Player Page

Roster

Ersan Ilyasova | Forward | #7

Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 5/15/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 235
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (6) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ersan Ilyasova is expected to start in place of Joel Embiid (rest) on Thursday vs. the Jazz.
Nerlens Noel is expected to get a bump in playing time as well and could see around 20 minutes as the backup center behind Jahlil Okafor. As for Ilyasova, he has a 22.5 usage rate with Embiid off the court compared to 19.9 when they are sharing the floor, so he's a strong option in all formats tonight. He's also averaging a solid 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.4 triples over his last five games. Dec 29 - 9:29 AM
Source: Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News
More Ersan Ilyasova Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
308034051824616149323.4615062.80657154.37084213.56.11.50.51.40.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2006MLW6614.82.15.5.3830.82.2.3651.11.3.7870.92.02.90.70.80.40.32.26.1
2009MLW8123.44.09.0.4431.03.0.3361.42.0.7151.94.46.41.00.90.70.33.110.4
2010MLW6025.13.78.5.4360.62.0.2981.61.7.8941.84.36.10.91.10.90.42.79.5
2011MLW6027.64.910.0.4920.91.9.4552.43.1.7813.35.68.81.21.30.70.72.213.0
2012MLW7327.65.111.0.4621.32.9.4441.72.2.7962.15.07.11.61.00.90.52.513.2
2013MLW5526.94.310.5.4090.72.4.2821.92.4.8231.94.36.21.31.10.80.12.511.2
2014MLW5822.74.59.6.4721.33.3.3891.21.8.6451.43.44.81.00.80.60.32.611.5
2015ORL7425.43.88.9.4241.33.5.3711.52.1.7211.93.55.40.91.00.70.42.310.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2006MLW66976139363.38354148.3657089.7875813118949512717147402
2009MLW811896323729.44381241.336113158.71515736051784715323251840
2010MLW601505221507.43636121.29893104.89410526036556635124159571
2011MLW601657294597.49251112.455143183.78119633352971764244133782
2012MLW732013371803.46295214.444125157.796154366520117756836185962
2013MLW551479237579.40937131.282107130.8231072353427261468135618
2014MLW581319263557.47274190.38969107.6458019727756453619149669
2015ORL741882280661.42496259.371111154.72114425940367715233171767
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26@SAC133712.58325.40012.5000442020517
Dec 23@PHO125511.45535.600111.0002133501414
Dec 20NO12659.55624.500221.0002240201214
Dec 18BKN131712.58347.571441.0000442201322
Dec 16LAK127614.42918.12500.00028101210213
Dec 14TOR123513.38515.20012.5000771000212
Dec 11@DET134612.50025.400111.0001780420015

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jerryd Bayless
2Sergio Rodriguez
3T.J. McConnell
SG1Gerald Henderson
2Nik Stauskas
3Timothe Luwawu
SF1Robert Covington
2Hollis Thompson
PF1Ben Simmons
2Ersan Ilyasova
3Dario Saric
C1Joel Embiid
2Jahlil Okafor
3Nerlens Noel
4Richaun Holmes
 

 