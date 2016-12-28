Randy Foye | Guard | #2 Team: Brooklyn Nets Age / DOB: (33) / 9/24/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 218 College: Villanova Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (7) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $2,500,000 2017-18: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Randy Foye will start against the Spurs on Monday. Brian Lewis of the New York Post is reporting that Foye will start at PG, so that will shift Spencer Dinwiddie to to the bench. The Nets announced on Monday that Jeremy Lin (hamstring) will miss the next 3-5 weeks, but Foye still can't be trusted in standard leagues right now. Source: Anthony Puccio on Twitter

Randy Foye played 22 minutes with 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and three 3-pointers against the Pelicans on Friday. He moved back into the rotation and played the two for Sean Kilpatrick (rest). Foye is basically the guard utility guy and plays some point guard when they are shorthanded there on a given night -- that might change if Caris LeVert keeps playing well as a primary ball handler. Leave Foye on the wire.

Randy Foye saw most of his 23 minutes as the backup point guard against the Raptors on Friday, scoring nine points with three rebounds, seven assists and three 3-pointers. Coach Kenny Atkinson basically slotted Foye into Dinwiddie's role for this game. That should continue while Isaiah Whitehead (knee) is out, but Whitehead doesn't sound like he'll be out for long. Foye is only a stream for Sunday at best.