Gerald Green | Guard/Forward | #30

Team: Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:  (30) / 1/26/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 205
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (18) / BOS
Gerald Green scored 19 points in 19 minutes against the Grizzlies on Tuesday.
Green surprisingly entered the game ahead of Jaylen Brown tonight and this was his second appearance in a row after a string of DNP-CDs. He 7-of-10 shots and 3-of-5 triples with five rebounds, one assist and one block, but Green is known for these random outbursts. He's not a great pickup in most leagues. Dec 27 - 11:08 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1413756281742063.31768.7501032.313284.02.01.20.30.60.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005BOS3211.82.14.3.4780.20.6.3000.91.2.7840.31.01.30.60.70.40.11.35.2
2006BOS8122.03.89.1.4191.23.2.3681.62.0.8050.81.72.61.01.50.50.32.410.4
2007HOU3012.01.75.0.3440.51.3.3851.11.4.8290.41.72.11.01.10.30.11.55.1
2008DAL3810.02.14.7.4390.41.2.3040.70.8.8440.41.11.40.40.90.30.11.35.2
2011BKN3125.25.010.3.4811.43.5.3911.62.1.7540.53.03.51.11.80.90.52.612.9
2012IND6018.02.67.1.3661.03.1.3140.91.1.8000.51.82.40.80.90.30.41.17.0
2013PHO8228.45.512.3.4452.56.2.4002.42.8.8480.62.83.41.51.80.90.52.715.8
2014PHO7419.64.410.5.4161.95.2.3541.31.6.8250.42.12.51.21.40.60.22.011.9
2015MIA6922.63.38.5.3921.23.8.3231.01.3.7830.42.02.40.80.70.50.31.88.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005BOS3237766138.478620.3002937.784103141182213441167
2006BOS811779310739.41995258.368128159.80568140208831204124198843
2007HOU3035952151.3441539.3853441.82913516429328445153
2008DAL3838079180.4391446.3042732.844144054153310551199
2011BKN31781154320.48143110.3914965.75415931083455281780400
2012IND601082155424.36659188.3145265.800311101415053182364421
2013PHO8223274481006.445204510.400195230.8484822727512214570422201295
2014PHO741447324778.416137387.35499120.82533153186911044212145884
2015MIA691557230587.39284260.3237292.7832513816356463719123616
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 25@NY11236.50023.66700.000224101108
Dec 23OKC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 22@IND0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 20@MEM1726.33313.33300.000123010005
Dec 18@MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 16CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 14@SA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
 

 