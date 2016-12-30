Player Page

Roster

Deron Williams | Guard | #8

Team: Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:  (32) / 6/26/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 200
College: Illinois
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (3) / UTA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Deron Williams (illness) did not practice on Monday.
He should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game vs. the Wizards. With J.J. Barea (leg) out for another week, Seth Curry could be looking at a lot of burn on Tuesday if D-Will sits. Pierre Jackson would benefit as well, but Curry would be the better play in all formats. Jan 2 - 1:59 PM
Source: Earl K. Sneed on Twitter
More Deron Williams Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
267843536117716128312.4105663.88941123.33326113.62.36.80.62.30.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005UTA8028.94.210.1.4211.12.7.4161.21.7.7040.42.02.44.51.80.80.22.910.8
2006UTA8036.96.213.5.4561.03.2.3222.83.7.7670.52.83.39.33.11.00.23.216.2
2007UTA8237.36.913.6.5071.02.6.3954.05.0.8030.42.53.010.53.41.10.32.418.8
2008UTA6836.96.814.5.4711.03.3.3104.85.6.8490.42.52.910.73.41.10.32.019.4
2009UTA7636.96.513.9.4691.33.4.3714.45.5.8010.73.34.010.53.31.30.22.718.7
2010BKN6537.86.615.0.4391.64.9.3315.46.3.8450.63.44.010.33.51.20.22.920.1
2011BKN5536.47.117.5.4072.16.2.3364.75.5.8430.42.93.38.74.01.20.42.221.0
2012BKN7836.46.314.4.4402.25.7.3784.14.7.8590.42.63.07.72.81.00.42.518.9
2013BKN6432.15.011.2.4501.54.2.3662.73.4.8010.22.42.66.12.21.50.22.314.3
2014BKN6831.14.411.3.3871.33.5.3673.03.5.8340.43.13.56.62.30.90.32.313.0
2015DAL6532.44.911.9.4141.54.3.3442.83.2.8690.32.62.95.82.30.90.22.414.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005UTA802309339805.42191219.41695135.704351591943591456017233864
2006UTA8029524941083.45682255.322227296.7674122626774524678132541297
2007UTA8230595661117.50783210.395330411.8033420924386227990232001545
2008UTA682507463984.47170226.310326384.8492417119572522873201341322
2009UTA7628044941053.46996259.371335418.8015025330379825296162081419
2010BKN652460428975.439105317.331348412.8454022026066723079151901309
2011BKN552000391961.407115342.336257305.8432316018348121967201211154
2012BKN7828424951124.440169447.378317369.8592920323260421875301941476
2013BKN642057322716.45098268.366173216.801151531683921439313148915
2014BKN682113298771.38787237.367201241.834292082374481546417157884
2015DAL652107321775.41497282.344179206.869191711903781506114155918
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 30@GS12047.57113.33323.6670224210011
Dec 29@LAK13336.50013.333111.0000111162068
Dec 27HOU123211.18225.40001.000213620026
Dec 26@NO132918.50037.42934.7501129210324
Dec 23@LAC135516.31325.40000.0000559410212
Dec 21@POR1321017.58827.286111.0002355400223
Dec 19@DEN131917.529331.00023.6670118310323

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Deron Williams
2J.J. Barea
3Devin Harris
4Pierre Jackson
SG1Wesley Matthews
2Seth Curry
SF1Harrison Barnes
2Dorian Finney-Smith
3Justin Anderson
4Nicolas Brussino
PF1Dirk Nowitzki
2Dwight Powell
C1Andrew Bogut
2Salah Mejri
3A.J. Hammons
 

 