Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Dahl Doomed to DL
Mar 7
Showdown: Bautista vs. Tomas
Mar 7
Podcast: Orioles Check-In
Mar 7
2017 Breakdowns: Third Base
Mar 6
ST Daily: Uneasy Street
Mar 6
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
ST Daily: Paying the Price
Mar 3
Podcast: Early Storylines
Mar 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Segedin's go-ahead HR leads Italy over Cubs
Semien: 3-for-3 with 4 RBI in 21-13 slugfest
Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) plays intrasquad gm
Kershaw again delivers hitless Cactus start
Seager (back) ups activity; out until weekend
Matt Carpenter (back) a week away from games
Scherzer (finger) could pitch in a game next
MRI on Scott Kazmir's hip comes back clean
Jose Iglesias exits game with neck contusion
Rojas leaves after throw hits face on steal
Keuchel (shoulder) throws simulated game
Jays unsure when Travis (knee) will debut
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Combine Standouts
Mar 7
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 7
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Darrelle Revis wants $8M-plus to play in 2017
Skins poking around FA Marquise Goodwin
Colts keep Doyle with three-year, $19M deal
Report: DeMarcus Ware will test the market
Report: Chiefs not interested in Tony Romo
Report: Bouye likely to remain in AFC South
Peterson doesn't feel appreciated by Vikings
Bears making 'big push' for Stephon Gilmore
Report: Patriots, Cowboys also in on D-Jax
Charles Johnson re-ups for two years, $9.5M
Pats place first-round tender on RFA Butler
Niners dump SS Antoine Bethea, pocket $5.75M
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
A Leonard Changes His Spots
Mar 7
Dose: Elfrid Payton trip-dub!
Mar 7
NBA Power Rankings: Week 20
Mar 6
Season Long Pod for Mar. 6
Mar 6
Dose: Boogie'n to Victory
Mar 6
Bojan's Bounce House
Mar 5
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 5
Dose: The Claw Does it All
Mar 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Eric Bledsoe drops 30 points in loss to WAS
Alan Williams double-doubles w/ 15 and 10
Julius Randle triple-doubles in blowout loss
Dirk Alert: Nowitzki joins 30,000 point club
Victor Oladipo scores 16 points w/ four treys
Russell Westbrook scores a career-high 58 pts
George Hill (toe) questionable for Wednesday
Derrick Favors (knee) ruled out Wednesday
Ivica Zubac (bruised quad) is active Tuesday
Nikola Jokic (illness) questionable Wednesday
Dwyane Wade (thigh) downgraded to doubtful
Michael Beasley (knee) out another two weeks
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 7
Line Changes: Deadline Returns
Mar 7
Podcast: Eichel is Rolling
Mar 7
Lehtonen sparkles vs. the Caps
Mar 7
Kucherov sparks Bolts' PP
Mar 6
Dose: Goalies are Supreme
Mar 6
Waiver Wired: Reclaim Rakell
Mar 5
Dose: Hawks Fly High
Mar 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Vladimir Tarasenko scores GWG vs. MIN
H. Lundqvist moves into 10th all-time in wins
Thomas Vanek scores first goal as a Panther
Joshua Ho-Sang scores first NHL goal
Gustav Nyquist scores twice in loss to TOR
James van Riemsdyk ends 14-game goal drought
Jack Eichel extends point streak to 11 games
Radko Gudas explodes for 3 pts in win vs BUF
Sergei Bobrovsky posts 3rd straight shutout
Matt Dumba won't face Blues on Tuesday
Ryan Murray out with lower-body injury
Ryan Spooner out indefinitely with concussion
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ryan Reed: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Bubba Wallace: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Aric Almirola is riding a no top-10 streak
Mid-20s expected for DiBenedetto at Vegas
J. Earnhardt will struggle for Vegas top-30
McLeod returns to driving duties at Vegas
Sadler XFINITY points leader after Atlanta
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Sauter: Second in NCWTS points after Atlanta
Kaz Grala: Active Pest Control 200 results
Ben Rhodes: Active Pest Control 200 recap
Regan Smith: Active Pest Control 200 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Schwartzel returns for Valspar title defense
Stage is set for Stanger's TOUR debut at home
Brendon Todd punches ticket to Valspar at OQ
Chawrasia defending Indian Open at DLF G&CC
L. McCoy makes first start since car accident
Overnight leader Thomas backs up with 72
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
World No. 1 D. Johnson wins WGC-Mexico by 1
Ross Fisher clubhouse leader w/ 9-birdie 65
Burmester powers to first European Tour win
Mickelson 2 back after all-over-the-yard 68
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Yancey glides through pro day 40 in 4.46 sec.
John Franklin III practices as wide receiver
Rang: Kizer's drill inaccuracy 'frightening'
Wimbush to receive 60% of first-team reps
Report: At least one team has Adams as No. 1
Danny Etling the early leader for LSU QB gig
FSU hires ex-LSU WR coach Dameyune Craig
Troy HC Brown rewarded with 4-year extension
Scout 'wants' to compare Trubisky to Favre
Badgers T Ramczyk projected for picks 15-25
Awuzie 'locked' into first round after Indy?
Scout compares Corey Davis to Jordan Matthews
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
Overreaction Monday - Week 27
Mar 6
Team News - Week 27
Mar 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW27
Mar 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 27
Mar 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW27
Mar 3
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Mar 2
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Hammers to hold contract talks with Obiang
Costa stresses training row "was nothing"
Arsenal stomped by Bayern again in UCL
Barton looks set to bow out of the BPL
Grujic glad to be back after injury nightmare
Stoke first-team players struggling for Wed
Hammers fall to PL leaders at home
Hazard, Costa fire Chelsea to clinical win
Mings faces ban for violent conduct charge
Ibrahimovic charged with violent conduct
Zlatan could face a violent conduct charge
Aguero grabs goal to start double gameweek
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Bradley Beal
(G)
Marcin Gortat
(C)
Sheldon McClellan
(G)
Daniel Ochefu
(C)
Tomas Satoransky
(G)
Bojan Bogdanovic
(G/F)
Brandon Jennings
(G)
Chris McCullough
(F)
Kelly Oubre
(F)
Jason Smith
(F/C)
Trey Burke
(G)
Ian Mahinmi
(F/C)
Markieff Morris
(F)
Otto Porter
(F)
John Wall
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ian Mahinmi | Center/Forward | #28
Team:
Washington Wizards
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 11/5/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 262
College:
Rouen
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 1 (28) / SA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $15,944,154 2017-18: $16,661,641 2018-19: $15,944,154 2019-20: $15,450,051 2020-21: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ian Mahinmi came off the bench and played 26 minutes Tuesday, hitting 5-of-8 shots for season highs of 15 points and nine rebounds, with one assist, a block and a career-high seven steals in a 131-127 win over the Suns.
Wow. Marcin Gortat was in some foul trouble, while both Mahinmi and Jason Smith posted big lines while he sat and watched. Mahinmi had four points, five boards, two steals and two blocks in his previous game and has quietly been playing well in limited minutes, but it was nearly impossible to see this coming. After tonight's monster, he's averaging 6.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.6 blocks over his last five games, but a best-case scenario is a three-way timeshare developing between Mahinmi, Gortat and Smith. As of now, Gortat is still the guy to own, but Mahinmi and Smith should be on the radar after this one.
Mar 8 - 12:36 AM
Ian Mahinmi (back) will be available to play Sunday vs. the Jazz.
Mahinmi may be able to earn minutes in the teens tonight, but he's a non-factor in fantasy hoops.
Feb 26 - 3:24 PM
Source:
J. Michael on Twitter
Ian Mahinmi was held out of the second half of Friday night's loss due to back tightness.
Mahinmi played just seven minutes on Friday. "It actually happened before the game. I gave it a go, it stiffened up a little bit," said Mahinmi. "I tried to go again, get some treatment during halftime. It's back spasms. I'm not that concerned. It's not the first time." Jason Smith will see additional minutes if Mahinmi misses any time. Mahinmi can be left on waiver wires in all leagues.
Feb 25 - 12:59 PM
Source:
CSN Washington
Ian Mahinmi played seven minutes with three rebounds and one block against the 76ers on Friday.
Just because he has a 15-17 minute cap, doesn't mean he'll get to that number. Mahinmi won't be worth owning in almost any league while the durable Marcin Gortat is healthy.
Feb 24 - 10:12 PM
Ian Mahinmi goes off for big line, 7 steals
Mar 8 - 12:36 AM
Ian Mahinmi (back) available to play Sunday
Feb 26 - 3:24 PM
Mahinmi didn't play 2nd half due to back pain
Feb 25 - 12:59 PM
Ian Mahinmi gets seven minutes
Feb 24 - 10:12 PM
More Ian Mahinmi Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Durant
GS
(5517)
2
V. Oladipo
OKC
(4636)
3
K. Love
CLE
(4395)
4
J. Smith
CLE
(4211)
5
L. James
CLE
(3866)
6
K. Lowry
TOR
(3854)
7
A. Bogut
CLE
(3793)
8
F. Kaminsky
CHA
(3695)
9
W. Hernangomez
NY
(3476)
10
J. Embiid
PHI
(3387)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Wizards Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
11
163
37
37
5
10
11
26
.423
15
27
.556
0
0
0.0
10
10
3.4
3.4
0.5
0.9
0.9
0.9
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
SA
6
3.8
1.0
2.0
.500
0.0
0.0
.000
1.5
1.5
1.000
0.0
0.8
0.8
0.2
0.3
0.0
0.7
0.7
3.5
2009
SA
26
6.4
1.3
2.1
.636
0.0
0.0
.000
1.2
1.8
.660
0.5
1.5
2.0
0.1
0.6
0.1
0.3
1.2
3.9
2010
DAL
56
8.7
1.0
1.8
.561
0.0
0.0
.000
1.1
1.5
.768
0.8
1.4
2.1
0.1
0.4
0.3
0.3
1.9
3.1
2011
DAL
61
18.7
2.1
3.9
.546
0.0
0.0
.000
1.5
2.4
.639
1.8
3.0
4.7
0.2
0.8
0.6
0.5
2.9
5.8
2012
IND
80
16.5
1.9
4.1
.453
0.0
0.0
.000
1.3
2.1
.608
1.4
2.5
3.9
0.3
1.2
0.5
0.8
2.5
5.0
2013
IND
77
16.3
1.2
2.5
.481
0.0
0.0
.000
1.2
1.9
.621
1.4
1.9
3.3
0.3
0.8
0.5
0.9
2.7
3.5
2014
IND
61
18.8
1.9
3.5
.552
0.0
0.0
.000
0.5
1.7
.304
1.7
4.1
5.8
0.5
1.0
0.5
0.8
2.8
4.3
2015
IND
71
25.6
3.7
6.3
.589
0.0
0.0
.000
1.9
3.2
.587
1.9
5.2
7.1
1.5
1.4
0.9
1.1
3.1
9.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
SA
6
23
6
12
.500
0
0
.000
9
9
1.000
0
5
5
1
2
0
4
4
21
2009
SA
26
166
35
55
.636
0
0
.000
31
47
.660
13
39
52
2
15
3
8
32
101
2010
DAL
56
486
55
98
.561
0
2
.000
63
82
.768
43
77
120
8
25
14
15
105
173
2011
DAL
61
1138
130
238
.546
0
1
.000
94
147
.639
108
181
289
12
50
38
31
176
354
2012
IND
80
1322
149
329
.453
0
2
.000
104
171
.608
115
196
311
27
92
39
66
201
402
2013
IND
77
1253
91
189
.481
0
1
.000
90
145
.621
107
150
257
24
58
41
72
207
272
2014
IND
61
1146
117
212
.552
0
0
.000
31
102
.304
105
251
356
33
59
30
46
172
265
2015
IND
71
1818
264
448
.589
0
0
.000
132
225
.587
138
369
507
104
100
65
75
220
660
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 5
ORL
1
20
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
1
4
5
0
0
2
2
2
4
Mar 3
TOR
1
16
3
4
.750
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
1
3
0
0
2
1
4
6
Mar 1
@TOR
1
21
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
2
3
5
3
1
1
3
3
1
Feb 28
GS
1
16
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
2
4
.500
4
2
6
1
2
0
1
3
6
Feb 26
UTA
1
16
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
3
3
1.000
2
0
2
1
2
2
0
2
7
Feb 24
@PHI
1
7
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
4
.250
0
3
3
0
1
0
0
1
1
Feb 16
@IND
1
13
2
2
1.000
0
0
.000
1
4
.250
0
4
4
0
0
0
0
3
5
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
John Wall
2
Brandon Jennings
3
Tomas Satoransky
4
Trey Burke
SG
1
Bradley Beal
Sidelined
Bradley Beal hit 10-of-20 shots and two 3-pointers for 27 points, three rebounds and two steals, but didn't have a single assist in Tuesday's win over the Suns.
Beal is on fire, scoring at least 22 points in seven straight games, and averaging 26.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.6 3-pointers on 51 percent shooting over his last five. This was his first game without an assist since Dec. 2.
Mar 8
2
Sheldon McClellan
SF
1
Otto Porter
2
Kelly Oubre
3
Bojan Bogdanovic
PF
1
Markieff Morris
2
Chris McCullough
C
1
Marcin Gortat
2
Ian Mahinmi
3
Jason Smith
4
Daniel Ochefu
Headlines
A Leonard Changes His Spots
Mar 7
Mike Gallagher takes a look at how amazing Kawhi Leonard is on offense along with everyone's new favorite backup point guard, Tyler Ulis.
More NBA Columns
»
A Leonard Changes His Spots
Mar 7
»
Dose: Elfrid Payton trip-dub!
Mar 7
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 20
Mar 6
»
Season Long Pod for Mar. 6
Mar 6
»
Dose: Boogie'n to Victory
Mar 6
»
Bojan's Bounce House
Mar 5
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 5
»
Dose: The Claw Does it All
Mar 5
NBA Headlines
»
Eric Bledsoe drops 30 points in loss to WAS
»
Alan Williams double-doubles w/ 15 and 10
»
Julius Randle triple-doubles in blowout loss
»
Dirk Alert: Nowitzki joins 30,000 point club
»
Victor Oladipo scores 16 points w/ four treys
»
Russell Westbrook scores a career-high 58 pts
»
George Hill (toe) questionable for Wednesday
»
Derrick Favors (knee) ruled out Wednesday
»
Ivica Zubac (bruised quad) is active Tuesday
»
Nikola Jokic (illness) questionable Wednesday
»
Dwyane Wade (thigh) downgraded to doubtful
»
Michael Beasley (knee) out another two weeks
NBA Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved