Jose Calderon | Guard | #5

Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:  (35) / 9/28/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 200
College: None
Contract: view contract details
Jose Calderon will start and Brandon Ingram will move to the bench for Wednesday against the Blazers.
The Lakers had a historically bad loss on Sunday, so a change was likely to happen today. Calderon is still only worth a look in deep leagues due to his injury history and lower upside. Jan 25 - 10:41 PM
Source: Mike Trudell on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2126080384663271.451441.0001233.3641243.81.82.20.31.10.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005TOR6423.22.14.9.4230.10.7.1631.21.4.8480.51.72.24.51.60.70.11.55.5
2006TOR7721.03.46.6.5210.31.0.3331.51.9.8180.31.51.75.01.40.80.11.88.7
2007TOR8230.34.58.6.5191.02.2.4291.31.5.9080.42.52.98.31.51.10.11.611.2
2008TOR6834.34.79.5.4971.23.0.4062.22.3.9810.22.62.98.92.11.10.11.712.8
2009TOR6826.74.08.4.4821.02.5.3981.21.5.7980.31.82.15.91.50.70.12.010.3
2010TOR6830.93.98.8.4400.82.3.3651.31.5.8540.42.53.08.92.21.20.12.19.8
2011TOR5333.94.19.0.4571.13.0.3711.11.3.8820.42.73.08.82.00.90.11.810.5
2012DET7329.64.38.7.4911.83.9.4611.01.1.9000.32.12.47.11.70.80.11.411.3
2013DAL8130.54.29.2.4562.45.2.4490.60.8.8250.42.02.44.71.30.90.11.711.4
2014NY 4230.23.58.4.4151.43.4.4150.70.8.9060.52.53.04.71.80.70.01.89.1
2015NY 7228.12.96.3.4591.22.8.4140.60.7.8750.32.93.24.11.20.90.11.97.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005TOR641487132312.423743.1637892.8483011114128810142493349
2006TOR771615263505.5212575.333117143.81821113134387110635136668
2007TOR822488367707.51979184.429109120.90834202236678126876134922
2008TOR682333320644.49782202.406151154.98116178194607143747114873
2009TOR681817274568.48268171.39883104.7982311914240499477135699
2010TOR682104262596.44057156.36588103.85430172202605148817143669
2011TOR531799218477.45759159.3716068.8821914116046810447394555
2012DET732159312635.491130282.4617280.9002015617651812658899826
2013DAL812472341748.456191425.4495263.825291631923771036911136925
2014NY 421269147354.41559142.4152932.906191051241987531076382
2015NY 722026209455.45984203.4144248.8752220722929887637135544
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 22@DAL11814.25002.00000.000022200002
Jan 20IND11937.42914.25000.000101601037
Jan 17DEN1701.00000.00000.000011210000
Jan 15DET0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 14@LAC1723.66712.50000.000000010005
Jan 12@SA1501.00000.00000.000011000000
Jan 10POR1300.00000.00000.000000000000

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D'Angelo Russell
2Jordan Clarkson
3Jose Calderon
4Marcelo Huertas
SG1Nick Young
2Lou Williams
SF1Luol Deng
2Brandon Ingram
3Metta World Peace
PF1Julius Randle
2Larry Nance
3Thomas Robinson
C1Timofey Mozgov
2Tarik Black
3Ivica Zubac
 

 