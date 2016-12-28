Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Mailbag: Big Honey's Dip
Jan 6
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 6
Jan 6
Stew: Rondo + DNP = MCW
Jan 6
Korver traded, Millsap next?
Jan 6
Roundtable: Bold Predictions
Jan 5
Dose: Winslow out, hello JJ!
Jan 5
Scarcity & Abundance of Stats
Jan 4
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 4
Jan 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Get LeVertical: Caris LeVert goes off in loss
Marcin Gortat scores 19 on 9-of-9 shooting
John Wall scores 18 w/ 18 assists in win
T.J. McConnell hands out 17 assists in loss
Rudy Gay and Ty Lawson starting Friday
Andrew Wiggins scores 41 in loss to WAS
Julius Randle (finger) will play on Friday
Klay Thompson (illness) will play Friday
Chris Paul will play on Friday night
Fizdale: JaMychal Green will play Friday
Luol Deng (biceps) will start on Friday
George Hill (concussion) out Saturday
Roster
Roster
Bradley Beal
(G)
Danuel House
(F)
Markieff Morris
(F)
Kelly Oubre
(F)
Jason Smith
(F/C)
Trey Burke
(G)
Ian Mahinmi
(F/C)
Andrew Nicholson
(F)
Otto Porter
(F)
Marcus Thornton
(G)
Marcin Gortat
(C)
Sheldon McClellan
(G)
Daniel Ochefu
(C)
Tomas Satoransky
(G)
John Wall
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Marcin Gortat | Center | #13
Team:
Washington Wizards
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 2/17/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 240
College:
Poland
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 2 (27) / PHO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $12,000,000 2017-18: $12,782,609 2018-19: $13,565,218 2019-2020: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Marcin Gortat scored 19 points on 9-of-9 shooting in Friday's win over the Wolves.
Per ESPN, he's the first Wizards player to go 9-of-9 from the field since Ben Wallace in 1999. The fact that he did this against Karl-Anthony Towns speaks for itself, and Gortat also added 10 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 33 minutes. He also had five turnovers, but Gortat is rolling with top-60 value on the season in standard leagues.
Jan 6 - 10:54 PM
Marcin Gortat scored 12 points with 16 rebounds, four assists and one block on 5-of-11 shooting in Tuesday's loss to Dallas.
The Wizards don't have any confidence in their backup bigs with Ian Mahinmi (knees) out, so Gortat has played 40 or more minutes in four out of his last five games. He has four double-doubles in that span with averages of 12.2 points, 14.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.6 steals, so his owners can keep rolling him out there with confidence.
Jan 3 - 11:22 PM
Marcin Gortat hit 6-of-10 shots for 13 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, one steals, zero blocks and four turnovers in Monday's 101-91 loss to the Rockets.
That makes three straight double-doubles for Gortat, who came into this one averaging 11.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks on the season. He's a very reliable fantasy center with a high floor and a low ceiling, but there is something to be said for his consistency.
Jan 2 - 11:10 PM
Marcin Gortat scored 13 points with 16 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 41 minutes against the Pacers on Wednesday.
After an eye-popping 21-point gem on Dec. 19, Gortat has cooled off a little as a scorer. However, he has logged a whopping 37.4 minutes per game in his last five, averaging 12.0 points, 11.6 boards, 2.6 assists and 0.4 blocks. He's been rock solid as a top-60 player in standard leagues with no signs of slowing down.
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 09:43:00 PM
Marcin Gortat scores 19 on 9-of-9 shooting
Jan 6 - 10:54 PM
Marcin Gortat scores 12 w/ 16 rebounds
Jan 3 - 11:22 PM
Marcin Gortat double-doubles, no blocks
Jan 2 - 11:10 PM
Marcin Gortat scores 13 with 16 boards
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 09:43:00 PM
More Marcin Gortat Player News
Washington Wizards Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
34
1223
390
407
63
18
171
300
.570
48
77
.623
0
1
.000
34
56
11.5
12.0
1.9
0.5
1.6
1.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
ORL
6
6.7
1.3
2.8
.471
0.0
0.0
.000
0.3
0.5
.667
1.3
1.3
2.7
0.3
0.3
0.2
0.2
0.7
3.0
2008
ORL
63
12.6
1.7
3.0
.567
0.0
0.0
1.000
0.4
0.7
.578
1.5
3.0
4.5
0.2
0.4
0.3
0.8
1.8
3.8
2009
ORL
81
13.5
1.5
2.8
.533
0.0
0.0
.000
0.6
0.9
.680
1.3
2.9
4.2
0.2
0.6
0.2
0.9
1.7
3.6
2010
PHO
80
25.4
4.2
7.5
.561
0.0
0.1
.250
1.8
2.4
.725
1.9
6.0
7.9
0.9
1.0
0.5
1.1
2.4
10.2
2011
PHO
66
32.0
6.5
11.7
.555
0.0
0.0
.000
2.5
3.8
.649
2.8
7.2
10.0
0.9
1.4
0.7
1.5
2.2
15.4
2012
PHO
61
30.8
4.8
9.3
.521
0.0
0.0
.000
1.5
2.3
.652
2.1
6.4
8.5
1.2
1.6
0.7
1.6
2.1
11.1
2013
WAS
81
32.8
5.6
10.4
.542
0.0
0.0
1.000
1.9
2.8
.686
2.5
7.0
9.5
1.7
1.6
0.5
1.5
2.5
13.2
2014
WAS
82
29.9
5.4
9.5
.566
0.0
0.0
.000
1.5
2.1
.703
2.2
6.5
8.7
1.2
1.2
0.6
1.3
2.3
12.2
2015
WAS
75
30.1
5.8
10.2
.567
0.0
0.0
.000
1.9
2.8
.705
3.0
6.9
9.9
1.4
1.6
0.6
1.3
2.6
13.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
ORL
6
40
8
17
.471
0
0
.000
2
3
.667
8
8
16
2
2
1
1
4
18
2008
ORL
63
794
106
187
.567
1
1
1.000
26
45
.578
96
190
286
14
25
18
53
111
239
2009
ORL
81
1090
121
227
.533
0
3
.000
51
75
.680
104
237
341
17
46
17
70
138
293
2010
PHO
80
2035
338
603
.561
1
4
.250
140
193
.725
148
483
631
70
81
36
91
188
817
2011
PHO
66
2114
427
769
.555
0
2
.000
163
251
.649
185
474
659
59
90
48
99
142
1017
2012
PHO
61
1879
295
566
.521
0
3
.000
90
138
.652
128
388
516
75
99
40
98
127
680
2013
WAS
81
2660
455
840
.542
1
1
1.000
157
229
.686
202
565
767
138
126
41
121
201
1068
2014
WAS
82
2455
439
775
.566
0
3
.000
123
175
.703
180
537
717
97
100
49
110
191
1001
2015
WAS
75
2255
433
764
.567
0
1
.000
146
207
.705
222
519
741
106
121
47
96
193
1012
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 3
@DAL
1
40
5
11
.455
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
4
12
16
4
1
0
1
2
12
Jan 2
@HOU
1
40
6
10
.600
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
4
10
14
3
4
1
0
2
13
Dec 30
BKN
1
31
8
13
.615
0
0
.000
3
4
.750
2
11
13
1
3
1
1
2
19
Dec 28
IND
1
41
4
8
.500
0
0
.000
5
7
.714
4
12
16
4
2
1
0
2
13
Dec 26
MLW
1
42
2
5
.400
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
10
12
3
0
0
1
1
4
Dec 23
@MLW
1
26
4
8
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
5
6
3
1
0
0
3
8
Dec 21
@CHI
1
35
7
9
.778
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
10
11
2
3
0
1
4
14
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
John Wall
2
Tomas Satoransky
3
Trey Burke
SG
1
Bradley Beal
2
Marcus Thornton
3
Sheldon McClellan
SF
1
Otto Porter
2
Kelly Oubre
3
Danuel House
Sidelined
Danuel House (wrist) suffered a fractured right wrist.
He's going to be out indefinitely. Most wrist fractures require around 4-6 weeks off, so House could be back in January. He's not in the rotation.
Nov 30
PF
1
Markieff Morris
2
Andrew Nicholson
C
1
Marcin Gortat
2
Ian Mahinmi
Sidelined
With Ian Mahinmi (knees) expected to miss at least six weeks, Wizards coach Scott Brooks said he will "definitely" consider more small-ball lineups.
Mahinmi had PRP treatment on both knees earlier on Wednesday. Jason Smith and Daniel Ochefu are the primary backup centers when the Wizards need to stay bigger, but guys like Markieff Morris and Andrew Nicholson could also get a slight boost when the team goes small. There are no big winners here.
Dec 21
3
Jason Smith
4
Daniel Ochefu
