Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Alan Anderson
(G/F)
Raymond Felton
(G)
Wes Johnson
(G/F)
Chris Paul
(G)
Austin Rivers
(G)
Brandon Bass
(F)
Blake Griffin
(F)
DeAndre Jordan
(C)
Paul Pierce
(F)
Marreese Speights
(F/C)
Jamal Crawford
(G)
Brice Johnson
(F)
Luc Mbah a Moute
(F)
J.J. Redick
(G)
Diamond Stone
(C)
Raymond Felton | Guard | #2
Team:
Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 6/26/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 205
College:
North Carolina
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 1 (5) / CHA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $980,431 2017-18: UFA
Latest News
Recent News
Raymond Felton started Sunday's tough loss to the Lakers and finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes.
Chris Paul (left hamstring) has been ruled out for the next two games, and he's "questionable" to return next Friday. Owners looking for short-term value, especially in DFS, should give Felton due consideration this week. He was actually on pace for his third career triple-double tonight before cooling off somewhat in the second half.
Dec 26 - 1:50 AM
Raymond Felton is starting for the Clippers on Sunday against the Lakers.
With Chris Paul out with a hamstring injury, Felton will draw the start. Austin Rivers will come off the bench.
Dec 25 - 10:32 PM
Raymond Felton hit 3-of-11 shots over 34 minutes as a starter on Friday, ending his night with eight points, four boards, two assists, one steal, one 3-pointer and two turnovers.
Felton was able to move into the starting five with Chris Paul nursing a hamstring injury, but CP3 could be back in action for the Clippers’ Christmas Day game against the Lakers, which would send Felton right back to the bench. In other words, there’s no reason to pay Felton any attention in most leagues.
Dec 24 - 1:19 AM
Raymond Felton will start against the Mavericks on Friday.
Revenge game? Felton is looking at a lot of burn with Chris Paul (hamstring) on the shelf and is a decent short-term add even though CP3 is day-to-day. In addition to Felton, guys like Austin Rivers and Jamal Crawford should get a bump sans CP3. For what it's worth, Paul could be ready for Christmas day.
Dec 23 - 8:53 PM
Source:
Eddie Sefko on Twitter
Raymond Felton posts 10/8/6 as starting PG
Dec 26 - 1:50 AM
Raymond Felton will start vs. Lakers
Dec 25 - 10:32 PM
Raymond Felton hits 3-of-11 shots in start
Dec 24 - 1:19 AM
Raymond Felton will start for Chris Paul
Dec 23 - 8:53 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
30
559
171
65
48
23
70
160
.438
12
15
.800
19
48
.396
10
25
5.7
2.2
1.6
0.8
0.8
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2005
CHA
80
30.0
4.3
11.0
.391
1.2
3.4
.358
2.0
2.8
.725
1.0
2.4
3.3
5.6
2.3
1.3
0.1
2.3
11.9
2006
CHA
78
36.4
5.0
13.1
.384
1.3
4.0
.330
2.6
3.3
.797
0.7
2.8
3.4
7.0
2.9
1.5
0.1
2.3
14.0
2007
CHA
79
37.7
5.2
12.6
.413
0.7
2.5
.280
3.3
4.1
.800
0.5
2.5
3.0
7.4
2.7
1.2
0.2
2.3
14.4
2008
CHA
82
37.6
5.4
13.2
.408
0.7
2.5
.285
2.7
3.3
.805
0.7
3.1
3.8
6.7
2.8
1.5
0.4
2.3
14.2
2009
CHA
80
33.1
4.9
10.6
.459
0.8
2.0
.385
1.7
2.2
.763
0.7
2.9
3.6
5.6
2.1
1.5
0.3
2.2
12.1
2010
DEN
75
36.6
5.7
13.4
.425
1.5
4.4
.353
2.6
3.2
.805
0.6
2.9
3.6
8.3
2.9
1.7
0.1
2.0
15.5
2011
POR
60
31.8
4.4
10.7
.407
1.0
3.4
.305
1.7
2.1
.806
0.5
2.0
2.5
6.5
2.8
1.3
0.2
2.0
11.4
2012
NY
68
34.0
5.5
13.0
.427
1.4
3.8
.360
1.5
1.9
.789
0.8
2.1
2.9
5.5
2.3
1.4
0.2
1.9
13.9
2013
NY
65
31.1
3.7
9.4
.395
1.0
3.0
.318
1.4
1.9
.721
0.8
2.2
3.0
5.6
2.0
1.2
0.4
2.4
9.7
2014
DAL
29
9.7
1.5
3.7
.406
0.3
1.2
.294
0.4
0.5
.800
0.1
0.8
0.9
1.4
0.6
0.4
0.1
0.6
3.7
2015
DAL
80
27.4
3.5
8.5
.406
0.8
2.7
.282
1.9
2.2
.847
0.5
2.8
3.2
3.6
1.5
0.9
0.2
1.8
9.5
2005
CHA
80
2402
345
883
.391
97
271
.358
161
222
.725
77
188
265
446
182
102
8
181
948
2006
CHA
78
2837
393
1024
.384
103
312
.330
204
256
.797
51
216
267
545
230
118
10
180
1093
2007
CHA
79
2976
412
997
.413
56
200
.280
260
325
.800
37
199
236
583
213
96
12
184
1140
2008
CHA
82
3083
442
1083
.408
59
207
.285
219
272
.805
54
256
310
553
228
126
30
191
1162
2009
CHA
80
2644
388
846
.459
60
156
.385
132
173
.763
53
235
288
446
168
123
22
172
968
2010
DEN
75
2743
427
1005
.425
116
329
.353
194
241
.805
48
221
269
625
221
125
11
150
1164
2011
POR
60
1910
261
642
.407
62
203
.305
100
124
.806
27
122
149
390
170
78
10
122
684
2012
NY
68
2311
377
882
.427
93
258
.360
101
128
.789
51
143
194
372
155
94
14
130
948
2013
NY
65
2020
240
608
.395
62
195
.318
88
122
.721
54
143
197
365
129
78
27
157
630
2014
DAL
29
281
43
106
.406
10
34
.294
12
15
.800
2
24
26
41
18
11
4
17
108
2015
DAL
80
2190
277
682
.406
60
213
.282
149
176
.847
36
222
258
284
121
68
15
141
763
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 25
@LAK
1
38
4
10
.400
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
4
6
10
6
2
2
2
3
8
Dec 23
DAL
1
34
3
11
.273
1
3
.333
1
1
1.000
0
4
4
2
2
1
0
2
8
Dec 22
SA
1
23
6
9
.667
0
1
.000
1
2
.500
0
4
4
3
1
0
0
1
13
Dec 20
DEN
1
19
4
7
.571
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
3
2
2
2
0
3
8
Dec 18
@WAS
1
11
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 16
@MIA
1
17
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
4
4
1.000
1
2
3
2
0
0
0
1
6
Dec 14
@ORL
1
17
2
6
.333
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
1
6
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Chris Paul
Sidelined
Chris Paul (strained left hamstring) will reportedly miss the Clippers' next two games.
CP3 won't play vs. the Nuggets on Monday or the Pelicans on Wednesday, and it's "uncertain" whether he'll play Friday in Houston. Raymond Felton has been starting in his absence and will likely do so for the next two games, with Jamal Crawford and Austin Rivers also picking up extra responsibilities as ball-handlers. Either guy is worth a look for DFS value until Paul returns.
Dec 26
2
Austin Rivers
3
Raymond Felton
SG
1
J.J. Redick
Sidelined
J.J. Redick described his hamstring injury as a "mild, day-to-day thing," but admitted that he's not sure when he will be ready to play.
"It could be a day, could be seven, I don't know," Redick said. He dismissed concerns about the severity of the injury, but it would still be very surprising to see him in action vs. the Nuggets on Monday. If he can't play, Austin Rivers, Jamal Crawford and Raymond Felton stand to gain the most.
Dec 26
2
Jamal Crawford
SF
1
Luc Mbah a Moute
2
Wes Johnson
3
Paul Pierce
4
Alan Anderson
PF
1
Blake Griffin
Sidelined
Blake Griffin underwent successful arthroscopic right knee surgery on Tuesday, and his timetable to return has been set at 4-6 weeks.
Griffin's initial timetable was set at 3-6 weeks, but now that he's actually had the procedure we have a more accurate estimate of the amount of time he's expected to miss. Paul Pierce is being listed as the probable starter for Tuesday night's game against the Nuggets, and it'll likely be a combination of Pierce, Brandon Bass and Marreese Speights picking up minutes at the four-spot sans Griffin. Austin Rivers could also earn a few starts when the matchup presents an opportunity to go small.
Dec 20
2
Brandon Bass
3
Brice Johnson
Sidelined
Brice Johnson (back) will not play opening night.
He's out indefinitely with an acute herniated disc in his lower back. It'll be tough for Johnson to crack the rotation his rookie season.
Oct 25
C
1
DeAndre Jordan
2
Marreese Speights
3
Diamond Stone
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
Jared Johnson breaks down all the action from the Christmas Day marathon, highlighted by a cold-blooded performance from Mr. Kyrie Irving.
