Rudy Gay | Forward | #8

Team: Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:  (30) / 8/17/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 230
College: Connecticut
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (8) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Rudy Gay (hip) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game vs. the 76ers.
Gay was previously considered doubtful after missing the past six games for the Kings. If Gay is able to return, that will dampen the fantasy appeal of a slew of players including Matt Barnes, Garrett Temple, Anthony Tolliver and Omri Casppi (illness). Gay is likely going to be traded before the deadline and his owners just need to hope he lands in an ideal situation. Dec 26 - 5:47 PM
Source: Jason Jones on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
237724271426936153336.45592109.8442983.349155118.66.23.01.62.20.7
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2006MEM7827.04.19.7.4220.71.8.3641.92.7.7271.23.34.51.31.80.90.92.510.8
2007MEM8137.07.716.7.4621.74.8.3463.13.9.7851.74.46.22.02.31.41.02.820.1
2008MEM7937.37.216.0.4531.13.1.3513.34.4.7671.44.25.51.72.61.20.72.818.9
2009MEM8039.77.516.1.4660.82.5.3273.85.0.7531.44.55.91.92.11.50.82.519.6
2010MEM5439.97.616.1.4711.12.7.3963.64.5.8051.54.76.22.82.51.71.12.419.8
2011MEM6537.37.516.4.4550.82.7.3123.24.0.7912.04.46.42.32.51.50.82.119.0
2012TOR7535.86.916.7.4161.13.5.3233.23.9.8141.34.86.12.72.61.50.72.418.2
2013SAC7334.77.416.2.4550.92.7.3304.45.3.8221.54.46.02.93.11.30.82.320.0
2014SAC6835.57.516.4.4551.23.2.3595.05.8.8581.44.45.93.72.71.00.62.321.1
2015SAC7034.06.714.4.4631.13.1.3442.83.6.7801.55.06.51.72.01.40.72.617.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2006MEM782107321760.42252143.364152209.727932553481001407174192846
2007MEM8130006251354.462134387.346248316.785140359499158190111792301632
2008MEM7929485721262.45385242.351264344.76710932843713520398592211493
2009MEM8031766001288.46666202.327301400.753115357472153169118642011567
2010MEM542152409869.47157144.396194241.8058225433615313591581311069
2011MEM6524244851067.45554173.312208263.79113028741714716195551381232
2012TOR7526865211253.41684260.323240295.81499362461202198113531821366
2013SAC7325325371179.45565197.330318387.82211332443720922495561711457
2014SAC6824125081116.45579220.359337393.8589830139925018371411571432
2015SAC7023834661007.46374215.344198254.780103353456120139100511841204
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@MIN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 21@UTA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 20POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 18@DAL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 16@MEM0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 14@HOU0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 12LAK11426.33303.000331.000055202107

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Darren Collison
2Ty Lawson
SG1Ben McLemore
2Garrett Temple
3Arron Afflalo
4Malachi Richardson
SF1Rudy Gay
2Matt Barnes
3Omri Casspi
PF1Kosta Koufos
2Anthony Tolliver
3Skal Labissiere
C1DeMarcus Cousins
2Willie Cauley-Stein
3Georgios Papagiannis
 

 