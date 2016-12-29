Ersan Ilyasova | Forward | #7 Team: Philadelphia 76ers Age / DOB: (29) / 5/15/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'10' / 235 College: None Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (6) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $8,400,000 2017-18: UFA Share: Tweet

Ersan Ilyasova is expected to start in place of Joel Embiid (rest) on Thursday vs. the Jazz. Nerlens Noel is expected to get a bump in playing time as well and could see around 20 minutes as the backup center behind Jahlil Okafor. As for Ilyasova, he has a 22.5 usage rate with Embiid off the court compared to 19.9 when they are sharing the floor, so he's a strong option in all formats tonight. He's also averaging a solid 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.4 triples over his last five games. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News

Ersan Ilyasova scored 17 points with two 3-pointers in 33 minutes against the Kings on Monday. Ersanity is still getting more than enough minutes even with all three centers in Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel playing. He finished 7-of-12 from the field and added four rebounds, two assists and two steals, and he was averaging 16.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.3 triples in his previous 11 December games. Against all odds, he's still worth owning in standard leagues and it's obvious that coach Brett Brown loves him.

Ersan Ilyasova scored 14 points with four rebounds, one block and two 3-pointers in 26 minutes against the Pelicans on Tuesday. Even though Ilyasova isn't getting minutes next to the big guys as a three, his minutes haven't suffered. In the last four with Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor active, Ilyasova ranks second on the team in minutes with 26.9, averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 boards, 1.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 2.0 treys. He's holding up just fine as a low-end hold in standard leagues.