Marvin Williams | Forward | #2

Team: Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/19/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 237
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (2) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Marvin Williams (right big toe contusion) has returned on Monday vs. the Wizards.
He briefly left the game and went back to the locker room, but he returned to the bench moments later and quickly checked back into the game. We'll have an update after the game, but this sounds very minor. Frank Kaminsky will benefit if this issue lingers. Jan 23 - 7:44 PM
Source: Rick Bonnell on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3810284062084723144359.4015060.83368182.374172710.75.51.20.60.70.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005ATL7924.73.06.7.4430.20.7.2452.43.2.7471.53.34.80.81.10.60.32.98.5
2006ATL6434.04.811.0.4330.20.7.2443.44.1.8151.34.05.31.92.00.80.53.013.1
2007ATL8034.65.311.5.4620.00.1.1004.25.1.8221.54.25.71.71.61.00.42.814.8
2008ATL6134.34.710.2.4580.92.5.3553.64.5.8061.84.56.31.31.10.90.62.113.9
2009ATL8130.53.78.2.4550.51.6.3032.22.7.8191.33.85.11.10.90.80.62.010.1
2010ATL6528.73.88.3.4580.61.7.3362.32.7.8451.03.84.81.41.00.50.41.610.4
2011ATL5726.33.68.2.4321.02.6.3892.02.6.7881.33.85.21.20.70.80.31.510.2
2012UTA7323.72.76.4.4230.72.3.3251.11.4.7780.82.83.61.10.80.50.51.37.2
2013UTA6625.33.58.0.4391.33.5.3590.91.1.7811.23.85.11.20.80.80.52.39.1
2014CHA7826.12.76.3.4241.23.4.3580.81.1.7130.74.24.91.30.80.90.51.97.4
2015CHA8128.94.29.2.4521.94.7.4021.51.8.8331.64.96.41.40.80.71.01.611.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005ATL791955235531.4431353.245189253.74712226138363834824227672
2006ATL642179306706.4331145.244216265.815842533371211275230191839
2007ATL802764424918.462110.100336409.82211933845713712781332251185
2008ATL612095285622.45855155.355220273.80611027238281705739127845
2009ATL812467302664.45540132.303176215.81910631041693726646160820
2010ATL651863246537.45837110.336147174.8456824531388623423104676
2011ATL571500203470.43258149.389115146.788762182947139471884579
2012UTA731728199470.42354166.3257799.778552082637760373898529
2013UTA661673231526.43984234.3595773.7818225233478535431151603
2014CHA782036210495.42495265.3586287.71358328386100606936146577
2015CHA812339338747.452152378.402120144.833127394521110625877133948
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 21BKN12626.33326.333221.000066120138
Jan 20TOR12136.50024.500221.0000882010110
Jan 18POR12439.33324.50000.000279202008
Jan 16@BOS129814.57136.500221.0000550000221
Jan 13@PHI12826.33324.500221.000123041018
Jan 10@HOU125610.60035.60012.5001780010316
Jan 7@SA127310.30016.167441.0002352001111

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kemba Walker
2Ramon Sessions
3Brian Roberts
SG1Nicolas Batum
2Marco Belinelli
3Treveon Graham
SF1Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2Jeremy Lamb
PF1Marvin Williams
2Frank Kaminsky
C1Cody Zeller
2Roy Hibbert
3Spencer Hawes
 

 