Gerald Green | Guard/Forward | #30 Team: Boston Celtics Age / DOB: (30) / 1/26/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 205 College: None Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (18) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $980,431 2017-18: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Gerald Green scored 19 points in 19 minutes against the Grizzlies on Tuesday. Green surprisingly entered the game ahead of Jaylen Brown tonight and this was his second appearance in a row after a string of DNP-CDs. He 7-of-10 shots and 3-of-5 triples with five rebounds, one assist and one block, but Green is known for these random outbursts. He's not a great pickup in most leagues.

Gerald Green (hip) was a healthy scratch on Sunday against the Heat. Green missed the last four games due to the hip injury and despite being healthy enough to play, he got the DNP-CD. He remains a small part of the Celtics rotation and is not worth owning in fantasy leagues.

Gerald Green (sore left hip) will be available to play vs. the Heat on Sunday. Green missed the past two contests and he was listed as 'out' in the game notes, but those are extremely unreliable for injury purposes. He's not even guaranteed to crack the rotation tonight. Source: Kyle Draper on Twitter