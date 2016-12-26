Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Chris Andersen
(F/C)
Channing Frye
(F/C)
Richard Jefferson
(F)
Kevin Love
(F/C)
J.R. Smith
(G/F)
Mike Dunleavy
(G/F)
Kyrie Irving
(G)
James Jones
(G/F)
Jordan McRae
(G)
Tristan Thompson
(F/C)
Kay Felder
(G)
LeBron James
(F)
DeAndre Liggins
(G)
Iman Shumpert
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Channing Frye | Center/Forward | #8
Team:
Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 5/17/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 255
College:
Arizona
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 1 (8) / NY
Contract:
Contract:
[x]
2016-17: $7,806,971 2017-18: $7,420,912 2018-19: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Channing Frye will start for Kevin Love (illness) against the Bulls on Wednesday despite playing through an illness.
The Cavs are really sick right now, but they really need Frye to go out there and soak up the power forward minutes left by Kevin Love (illness). With Tristan Thompson set to play all of his minutes at center like always, Frye should get all the playing time he can handle. He'll be risky, but he's worth a look tonight.
Jan 4 - 6:32 PM
Source:
Sean Highkin on Twitter
Channing Frye scored 14 points with six rebounds, two blocks and four triples against the Pelicans on Monday.
He played 25 minutes in the win, shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 0-of-2 from the line. Kevin Love left the game in the fourth quarter and never returned, and we learned after the game that he's dealing with food poisoning. If Love is unable to play on Wednesday vs. the Bulls, Frye will be streaming option for any owner in need of triples -- Frye was averaging 2.1 triples in 18.1 minutes per game prior to Monday.
Jan 2 - 9:54 PM
Channing Frye hit 4-of-8 shots and three 3-pointers for 11 points and four rebounds in Monday's loss.
He's averaging 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 3-pointers on 51 percent shooting over his last five games, but also hasn't had a steal or block in any of them. He belongs on waivers unless you're desperate for threes in a deep league.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 11:04:00 PM
Channing Frye came off the bench for 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and three 3-pointers in Tuesday's overtime win over the Bucks.
This was Frye's best game in over a month and he hadn't scored more than eight points in his previous four games played. Kevin Love was out with a knee injury, and is iffy for Wednesday, while Frye might finally be getting over the personal issues he's been dealing with over the last several weeks. Just keep an eye on him in case this is the start of a hot streak for Frye.
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 12:24:00 AM
Channing Frye to start, play through illness
Jan 4 - 6:32 PM
Channing Frye scores 14 w/ four triples
Jan 2 - 9:54 PM
Channing Frye scores 11 in 18 minutes
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 11:04:00 PM
Channing Frye scores 15 with three 3-pointers
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 12:24:00 AM
More Channing Frye Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Cavaliers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
26
479
252
78
18
8
87
189
.460
21
24
.875
57
123
.463
12
20
9.7
3.0
0.7
0.3
0.8
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2005
NY
65
24.2
4.7
9.8
.477
0.0
0.1
.333
2.9
3.5
.825
2.1
3.6
5.8
0.8
1.5
0.5
0.7
3.1
12.3
2006
NY
72
26.3
4.1
9.6
.433
0.0
0.3
.167
1.2
1.5
.787
1.3
4.2
5.5
0.9
1.4
0.5
0.6
3.0
9.5
2007
POR
78
17.2
2.8
5.8
.489
0.0
0.1
.333
1.1
1.4
.780
1.4
3.2
4.5
0.7
0.7
0.4
0.3
2.7
6.8
2008
POR
63
11.9
1.8
4.2
.423
0.2
0.5
.333
0.4
0.6
.722
0.7
1.6
2.2
0.4
0.5
0.3
0.3
1.7
4.2
2009
PHO
81
27.1
3.9
8.7
.451
2.1
4.8
.439
1.2
1.5
.810
0.8
4.5
5.3
1.4
0.9
0.8
0.9
3.2
11.2
2010
PHO
77
33.0
4.6
10.8
.432
2.2
5.7
.390
1.2
1.4
.832
0.8
5.8
6.7
1.2
0.9
0.6
1.0
3.5
12.7
2011
PHO
64
26.0
4.0
9.6
.416
1.4
4.1
.346
1.1
1.3
.890
1.1
4.8
5.9
1.4
1.0
0.7
1.1
2.8
10.5
2013
PHO
82
28.2
4.1
9.5
.432
2.0
5.3
.370
1.0
1.2
.821
0.9
4.2
5.1
1.2
1.1
0.7
0.8
3.0
11.1
2014
ORL
75
24.9
2.5
6.5
.392
1.8
4.6
.393
0.4
0.5
.886
0.4
3.5
3.9
1.3
1.0
0.6
0.5
2.5
7.3
2015
CLE
70
17.1
2.2
4.9
.436
1.3
3.4
.387
0.4
0.5
.857
0.5
2.8
3.3
1.0
0.6
0.4
0.4
1.8
6.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2005
NY
65
1572
305
640
.477
3
9
.333
189
229
.825
138
236
374
53
97
30
47
200
802
2006
NY
72
1897
298
689
.433
3
18
.167
85
108
.787
91
304
395
67
100
36
42
216
684
2007
POR
78
1345
221
452
.489
3
9
.333
85
109
.780
107
247
354
57
55
29
27
208
530
2008
POR
63
747
113
267
.423
11
33
.333
26
36
.722
41
99
140
24
29
17
16
106
263
2009
PHO
81
2193
317
703
.451
172
392
.439
98
121
.810
66
361
427
113
73
64
74
263
904
2010
PHO
77
2541
358
829
.432
171
439
.390
89
107
.832
65
448
513
96
73
46
79
272
976
2011
PHO
64
1667
255
613
.416
91
263
.346
73
82
.890
71
308
379
88
63
42
70
176
674
2013
PHO
82
2316
336
778
.432
160
432
.370
78
95
.821
73
343
416
98
89
60
63
245
910
2014
ORL
75
1867
191
487
.392
136
346
.393
31
35
.886
27
266
293
94
78
47
39
191
549
2015
CLE
70
1196
151
346
.436
91
235
.387
30
35
.857
35
199
234
71
43
29
28
127
423
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 2
NO
1
25
5
9
.556
4
7
.571
0
2
.000
0
6
6
0
2
0
2
3
14
Dec 31
@CHA
1
17
1
3
.333
1
2
.500
2
2
1.000
0
3
3
0
0
0
0
1
5
Dec 29
BOS
1
15
1
4
.250
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
1
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
3
Dec 26
@DET
1
18
4
8
.500
3
5
.600
0
0
.000
0
4
4
1
3
0
0
5
11
Dec 25
GS
1
17
4
7
.571
2
5
.400
0
0
.000
0
2
2
0
3
0
0
2
10
Dec 23
BKN
1
22
5
9
.556
1
5
.200
1
1
1.000
0
6
6
2
1
0
0
1
12
Dec 21
MLW
1
22
4
8
.500
2
5
.400
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
3
10
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyrie Irving
Sidelined
Kyrie Irving (hamstring) will not play against the Bulls on Wednesday.
The Bulls just want to take it easy on their star point guard. Teams like the Nets have also been really careful on hamstring injuries, so the Cavs are taking the same approach here. Irving should be considered questionable for the weekend. For tonight, Jordan McRae will start and gets a massive chance to go off. Kay Felder is also worth a look as a stream or as a DFS punt.
Jan 4
2
DeAndre Liggins
3
Kay Felder
SG
1
J.R. Smith
Sidelined
J.R. Smith’s thumb surgery was completed on Friday morning and the Cavs announced his "return to play timeline is currently projected at 12-14 weeks."
This is surprising news, as Smith's new timeline is more than twice as long as the initial reports, which had him out 4-6 weeks. Thus, Smith will now be targeting a return in late March or early April. If you had been holding onto Smith in hopes that he would only miss a month, you can now cut him loose. Iman Shumpert and DeAndre Liggins will see the biggest increases in playing time, with Shump being the more valuable fantasy asset.
Dec 23
2
Iman Shumpert
3
Jordan McRae
SF
1
LeBron James
Sidelined
LeBron James (illness) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls.
James wasn't present during shootaround, but with Kyrie Irving (hamstring) and Kevin Love (illness) set to spend the game watching from the sidelines, there's more of a need for LBJ to try and gut this one out. Owners will need to check back closer to tip-off for the next update, but it's worth noting that James was "under the weather" on Monday and still managed to log 39 minutes.
Jan 4
2
Richard Jefferson
3
Mike Dunleavy
Sidelined
Mike Dunleavy (ankle) will play Wednesday vs. the Bulls.
With Kyrie Irving (hamstring) and Kevin Love (illness) already having been ruled out, and LeBron James' (illness) status yet to be determined, Dunleavy could play a decent amount of minutes tonight in his return from a two-game absence. He's not worth much more than a punt play in DFS, though.
Jan 4
4
James Jones
PF
1
Kevin Love
Sidelined
Kevin Love (illness) and Kyrie Irving (hamstring) will not play against the Bulls on Wednesday.
Love is still weak from the bad sea bass he had from earlier this week -- he actually lost about 10 pounds. With Love out for tonight, Channing Frye should get a lot of run while James Jones should play more four. If LeBron James (illness) can't play, it'll be all hands on deck. Jordan McRae and Kay Felder should be asked to do a lot tonight.
Jan 4
2
Channing Frye
C
1
Tristan Thompson
2
Chris Andersen
Sidelined
Chris Anderson suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and will be out for the rest of the season.
It's a really tough blow for Birdman at age 38 and his career could be over. He suffered a non-contact injury today during practice and has already had surgery. Andersen only played in 12 games this year with most of his run coming recently with the Cavs resting players or in garbage time. He should be ready to start next season, but will likely be limited in camp.
Dec 16
Scarcity & Abundance of Stats
Jan 4
Ryan Knaus looks at the scarcity or abundance of fantasy statistics -- assists and blocks prove to be relatively scarce among the top-200 players.
