Player Results
Article Results
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
Jabari Parker's Process
Dec 25
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
The Week Ahead: Week 10
Dec 24
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
Mailbag: Noel, Noel
Dec 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Update: Tim Hardaway Jr. ruled out Monday
Dwight Howard (back) is active Monday
Trevor Booker (rest) will play Monday
Joe Harris starting, Bogdanovic to bench
Stuckey (hamstring) will play on Monday
Richard Jefferson starting for the Cavaliers
Marco Belinelli (ankle) ruled out Monday
Evan Fournier (heel) ruled out for Monday
Mirza Teletovic placed in concussion protocol
Rudy Gay (hip) upgraded to questionable
Rodney Hood (illness) 'feeling a lot better'
Josh Richardson has sharp pain in R wrist
Player Page
Roster
Arron Afflalo
(G/F)
Willie Cauley-Stein
(F/C)
Rudy Gay
(F)
Ty Lawson
(G)
Malachi Richardson
(G)
Matt Barnes
(G/F)
Darren Collison
(G)
Kosta Koufos
(F/C)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Garrett Temple
(G)
Omri Casspi
(G/F)
DeMarcus Cousins
(F/C)
Skal Labissiere
(F/C)
Georgios Papagiannis
(C)
Anthony Tolliver
(F)
Rudy Gay | Forward | #8
Team:
Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 8/17/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 230
College:
Connecticut
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 1 (8) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $13,333,333 2017-18: $14,263,566 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rudy Gay (hip) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game vs. the 76ers.
Gay was previously considered doubtful after missing the past six games for the Kings. If Gay is able to return, that will dampen the fantasy appeal of a slew of players including Matt Barnes, Garrett Temple, Anthony Tolliver and Omri Casppi (illness). Gay is likely going to be traded before the deadline and his owners just need to hope he lands in an ideal situation.
Dec 26 - 5:47 PM
Source:
Jason Jones on Twitter
Rudy Gay (hip) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game vs. the 76ers.
Gay has missed six games in a row and the Kings probably don't want to risk one of their best trade chips suffering a setback. Omri Casspi (illness) is probable and should get a nice bump in value if Gay sits. Matt Barnes, Anthony Tolliver and Garrett Temple all get slight bumps as well, but there's not much upside there.
Dec 26 - 1:14 PM
Source:
Philly.com
Rudy Gay (hip) will not play against the Wolves on Friday.
He was hopeful to play on Wednesday, but now he gets ruled out again. With the rumors around Gay, it's starting to get interesting going forward. The Kings have trusted more three-guard lineups with Garrett Temple, Ty Lawson and Ben McLemore playing a bit more. Plus, Anthony Tolliver and Matt Barnes have helped step up. Rudy Gay's owners should just sit tight for now.
Dec 23 - 2:15 PM
Source:
James Ham on Twitter
Rudy Gay (hip) and Omri Casspi (illness) will not play against the Jazz on Wednesday.
Well, Rudy Gay was hopeful to play, but the Kings will hold him out again on the road game. The Kings will get their next game on Friday, but then they're off until Monday after that. With Gay and Casspi out tonight, Anthony Tolliver should play some solid minutes while Matt Barnes and Arron Afflalo help out. Gay's fantasy owners should continue to stash him.
Dec 21 - 7:51 PM
Source:
James Ham on Twitter
Rudy Gay (hip) upgraded to questionable
Dec 26 - 5:47 PM
Rudy Gay (hip) listed as doubtful Monday
Dec 26 - 1:14 PM
Rudy Gay (hip) out for Friday night vs. MIN
Dec 23 - 2:15 PM
Rudy Gay, Omri Casspi will not play vs. Jazz
Dec 21 - 7:51 PM
More Rudy Gay Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Sacramento Kings Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
23
772
427
142
69
36
153
336
.455
92
109
.844
29
83
.349
15
51
18.6
6.2
3.0
1.6
2.2
0.7
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2006
MEM
78
27.0
4.1
9.7
.422
0.7
1.8
.364
1.9
2.7
.727
1.2
3.3
4.5
1.3
1.8
0.9
0.9
2.5
10.8
2007
MEM
81
37.0
7.7
16.7
.462
1.7
4.8
.346
3.1
3.9
.785
1.7
4.4
6.2
2.0
2.3
1.4
1.0
2.8
20.1
2008
MEM
79
37.3
7.2
16.0
.453
1.1
3.1
.351
3.3
4.4
.767
1.4
4.2
5.5
1.7
2.6
1.2
0.7
2.8
18.9
2009
MEM
80
39.7
7.5
16.1
.466
0.8
2.5
.327
3.8
5.0
.753
1.4
4.5
5.9
1.9
2.1
1.5
0.8
2.5
19.6
2010
MEM
54
39.9
7.6
16.1
.471
1.1
2.7
.396
3.6
4.5
.805
1.5
4.7
6.2
2.8
2.5
1.7
1.1
2.4
19.8
2011
MEM
65
37.3
7.5
16.4
.455
0.8
2.7
.312
3.2
4.0
.791
2.0
4.4
6.4
2.3
2.5
1.5
0.8
2.1
19.0
2012
TOR
75
35.8
6.9
16.7
.416
1.1
3.5
.323
3.2
3.9
.814
1.3
4.8
6.1
2.7
2.6
1.5
0.7
2.4
18.2
2013
SAC
73
34.7
7.4
16.2
.455
0.9
2.7
.330
4.4
5.3
.822
1.5
4.4
6.0
2.9
3.1
1.3
0.8
2.3
20.0
2014
SAC
68
35.5
7.5
16.4
.455
1.2
3.2
.359
5.0
5.8
.858
1.4
4.4
5.9
3.7
2.7
1.0
0.6
2.3
21.1
2015
SAC
70
34.0
6.7
14.4
.463
1.1
3.1
.344
2.8
3.6
.780
1.5
5.0
6.5
1.7
2.0
1.4
0.7
2.6
17.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2006
MEM
78
2107
321
760
.422
52
143
.364
152
209
.727
93
255
348
100
140
71
74
192
846
2007
MEM
81
3000
625
1354
.462
134
387
.346
248
316
.785
140
359
499
158
190
111
79
230
1632
2008
MEM
79
2948
572
1262
.453
85
242
.351
264
344
.767
109
328
437
135
203
98
59
221
1493
2009
MEM
80
3176
600
1288
.466
66
202
.327
301
400
.753
115
357
472
153
169
118
64
201
1567
2010
MEM
54
2152
409
869
.471
57
144
.396
194
241
.805
82
254
336
153
135
91
58
131
1069
2011
MEM
65
2424
485
1067
.455
54
173
.312
208
263
.791
130
287
417
147
161
95
55
138
1232
2012
TOR
75
2686
521
1253
.416
84
260
.323
240
295
.814
99
362
461
202
198
113
53
182
1366
2013
SAC
73
2532
537
1179
.455
65
197
.330
318
387
.822
113
324
437
209
224
95
56
171
1457
2014
SAC
68
2412
508
1116
.455
79
220
.359
337
393
.858
98
301
399
250
183
71
41
157
1432
2015
SAC
70
2383
466
1007
.463
74
215
.344
198
254
.780
103
353
456
120
139
100
51
184
1204
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 23
@MIN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 21
@UTA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 20
POR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 18
@DAL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 16
@MEM
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 14
@HOU
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 12
LAK
1
14
2
6
.333
0
3
.000
3
3
1.000
0
5
5
2
0
2
1
0
7
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Darren Collison
2
Ty Lawson
SG
1
Ben McLemore
2
Garrett Temple
3
Arron Afflalo
Sidelined
Arron Afflalo (right elbow sprain) is questionable for Monday's game vs. the 76ers.
This is the first we are hearing of an elbow injury, but a matchup with the 76ers seems like the appropriate time to rest. If Afflalo sits, Ben McLemore and Garrett Temple will find themselves with a few more minutes. Afflalo is not a fantasy asset.
Dec 26
4
Malachi Richardson
SF
1
Rudy Gay
Sidelined
Rudy Gay (hip) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game vs. the 76ers.
Gay was previously considered doubtful after missing the past six games for the Kings. If Gay is able to return, that will dampen the fantasy appeal of a slew of players including Matt Barnes, Garrett Temple, Anthony Tolliver and Omri Casppi (illness). Gay is likely going to be traded before the deadline and his owners just need to hope he lands in an ideal situation.
Dec 26
2
Matt Barnes
3
Omri Casspi
Sidelined
Omri Casspi (illness) is not on the Kings' final injury report for Monday's game vs. Philly.
Casspi was previously listed as probable, so he should be good to go. Casspi was available for Friday's game vs. the Wolves, but the Kings didn't use him -- they were likely being cautious. Rudy Gay (hip) is questionable for Monday, so there will be plenty of minutes up for grabs if Gay sits. Casspi is more of a deep-league asset for now.
Dec 26
PF
1
Kosta Koufos
2
Anthony Tolliver
3
Skal Labissiere
C
1
DeMarcus Cousins
2
Willie Cauley-Stein
3
Georgios Papagiannis
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Jonas Nader updates his NBA power rankings for Week 10, with the Cavaliers moving up to No. 1 at the expense of the Warriors.
