Wired: Repeat Pick-Ups
Jan 22
Dose: Washington Marches On
Jan 22
ITC: All-Star Week Edition
Jan 21
Henrik Sedin Reaches 1,000 PTS
Jan 21
The All-Star Break
Jan 20
Blues Not What They Once Were
Jan 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sami Vatanen scratched on Monday night
Jonathan Bernier starts vs. Winnipeg on Mon
Jeff Zatkoff starts vs. NYR on Monday night
Conor Sheary receives 1st star of the week
Senators ink Zack Smith to 4-year extension
Johnny Gaudreau back on a line with Monahan
Thomas Vanek (LBI) is out Tuesday night
Patrik Laine might be back on Tuesday
Hutton starts Tuesday, Allen to play Thursday
Tyler Seguin (illness) questionable for Tues.
Kevin Hayes to miss 2-3 weeks due to LBI
Alex Galchenyuk (knee) will sit on Tuesday
Marvin Williams
Roster
Nicolas Batum
(G/F)
Spencer Hawes
(F/C)
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
(F)
Ramon Sessions
(G)
Marvin Williams
(F)
Marco Belinelli
(G)
Roy Hibbert
(C)
Jeremy Lamb
(G/F)
Kemba Walker
(G)
Cody Zeller
(F/C)
Treveon Graham
(G)
Frank Kaminsky
(F)
Brian Roberts
(G)
|
Full Depth Charts
Marvin Williams | Forward | #2
Team:
Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 6/19/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 237
College:
North Carolina
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 1 (2) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $12,250,000 2017-18: $13,168,750 2018-19: $14,087,500 2019-20: $15,006,250 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Marvin Williams (right big toe contusion) has returned on Monday vs. the Wizards.
He briefly left the game and went back to the locker room, but he returned to the bench moments later and quickly checked back into the game. We'll have an update after the game, but this sounds very minor. Frank Kaminsky will benefit if this issue lingers.
Jan 23 - 7:44 PM
Source:
Rick Bonnell on Twitter
Marvin Williams hit 8-of-14 shots and three 3-pointers for 21 points and four rebounds in Monday's loss.
The problem is that he didn't do anything else, literally. Williams has actually been playing well again lately, but had just eight points and two rebounds on 2-of-6 shooting on Friday. Prior to that he had scored in double figures in three straight games and has been contributing in points, rebounds, threes, and nothing else. He's averaging 15 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 3-pointers on 49 percent shooting over his last five games, so if that is something that will help your team, now looks like a nice time to pick him up.
Jan 16 - 10:10 PM
Marvin Williams hit 6-of-10 shots and three 3-pointers for 16 points, eight rebounds and a steal in Tuesday's 121-114 loss to the Rockets.
Williams would certainly be worth owning if he did this every night, but he doesn't. He's averaging 12.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.6 3-pointers on 43 percent shooting over his last five games, making him a low-end fantasy forward option, as usual.
Jan 10 - 10:43 PM
Marvin Williams hit 6-of-11 shots for 19 points with seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two 3-pointers in Thursday night’s loss to the Pistons.
Williams who has been struggling on offense this season, tied high season high in points tonight. If Nicolas Batum (knee) misses time, Williams could see a bump in usage and potentially be the second scoring option for the Hornets. However, if Batum is healthy, Williams is a low-end fantasy option and a borderline fantasy starter.
Jan 5 - 11:28 PM
Marvin Williams (toe) returns to game
Jan 23 - 7:44 PM
Marvin Williams scores 21 in loss to Boston
Jan 16 - 10:10 PM
Marvin Williams has 16 & 8 in loss
Jan 10 - 10:43 PM
Marvin Williams scores 19 points vs. Pistons
Jan 5 - 11:28 PM
More Marvin Williams Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
38
1028
406
208
47
23
144
359
.401
50
60
.833
68
182
.374
17
27
10.7
5.5
1.2
0.6
0.7
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2005
ATL
79
24.7
3.0
6.7
.443
0.2
0.7
.245
2.4
3.2
.747
1.5
3.3
4.8
0.8
1.1
0.6
0.3
2.9
8.5
2006
ATL
64
34.0
4.8
11.0
.433
0.2
0.7
.244
3.4
4.1
.815
1.3
4.0
5.3
1.9
2.0
0.8
0.5
3.0
13.1
2007
ATL
80
34.6
5.3
11.5
.462
0.0
0.1
.100
4.2
5.1
.822
1.5
4.2
5.7
1.7
1.6
1.0
0.4
2.8
14.8
2008
ATL
61
34.3
4.7
10.2
.458
0.9
2.5
.355
3.6
4.5
.806
1.8
4.5
6.3
1.3
1.1
0.9
0.6
2.1
13.9
2009
ATL
81
30.5
3.7
8.2
.455
0.5
1.6
.303
2.2
2.7
.819
1.3
3.8
5.1
1.1
0.9
0.8
0.6
2.0
10.1
2010
ATL
65
28.7
3.8
8.3
.458
0.6
1.7
.336
2.3
2.7
.845
1.0
3.8
4.8
1.4
1.0
0.5
0.4
1.6
10.4
2011
ATL
57
26.3
3.6
8.2
.432
1.0
2.6
.389
2.0
2.6
.788
1.3
3.8
5.2
1.2
0.7
0.8
0.3
1.5
10.2
2012
UTA
73
23.7
2.7
6.4
.423
0.7
2.3
.325
1.1
1.4
.778
0.8
2.8
3.6
1.1
0.8
0.5
0.5
1.3
7.2
2013
UTA
66
25.3
3.5
8.0
.439
1.3
3.5
.359
0.9
1.1
.781
1.2
3.8
5.1
1.2
0.8
0.8
0.5
2.3
9.1
2014
CHA
78
26.1
2.7
6.3
.424
1.2
3.4
.358
0.8
1.1
.713
0.7
4.2
4.9
1.3
0.8
0.9
0.5
1.9
7.4
2015
CHA
81
28.9
4.2
9.2
.452
1.9
4.7
.402
1.5
1.8
.833
1.6
4.9
6.4
1.4
0.8
0.7
1.0
1.6
11.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2005
ATL
79
1955
235
531
.443
13
53
.245
189
253
.747
122
261
383
63
83
48
24
227
672
2006
ATL
64
2179
306
706
.433
11
45
.244
216
265
.815
84
253
337
121
127
52
30
191
839
2007
ATL
80
2764
424
918
.462
1
10
.100
336
409
.822
119
338
457
137
127
81
33
225
1185
2008
ATL
61
2095
285
622
.458
55
155
.355
220
273
.806
110
272
382
81
70
57
39
127
845
2009
ATL
81
2467
302
664
.455
40
132
.303
176
215
.819
106
310
416
93
72
66
46
160
820
2010
ATL
65
1863
246
537
.458
37
110
.336
147
174
.845
68
245
313
88
62
34
23
104
676
2011
ATL
57
1500
203
470
.432
58
149
.389
115
146
.788
76
218
294
71
39
47
18
84
579
2012
UTA
73
1728
199
470
.423
54
166
.325
77
99
.778
55
208
263
77
60
37
38
98
529
2013
UTA
66
1673
231
526
.439
84
234
.359
57
73
.781
82
252
334
78
53
54
31
151
603
2014
CHA
78
2036
210
495
.424
95
265
.358
62
87
.713
58
328
386
100
60
69
36
146
577
2015
CHA
81
2339
338
747
.452
152
378
.402
120
144
.833
127
394
521
110
62
58
77
133
948
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 21
BKN
1
26
2
6
.333
2
6
.333
2
2
1.000
0
6
6
1
2
0
1
3
8
Jan 20
TOR
1
21
3
6
.500
2
4
.500
2
2
1.000
0
8
8
2
0
1
0
1
10
Jan 18
POR
1
24
3
9
.333
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
2
7
9
2
0
2
0
0
8
Jan 16
@BOS
1
29
8
14
.571
3
6
.500
2
2
1.000
0
5
5
0
0
0
0
2
21
Jan 13
@PHI
1
28
2
6
.333
2
4
.500
2
2
1.000
1
2
3
0
4
1
0
1
8
Jan 10
@HOU
1
25
6
10
.600
3
5
.600
1
2
.500
1
7
8
0
0
1
0
3
16
Jan 7
@SA
1
27
3
10
.300
1
6
.167
4
4
1.000
2
3
5
2
0
0
1
1
11
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kemba Walker
2
Ramon Sessions
3
Brian Roberts
Sidelined
Brian Roberts (illness) will not suit up for Monday's game against the Wizards.
Roberts rarely makes appearances in the rotation, so his absence from tonight's game will have a negligible impact in fantasy hoops.
Jan 23
SG
1
Nicolas Batum
2
Marco Belinelli
3
Treveon Graham
SF
1
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2
Jeremy Lamb
Sidelined
Jeremy Lamb (foot) will not play on Saturday against the Nets.
The updates have been pretty sparse on Lamb, so he's likely looking at a few more games out. With him out, it'll be Marco Belinelli and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist getting more solidified roles.
Jan 21
PF
1
Marvin Williams
Sidelined
Marvin Williams (right big toe contusion) has returned on Monday vs. the Wizards.
He briefly left the game and went back to the locker room, but he returned to the bench moments later and quickly checked back into the game. We'll have an update after the game, but this sounds very minor. Frank Kaminsky will benefit if this issue lingers.
Jan 23
2
Frank Kaminsky
C
1
Cody Zeller
2
Roy Hibbert
3
Spencer Hawes
Dose: Bledsoe's Bombardment
Jan 23
Jared Johnson discusses Eric Bledsoe's big night, the return of Gary Harris and a speculative timetable for Ben Simmons. Let's Dose!
