Tiago Splitter | Center/Forward | #11

Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:  (32) / 1/1/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 245
College: N/A
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (28) / SA
Contract: view contract details
Tiago Splitter will reportedly be dealt to the 76ers as part of a package for Ersan Ilyasova.
The Sixers have three centers on their roster, with Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel already mentioned in trade talks, and Splitter has yet to play this season due to injuries. His contract is expiring and this is entirely about the salary cap, draft picks, and clearing room for Dario Saric. Saric was already trending up and he's simply must-own as the obvious starting PF with Ilyasova out of town. Feb 22 - 7:32 PM
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010SA 6012.31.73.2.5290.00.0.0001.32.3.5431.22.23.40.40.50.50.31.54.6
2011SA 5919.03.65.8.6180.00.0.0002.13.1.6911.63.65.21.11.50.40.82.39.3
2012SA 8124.63.97.0.5600.00.0.0002.63.5.7301.84.66.41.61.20.80.82.010.3
2013SA 5921.63.15.9.5230.00.1.0002.12.9.6992.14.16.21.51.30.50.52.08.2
2014SA 5219.83.35.8.5580.00.0.0001.72.3.7501.83.14.81.51.20.70.72.08.2
2015ATL3616.12.34.3.5230.00.1.0001.11.3.8131.32.13.30.80.70.60.32.05.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2010SA 60735101191.52901.00076140.543721292012632291791278
2011SA 591119212343.61800.000125181.6919321330665872147134549
2012SA 811995315563.56002.000208285.7301443715151301006364161838
2013SA 591272181346.52303.000121173.69912324036390752931117483
2014SA 521030169303.55800.00090120.7509116125278603537103428
2015ATL3657981155.52302.0003948.81345751203024201271201

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Sergio Rodriguez
2T.J. McConnell
3Jerryd Bayless
4Chasson Randle
SG1Gerald Henderson
2Nik Stauskas
3Timothe Luwawu
SF1Robert Covington
PF1Ben Simmons
2Dario Saric
C1Joel Embiid
2Nerlens Noel
3Jahlil Okafor
4Tiago Splitter
5Richaun Holmes
 

 