Player Page

Roster

Raymond Felton | Guard | #2

Team: Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:  (32) / 6/26/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 205
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (5) / CHA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Raymond Felton started Sunday's tough loss to the Lakers and finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes.
Chris Paul (left hamstring) has been ruled out for the next two games, and he's "questionable" to return next Friday. Owners looking for short-term value, especially in DFS, should give Felton due consideration this week. He was actually on pace for his third career triple-double tonight before cooling off somewhat in the second half. Dec 26 - 1:50 AM
More Raymond Felton Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3055917165482370160.4381215.8001948.39610255.72.21.60.80.80.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005CHA8030.04.311.0.3911.23.4.3582.02.8.7251.02.43.35.62.31.30.12.311.9
2006CHA7836.45.013.1.3841.34.0.3302.63.3.7970.72.83.47.02.91.50.12.314.0
2007CHA7937.75.212.6.4130.72.5.2803.34.1.8000.52.53.07.42.71.20.22.314.4
2008CHA8237.65.413.2.4080.72.5.2852.73.3.8050.73.13.86.72.81.50.42.314.2
2009CHA8033.14.910.6.4590.82.0.3851.72.2.7630.72.93.65.62.11.50.32.212.1
2010DEN7536.65.713.4.4251.54.4.3532.63.2.8050.62.93.68.32.91.70.12.015.5
2011POR6031.84.410.7.4071.03.4.3051.72.1.8060.52.02.56.52.81.30.22.011.4
2012NY 6834.05.513.0.4271.43.8.3601.51.9.7890.82.12.95.52.31.40.21.913.9
2013NY 6531.13.79.4.3951.03.0.3181.41.9.7210.82.23.05.62.01.20.42.49.7
2014DAL299.71.53.7.4060.31.2.2940.40.5.8000.10.80.91.40.60.40.10.63.7
2015DAL8027.43.58.5.4060.82.7.2821.92.2.8470.52.83.23.61.50.90.21.89.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005CHA802402345883.39197271.358161222.725771882654461821028181948
2006CHA7828373931024.384103312.330204256.79751216267545230118101801093
2007CHA792976412997.41356200.280260325.8003719923658321396121841140
2008CHA8230834421083.40859207.285219272.80554256310553228126301911162
2009CHA802644388846.45960156.385132173.7635323528844616812322172968
2010DEN7527434271005.425116329.353194241.80548221269625221125111501164
2011POR601910261642.40762203.305100124.806271221493901707810122684
2012NY 682311377882.42793258.360101128.789511431943721559414130948
2013NY 652020240608.39562195.31888122.721541431973651297827157630
2014DAL2928143106.4061034.2941215.80022426411811417108
2015DAL802190277682.40660213.282149176.847362222582841216815141763
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 25@LAK138410.40001.00000.0004610622238
Dec 23DAL134311.27313.333111.000044221028
Dec 22SA12369.66701.00012.5000443100113
Dec 20DEN11947.57102.00000.000123222038
Dec 18@WAS11103.00000.00000.000112100000
Dec 16@MIA11713.33300.000441.000123200016
Dec 14@ORL11726.33301.000221.000011101016

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Chris Paul
2Austin Rivers
3Raymond Felton
SG1J.J. Redick
2Jamal Crawford
SF1Luc Mbah a Moute
2Wes Johnson
3Paul Pierce
4Alan Anderson
PF1Blake Griffin
2Brandon Bass
3Brice Johnson
C1DeAndre Jordan
2Marreese Speights
3Diamond Stone
 

 