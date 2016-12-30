Deron Williams | Guard | #8 Team: Dallas Mavericks Age / DOB: (32) / 6/26/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 200 College: Illinois Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (3) / UTA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $9,000,000 2017-18: UFA Share: Tweet

Deron Williams (illness) did not practice on Monday. He should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game vs. the Wizards. With J.J. Barea (leg) out for another week, Seth Curry could be looking at a lot of burn on Tuesday if D-Will sits. Pierre Jackson would benefit as well, but Curry would be the better play in all formats. Source: Earl K. Sneed on Twitter

Deron Williams hit 3-of-6 shots and a 3-pointer for eight points, 11 assists, six turnovers and six fouls on Thursday, fouling out late in the contest. He wasn't as good as he has been and has now struggled a bit in two straight games. Devin Harris played pretty well tonight, but with J.J. Barea out with an Achilles injury, Williams is still the point guard to own in Dallas. Maybe he'll bounce back against the Raptors on Sunday.

Deron Williams played 23 minutes, but hit just 2-of-11 shots (both 3-pointers) for six points, three rebounds and six assists in Tuesday's blowout 123-107 loss to the Rockets. Deron came in cooking, but never got it going tonight. It's a little concerning that he was this bad against the Patrick Beverley-less Rockets, but this simply looks like a buy-low opportunity on Williams. Prior to this dud, Williams had scored in double figures in eight games, scoring at least 23 points in three of his previous four. He'll bounce back in the next one.