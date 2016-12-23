Amir Johnson | Center/Forward | #90

Latest News Recent News

Amir Johnson (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Wizards. The injury occurred on Tuesday night and it doesn't sound serious. Although, Johnson and ankle injuries do not get along with his lengthy history of missing time due to that ailment. With him out tonight, Kelly Olynyk figures to be the next man up with added playing time. Tyler Zeller is also a game-time call and could help out. Source: A. Sherrod Blakely on Twitter

Amir Johnson scored 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting with six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one 3-pointer in 26 minutes against the Thunder on Friday. This was the most minutes he's seen since the Celtics played against the Thunder on Dec. 11 and it's the most points he's scored since Nov. 2. In his previous 11 December games, Johnson averaged just 6.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.5 blocks, so there's no reason to add him unless he does this again.

Amir Johnson was benched in favor of Jonas Jerebko at halftime of Friday's game vs. Charlotte, finishing with three points, four rebounds and a block in 13 minutes. This matchup was better suited for Jerebko with the Hornets starting Marvin Williams at the four. Coach Brad Stevens said he may start Jerebko for certain matchups moving forward, but Johnson has been trending down for a while now -- He's played 17 or less minutes in three out of his last four games.