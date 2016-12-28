Player Page

C.J. Miles | Guard/Forward | #0

Team: Indiana Pacers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 3/18/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 225
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (4) / UTA
Contract: view contract details
C.J. Miles will start in place of Glenn Robinson III on Monday vs. the Knicks.
The Pacers have lost two straight games and coach Nate McMillan wants to shake things up. Miles has been held to single-digit points in his last four games, but maybe the move into the first unit will get him going. Put him on your radar if you need 3-pointers. Jan 23 - 7:23 PM
Source: Pacers on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
378013921072324135314.4304755.85575181.414161910.62.90.60.60.50.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005UTA238.91.23.3.3680.20.9.2500.81.0.7500.80.91.70.70.40.30.10.93.4
2006UTA3710.21.13.1.3450.20.9.2190.40.6.6090.30.60.90.70.80.30.11.62.7
2007UTA6011.51.93.9.4790.51.3.3900.70.9.7880.31.01.30.90.50.50.11.65.0
2008UTA7222.63.67.8.4590.92.5.3521.11.2.8760.61.72.31.50.90.60.22.69.1
2009UTA6323.83.88.9.4291.23.4.3411.01.5.6950.72.02.71.71.30.90.33.09.9
2010UTA7825.34.711.5.4071.44.3.3222.02.5.8110.72.63.31.71.20.90.52.812.8
2011UTA5620.53.28.3.3810.82.7.3071.92.4.7940.51.62.11.20.90.80.32.29.1
2012CLE6521.03.99.4.4151.95.0.3841.41.6.8690.42.32.71.01.10.80.32.111.2
2013CLE5119.43.58.0.4351.64.1.3931.31.5.8530.41.72.01.00.90.90.32.09.9
2014IND7026.34.711.8.3982.26.4.3451.92.3.8070.32.83.11.11.00.90.41.913.5
2015IND6422.94.09.9.4092.26.0.3671.51.9.7500.42.32.71.01.10.80.52.211.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2005UTA232052876.368520.2501824.750182038169722079
2006UTA3737640116.345732.2191423.609112435252811460101
2007UTA60688113236.4793077.3904152.788166278532732898297
2008UTA721626258562.45963179.3527889.87645122167107644615187657
2009UTA631497241562.42974217.3416695.69542126168105815817190622
2010UTA781973366899.407109339.322159196.811542012551359374382211000
2011UTA561147177465.38146150.307108136.794278911669534618122508
2012CLE651363255614.415126328.38493107.8692415017463694917138729
2013CLE51987178409.43583211.3936475.853188510352444615103503
2014IND701843329827.398154446.345130161.8071819621475736026132942
2015IND641467259634.409142387.36793124.7502515017563705329142753
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 21@UTA12828.25015.20012.500022121136
Jan 20@LAK11425.40023.66701.000011000126
Jan 18@SAC12138.37526.33313.333112001039
Jan 16NO11417.14303.000111.000123010023
Jan 12@DEN120713.53867.85700.0002241000120
Jan 7NY120611.54537.42900.0001340120215
Jan 5BKN11836.50024.50000.000022010018

