LaMarcus Aldridge | Center/Forward | #12

Team: San Antonio Spurs
Age / DOB:  (31) / 7/19/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 260
College: Texas
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (2) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
LaMarcus Aldridge shot 15-of-20 from the field to finish the Spurs' Christmas Day victory with a season-high 33 points, nine rebounds and one assist.
Aldridge made 9-of-9 shots for 20 points in the first quarter alone, his highest total for any quarter with San Antonio. All but three of his makes came outside the paint and inside the arc, and he had more mid-range buckets than the entire Bulls team combined. He's disappointed fantasy owners this year, but tonight's eruption is a nice reminder of his early-round upside. Dec 25 - 8:17 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
278604431895521172374.46089106.8401023.435274216.47.02.00.81.61.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2006POR6322.13.87.6.5030.00.0.0001.31.8.7222.32.75.00.40.70.31.23.09.0
2007POR7634.97.415.3.4840.00.1.1433.03.9.7622.94.77.61.61.70.71.23.217.8
2008POR8137.17.415.3.4840.10.3.2503.24.1.7812.94.67.51.91.51.01.02.618.1
2009POR7837.47.415.0.4950.10.2.3132.93.9.7572.55.68.02.11.30.90.63.017.9
2010POR8139.78.717.5.5000.00.3.1744.35.5.7913.45.38.82.11.91.01.22.721.8
2011POR5536.38.817.1.5120.00.2.1824.15.0.8142.75.38.02.42.00.90.82.821.7
2012POR7437.78.617.8.4840.00.2.1433.84.7.8102.46.79.12.61.90.81.22.521.1
2013POR6936.29.420.6.4580.00.2.2004.35.2.8222.48.711.12.61.80.91.02.123.2
2014POR7135.49.319.9.4660.51.5.3524.35.1.8452.57.710.21.71.70.71.01.823.4
2015SA 7430.57.214.1.5130.00.2.0003.54.1.8582.46.28.51.51.30.51.12.018.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2006POR631390241479.50302.00083115.72214416831224432273186565
2007POR7626555611160.48417.143227298.76222035857812212655942401350
2008POR8130036011243.484728.250261334.78123437160515712177772071470
2009POR7829195791169.495516.313230304.75719243562716010467482311393
2010POR8132157071415.500423.174351444.79127843170917015382942201769
2011POR551995483943.512211.182223274.81415029244213411151451531191
2012POR7427876381318.484214.143282348.81017549567019214362911871560
2013POR6924966521423.458315.200296360.82216660076617812363681471603
2014POR7125146591415.46637105.352306362.84517754972612412248681251661
2015SA 7422605361045.513016.000259302.8581764566321109938811511331
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@POR137718.38900.000441.00068146030018
Dec 22@LAC123513.38501.00000.0002241101410
Dec 20@HOU136615.40000.00056.83355105001217
Dec 18NO126615.40001.00010101.0001563310322
Dec 15@PHO127611.54500.000221.0003472501414
Dec 14BOS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 10BKN122610.60000.00000.0004593101212
 

 