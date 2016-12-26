Channing Frye | Center/Forward | #8 Team: Cleveland Cavaliers Age / DOB: (33) / 5/17/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'11' / 255 College: Arizona Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (8) / NY Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $7,806,971 2017-18: $7,420,912 2018-19: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Channing Frye will start for Kevin Love (illness) against the Bulls on Wednesday despite playing through an illness. The Cavs are really sick right now, but they really need Frye to go out there and soak up the power forward minutes left by Kevin Love (illness). With Tristan Thompson set to play all of his minutes at center like always, Frye should get all the playing time he can handle. He'll be risky, but he's worth a look tonight. Source: Sean Highkin on Twitter

Channing Frye scored 14 points with six rebounds, two blocks and four triples against the Pelicans on Monday. He played 25 minutes in the win, shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 0-of-2 from the line. Kevin Love left the game in the fourth quarter and never returned, and we learned after the game that he's dealing with food poisoning. If Love is unable to play on Wednesday vs. the Bulls, Frye will be streaming option for any owner in need of triples -- Frye was averaging 2.1 triples in 18.1 minutes per game prior to Monday.

Channing Frye hit 4-of-8 shots and three 3-pointers for 11 points and four rebounds in Monday's loss. He's averaging 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 3-pointers on 51 percent shooting over his last five games, but also hasn't had a steal or block in any of them. He belongs on waivers unless you're desperate for threes in a deep league.