Raymond Felton started Sunday's tough loss to the Lakers and finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes. Chris Paul (left hamstring) has been ruled out for the next two games, and he's "questionable" to return next Friday. Owners looking for short-term value, especially in DFS, should give Felton due consideration this week. He was actually on pace for his third career triple-double tonight before cooling off somewhat in the second half.

Raymond Felton is starting for the Clippers on Sunday against the Lakers. With Chris Paul out with a hamstring injury, Felton will draw the start. Austin Rivers will come off the bench.

Raymond Felton hit 3-of-11 shots over 34 minutes as a starter on Friday, ending his night with eight points, four boards, two assists, one steal, one 3-pointer and two turnovers. Felton was able to move into the starting five with Chris Paul nursing a hamstring injury, but CP3 could be back in action for the Clippers’ Christmas Day game against the Lakers, which would send Felton right back to the bench. In other words, there’s no reason to pay Felton any attention in most leagues.