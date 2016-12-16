Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
David Lee (knee) will not play Saturday
Joel Embiid (rest) expects to play Sunday
Nikola Jokic (illness) is a GTD on Saturday
Kenneth Faried (back) will play Saturday
Cameron Payne (foot) to make season debut
J.J. Barea (leg) says he will play Saturday
Draymond Green 'happy' Warriors lost Friday
Blake Griffin (knee) is making progress
Hassan Whiteside (eye) hopeful to play Sunday
First Team All Defense: Allen steals 6 in win
Zach Randolph scores 27 in comeback win
Lou Williams scores 24 w/ five triples
Player Page
Roster
LaMarcus Aldridge
(F/C)
Dewayne Dedmon
(F/C)
Danny Green
(G/F)
Patty Mills
(G)
Tony Parker
(G)
Kyle Anderson
(F)
Pau Gasol
(F/C)
David Lee
(F/C)
Dejounte Murray
(G)
Jonathon Simmons
(G/F)
Davis Bertans
(F)
Manu Ginobili
(G)
Kawhi Leonard
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
David Lee | Center/Forward | #10
Team:
San Antonio Spurs
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 4/29/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 245
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 1 (30) / NY
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $1,551,659 2017-18: $1,605,967 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
David Lee (left knee contusion) will not play Saturday vs. the Hornets.
This will be the first game Lee has missed all season. He is averaging 6.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in 17.0 minutes off the San Antonio bench. Starters Pau Gasol and/or LaMarcus Aldridge may see a few more minutes than usual on Saturday. Dewayne Dedmon will also likely see an uptick in minutes off the bench.
Jan 7 - 1:31 PM
Source:
Spurs PR on Twitter
David Lee hit 3-of-7 shots for seven points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes on Thursday night.
This marked Lee’s fourth consecutive game playing at least 18 minutes, averaging 22 minutes, eight points and 7.5 rebound during that stretch. He has more fantasy appeal on night’s that LaMarcus Aldridge sits and can be considered a spot start then.
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 12:47:00 AM
David Lee played a season-high 30 minutes in a start for LaMarcus Aldridge against the Celtics on Wednesday with eight points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal.
His best game came in Boston back on Nov. 25, so he certainly likes the revenge factor. Lee was only playing 15.8 minutes per game in his previous outings this month, which is where he'll be most nights. Aldridge is slightly banged up, so expect LMA to rest again at some point. Lee is more of a stream on the nights LMA sits.
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 12:39:00 AM
David Lee will start for LaMarcus Aldridge against the Celtics on Wednesday.
Revenge game? Lee should see minutes in the upper 20s in this game. He's said he's in better shape, so maybe coach Gregg Popovich lets him loose. Davis Bertans will back him up and could get 20-25 minutes.
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 07:51:00 PM
Source:
Paul Garcia on Twitter
David Lee (knee) will not play Saturday
Jan 7 - 1:31 PM
David Lee has decent night
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 12:47:00 AM
David Lee puts up solid game in start
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 12:39:00 AM
David Lee will start for Aldridge (rest)
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 07:51:00 PM
More David Lee Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Antonio Spurs Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
36
611
236
179
54
14
101
172
.587
34
46
.739
0
0
0.0
13
31
6.6
5.0
1.5
0.4
0.9
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2005
NY
67
16.9
2.0
3.4
.596
0.0
0.0
.000
1.1
1.8
.577
1.6
2.9
4.5
0.6
0.8
0.4
0.3
1.9
5.1
2006
NY
58
29.8
4.1
6.9
.600
0.0
0.0
.000
2.4
3.0
.815
3.4
7.0
10.4
1.8
1.6
0.8
0.4
2.7
10.7
2007
NY
81
29.1
4.2
7.6
.552
0.0
0.0
.000
2.4
2.9
.819
3.0
6.0
8.9
1.2
1.2
0.7
0.4
2.6
10.8
2008
NY
81
34.9
6.4
11.7
.549
0.0
0.0
.000
3.1
4.1
.755
3.2
8.6
11.7
2.1
1.9
1.0
0.3
3.2
16.0
2009
NY
81
37.3
8.5
15.5
.545
0.0
0.1
.000
3.3
4.1
.812
2.8
8.9
11.7
3.6
2.3
1.0
0.5
3.2
20.2
2010
GS
73
36.1
6.8
13.4
.507
0.0
0.0
.333
2.9
3.7
.787
3.0
6.8
9.8
3.2
2.3
1.0
0.4
2.9
16.5
2011
GS
57
37.2
8.1
16.2
.503
0.0
0.1
.000
3.8
4.9
.782
3.0
6.6
9.6
2.8
2.6
0.9
0.4
3.1
20.1
2012
GS
79
36.8
7.6
14.7
.519
0.0
0.1
.000
3.2
4.1
.797
2.8
8.5
11.2
3.5
2.6
0.8
0.3
3.1
18.5
2013
GS
69
33.2
7.4
14.2
.523
0.0
0.0
.000
3.3
4.3
.780
2.6
6.7
9.3
2.1
2.2
0.7
0.4
3.0
18.2
2014
GS
49
18.4
3.3
6.4
.511
0.0
0.0
.000
1.4
2.1
.654
1.7
3.6
5.2
1.7
1.0
0.6
0.5
1.7
7.9
2015
DAL
55
16.5
3.2
6.1
.531
0.0
0.0
.000
1.3
1.7
.763
1.8
3.7
5.5
1.5
1.2
0.4
0.5
2.1
7.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2005
NY
67
1129
137
230
.596
0
0
.000
71
123
.577
109
194
303
43
51
30
20
124
345
2006
NY
58
1729
240
400
.600
0
0
.000
141
173
.815
196
406
602
104
92
48
23
155
621
2007
NY
81
2356
341
618
.552
0
2
.000
194
237
.819
242
482
724
95
97
55
29
210
876
2008
NY
81
2824
522
951
.549
0
3
.000
249
330
.755
256
695
951
174
150
80
22
260
1293
2009
NY
81
3018
686
1258
.545
0
8
.000
268
330
.812
228
721
949
295
189
85
40
257
1640
2010
GS
73
2638
496
978
.507
1
3
.333
210
267
.787
217
497
714
233
170
74
31
211
1203
2011
GS
57
2123
464
922
.503
0
5
.000
219
280
.782
171
374
545
162
149
54
22
179
1147
2012
GS
79
2906
602
1160
.519
0
4
.000
255
320
.797
218
668
886
279
207
67
22
246
1459
2013
GS
69
2288
513
981
.523
0
1
.000
231
296
.780
182
461
643
147
152
48
26
206
1257
2014
GS
49
904
160
313
.511
0
2
.000
68
104
.654
81
176
257
85
49
31
26
83
388
2015
DAL
55
905
178
335
.531
0
1
.000
71
93
.763
101
204
305
84
66
22
28
114
427
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 5
@DEN
1
6
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
3
5
1
1
0
1
0
0
Jan 3
TOR
1
15
4
6
.667
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
2
4
1
0
1
1
0
8
Jan 1
@ATL
1
18
4
9
.444
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
3
2
2
1
0
3
8
Dec 30
POR
1
16
4
4
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
2
4
1
3
1
0
0
8
Dec 28
PHO
1
16
6
7
.857
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
1
3
2
1
0
0
0
12
Dec 25
CHI
1
16
4
5
.800
0
0
.000
1
1
1.000
0
2
2
1
0
0
0
1
9
Dec 23
@POR
1
20
2
6
.333
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
3
6
9
2
0
0
0
3
4
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Tony Parker
2
Patty Mills
3
Dejounte Murray
SG
1
Danny Green
2
Manu Ginobili
3
Jonathon Simmons
SF
1
Kawhi Leonard
2
Kyle Anderson
PF
1
LaMarcus Aldridge
2
David Lee
Sidelined
David Lee (left knee contusion) will not play Saturday vs. the Hornets.
This will be the first game Lee has missed all season. He is averaging 6.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in 17.0 minutes off the San Antonio bench. Starters Pau Gasol and/or LaMarcus Aldridge may see a few more minutes than usual on Saturday. Dewayne Dedmon will also likely see an uptick in minutes off the bench.
Jan 7
3
Davis Bertans
C
1
Pau Gasol
2
Dewayne Dedmon
