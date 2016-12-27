Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Tarik Black
(F/C)
Luol Deng
(F)
Timofey Mozgov
(C)
Thomas Robinson
(F)
Metta World Peace
(G/F)
Jose Calderon
(G)
Marcelo Huertas
(G)
Larry Nance
(F)
D'Angelo Russell
(G)
Nick Young
(G/F)
Jordan Clarkson
(G)
Brandon Ingram
(F)
Julius Randle
(F)
Lou Williams
(G)
Ivica Zubac
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jose Calderon | Guard | #5
Team:
Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 9/28/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 200
College:
None
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $7,708,427 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jose Calderon will start and Brandon Ingram will move to the bench for Wednesday against the Blazers.
The Lakers had a historically bad loss on Sunday, so a change was likely to happen today. Calderon is still only worth a look in deep leagues due to his injury history and lower upside.
Jan 25 - 10:41 PM
Source:
Mike Trudell on Twitter
Jose Calderon scored seven points with six assists, one rebound, one steal and one triple in 19 minutes vs. the Pacers on Friday.
Calderon started the second half because D'Angelo Russell left the game with a knee injury and wasn't able to return. Russell is scheduled to have an MRI on Saturday and could miss time, but Calderon isn't an exciting pickup in most leagues. Calderon averaged 6.0 points and 3.7 assists in seven previous starts this season.
Jan 21 - 1:56 AM
Lakers coach Luke Walton said he has found it "tricky" to integrate Jose Calderon into the lineup.
The 32-year-old veteran is healthy again after recovering from a hamstring injury, but he hasn't played since Dec. 3 and Walton doesn't want to disrupt the chemistry between Lou Williams and Jordan Clarkson off the bench. "We’d love to find opportunities to get Jose out there," Walton said. "If it comes, we’ll give it to him." With the Lakers sliding fast in the standings, we'd be surprised if Calderon's role grew significantly in the new year.
Jan 2 - 9:41 AM
Source:
Los Angeles Daily News
Jose Calderon (right hamstring strain) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game vs. the Jazz.
Calderon was active on Sunday vs. the Clippers but did not enter the game. He should be left on the waiver wire.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 12:29:00 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Jose Calderon starting, Ingram to the bench
Jan 25 - 10:41 PM
Jose Calderon scores seven points in win
Jan 21 - 1:56 AM
Walton struggling to find minutes for Jose
Jan 2 - 9:41 AM
Jose Calderon (hamstring) probable for Tues
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 12:29:00 PM
More Jose Calderon Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Lakers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
21
260
80
38
46
6
32
71
.451
4
4
1.000
12
33
.364
1
24
3.8
1.8
2.2
0.3
1.1
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2005
TOR
64
23.2
2.1
4.9
.423
0.1
0.7
.163
1.2
1.4
.848
0.5
1.7
2.2
4.5
1.6
0.7
0.1
1.5
5.5
2006
TOR
77
21.0
3.4
6.6
.521
0.3
1.0
.333
1.5
1.9
.818
0.3
1.5
1.7
5.0
1.4
0.8
0.1
1.8
8.7
2007
TOR
82
30.3
4.5
8.6
.519
1.0
2.2
.429
1.3
1.5
.908
0.4
2.5
2.9
8.3
1.5
1.1
0.1
1.6
11.2
2008
TOR
68
34.3
4.7
9.5
.497
1.2
3.0
.406
2.2
2.3
.981
0.2
2.6
2.9
8.9
2.1
1.1
0.1
1.7
12.8
2009
TOR
68
26.7
4.0
8.4
.482
1.0
2.5
.398
1.2
1.5
.798
0.3
1.8
2.1
5.9
1.5
0.7
0.1
2.0
10.3
2010
TOR
68
30.9
3.9
8.8
.440
0.8
2.3
.365
1.3
1.5
.854
0.4
2.5
3.0
8.9
2.2
1.2
0.1
2.1
9.8
2011
TOR
53
33.9
4.1
9.0
.457
1.1
3.0
.371
1.1
1.3
.882
0.4
2.7
3.0
8.8
2.0
0.9
0.1
1.8
10.5
2012
DET
73
29.6
4.3
8.7
.491
1.8
3.9
.461
1.0
1.1
.900
0.3
2.1
2.4
7.1
1.7
0.8
0.1
1.4
11.3
2013
DAL
81
30.5
4.2
9.2
.456
2.4
5.2
.449
0.6
0.8
.825
0.4
2.0
2.4
4.7
1.3
0.9
0.1
1.7
11.4
2014
NY
42
30.2
3.5
8.4
.415
1.4
3.4
.415
0.7
0.8
.906
0.5
2.5
3.0
4.7
1.8
0.7
0.0
1.8
9.1
2015
NY
72
28.1
2.9
6.3
.459
1.2
2.8
.414
0.6
0.7
.875
0.3
2.9
3.2
4.1
1.2
0.9
0.1
1.9
7.6
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2005
TOR
64
1487
132
312
.423
7
43
.163
78
92
.848
30
111
141
288
101
42
4
93
349
2006
TOR
77
1615
263
505
.521
25
75
.333
117
143
.818
21
113
134
387
110
63
5
136
668
2007
TOR
82
2488
367
707
.519
79
184
.429
109
120
.908
34
202
236
678
126
87
6
134
922
2008
TOR
68
2333
320
644
.497
82
202
.406
151
154
.981
16
178
194
607
143
74
7
114
873
2009
TOR
68
1817
274
568
.482
68
171
.398
83
104
.798
23
119
142
404
99
47
7
135
699
2010
TOR
68
2104
262
596
.440
57
156
.365
88
103
.854
30
172
202
605
148
81
7
143
669
2011
TOR
53
1799
218
477
.457
59
159
.371
60
68
.882
19
141
160
468
104
47
3
94
555
2012
DET
73
2159
312
635
.491
130
282
.461
72
80
.900
20
156
176
518
126
58
8
99
826
2013
DAL
81
2472
341
748
.456
191
425
.449
52
63
.825
29
163
192
377
103
69
11
136
925
2014
NY
42
1269
147
354
.415
59
142
.415
29
32
.906
19
105
124
198
75
31
0
76
382
2015
NY
72
2026
209
455
.459
84
203
.414
42
48
.875
22
207
229
298
87
63
7
135
544
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 22
@DAL
1
18
1
4
.250
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
2
0
0
0
0
2
Jan 20
IND
1
19
3
7
.429
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
1
0
1
6
0
1
0
3
7
Jan 17
DEN
1
7
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
Jan 15
DET
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 14
@LAC
1
7
2
3
.667
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
5
Jan 12
@SA
1
5
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 10
POR
1
3
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
D'Angelo Russell
Sidelined
D'Angelo Russell (knee, calf) will travel with the Lakers on their upcoming two-game road trip.
To be clear, he won't play in either game, but it's encouraging to see him at least traveling with the team. Russell was given a 1-2 week timetable on Sunday, and if he meets the early end of that timetable, he could be back in action for January 31's game against the Nuggets. Lou Williams, Jordan Clarkson and Brandon Ingram will see more scoring opportunities with Russell on the sidelines, with Williams offering the most upside.
Jan 24
2
Jordan Clarkson
3
Jose Calderon
4
Marcelo Huertas
SG
1
Nick Young
2
Lou Williams
SF
1
Luol Deng
2
Brandon Ingram
3
Metta World Peace
PF
1
Julius Randle
2
Larry Nance
3
Thomas Robinson
C
1
Timofey Mozgov
2
Tarik Black
3
Ivica Zubac
