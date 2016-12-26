Player Page

Channing Frye | Center/Forward | #8

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:  (33) / 5/17/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 255
College: Arizona
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (8) / NY
Contract: view contract details
Channing Frye will start for Kevin Love (illness) against the Bulls on Wednesday despite playing through an illness.
The Cavs are really sick right now, but they really need Frye to go out there and soak up the power forward minutes left by Kevin Love (illness). With Tristan Thompson set to play all of his minutes at center like always, Frye should get all the playing time he can handle. He'll be risky, but he's worth a look tonight. Jan 4 - 6:32 PM
Source: Sean Highkin on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
264792527818887189.4602124.87557123.46312209.73.00.70.30.80.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005NY 6524.24.79.8.4770.00.1.3332.93.5.8252.13.65.80.81.50.50.73.112.3
2006NY 7226.34.19.6.4330.00.3.1671.21.5.7871.34.25.50.91.40.50.63.09.5
2007POR7817.22.85.8.4890.00.1.3331.11.4.7801.43.24.50.70.70.40.32.76.8
2008POR6311.91.84.2.4230.20.5.3330.40.6.7220.71.62.20.40.50.30.31.74.2
2009PHO8127.13.98.7.4512.14.8.4391.21.5.8100.84.55.31.40.90.80.93.211.2
2010PHO7733.04.610.8.4322.25.7.3901.21.4.8320.85.86.71.20.90.61.03.512.7
2011PHO6426.04.09.6.4161.44.1.3461.11.3.8901.14.85.91.41.00.71.12.810.5
2013PHO8228.24.19.5.4322.05.3.3701.01.2.8210.94.25.11.21.10.70.83.011.1
2014ORL7524.92.56.5.3921.84.6.3930.40.5.8860.43.53.91.31.00.60.52.57.3
2015CLE7017.12.24.9.4361.33.4.3870.40.5.8570.52.83.31.00.60.40.41.86.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005NY 651572305640.47739.333189229.82513823637453973047200802
2006NY 721897298689.433318.16785108.78791304395671003642216684
2007POR781345221452.48939.33385109.78010724735457552927208530
2008POR63747113267.4231133.3332636.722419914024291716106263
2009PHO812193317703.451172392.43998121.81066361427113736474263904
2010PHO772541358829.432171439.39089107.8326544851396734679272976
2011PHO641667255613.41691263.3467382.8907130837988634270176674
2013PHO822316336778.432160432.3707895.8217334341698896063245910
2014ORL751867191487.392136346.3933135.8862726629394784739191549
2015CLE701196151346.43691235.3873035.8573519923471432928127423
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 2NO12559.55647.57102.0000660202314
Dec 31@CHA11713.33312.500221.000033000015
Dec 29BOS11514.25012.50000.000123000003
Dec 26@DET11848.50035.60000.0000441300511
Dec 25GS11747.57125.40000.0000220300210
Dec 23BKN12259.55615.200111.0000662100112
Dec 21MLW12248.50025.40000.0000110000310

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyrie Irving
2DeAndre Liggins
3Kay Felder
SG1J.R. Smith
2Iman Shumpert
3Jordan McRae
SF1LeBron James
2Richard Jefferson
3Mike Dunleavy
4James Jones
PF1Kevin Love
2Channing Frye
C1Tristan Thompson
2Chris Andersen
 

 