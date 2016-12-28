Player Page

Marcin Gortat | Center | #13

Team: Washington Wizards
Age / DOB:  (32) / 2/17/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 240
College: Poland
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (27) / PHO
Marcin Gortat scored 19 points on 9-of-9 shooting in Friday's win over the Wolves.
Per ESPN, he's the first Wizards player to go 9-of-9 from the field since Ben Wallace in 1999. The fact that he did this against Karl-Anthony Towns speaks for itself, and Gortat also added 10 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 33 minutes. He also had five turnovers, but Gortat is rolling with top-60 value on the season in standard leagues. Jan 6 - 10:54 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3412233904076318171300.5704877.62301.000345611.512.01.90.51.61.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007ORL66.71.32.8.4710.00.0.0000.30.5.6671.31.32.70.30.30.20.20.73.0
2008ORL6312.61.73.0.5670.00.01.0000.40.7.5781.53.04.50.20.40.30.81.83.8
2009ORL8113.51.52.8.5330.00.0.0000.60.9.6801.32.94.20.20.60.20.91.73.6
2010PHO8025.44.27.5.5610.00.1.2501.82.4.7251.96.07.90.91.00.51.12.410.2
2011PHO6632.06.511.7.5550.00.0.0002.53.8.6492.87.210.00.91.40.71.52.215.4
2012PHO6130.84.89.3.5210.00.0.0001.52.3.6522.16.48.51.21.60.71.62.111.1
2013WAS8132.85.610.4.5420.00.01.0001.92.8.6862.57.09.51.71.60.51.52.513.2
2014WAS8229.95.49.5.5660.00.0.0001.52.1.7032.26.58.71.21.20.61.32.312.2
2015WAS7530.15.810.2.5670.00.0.0001.92.8.7053.06.99.91.41.60.61.32.613.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007ORL640817.47100.00023.66788162211418
2008ORL63794106187.567111.0002645.5789619028614251853111239
2009ORL811090121227.53303.0005175.68010423734117461770138293
2010PHO802035338603.56114.250140193.72514848363170813691188817
2011PHO662114427769.55502.000163251.649185474659599048991421017
2012PHO611879295566.52103.00090138.65212838851675994098127680
2013WAS812660455840.542111.000157229.686202565767138126411212011068
2014WAS822455439775.56603.000123175.70318053771797100491101911001
2015WAS752255433764.56701.000146207.70522251974110612147961931012
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 3@DAL140511.45500.000221.000412164101212
Jan 2@HOU140610.60000.00012.500410143410213
Dec 30BKN131813.61500.00034.750211131311219
Dec 28IND14148.50000.00057.714412164210213
Dec 26MLW14225.40000.00000.00021012300114
Dec 23@MLW12648.50000.00000.000156310038
Dec 21@CHI13579.77800.00000.000110112301414

