Ian Mahinmi | Center/Forward | #28 Team: Washington Wizards Age / DOB: (30) / 11/5/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'11' / 262 College: Rouen Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (28) / SA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $15,944,154 2017-18: $16,661,641 2018-19: $15,944,154 2019-20: $15,450,051 2020-21: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Ian Mahinmi came off the bench and played 26 minutes Tuesday, hitting 5-of-8 shots for season highs of 15 points and nine rebounds, with one assist, a block and a career-high seven steals in a 131-127 win over the Suns. Wow. Marcin Gortat was in some foul trouble, while both Mahinmi and Jason Smith posted big lines while he sat and watched. Mahinmi had four points, five boards, two steals and two blocks in his previous game and has quietly been playing well in limited minutes, but it was nearly impossible to see this coming. After tonight's monster, he's averaging 6.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.6 blocks over his last five games, but a best-case scenario is a three-way timeshare developing between Mahinmi, Gortat and Smith. As of now, Gortat is still the guy to own, but Mahinmi and Smith should be on the radar after this one.

Ian Mahinmi (back) will be available to play Sunday vs. the Jazz. Mahinmi may be able to earn minutes in the teens tonight, but he's a non-factor in fantasy hoops. Source: J. Michael on Twitter

Ian Mahinmi was held out of the second half of Friday night's loss due to back tightness. Mahinmi played just seven minutes on Friday. "It actually happened before the game. I gave it a go, it stiffened up a little bit," said Mahinmi. "I tried to go again, get some treatment during halftime. It's back spasms. I'm not that concerned. It's not the first time." Jason Smith will see additional minutes if Mahinmi misses any time. Mahinmi can be left on waiver wires in all leagues. Source: CSN Washington