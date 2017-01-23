Welcome,
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Jerryd Bayless
(G)
Gerald Henderson
(G/F)
T.J. McConnell
(G)
Chasson Randle
(G)
Ben Simmons
(F)
Robert Covington
(G/F)
Richaun Holmes
(F/C)
Nerlens Noel
(F/C)
Sergio Rodriguez
(G)
Tiago Splitter
(F/C)
Joel Embiid
(F/C)
Timothe Luwawu
(G)
Jahlil Okafor
(C)
Dario Saric
(F)
Nik Stauskas
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tiago Splitter | Center/Forward | #11
Team:
Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 1/1/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'11' / 245
College:
N/A
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 1 (28) / SA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $8,550,000 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tiago Splitter will reportedly be dealt to the 76ers as part of a package for Ersan Ilyasova.
The Sixers have three centers on their roster, with Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel already mentioned in trade talks, and Splitter has yet to play this season due to injuries. His contract is expiring and this is entirely about the salary cap, draft picks, and clearing room for Dario Saric. Saric was already trending up and he's simply must-own as the obvious starting PF with Ilyasova out of town.
Feb 22 - 7:32 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Tiago Splitter could be moved prior to the Feb. 23 deadline according to Hawks beat writer Chris Vivlamore.
Splitter has yet to play this season due to injuries, but his expiring contract could be attractive to other teams. The Hawks are expected to be buyers at the deadline and Splitter might be the most likely to be traded in addition to Thabo Sefolosha. It's still unclear when Splitter will be cleared to play and there's no reason to stash him in almost any format.
Feb 16 - 2:25 PM
Source:
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Tiago Splitter (calf) will not play on Monday vs. the Jazz.
We've heard very little on the progress of Splitter, so we can only assume that he's still out indefinitely. Leave him on the wire.
Feb 6 - 9:50 AM
Source:
Hawks on Twitter
Tiago Splitter (calf) will not play on Monday vs. the Clippers.
Splitter was given a six-week timetable back in late November, but he's always been a slow healer and it's still unclear when the big man will return. Leave him on the wire.
Jan 23 - 9:47 AM
Source:
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Report: Tiago Splitter to 76ers in package
Feb 22 - 7:32 PM
Report: Tiago Splitter is a trade candidate
Feb 16 - 2:25 PM
Tiago Splitter (calf) out Monday
Feb 6 - 9:50 AM
Tiago Splitter (calf) ruled out Monday
Jan 23 - 9:47 AM
More Tiago Splitter Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(4372)
2
D. Cousins
NO
(4244)
3
J. Embiid
PHI
(4068)
4
K. Love
CLE
(3907)
5
J. Lin
BKN
(3679)
6
D. Wade
CHI
(3546)
7
J. Smith
CLE
(3542)
8
E. Kanter
OKC
(3519)
9
A. Bradley
BOS
(3341)
10
P. Gasol
SA
(3299)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia 76ers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
SA
60
12.3
1.7
3.2
.529
0.0
0.0
.000
1.3
2.3
.543
1.2
2.2
3.4
0.4
0.5
0.5
0.3
1.5
4.6
2011
SA
59
19.0
3.6
5.8
.618
0.0
0.0
.000
2.1
3.1
.691
1.6
3.6
5.2
1.1
1.5
0.4
0.8
2.3
9.3
2012
SA
81
24.6
3.9
7.0
.560
0.0
0.0
.000
2.6
3.5
.730
1.8
4.6
6.4
1.6
1.2
0.8
0.8
2.0
10.3
2013
SA
59
21.6
3.1
5.9
.523
0.0
0.1
.000
2.1
2.9
.699
2.1
4.1
6.2
1.5
1.3
0.5
0.5
2.0
8.2
2014
SA
52
19.8
3.3
5.8
.558
0.0
0.0
.000
1.7
2.3
.750
1.8
3.1
4.8
1.5
1.2
0.7
0.7
2.0
8.2
2015
ATL
36
16.1
2.3
4.3
.523
0.0
0.1
.000
1.1
1.3
.813
1.3
2.1
3.3
0.8
0.7
0.6
0.3
2.0
5.6
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2010
SA
60
735
101
191
.529
0
1
.000
76
140
.543
72
129
201
26
32
29
17
91
278
2011
SA
59
1119
212
343
.618
0
0
.000
125
181
.691
93
213
306
65
87
21
47
134
549
2012
SA
81
1995
315
563
.560
0
2
.000
208
285
.730
144
371
515
130
100
63
64
161
838
2013
SA
59
1272
181
346
.523
0
3
.000
121
173
.699
123
240
363
90
75
29
31
117
483
2014
SA
52
1030
169
303
.558
0
0
.000
90
120
.750
91
161
252
78
60
35
37
103
428
2015
ATL
36
579
81
155
.523
0
2
.000
39
48
.813
45
75
120
30
24
20
12
71
201
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Sergio Rodriguez
2
T.J. McConnell
3
Jerryd Bayless
Sidelined
Jerryd Bayless (left wrist) had surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
His wrist will be immobilized for 12 weeks due to a torn tendon. Bayless was likely going to be the starter for the 76ers, but his season will finish with just one start all year. With him out of the lineup, Sergio Rodriguez should see around 30 minutes per game as the starter and has solidified his value for owners who are OK with sub-par field goal percentage. T.J. McConnell will also stay in the rotation. Ben Simmons is making progress and is going to play point guard, so he could be in the mix down the line.
Dec 15
4
Chasson Randle
SG
1
Gerald Henderson
2
Nik Stauskas
3
Timothe Luwawu
SF
1
Robert Covington
Sidelined
Robert Covington (head) said he's "fine" after leaving Wednesday's game vs. the Celtics early in the fourth quarter.
"I hit it on the chair pretty hard," Covington said after the game. "I didn’t black out or anything. I didn’t get dizzy. It just started ringing and I had to sit there for a second. Overall, all I think it is right now is a headache." He added that he doesn't think he has a concussion, but we'll let you know if the 76ers run any tests on him. For now, expect the stat-stuffing machine to be ready to go when the 76ers return from the break.
Feb 16
PF
1
Ben Simmons
Sidelined
76ers head coach said he'd like to see Ben Simmons take the court this season.
Simmons was limited to individual work during Wednesday's practice, and he's scheduled to have another CT scan on Thursday. While Brown would like to see what he's got in the No. 1 overall pick, the 76ers are running out of time, and considering he's yet to go through any 5-on-5 work we can go ahead and assume he'll miss both games this weekend. The talent is there, but at this point, Simmons just isn't a great standard league stash.
Feb 22
2
Dario Saric
C
1
Joel Embiid
Sidelined
Joel Embiid (knee) practiced in full on Wednesday, but he's not yet been cleared by the 76ers medical staff and is being listed as doubtful for the 76ers' next two games.
Embiid being able to scrimmage is obviously a positive, but the fact the Philly is listing him as doubtful after having the entire All-Star break to rest up is a bit concerning. Embiid is dealing with a minor tear to his meniscus, and while it's not something that's expected to require surgery, the 76ers will be taking an extremely cautious approach with their franchise cornerstone. For what it's worth, head coach Brett Brown said Embiid looked "fluid" and "moved well" on Wednesday.
Feb 22
2
Nerlens Noel
3
Jahlil Okafor
4
Tiago Splitter
Sidelined
Tiago Splitter will reportedly be dealt to the 76ers as part of a package for Ersan Ilyasova.
The Sixers have three centers on their roster, with Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel already mentioned in trade talks, and Splitter has yet to play this season due to injuries. His contract is expiring and this is entirely about the salary cap, draft picks, and clearing room for Dario Saric. Saric was already trending up and he's simply must-own as the obvious starting PF with Ilyasova out of town.
Feb 22
5
Richaun Holmes
Top-175 Fantasy Values
Feb 22
Ryan Knaus helps owners prepare for the final weeks of the NBA season by examining top-175 ranks for 9-cat and 8-cat leagues.
