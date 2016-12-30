Deron Williams | Guard | #8

Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Sammy will have another foot surgery
Arians says he won't lobby Larry Fitzgerald
Jets won't commit to OC Chan Gailey for 2017
Second-round K Aguayo will face competition
Arians: Chandler Jones will remain Cardinal
Elway 'excited' about current quarterbacks
Forte underwent arthroscopic knee surgery
Gase: I'll know more about Tannehill Tuesday
Elway: No one on the staff is a HC candidate
Relief: David Johnson escapes w/ sprained MCL
DeMarco Murray (foot) hopes to avoid surgery
Report: DEN wants to interview Kyle Shanahan
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Deron Williams (illness) misses practice
J.J. Barea (left leg) out another week
Kenneth Faried (back) questionable Monday
Cody Zeller placed in concussion protocol
Marcus Smart (illness) admitted to hospital
Avery Bradley (illness) returns to practice
Bradley Beal (ankle) is a game-time call
Brown: Ben Simmons is 'coming along fine'
Sergio Rodriguez (ankle) doubtful for Tuesday
Rondo to be behind MCW and Grant Monday
Michael Carter-Williams will start Monday
Porzingis (Achilles) expected to sit Monday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Travis Zajac is a game-time decision Monday
Taylor Hall (LBI) will rejoin Devils Monday
Al Montoya agrees to a two-year extension
Taylor Chorney calls his shot with GWG
Winter Classic stays noon start in St. Louis
Ryan Kesler kicks off 2017 with a hat trick
DeAngelo gets three games for official abuse
Matthews lands winner for Leafs in Centennial
Mantha with huge game in Centennial Classic
Wings tab Jared Coreau for Centennial Classic
Flyers get Matt Read back Sunday vs Ducks
Jets waive Alexander Burmistrov
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
Chili Bowl has record entrants
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
Edwards, Busch in top-10 all 2016
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Minnesota reportedly back/forth on Claeys
Georgia nets five-star ATH DeAngelo Gibbs
Utah hires Eastern Washington OC Troy Taylor
Sarkisian to serve as Tide OC in title tilt
Reports: Lubick heading to Bears, not Rebs
Lane Kiffin out as Alabama OC, Sarkisian in
Washington St G O'Connell returning to school
Penn lands four-star 2018 S Isaiah Humphries
Davon Godchaux leaving LSU for the NFL
Clemson intercepts Barrett twice as OSU falls
Clemson into title tilt behind Watson's 3 TD
Myles Garrett opts to enter 2017 NFL Draft
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Ten-man Manchester City defeat Burnley 2-1
Pool settle for draw after losing lead twice
Everton sweep aside poor Southampton
Cats use 2 Defoe pens to draw with Liverpool
Boro lose Barragan but manage clean sheet
Foxes keep 2nd cleanie in 48 hrs drawing 0-0
Olivier Giroud may have sealed goal of 2017
Sam Allardyce has a lot of work to do
Coutinho, Matip ruled out for GW20
Henderson to be assessed following injury
West Brom locks down winger McClean
Spurs open 2017 in superb fashion, win 1-4
Deron Williams | Guard | #8
Team:
Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 6/26/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 200
College:
Illinois
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 1 (3) / UTA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $9,000,000 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Deron Williams (illness) did not practice on Monday.
He should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game vs. the Wizards. With J.J. Barea (leg) out for another week, Seth Curry could be looking at a lot of burn on Tuesday if D-Will sits. Pierre Jackson would benefit as well, but Curry would be the better play in all formats.
Jan 2 - 1:59 PM
Source:
Earl K. Sneed on Twitter
Deron Williams hit 3-of-6 shots and a 3-pointer for eight points, 11 assists, six turnovers and six fouls on Thursday, fouling out late in the contest.
He wasn't as good as he has been and has now struggled a bit in two straight games. Devin Harris played pretty well tonight, but with J.J. Barea out with an Achilles injury, Williams is still the point guard to own in Dallas. Maybe he'll bounce back against the Raptors on Sunday.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 01:48:00 AM
Deron Williams played 23 minutes, but hit just 2-of-11 shots (both 3-pointers) for six points, three rebounds and six assists in Tuesday's blowout 123-107 loss to the Rockets.
Deron came in cooking, but never got it going tonight. It's a little concerning that he was this bad against the Patrick Beverley-less Rockets, but this simply looks like a buy-low opportunity on Williams. Prior to this dud, Williams had scored in double figures in eight games, scoring at least 23 points in three of his previous four. He'll bounce back in the next one.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 11:31:00 PM
Deron Williams scored 24 points with nine assists in Monday's 111-104 loss to the Pelicans.
He's either as healthy as he's been in years or he's found a time machine, because D-Will is rolling right now. He shot 9-of-18 from the field in 32 minutes and added two rebounds, one steal and three 3-pointers, and he's now scored 23 or more points in three out of his last four games. He belongs in all active lineups right now, but selling high before he gets hurt would be a wise move.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 12:19:00 AM
Deron Williams (illness) misses practice
Jan 2 - 1:59 PM
Deron Williams fouls out on Thursday
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 01:48:00 AM
Deron Williams hits 2-of-11 in loss to HOU
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 11:31:00 PM
Deron Williams scores 24 points w/ 9 dimes
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 12:19:00 AM
Dallas Mavericks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
26
784
353
61
177
16
128
312
.410
56
63
.889
41
123
.333
2
61
13.6
2.3
6.8
0.6
2.3
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2005
UTA
80
28.9
4.2
10.1
.421
1.1
2.7
.416
1.2
1.7
.704
0.4
2.0
2.4
4.5
1.8
0.8
0.2
2.9
10.8
2006
UTA
80
36.9
6.2
13.5
.456
1.0
3.2
.322
2.8
3.7
.767
0.5
2.8
3.3
9.3
3.1
1.0
0.2
3.2
16.2
2007
UTA
82
37.3
6.9
13.6
.507
1.0
2.6
.395
4.0
5.0
.803
0.4
2.5
3.0
10.5
3.4
1.1
0.3
2.4
18.8
2008
UTA
68
36.9
6.8
14.5
.471
1.0
3.3
.310
4.8
5.6
.849
0.4
2.5
2.9
10.7
3.4
1.1
0.3
2.0
19.4
2009
UTA
76
36.9
6.5
13.9
.469
1.3
3.4
.371
4.4
5.5
.801
0.7
3.3
4.0
10.5
3.3
1.3
0.2
2.7
18.7
2010
BKN
65
37.8
6.6
15.0
.439
1.6
4.9
.331
5.4
6.3
.845
0.6
3.4
4.0
10.3
3.5
1.2
0.2
2.9
20.1
2011
BKN
55
36.4
7.1
17.5
.407
2.1
6.2
.336
4.7
5.5
.843
0.4
2.9
3.3
8.7
4.0
1.2
0.4
2.2
21.0
2012
BKN
78
36.4
6.3
14.4
.440
2.2
5.7
.378
4.1
4.7
.859
0.4
2.6
3.0
7.7
2.8
1.0
0.4
2.5
18.9
2013
BKN
64
32.1
5.0
11.2
.450
1.5
4.2
.366
2.7
3.4
.801
0.2
2.4
2.6
6.1
2.2
1.5
0.2
2.3
14.3
2014
BKN
68
31.1
4.4
11.3
.387
1.3
3.5
.367
3.0
3.5
.834
0.4
3.1
3.5
6.6
2.3
0.9
0.3
2.3
13.0
2015
DAL
65
32.4
4.9
11.9
.414
1.5
4.3
.344
2.8
3.2
.869
0.3
2.6
2.9
5.8
2.3
0.9
0.2
2.4
14.1
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2005
UTA
80
2309
339
805
.421
91
219
.416
95
135
.704
35
159
194
359
145
60
17
233
864
2006
UTA
80
2952
494
1083
.456
82
255
.322
227
296
.767
41
226
267
745
246
78
13
254
1297
2007
UTA
82
3059
566
1117
.507
83
210
.395
330
411
.803
34
209
243
862
279
90
23
200
1545
2008
UTA
68
2507
463
984
.471
70
226
.310
326
384
.849
24
171
195
725
228
73
20
134
1322
2009
UTA
76
2804
494
1053
.469
96
259
.371
335
418
.801
50
253
303
798
252
96
16
208
1419
2010
BKN
65
2460
428
975
.439
105
317
.331
348
412
.845
40
220
260
667
230
79
15
190
1309
2011
BKN
55
2000
391
961
.407
115
342
.336
257
305
.843
23
160
183
481
219
67
20
121
1154
2012
BKN
78
2842
495
1124
.440
169
447
.378
317
369
.859
29
203
232
604
218
75
30
194
1476
2013
BKN
64
2057
322
716
.450
98
268
.366
173
216
.801
15
153
168
392
143
93
13
148
915
2014
BKN
68
2113
298
771
.387
87
237
.367
201
241
.834
29
208
237
448
154
64
17
157
884
2015
DAL
65
2107
321
775
.414
97
282
.344
179
206
.869
19
171
190
378
150
61
14
155
918
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 30
@GS
1
20
4
7
.571
1
3
.333
2
3
.667
0
2
2
4
2
1
0
0
11
Dec 29
@LAK
1
33
3
6
.500
1
3
.333
1
1
1.000
0
1
1
11
6
2
0
6
8
Dec 27
HOU
1
23
2
11
.182
2
5
.400
0
1
.000
2
1
3
6
2
0
0
2
6
Dec 26
@NO
1
32
9
18
.500
3
7
.429
3
4
.750
1
1
2
9
2
1
0
3
24
Dec 23
@LAC
1
35
5
16
.313
2
5
.400
0
0
.000
0
5
5
9
4
1
0
2
12
Dec 21
@POR
1
32
10
17
.588
2
7
.286
1
1
1.000
2
3
5
5
4
0
0
2
23
Dec 19
@DEN
1
31
9
17
.529
3
3
1.000
2
3
.667
0
1
1
8
3
1
0
3
23
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Deron Williams
Sidelined
Deron Williams (illness) did not practice on Monday.
He should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game vs. the Wizards. With J.J. Barea (leg) out for another week, Seth Curry could be looking at a lot of burn on Tuesday if D-Will sits. Pierre Jackson would benefit as well, but Curry would be the better play in all formats.
Jan 2
2
J.J. Barea
Sidelined
J.J. Barea (left leg muscle strain) is not expected to play this week.
He rushed his return the first time and won't make the same mistake twice. Deron Williams is dealing with an illness, so Seth Curry and Pierre Jackson could both see extended run against the Wizards on Tuesday.
Jan 2
3
Devin Harris
4
Pierre Jackson
SG
1
Wesley Matthews
2
Seth Curry
SF
1
Harrison Barnes
2
Dorian Finney-Smith
3
Justin Anderson
4
Nicolas Brussino
PF
1
Dirk Nowitzki
2
Dwight Powell
C
1
Andrew Bogut
Sidelined
Andrew Bogut (rest/knee) will not play Friday night vs. the Warriors.
After logging 22 minutes on Thursday, the Mavs don't want Bogut playing the second night of a back-to-back on Friday. Dwight Powell and Salah Mejri will likely split his minutes on Friday. This is a situation to avoid in fantasy.
Dec 30
2
Salah Mejri
3
A.J. Hammons
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
Jared Johnson breaks down all the action from Sunday's five-game slate, highlighted by some ridiculous performances from Kyle Lowry and C.J. McCollum.
