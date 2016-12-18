Player Page

Roster

Monta Ellis | Guard | #11

Team: Indiana Pacers
Age / DOB:  (31) / 10/26/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 185
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (10) / GS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Monta Ellis (groin) will be re-evaluated in two more weeks.
That puts him out for at least seven more games with the earliest return coming against the Knicks on Jan. 7, which may also be an optimistic target date. Prior to this injury, Ellis has arguably been the most durable guard in the NBA, missing just three games in the previous four seasons. With him out, Glenn Robinson III should still hold down the fort as a starter with C.J. Miles getting a boost. Dec 22 - 5:30 PM
Source: Pat Boylan on Twitter
More Monta Ellis Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2475223379892788203.4334250.8401550.30012569.73.33.71.12.30.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005GS 4918.12.76.5.4150.61.7.3410.91.2.7120.41.72.11.61.20.70.21.46.8
2006GS 7734.36.213.1.4750.51.9.2733.54.6.7630.82.43.24.12.91.70.32.716.5
2007GS 8138.08.015.1.5310.10.6.2314.05.1.7671.63.35.03.92.11.50.32.420.2
2008GS 2535.67.817.2.4510.31.0.3083.13.8.8300.63.84.33.72.71.60.32.719.0
2009GS 6441.49.922.0.4491.23.6.3384.66.1.7530.73.34.05.33.82.20.43.025.5
2010GS 8040.49.120.1.4511.74.7.3614.35.4.7890.63.03.55.63.22.10.32.524.1
2011MLW5836.67.817.9.4331.13.5.3083.84.7.7960.33.13.46.03.11.50.32.320.4
2012MLW8237.57.317.5.4161.14.0.2873.54.6.7730.53.33.96.03.12.10.42.019.2
2013DAL8236.97.015.6.4510.82.5.3304.15.2.7880.53.13.65.73.21.70.32.419.0
2014DAL8033.77.516.9.4451.03.6.2852.93.8.7520.42.02.44.12.51.90.32.518.9
2015IND8133.75.412.6.4271.13.5.3092.02.5.7860.52.83.34.72.51.90.52.113.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005GS 49889132318.4152882.3414259.71222831057858321169334
2006GS 7726404801010.47539143.273273358.76362181243319221132212101272
2007GS 8130746521227.5311252.231320417.767133271404315173124271951636
2008GS 25891194430.451826.3087894.8301494108936739867474
2009GS 6426476311406.44977228.338292388.75347210257340243143251891631
2010GS 8032287261611.451137379.361340431.78944237281450252168232031929
2011MLW5821204501040.43362201.308219275.7962018020034617785181361181
2012MLW8230765971436.41694328.287289374.77345271316496254169361641577
2013DAL8230235761278.45169209.330339430.78838257295471264141231971560
2014DAL8026986021354.44581284.285228303.75234156190329198148251971513
2015IND8127334361021.42787282.309162206.78642229271383203150371741121
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20@NY0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 19WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 17@DET0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 15@NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 14@MIA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 12CHA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 10POR11923.66701.00067.8570005000110

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeff Teague
2Aaron Brooks
3Joseph Young
SG1Monta Ellis
2Rodney Stuckey
SF1Paul George
2C.J. Miles
3Glenn Robinson III
PF1Thaddeus Young
2Lavoy Allen
3Georges Niang
4Rakeem Christmas
C1Myles Turner
2Al Jefferson
3Kevin Seraphin
 

 