Rudy Gay | Forward | #8 Team: Sacramento Kings Age / DOB: (30) / 8/17/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 230 College: Connecticut Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (8) / HOU Contract: view contract details 2016-17: $13,333,333 2017-18: $14,263,566 {Player Option}

Rudy Gay (hip) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game vs. the 76ers. Gay was previously considered doubtful after missing the past six games for the Kings. If Gay is able to return, that will dampen the fantasy appeal of a slew of players including Matt Barnes, Garrett Temple, Anthony Tolliver and Omri Casppi (illness). Gay is likely going to be traded before the deadline and his owners just need to hope he lands in an ideal situation. Source: Jason Jones on Twitter

Rudy Gay (hip) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game vs. the 76ers. Gay has missed six games in a row and the Kings probably don't want to risk one of their best trade chips suffering a setback. Omri Casspi (illness) is probable and should get a nice bump in value if Gay sits. Matt Barnes, Anthony Tolliver and Garrett Temple all get slight bumps as well, but there's not much upside there. Source: Philly.com

Rudy Gay (hip) will not play against the Wolves on Friday. He was hopeful to play on Wednesday, but now he gets ruled out again. With the rumors around Gay, it's starting to get interesting going forward. The Kings have trusted more three-guard lineups with Garrett Temple, Ty Lawson and Ben McLemore playing a bit more. Plus, Anthony Tolliver and Matt Barnes have helped step up. Rudy Gay's owners should just sit tight for now. Source: James Ham on Twitter