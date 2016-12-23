Amir Johnson | Center/Forward | #90

Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: A's closing in on deal with Casilla
Thompson (back) might not be ready for ST
Rays acquire Mallex Smith in Smyly trade
Mariners acquire LHP Drew Smyly from Rays
Yankees haven't talked extension with Tanaka
Holland seeks two-year deal with opt-out
Report: Angels considering run at Wieters
Rangers have checked in on Mark Trumbo
Athletics sign free agent INF Trevor Plouffe
Rockies, Arenado have not talked extension
Dodgers finalize 5-yr, $80M deal with Jansen
Twins, Dodgers at 'impasse' in Dozier talks
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Denver gets Mike McCoy to coordinate offense
Another one down: Bills hire McDermott as HC
Gus Bradley interviewing for Redskins' DC gig
Broncos to interview McCoy, Musgrave for OC
Broncos officially tab Vance Joseph as new HC
Jordy Nelson (ribs) with rehab group on Wed
McVay eyeing Wade Phillips if he gets LA job?
Report: McVay having second Rams interview
Jonathan Stewart a possible cut for Carolina?
Report: Bills could tab Mike McCoy as new OC
NFL 'clearing path' for Raiders move to Vegas
Report: NFL views San Diego as 'salvageable'
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Eric Gordon (toe) out Wednesday vs. Minnesota
Jordan Mickey expected to start on Wednesday
Bradley, Zeller, Brown out Wednesday vs. WAS
Amir Johnson (ankle) will not play Wednesday
Jeremy Lin out again for Thursday night
Serge Ibaka (shoulder) doesn't shoot around
Jimmy Butler ruled out again for Thursday
Nikola Mirotic (illness) out for Thursday
Anthony Davis (hip) questionable for Thursday
Derrick Rose (personal) will start Wednesday
Report: MIA not actively shopping Whiteside
Kenneth Faried (illness) questionable vs. IND
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
T.J. Oshie returns from UBI Wednesday
Ben Bishop says he's ready to return from LBI
Matt Murray back from LBI, Fleury starts Wed.
Al Montoya gets the nod Wednesday vs. WPG
Anaheim acquires Jhonas Enroth from Leafs
John Gibson gets 3rd shutout in win vs. Stars
Mikkel Boedker gets hat trick in win v Oilers
Duncan Keith scores in OT to defeat Wings
Calle Jarnkrok scores OT winner vs. Canucks
Brad Marchand scores 2G, 1A in win over STL
Cam Atkinson scores 20th goal of the season
Jeff Skinner nets 3 points in win over CBJ
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Slower speeds mark Vegas test
RFR renews Performance Plus sponsorship
Xfinity Suarez champ takes Edwards’ ride
Health, happiness drove Edwards’ decision
Plan ahead: Newman best at Vegas, Charlotte
L3 Yrs.: Jimmie Johnson has 6th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Kasey Kahne best at Sonoma, Dover
L3 Yrs.: Kyle Busch has 7th–most top-10s
Theriault: 2017 ARCA driver for Ken Schrader
Clint King, Lira Motorsports return to ARCA
Kaz Grala joins MMM for Daytona ARCA opener
Halmar Friesen Racing: Full-time truck team
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Si Woo Kim backs out of the Sony Open
Stone defending at SA Open; partners McIlroy
McIlroy introduces new gear in South Africa
Fabian Gomez back on Oahu for Sony defense
John Oda aces his way into the Sony Open
Once again, Matsuyama runner-up to Thomas
Justin Thomas 3-shot winner at SBS TOC
Perez concludes on Maui w/ bogey-free 67
Defender Spieth wraps with week-tying-low 65
Ryan Moore falls off the pace at SBS TOC
Matsuyama two back on Maui after 8-birdie 66
Thomas 2-shot lead after third straight 67
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
ASU tabs ex-Baylor DC Bennett to fix defense
WR Scott joins teammates, opts into Draft
HC Shaw: DL Thomas will 'wow NFL folks'
WSU QB Falk announces he'll return in 2017
FS: Niumatalolo a 'strong candidate' at Cal
WR Williams confirms he'll opt into NFL Draft
Projected Rd. 1 CB Lattimore heading to NFL
Stanford QB Burns to transfer as a graduate
WVU WR Gibson declares for the NFL Draft
MSU snipes DC Grantham away from Louisville
Jefferson had 299 yds under heroin withdrawal
Florida LB Anzalone added to Senior Bowl
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Everton and Man Utd agree Schneiderlin fee
United beat Hull in EFL Cup Semi first leg
Depleted Hull fall valiantly at Old Trafford
Homeward bound as Cameron flies back to USA
Henriksen hands Silva another problem
Concerns over Alonso prompt Ake recall
Boro willing to let Downing go out on loan
Roma keen on Feghouli despite failed loan bid
Three-game ban for Ayala after failed appeal
Illness rules Zlatan out of cup semi-final
Chelsea cruise past Peterbrough 4-1
Schmeichel wins Danish PFA Player of the Year
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Avery Bradley
(G)
Gerald Green
(G/F)
Jonas Jerebko
(F)
Kelly Olynyk
(C)
Isaiah Thomas
(G)
Jaylen Brown
(F)
Al Horford
(F/C)
Amir Johnson
(F/C)
Terry Rozier
(G)
James Young
(F)
Jae Crowder
(F)
Demetrius Jackson
(G)
Jordan Mickey
(F)
Marcus Smart
(G)
Tyler Zeller
(C)
Amir Johnson | Center/Forward | #90
Team:
Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 5/1/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 249
College:
None
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 2 (26) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $12,000,000
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Amir Johnson (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Wizards.
The injury occurred on Tuesday night and it doesn't sound serious. Although, Johnson and ankle injuries do not get along with his lengthy history of missing time due to that ailment. With him out tonight, Kelly Olynyk figures to be the next man up with added playing time. Tyler Zeller is also a game-time call and could help out.
Jan 11 - 5:30 PM
Source:
A. Sherrod Blakely on Twitter
Amir Johnson scored 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting with six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one 3-pointer in 26 minutes against the Thunder on Friday.
This was the most minutes he's seen since the Celtics played against the Thunder on Dec. 11 and it's the most points he's scored since Nov. 2. In his previous 11 December games, Johnson averaged just 6.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.5 blocks, so there's no reason to add him unless he does this again.
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 10:50:00 PM
Amir Johnson was benched in favor of Jonas Jerebko at halftime of Friday's game vs. Charlotte, finishing with three points, four rebounds and a block in 13 minutes.
This matchup was better suited for Jerebko with the Hornets starting Marvin Williams at the four. Coach Brad Stevens said he may start Jerebko for certain matchups moving forward, but Johnson has been trending down for a while now -- He's played 17 or less minutes in three out of his last four games.
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 11:28:00 PM
Amir Johnson returned to the starting lineup on Wednesday with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting, five rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes.
Johnson was benched in a small-ball affair vs. the Rockets on Monday, but he retook the starting job against Orlando's bigger frontcourt tonight. The veteran is impressive on a per-minute basis, yet he's averaging a mere 19.5 minutes per game. Until that number increases, he's only worth a look in leagues with 14 or more teams.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 10:19:00 PM
Amir Johnson (ankle) will not play Wednesday
Jan 11 - 5:30 PM
Amir Johnson scores 17 points in loss
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 10:50:00 PM
Amir Johnson benched at half Friday
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 11:28:00 PM
Amir Johnson scores 11 pts in starting role
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 10:19:00 PM
More Amir Johnson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Celtics Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
38
781
250
171
73
22
99
186
.532
40
58
.690
12
31
.387
25
33
6.6
4.5
1.9
0.6
0.9
0.7
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2005
DET
3
13.0
2.3
3.3
.700
0.7
1.0
.667
1.3
1.3
1.000
1.0
0.3
1.3
1.0
1.3
0.0
0.7
2.3
6.7
2006
DET
8
15.6
2.3
4.1
.545
0.0
0.4
.000
1.4
1.8
.786
1.9
2.8
4.6
0.4
1.1
0.6
1.6
2.4
5.9
2007
DET
62
12.4
1.5
2.7
.558
0.0
0.0
.000
0.6
0.9
.673
1.4
2.4
3.8
0.5
0.6
0.4
1.3
2.3
3.6
2008
DET
62
14.7
1.6
2.6
.595
0.0
0.0
.000
0.4
0.6
.657
1.6
2.1
3.7
0.3
0.5
0.3
1.0
2.8
3.5
2009
TOR
82
17.8
2.5
4.1
.623
0.0
0.0
.000
1.2
1.8
.638
1.9
2.9
4.8
0.6
0.8
0.5
0.8
3.1
6.2
2010
TOR
72
25.7
3.9
6.9
.568
0.0
0.0
.000
1.8
2.2
.788
2.6
3.8
6.4
1.1
1.0
0.7
1.2
3.7
9.6
2011
TOR
64
24.3
3.1
5.3
.576
0.0
0.1
.400
0.9
1.3
.690
2.3
4.0
6.4
1.2
1.5
0.5
1.1
3.3
7.1
2012
TOR
81
28.7
4.1
7.5
.554
0.1
0.2
.385
1.7
2.3
.727
2.8
4.7
7.5
1.5
1.4
1.0
1.4
3.7
10.0
2013
TOR
77
28.8
4.5
7.9
.562
0.3
0.9
.303
1.2
1.9
.636
2.2
4.3
6.6
1.5
1.6
0.7
1.1
3.5
10.4
2014
TOR
75
26.4
4.0
6.9
.574
0.3
0.6
.413
1.1
1.7
.612
2.1
4.0
6.1
1.6
1.5
0.6
0.8
3.0
9.3
2015
BOS
79
22.8
3.2
5.4
.585
0.1
0.5
.233
0.9
1.5
.570
2.3
4.1
6.4
1.7
1.2
0.7
1.1
2.7
7.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2005
DET
3
39
7
10
.700
2
3
.667
4
4
1.000
3
1
4
3
4
0
2
7
20
2006
DET
8
125
18
33
.545
0
3
.000
11
14
.786
15
22
37
3
9
5
13
19
47
2007
DET
62
769
92
165
.558
0
0
.000
37
55
.673
87
148
235
29
39
24
82
141
221
2008
DET
62
910
97
163
.595
0
0
.000
23
35
.657
102
130
232
20
33
20
60
171
217
2009
TOR
82
1457
208
334
.623
0
4
.000
95
149
.638
154
241
395
48
63
44
66
255
511
2010
TOR
72
1851
281
495
.568
0
1
.000
126
160
.788
189
272
461
81
69
53
88
263
688
2011
TOR
64
1554
196
340
.576
2
5
.400
58
84
.690
149
259
408
79
94
33
69
209
452
2012
TOR
81
2327
336
606
.554
5
13
.385
136
187
.727
227
384
611
122
117
81
110
301
813
2013
TOR
77
2214
344
612
.562
20
66
.303
91
143
.636
172
333
505
115
123
56
88
271
799
2014
TOR
75
1979
298
519
.574
19
46
.413
79
129
.612
159
297
456
117
110
44
59
225
694
2015
BOS
79
1798
249
426
.585
10
43
.233
69
121
.570
178
327
505
138
94
52
83
214
577
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 10
@TOR
1
16
2
5
.400
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
2
3
5
1
0
0
1
4
4
Jan 7
NO
1
24
2
6
.333
0
1
.000
2
4
.500
4
2
6
1
2
0
1
4
6
Jan 6
PHI
1
26
4
6
.667
2
3
.667
3
4
.750
0
5
5
3
2
1
4
1
13
Jan 3
UTA
1
28
3
7
.429
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
4
5
2
1
0
3
1
6
Dec 30
MIA
1
23
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
4
6
.667
2
3
5
4
2
0
0
1
8
Dec 29
@CLE
1
15
0
2
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
2
4
6
2
1
1
0
4
0
Dec 27
MEM
1
25
2
6
.333
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
4
6
10
2
1
2
0
5
4
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Isaiah Thomas
2
Marcus Smart
3
Demetrius Jackson
SG
1
Avery Bradley
Sidelined
Avery Bradley (Achilles), Tyler Zeller (illness) and Jaylen Brown (ankle) have been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Bradley is the most important missing piece here, and with him on the sidelines, it'll be the Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford doing the heavy lifting on offense, with IT4 offering a bit more upside. Marcus Smart will likely be looking at another start, and he's someone to consider throwing out there in DFS with the favorable matchup. Amir Johnson (ankle) will also be on the sidelines, leaving the Celtics pretty thin up front, so Kelly Olynyk and Jonas Jerebko should see some extra run.
Jan 11
2
Terry Rozier
3
Gerald Green
SF
1
Jae Crowder
2
Jaylen Brown
Sidelined
Jaylen Brown (ankle) will not play on Wednesday against the Wizards.
The Celtics will need some wings with Avery Bradley (Achilles) also out. There should be at least 20 minutes for Terry Rozier and Gerald Green tonight, but both are risky plays. Give them a look if you're streaming on a light Wednesday, too.
Jan 11
3
James Young
Sidelined
James Young (ankle) will not play for at least one more week.
He is not part of the rotation anyway. Gerald Green and Terry Rozier figure to be the top bench guards tonight.
Jan 7
PF
1
Amir Johnson
Sidelined
Amir Johnson (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Wizards.
The injury occurred on Tuesday night and it doesn't sound serious. Although, Johnson and ankle injuries do not get along with his lengthy history of missing time due to that ailment. With him out tonight, Kelly Olynyk figures to be the next man up with added playing time. Tyler Zeller is also a game-time call and could help out.
Jan 11
2
Jonas Jerebko
3
Jordan Mickey
C
1
Al Horford
2
Kelly Olynyk
3
Tyler Zeller
Sidelined
Tyler Zeller (illness) will not play on Wednesday against the Wizards.
The Celtics are going to be a little short on their depth up front. With Zeller and Amir Johnson (ankle) out, there should be plenty of minutes for Kelly Olynyk and Jonas Jerebko. We should see Jordan Mickey in the rotation and more small-ball lineups, too.
Jan 11
Headlines
True Value: Supporting Stats
Jan 11
Ryan Knaus discusses the relative value of 'supporting' stats, which are the fantasy bedrock for guys like Rudy Gobert, Otto Porter and Moe Harkless.
More NBA Columns
»
True Value: Supporting Stats
Jan 11
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 11
Jan 11
»
Dose: Harden goes for 40-15-10
Jan 11
»
Stats: Trust The Passes
Jan 10
»
Dose: Derrick Rose down & out
Jan 10
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 12
Jan 10
»
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 9
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 9
NBA Headlines
»
Eric Gordon (toe) out Wednesday vs. Minnesota
»
Jordan Mickey expected to start on Wednesday
»
Bradley, Zeller, Brown out Wednesday vs. WAS
»
Amir Johnson (ankle) will not play Wednesday
»
Jeremy Lin out again for Thursday night
»
Serge Ibaka (shoulder) doesn't shoot around
»
Jimmy Butler ruled out again for Thursday
»
Nikola Mirotic (illness) out for Thursday
»
Anthony Davis (hip) questionable for Thursday
»
Derrick Rose (personal) will start Wednesday
»
Report: MIA not actively shopping Whiteside
»
Kenneth Faried (illness) questionable vs. IND
NBA Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
