David Lee | Center/Forward | #10

Team: San Antonio Spurs
Age / DOB:  (33) / 4/29/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 245
College: Florida
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (30) / NY
Contract: view contract details
David Lee (left knee contusion) will not play Saturday vs. the Hornets.
This will be the first game Lee has missed all season. He is averaging 6.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in 17.0 minutes off the San Antonio bench. Starters Pau Gasol and/or LaMarcus Aldridge may see a few more minutes than usual on Saturday. Dewayne Dedmon will also likely see an uptick in minutes off the bench. Jan 7 - 1:31 PM
Source: Spurs PR on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
366112361795414101172.5873446.739000.013316.65.01.50.40.90.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005NY 6716.92.03.4.5960.00.0.0001.11.8.5771.62.94.50.60.80.40.31.95.1
2006NY 5829.84.16.9.6000.00.0.0002.43.0.8153.47.010.41.81.60.80.42.710.7
2007NY 8129.14.27.6.5520.00.0.0002.42.9.8193.06.08.91.21.20.70.42.610.8
2008NY 8134.96.411.7.5490.00.0.0003.14.1.7553.28.611.72.11.91.00.33.216.0
2009NY 8137.38.515.5.5450.00.1.0003.34.1.8122.88.911.73.62.31.00.53.220.2
2010GS 7336.16.813.4.5070.00.0.3332.93.7.7873.06.89.83.22.31.00.42.916.5
2011GS 5737.28.116.2.5030.00.1.0003.84.9.7823.06.69.62.82.60.90.43.120.1
2012GS 7936.87.614.7.5190.00.1.0003.24.1.7972.88.511.23.52.60.80.33.118.5
2013GS 6933.27.414.2.5230.00.0.0003.34.3.7802.66.79.32.12.20.70.43.018.2
2014GS 4918.43.36.4.5110.00.0.0001.42.1.6541.73.65.21.71.00.60.51.77.9
2015DAL5516.53.26.1.5310.00.0.0001.31.7.7631.83.75.51.51.20.40.52.17.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005NY 671129137230.59600.00071123.57710919430343513020124345
2006NY 581729240400.60000.000141173.815196406602104924823155621
2007NY 812356341618.55202.000194237.81924248272495975529210876
2008NY 812824522951.54903.000249330.75525669595117415080222601293
2009NY 8130186861258.54508.000268330.81222872194929518985402571640
2010GS 732638496978.50713.333210267.78721749771423317074312111203
2011GS 572123464922.50305.000219280.78217137454516214954221791147
2012GS 7929066021160.51904.000255320.79721866888627920767222461459
2013GS 692288513981.52301.000231296.78018246164314715248262061257
2014GS 49904160313.51102.00068104.654811762578549312683388
2015DAL55905178335.53101.0007193.76310120430584662228114427
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 5@DEN1601.00000.00000.000235110100
Jan 3TOR11546.66700.00000.000224101108
Jan 1@ATL11849.44400.00000.000123221038
Dec 30POR116441.00000.00000.000224131008
Dec 28PHO11667.85700.00000.0002132100012
Dec 25CHI11645.80000.000111.000022100019
Dec 23@POR12026.33300.00000.000369200034

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Tony Parker
2Patty Mills
3Dejounte Murray
SG1Danny Green
2Manu Ginobili
3Jonathon Simmons
SF1Kawhi Leonard
2Kyle Anderson
PF1LaMarcus Aldridge
2David Lee
3Davis Bertans
C1Pau Gasol
2Dewayne Dedmon
 

 