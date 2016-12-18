Monta Ellis | Guard | #11 Team: Indiana Pacers Age / DOB: (31) / 10/26/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 185 College: None Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (10) / GS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $10,763,500 2017-18: $11,227,000 2018-19: $11,690,500 {Player Option} Share: Tweet

Monta Ellis (groin) will be re-evaluated in two more weeks. That puts him out for at least seven more games with the earliest return coming against the Knicks on Jan. 7, which may also be an optimistic target date. Prior to this injury, Ellis has arguably been the most durable guard in the NBA, missing just three games in the previous four seasons. With him out, Glenn Robinson III should still hold down the fort as a starter with C.J. Miles getting a boost. Source: Pat Boylan on Twitter

Coach Nate McMillan said Monta Ellis (groin) will miss "a few more games." Ellis did not travel with the team to New York for Tuesday's game and will now be sidelined through at least Christmas. Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) will also miss Tuesday's game. C.J. Miles and Glenn Robinson III are the biggest beneficiaries here. Source: Nate Taylor on Twitter

Monta Ellis (groin) has been ruled out for both Monday's game against the Wizards as well as Tuesday's game against the Knicks. Ellis won't even travel with the team to New York, and there's a chance he'll miss Thursday's game against Boston as well. Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) will also be on the sidelines for Monday's game, so C.J. Miles could flirt with close to 30 minutes off the bench with Glenn Robinson earning another start. Miles is the guy you want to target in standard leagues, although he is really inconsistent. Ellis isn't worth hanging onto through the injury in most settings. Source: Wheat Hotchkiss on Twitter