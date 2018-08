Nate McMillan | Guard Team: Indiana Pacers Age / DOB: (53) / 8/3/1964 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 200 College: North Carolina State Drafted: 1986 / Rd. 2 (6) / OKC Share: Tweet

Latest News

Nate McMillan is reportedly finalizing a contract extension with the Pacers. McMillan has done an admirable job in Indiana, coaching the team to a 48-win season last year, which was good enough for the No. 5 seed out East. He did an excellent job of putting Victor Oladipo in situations where he could truly showcase his skill set, and his Pacers' team took the Cavs to Game 7 in the first-round. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

The Pacers are hiring Chad Buchanan as their new general manager. Buchanan will work under president Kevin Pritchard in the basketball operations department. He comes from Charlotte as an assistant GM to Rich Cho, and the Pacers have been looking to add him since May back when Larry Bird stepped down. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

The Pacers are involved in talks to clear roster spots, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. This could be related to the potential Paul George deal, which has really picked up steam according to multiple reports. It's starting to feel like George is more likely to be traded than Jimmy Butler. Source: Brian Windhorst on Twitter