Marcin Gortat | Center | #13 Team: Washington Wizards Age / DOB: (32) / 2/17/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'11' / 240 College: Poland Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (27) / PHO Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $12,000,000 2017-18: $12,782,609 2018-19: $13,565,218 2019-2020: UFA

Marcin Gortat scored 19 points on 9-of-9 shooting in Friday's win over the Wolves. Per ESPN, he's the first Wizards player to go 9-of-9 from the field since Ben Wallace in 1999. The fact that he did this against Karl-Anthony Towns speaks for itself, and Gortat also added 10 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 33 minutes. He also had five turnovers, but Gortat is rolling with top-60 value on the season in standard leagues.

Marcin Gortat scored 12 points with 16 rebounds, four assists and one block on 5-of-11 shooting in Tuesday's loss to Dallas. The Wizards don't have any confidence in their backup bigs with Ian Mahinmi (knees) out, so Gortat has played 40 or more minutes in four out of his last five games. He has four double-doubles in that span with averages of 12.2 points, 14.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.6 steals, so his owners can keep rolling him out there with confidence.

Marcin Gortat hit 6-of-10 shots for 13 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, one steals, zero blocks and four turnovers in Monday's 101-91 loss to the Rockets. That makes three straight double-doubles for Gortat, who came into this one averaging 11.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks on the season. He's a very reliable fantasy center with a high floor and a low ceiling, but there is something to be said for his consistency.