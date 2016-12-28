C.J. Miles | Guard/Forward | #0

Latest News Recent News

C.J. Miles will start in place of Glenn Robinson III on Monday vs. the Knicks. The Pacers have lost two straight games and coach Nate McMillan wants to shake things up. Miles has been held to single-digit points in his last four games, but maybe the move into the first unit will get him going. Put him on your radar if you need 3-pointers. Source: Pacers on Twitter

C.J. Miles scored 20 points against the Nuggets on Thursday with four rebounds, one assist and six 3-pointers in 20 minutes. He only needed seven attempts from deep to get to his six makes. If a First-Team All Streaky thing existed, Miles would probably make the team. He's starting to warm up from three over his last three games, making 61.1 percent from there for his 3.7 makes. If you want to give him a look for next week, he does have four games and should be a top-100 value for the week, assuming he stays healthy.

C.J. Miles scored 15 points with three rebounds, one assist and four 3-pointers in 25 minutes against the Wizards on Wednesday. He closed this game out and his minutes were not really affected with Monta Ellis (groin) returning. Miles should still be able to get minutes in the mid 20s and he's been hot before, so he's worth a long look if you need scoring. Just remember he's not the most consistent fellow out there.