Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
A's sign Cuban righty Norge Ruiz for $2M
Inciarte, Braves ink five-year, $30.525M deal
Indians land Encarnacion for three yrs, $60M
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Steve Smith Sr. goes for 79 yards, TD in loss
Brown comes alive late, scores game-winner
Le'Veon racks up 137 yards, two TDs in win
Ben shakes off INTs, leads game-winning drive
Carlos Hyde tore MCL, done for the season
Lamar Miller 'not sure' he will play Week 17
Ladarius Green, Sammie Coates out Week 16
Steve Smith Sr. officially active Week 16
Vikings DBs went against Zimmer's game plan
Ryan Tannehill (knee) has cast removed
Report: McDaniels would leave Pats for HC job
Carlos Hyde to undergo MRI on injured knee
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
J.J. Redick exits Sunday w/ sore hamstring
Larry Nance (knee) out roughly four weeks
Russell Westbrook drops 31 & 15 in win vs MIN
Update: Chris Paul (hamstring) now out Sunday
LaMarcus Aldridge gets 33 pts on 15-of-20 FGs
LeBron James and Kyrie Irving iffy for Monday
Evan Turner (ankle) probable Monday vs. TOR
LeBron James scores 31 points with 13 boards
Kyrie Irving posts huge 25-10-7 line in win
Kevin Durant post 36-point, 15-board dub-dub
Damian Lillard (ankle) doubtful for Monday
Victor Oladipo (wrist) listed as out for Xmas
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Evgeni Malkin's next point with be No. 800
Sidney Crosby is still the best
Wild are one of best five-on-five teams
Mika Zibanejad looks for mid-late Jan. return
Desharnais lands on LTIR with knee injury
Mathieu Joseph signs 3-year ELC with Tampa
Maple Leafs recall Jhonas Enroth
Jonathan Drouin exits game vs WSH on Friday
Jeff Carter stays hot in OT loss to Dallas
Esa Lindell scores in OT to sink Los Angeles
Nathan MacKinnon scores OT winner vs. CHI
Justin Faulk scores 1G, 1A in OT win over BOS
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Brent Stockstill throws for 432 yards, 4 TD
Saint Juste rips off 170 yards rushing in win
Seven Miami players not making bowl trip
Stockstill (collarbone) set for Hawaii Bowl
Report: Brian Hill to declare for 2017 draft
Jordan Chunn scores thrice as Troy beats Ohio
Report: Kendal Briles to join Kiffin at FAU
Trent Taylor shreds Navy with 12-233-2 line
Higgins fires four touchdown passes in win
FSU gains pledge from four-star DE Kaindoh
Four-star LB Singleton commits to Michigan
Ducks OC Lubick heading to Ole Miss
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Obiang to miss WK18 through suspension
Late fitness test awaits Drinkwater for WK18
Terry progressing towards full fitness
Stuani in, Fischer out for Boxing Day
Clasie out for the festive period with injury
Hull trigger extension in Robertson's deal
Hull exercise Tymon's scholarship agreement
Ake won't be available on Boxing Day
Hull City extend Robert Snodgrass' contract
Livermore's deal extended by Hull City
Dawson's services retained until 2018
Harry Maguire kept on by Hull until 2018
Player Page
Roster
LaMarcus Aldridge
(F/C)
Dewayne Dedmon
(F/C)
Manu Ginobili
(G)
David Lee
(F/C)
Dejounte Murray
(G)
Kyle Anderson
(F)
Bryn Forbes
(G)
Danny Green
(G/F)
Kawhi Leonard
(G/F)
Tony Parker
(G)
Davis Bertans
(F)
Pau Gasol
(F/C)
Nicolas Laprovittola
(G)
Patty Mills
(G)
Jonathon Simmons
(G/F)
LaMarcus Aldridge | Center/Forward | #12
Team:
San Antonio Spurs
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 7/19/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 260
College:
Texas
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 1 (2) / CHI
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $20,575,005 2017-18: $21,461,010 2018-19: $22,347,015 {Player Option}
Latest News
Recent News
LaMarcus Aldridge shot 15-of-20 from the field to finish the Spurs' Christmas Day victory with a season-high 33 points, nine rebounds and one assist.
Aldridge made 9-of-9 shots for 20 points in the first quarter alone, his highest total for any quarter with San Antonio. All but three of his makes came outside the paint and inside the arc, and he had more mid-range buckets than the entire Bulls team combined. He's disappointed fantasy owners this year, but tonight's eruption is a nice reminder of his early-round upside.
Dec 25 - 8:17 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge scored 18 points on 7-of-18 shooting in Friday's win over the Blazers.
He got some sweet revenge tonight and had one of his best all-around games of the season, but that's not saying much. Aldridge dished out six assists which is his most as a Spur, and he added three steals and hit all four of his free throws. Aldridge has been a letdown for his fantasy owners, but maybe he will finish strong like we saw last season.
Dec 24 - 12:27 AM
LaMarcus Aldridge hit 5-of-13 shots for 10 points, four rebounds and one block in Thursday’s loss to the Clippers.
Aldridge played only 22 minutes in this contest. His rebounding has fallen significantly this season, but he looks to get back on track on Friday against the Blazers who are giving up 44.9 rebounds per game with a -2.7 differential and should have fresh legs. With Pau Gasol (rest) sitting on Friday, it's worth a mention LMA has a 5.8 usage rate increase with Pau on the bench instead of next to him.
Dec 23 - 1:34 AM
LaMarcus Aldridge scored 17 points with 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and no turnovers in 36 minutes against the Rockets on Tuesday.
Somewhat shockingly, this was his first double-double since Nov. 12, and Aldridge has been very disappointing to his fantasy owners. Compared to last year, all of these stats are down: rebounding rate, usage rate, true shooting percentage, and block percentage. Plus, his turnover percentage is up. He's a bit of a buy-low player.
Dec 20 - 11:51 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge gets 33 pts on 15-of-20 FGs
Dec 25 - 8:17 PM
Aldridge scores 18 w/ 14 rebounds, 6 dimes
Dec 24 - 12:27 AM
LaMarcus Aldridge has underwhelming outing
Dec 23 - 1:34 AM
LaMarcus Aldridge finally double-doubles
Dec 20 - 11:51 PM
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
27
860
443
189
55
21
172
374
.460
89
106
.840
10
23
.435
27
42
16.4
7.0
2.0
0.8
1.6
1.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2006
POR
63
22.1
3.8
7.6
.503
0.0
0.0
.000
1.3
1.8
.722
2.3
2.7
5.0
0.4
0.7
0.3
1.2
3.0
9.0
2007
POR
76
34.9
7.4
15.3
.484
0.0
0.1
.143
3.0
3.9
.762
2.9
4.7
7.6
1.6
1.7
0.7
1.2
3.2
17.8
2008
POR
81
37.1
7.4
15.3
.484
0.1
0.3
.250
3.2
4.1
.781
2.9
4.6
7.5
1.9
1.5
1.0
1.0
2.6
18.1
2009
POR
78
37.4
7.4
15.0
.495
0.1
0.2
.313
2.9
3.9
.757
2.5
5.6
8.0
2.1
1.3
0.9
0.6
3.0
17.9
2010
POR
81
39.7
8.7
17.5
.500
0.0
0.3
.174
4.3
5.5
.791
3.4
5.3
8.8
2.1
1.9
1.0
1.2
2.7
21.8
2011
POR
55
36.3
8.8
17.1
.512
0.0
0.2
.182
4.1
5.0
.814
2.7
5.3
8.0
2.4
2.0
0.9
0.8
2.8
21.7
2012
POR
74
37.7
8.6
17.8
.484
0.0
0.2
.143
3.8
4.7
.810
2.4
6.7
9.1
2.6
1.9
0.8
1.2
2.5
21.1
2013
POR
69
36.2
9.4
20.6
.458
0.0
0.2
.200
4.3
5.2
.822
2.4
8.7
11.1
2.6
1.8
0.9
1.0
2.1
23.2
2014
POR
71
35.4
9.3
19.9
.466
0.5
1.5
.352
4.3
5.1
.845
2.5
7.7
10.2
1.7
1.7
0.7
1.0
1.8
23.4
2015
SA
74
30.5
7.2
14.1
.513
0.0
0.2
.000
3.5
4.1
.858
2.4
6.2
8.5
1.5
1.3
0.5
1.1
2.0
18.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2006
POR
63
1390
241
479
.503
0
2
.000
83
115
.722
144
168
312
24
43
22
73
186
565
2007
POR
76
2655
561
1160
.484
1
7
.143
227
298
.762
220
358
578
122
126
55
94
240
1350
2008
POR
81
3003
601
1243
.484
7
28
.250
261
334
.781
234
371
605
157
121
77
77
207
1470
2009
POR
78
2919
579
1169
.495
5
16
.313
230
304
.757
192
435
627
160
104
67
48
231
1393
2010
POR
81
3215
707
1415
.500
4
23
.174
351
444
.791
278
431
709
170
153
82
94
220
1769
2011
POR
55
1995
483
943
.512
2
11
.182
223
274
.814
150
292
442
134
111
51
45
153
1191
2012
POR
74
2787
638
1318
.484
2
14
.143
282
348
.810
175
495
670
192
143
62
91
187
1560
2013
POR
69
2496
652
1423
.458
3
15
.200
296
360
.822
166
600
766
178
123
63
68
147
1603
2014
POR
71
2514
659
1415
.466
37
105
.352
306
362
.845
177
549
726
124
122
48
68
125
1661
2015
SA
74
2260
536
1045
.513
0
16
.000
259
302
.858
176
456
632
110
99
38
81
151
1331
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 23
@POR
1
37
7
18
.389
0
0
.000
4
4
1.000
6
8
14
6
0
3
0
0
18
Dec 22
@LAC
1
23
5
13
.385
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
2
2
4
1
1
0
1
4
10
Dec 20
@HOU
1
36
6
15
.400
0
0
.000
5
6
.833
5
5
10
5
0
0
1
2
17
Dec 18
NO
1
26
6
15
.400
0
1
.000
10
10
1.000
1
5
6
3
3
1
0
3
22
Dec 15
@PHO
1
27
6
11
.545
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
3
4
7
2
5
0
1
4
14
Dec 14
BOS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 10
BKN
1
22
6
10
.600
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
4
5
9
3
1
0
1
2
12
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Tony Parker
2
Patty Mills
3
Nicolas Laprovittola
4
Dejounte Murray
SG
1
Danny Green
2
Manu Ginobili
3
Jonathon Simmons
4
Bryn Forbes
SF
1
Kawhi Leonard
2
Kyle Anderson
PF
1
LaMarcus Aldridge
2
David Lee
3
Davis Bertans
C
1
Pau Gasol
2
Dewayne Dedmon
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
Emmanuel Mudiay, Elfrid Payton, Montrezl Harrell and James Johnson are just a few of the hot pickups in fantasy hoops right now.
