David Lee | Center/Forward | #10

David Lee (left knee contusion) will not play Saturday vs. the Hornets. This will be the first game Lee has missed all season. He is averaging 6.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in 17.0 minutes off the San Antonio bench. Starters Pau Gasol and/or LaMarcus Aldridge may see a few more minutes than usual on Saturday. Dewayne Dedmon will also likely see an uptick in minutes off the bench. Source: Spurs PR on Twitter

David Lee hit 3-of-7 shots for seven points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes on Thursday night. This marked Lee’s fourth consecutive game playing at least 18 minutes, averaging 22 minutes, eight points and 7.5 rebound during that stretch. He has more fantasy appeal on night’s that LaMarcus Aldridge sits and can be considered a spot start then.

David Lee played a season-high 30 minutes in a start for LaMarcus Aldridge against the Celtics on Wednesday with eight points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal. His best game came in Boston back on Nov. 25, so he certainly likes the revenge factor. Lee was only playing 15.8 minutes per game in his previous outings this month, which is where he'll be most nights. Aldridge is slightly banged up, so expect LMA to rest again at some point. Lee is more of a stream on the nights LMA sits.