Player Page

Roster

Ian Mahinmi | Center/Forward | #28

Team: Washington Wizards
Age / DOB:  (30) / 11/5/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 262
College: Rouen
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (28) / SA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ian Mahinmi came off the bench and played 26 minutes Tuesday, hitting 5-of-8 shots for season highs of 15 points and nine rebounds, with one assist, a block and a career-high seven steals in a 131-127 win over the Suns.
Wow. Marcin Gortat was in some foul trouble, while both Mahinmi and Jason Smith posted big lines while he sat and watched. Mahinmi had four points, five boards, two steals and two blocks in his previous game and has quietly been playing well in limited minutes, but it was nearly impossible to see this coming. After tonight's monster, he's averaging 6.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.6 blocks over his last five games, but a best-case scenario is a three-way timeshare developing between Mahinmi, Gortat and Smith. As of now, Gortat is still the guy to own, but Mahinmi and Smith should be on the radar after this one. Mar 8 - 12:36 AM
More Ian Mahinmi Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1116337375101126.4231527.556000.010103.43.40.50.90.90.9
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007SA 63.81.02.0.5000.00.0.0001.51.51.0000.00.80.80.20.30.00.70.73.5
2009SA 266.41.32.1.6360.00.0.0001.21.8.6600.51.52.00.10.60.10.31.23.9
2010DAL568.71.01.8.5610.00.0.0001.11.5.7680.81.42.10.10.40.30.31.93.1
2011DAL6118.72.13.9.5460.00.0.0001.52.4.6391.83.04.70.20.80.60.52.95.8
2012IND8016.51.94.1.4530.00.0.0001.32.1.6081.42.53.90.31.20.50.82.55.0
2013IND7716.31.22.5.4810.00.0.0001.21.9.6211.41.93.30.30.80.50.92.73.5
2014IND6118.81.93.5.5520.00.0.0000.51.7.3041.74.15.80.51.00.50.82.84.3
2015IND7125.63.76.3.5890.00.0.0001.93.2.5871.95.27.11.51.40.91.13.19.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007SA 623612.50000.000991.0000551204421
2009SA 261663555.63600.0003147.6601339522153832101
2010DAL564865598.56102.0006382.76843771208251415105173
2011DAL611138130238.54601.00094147.63910818128912503831176354
2012IND801322149329.45302.000104171.60811519631127923966201402
2013IND77125391189.48101.00090145.62110715025724584172207272
2014IND611146117212.55200.00031102.30410525135633593046172265
2015IND711818264448.58900.000132225.5871383695071041006575220660
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 5ORL12014.25000.000221.000145002224
Mar 3TOR11634.75000.00000.000213002146
Mar 1@TOR12103.00000.00012.500235311331
Feb 28GS11624.50000.00024.500426120136
Feb 26UTA11623.66700.000331.000202122027
Feb 24@PHI1700.00000.00014.250033010011
Feb 16@IND113221.00000.00014.250044000035

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1John Wall
2Brandon Jennings
3Tomas Satoransky
4Trey Burke
SG1Bradley Beal
2Sheldon McClellan
SF1Otto Porter
2Kelly Oubre
3Bojan Bogdanovic
PF1Markieff Morris
2Chris McCullough
C1Marcin Gortat
2Ian Mahinmi
3Jason Smith
4Daniel Ochefu
 

 