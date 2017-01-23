Tiago Splitter | Center/Forward | #11

Latest News Recent News

Tiago Splitter will reportedly be dealt to the 76ers as part of a package for Ersan Ilyasova. The Sixers have three centers on their roster, with Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel already mentioned in trade talks, and Splitter has yet to play this season due to injuries. His contract is expiring and this is entirely about the salary cap, draft picks, and clearing room for Dario Saric. Saric was already trending up and he's simply must-own as the obvious starting PF with Ilyasova out of town. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Tiago Splitter could be moved prior to the Feb. 23 deadline according to Hawks beat writer Chris Vivlamore. Splitter has yet to play this season due to injuries, but his expiring contract could be attractive to other teams. The Hawks are expected to be buyers at the deadline and Splitter might be the most likely to be traded in addition to Thabo Sefolosha. It's still unclear when Splitter will be cleared to play and there's no reason to stash him in almost any format. Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Tiago Splitter (calf) will not play on Monday vs. the Jazz. We've heard very little on the progress of Splitter, so we can only assume that he's still out indefinitely. Leave him on the wire. Source: Hawks on Twitter