LaMarcus Aldridge shot 15-of-20 from the field to finish the Spurs' Christmas Day victory with a season-high 33 points, nine rebounds and one assist. Aldridge made 9-of-9 shots for 20 points in the first quarter alone, his highest total for any quarter with San Antonio. All but three of his makes came outside the paint and inside the arc, and he had more mid-range buckets than the entire Bulls team combined. He's disappointed fantasy owners this year, but tonight's eruption is a nice reminder of his early-round upside.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 18 points on 7-of-18 shooting in Friday's win over the Blazers. He got some sweet revenge tonight and had one of his best all-around games of the season, but that's not saying much. Aldridge dished out six assists which is his most as a Spur, and he added three steals and hit all four of his free throws. Aldridge has been a letdown for his fantasy owners, but maybe he will finish strong like we saw last season.

LaMarcus Aldridge hit 5-of-13 shots for 10 points, four rebounds and one block in Thursday’s loss to the Clippers. Aldridge played only 22 minutes in this contest. His rebounding has fallen significantly this season, but he looks to get back on track on Friday against the Blazers who are giving up 44.9 rebounds per game with a -2.7 differential and should have fresh legs. With Pau Gasol (rest) sitting on Friday, it's worth a mention LMA has a 5.8 usage rate increase with Pau on the bench instead of next to him.