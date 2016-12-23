Player Page

Amir Johnson | Center/Forward | #90

Team: Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:  (29) / 5/1/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 249
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (26) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Amir Johnson (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Wizards.
The injury occurred on Tuesday night and it doesn't sound serious. Although, Johnson and ankle injuries do not get along with his lengthy history of missing time due to that ailment. With him out tonight, Kelly Olynyk figures to be the next man up with added playing time. Tyler Zeller is also a game-time call and could help out. Jan 11 - 5:30 PM
Source: A. Sherrod Blakely on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
38781250171732299186.5324058.6901231.38725336.64.51.90.60.90.7
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005DET313.02.33.3.7000.71.0.6671.31.31.0001.00.31.31.01.30.00.72.36.7
2006DET815.62.34.1.5450.00.4.0001.41.8.7861.92.84.60.41.10.61.62.45.9
2007DET6212.41.52.7.5580.00.0.0000.60.9.6731.42.43.80.50.60.41.32.33.6
2008DET6214.71.62.6.5950.00.0.0000.40.6.6571.62.13.70.30.50.31.02.83.5
2009TOR8217.82.54.1.6230.00.0.0001.21.8.6381.92.94.80.60.80.50.83.16.2
2010TOR7225.73.96.9.5680.00.0.0001.82.2.7882.63.86.41.11.00.71.23.79.6
2011TOR6424.33.15.3.5760.00.1.4000.91.3.6902.34.06.41.21.50.51.13.37.1
2012TOR8128.74.17.5.5540.10.2.3851.72.3.7272.84.77.51.51.41.01.43.710.0
2013TOR7728.84.57.9.5620.30.9.3031.21.9.6362.24.36.61.51.60.71.13.510.4
2014TOR7526.44.06.9.5740.30.6.4131.11.7.6122.14.06.11.61.50.60.83.09.3
2015BOS7922.83.25.4.5850.10.5.2330.91.5.5702.34.16.41.71.20.71.12.77.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005DET339710.70023.667441.0003143402720
2006DET81251833.54503.0001114.786152237395131947
2007DET6276992165.55800.0003755.6738714823529392482141221
2008DET6291097163.59500.0002335.65710213023220332060171217
2009TOR821457208334.62304.00095149.63815424139548634466255511
2010TOR721851281495.56801.000126160.78818927246181695388263688
2011TOR641554196340.57625.4005884.69014925940879943369209452
2012TOR812327336606.554513.385136187.72722738461112211781110301813
2013TOR772214344612.5622066.30391143.6361723335051151235688271799
2014TOR751979298519.5741946.41379129.6121592974561171104459225694
2015BOS791798249426.5851043.23369121.570178327505138945283214577
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 10@TOR11625.40001.00000.000235100144
Jan 7NO12426.33301.00024.500426120146
Jan 6PHI12646.66723.66734.7500553214113
Jan 3UTA12837.42900.00000.000145210316
Dec 30MIA12323.66700.00046.667235420018
Dec 29@CLE11502.00001.00000.000246211040
Dec 27MEM12526.33300.00000.0004610212054

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Isaiah Thomas
2Marcus Smart
3Demetrius Jackson
SG1Avery Bradley
2Terry Rozier
3Gerald Green
SF1Jae Crowder
2Jaylen Brown
3James Young
PF1Amir Johnson
2Jonas Jerebko
3Jordan Mickey
C1Al Horford
2Kelly Olynyk
3Tyler Zeller
 

 