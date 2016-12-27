Jose Calderon | Guard | #5

Latest News Recent News

Jose Calderon will start and Brandon Ingram will move to the bench for Wednesday against the Blazers. The Lakers had a historically bad loss on Sunday, so a change was likely to happen today. Calderon is still only worth a look in deep leagues due to his injury history and lower upside. Source: Mike Trudell on Twitter

Jose Calderon scored seven points with six assists, one rebound, one steal and one triple in 19 minutes vs. the Pacers on Friday. Calderon started the second half because D'Angelo Russell left the game with a knee injury and wasn't able to return. Russell is scheduled to have an MRI on Saturday and could miss time, but Calderon isn't an exciting pickup in most leagues. Calderon averaged 6.0 points and 3.7 assists in seven previous starts this season.

Lakers coach Luke Walton said he has found it "tricky" to integrate Jose Calderon into the lineup. The 32-year-old veteran is healthy again after recovering from a hamstring injury, but he hasn't played since Dec. 3 and Walton doesn't want to disrupt the chemistry between Lou Williams and Jordan Clarkson off the bench. "We’d love to find opportunities to get Jose out there," Walton said. "If it comes, we’ll give it to him." With the Lakers sliding fast in the standings, we'd be surprised if Calderon's role grew significantly in the new year. Source: Los Angeles Daily News