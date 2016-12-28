Player Page

Randy Foye | Guard | #2

Team: Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:  (33) / 9/24/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 218
College: Villanova
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (7) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Randy Foye will start against the Spurs on Monday.
Brian Lewis of the New York Post is reporting that Foye will start at PG, so that will shift Spencer Dinwiddie to to the bench. The Nets announced on Monday that Jeremy Lin (hamstring) will miss the next 3-5 weeks, but Foye still can't be trusted in standard leagues right now. Jan 23 - 6:09 PM
Source: Anthony Puccio on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3051716066611353145.3662126.8083393.3555385.32.22.00.41.30.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2006MIN8222.93.78.4.4340.82.3.3682.02.3.8540.62.12.72.81.90.60.32.210.1
2007MIN3932.35.111.8.4291.63.8.4121.41.7.8150.32.93.34.22.00.90.12.613.1
2008MIN7035.65.714.0.4071.64.4.3603.33.9.8460.52.63.14.32.11.00.42.916.3
2009WAS7023.83.78.8.4140.92.6.3461.82.1.8900.21.61.93.31.30.50.11.810.1
2010LAC6324.73.38.4.3881.13.4.3272.12.4.8930.21.41.62.71.50.70.31.99.8
2011LAC6525.93.99.9.3982.05.1.3861.11.3.8590.41.72.12.21.10.70.42.011.0
2012UTA8227.43.69.0.3972.25.3.4101.41.8.8190.21.31.52.01.10.80.32.310.8
2013DEN8130.74.510.8.4132.36.1.3801.92.3.8490.42.42.93.51.80.80.52.513.2
2014DEN5021.83.08.0.3681.95.3.3570.91.1.8180.21.51.72.41.20.70.21.98.7
2015OKC8120.22.16.0.3510.93.1.3000.80.9.8240.31.61.92.01.10.50.41.65.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2006MIN821876300691.43468185.368164192.854491692182321525321184832
2007MIN391259198462.42961148.4125365.8151311512816479363102510
2008MIN702495399981.407111308.360230272.8463418021430315072262011139
2009WAS701669256619.41463182.346129145.89016114130228943310123704
2010LAC631553206531.38871217.327133149.8931390103170954721122616
2011LAC651682256644.398127329.3867385.85925113138146734624130712
2012UTA822249293738.397178434.410118144.81917110127167926627190882
2013DEN812487361875.413189498.380157185.8493619623228714567392051068
2014DEN501089148402.36894263.3574555.8189768511960341197435
2015OKC811640169482.35175250.3006174.82424132156161863929131474
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 21@CHA124412.33337.42900.0000225000211
Jan 20@NO12247.57135.60000.0000331100211
Jan 17TOR11815.20003.00012.500112022103
Jan 15HOU11746.66734.750221.0000003200413
Jan 13@TOR12337.42934.75000.000123710019
Jan 12NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 10ATL1801.00001.00000.000011100030

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeremy Lin
2Isaiah Whitehead
3Spencer Dinwiddie
SG1Sean Kilpatrick
2Joe Harris
3Caris LeVert
4Randy Foye
SF1Bojan Bogdanovic
2Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
PF1Trevor Booker
2Quincy Acy
3Chris McCullough
C1Brook Lopez
2Luis Scola
3Justin Hamilton
 

 