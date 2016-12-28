Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Quincy Acy
(F)
Spencer Dinwiddie
(G)
Joe Harris
(G)
Caris LeVert
(G)
Chris McCullough
(F)
Bojan Bogdanovic
(G/F)
Randy Foye
(G)
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
(G/F)
Jeremy Lin
(G)
Luis Scola
(F/C)
Trevor Booker
(F)
Justin Hamilton
(F/C)
Sean Kilpatrick
(G/F)
Brook Lopez
(C)
Isaiah Whitehead
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Randy Foye | Guard | #2
Team:
Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 9/24/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 218
College:
Villanova
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 1 (7) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $2,500,000 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Randy Foye will start against the Spurs on Monday.
Brian Lewis of the New York Post is reporting that Foye will start at PG, so that will shift Spencer Dinwiddie to to the bench. The Nets announced on Monday that Jeremy Lin (hamstring) will miss the next 3-5 weeks, but Foye still can't be trusted in standard leagues right now.
Jan 23 - 6:09 PM
Source:
Anthony Puccio on Twitter
Randy Foye played 22 minutes with 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and three 3-pointers against the Pelicans on Friday.
He moved back into the rotation and played the two for Sean Kilpatrick (rest). Foye is basically the guard utility guy and plays some point guard when they are shorthanded there on a given night -- that might change if Caris LeVert keeps playing well as a primary ball handler. Leave Foye on the wire.
Jan 20 - 11:41 PM
Randy Foye saw most of his 23 minutes as the backup point guard against the Raptors on Friday, scoring nine points with three rebounds, seven assists and three 3-pointers.
Coach Kenny Atkinson basically slotted Foye into Dinwiddie's role for this game. That should continue while Isaiah Whitehead (knee) is out, but Whitehead doesn't sound like he'll be out for long. Foye is only a stream for Sunday at best.
Jan 13 - 10:44 PM
Randy Foye played 28 minutes against the Bulls on Wednesday with 11 points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one 3-pointer.
He did see some point guard minutes tonight with Spencer Dinwiddie not really doing much in the second unit. Plus, Joe Harris (hip) not playing tonight helped Foye get some added run on the wing. If Lin and Harris continue to miss time, Foye could be a super deep stream or DFS punt against the Wizards on Friday.
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 11:17:00 PM
Randy Foye will start vs. Spurs on Monday
Jan 23 - 6:09 PM
Randy Foye gets in the rotation
Jan 20 - 11:41 PM
Randy Foye steps up as backup PG
Jan 13 - 10:44 PM
Randy Foye gets big minutes off bench
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 11:17:00 PM
More Randy Foye Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Brooklyn Nets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
30
517
160
66
61
13
53
145
.366
21
26
.808
33
93
.355
5
38
5.3
2.2
2.0
0.4
1.3
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2006
MIN
82
22.9
3.7
8.4
.434
0.8
2.3
.368
2.0
2.3
.854
0.6
2.1
2.7
2.8
1.9
0.6
0.3
2.2
10.1
2007
MIN
39
32.3
5.1
11.8
.429
1.6
3.8
.412
1.4
1.7
.815
0.3
2.9
3.3
4.2
2.0
0.9
0.1
2.6
13.1
2008
MIN
70
35.6
5.7
14.0
.407
1.6
4.4
.360
3.3
3.9
.846
0.5
2.6
3.1
4.3
2.1
1.0
0.4
2.9
16.3
2009
WAS
70
23.8
3.7
8.8
.414
0.9
2.6
.346
1.8
2.1
.890
0.2
1.6
1.9
3.3
1.3
0.5
0.1
1.8
10.1
2010
LAC
63
24.7
3.3
8.4
.388
1.1
3.4
.327
2.1
2.4
.893
0.2
1.4
1.6
2.7
1.5
0.7
0.3
1.9
9.8
2011
LAC
65
25.9
3.9
9.9
.398
2.0
5.1
.386
1.1
1.3
.859
0.4
1.7
2.1
2.2
1.1
0.7
0.4
2.0
11.0
2012
UTA
82
27.4
3.6
9.0
.397
2.2
5.3
.410
1.4
1.8
.819
0.2
1.3
1.5
2.0
1.1
0.8
0.3
2.3
10.8
2013
DEN
81
30.7
4.5
10.8
.413
2.3
6.1
.380
1.9
2.3
.849
0.4
2.4
2.9
3.5
1.8
0.8
0.5
2.5
13.2
2014
DEN
50
21.8
3.0
8.0
.368
1.9
5.3
.357
0.9
1.1
.818
0.2
1.5
1.7
2.4
1.2
0.7
0.2
1.9
8.7
2015
OKC
81
20.2
2.1
6.0
.351
0.9
3.1
.300
0.8
0.9
.824
0.3
1.6
1.9
2.0
1.1
0.5
0.4
1.6
5.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2006
MIN
82
1876
300
691
.434
68
185
.368
164
192
.854
49
169
218
232
152
53
21
184
832
2007
MIN
39
1259
198
462
.429
61
148
.412
53
65
.815
13
115
128
164
79
36
3
102
510
2008
MIN
70
2495
399
981
.407
111
308
.360
230
272
.846
34
180
214
303
150
72
26
201
1139
2009
WAS
70
1669
256
619
.414
63
182
.346
129
145
.890
16
114
130
228
94
33
10
123
704
2010
LAC
63
1553
206
531
.388
71
217
.327
133
149
.893
13
90
103
170
95
47
21
122
616
2011
LAC
65
1682
256
644
.398
127
329
.386
73
85
.859
25
113
138
146
73
46
24
130
712
2012
UTA
82
2249
293
738
.397
178
434
.410
118
144
.819
17
110
127
167
92
66
27
190
882
2013
DEN
81
2487
361
875
.413
189
498
.380
157
185
.849
36
196
232
287
145
67
39
205
1068
2014
DEN
50
1089
148
402
.368
94
263
.357
45
55
.818
9
76
85
119
60
34
11
97
435
2015
OKC
81
1640
169
482
.351
75
250
.300
61
74
.824
24
132
156
161
86
39
29
131
474
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 21
@CHA
1
24
4
12
.333
3
7
.429
0
0
.000
0
2
2
5
0
0
0
2
11
Jan 20
@NO
1
22
4
7
.571
3
5
.600
0
0
.000
0
3
3
1
1
0
0
2
11
Jan 17
TOR
1
18
1
5
.200
0
3
.000
1
2
.500
1
1
2
0
2
2
1
0
3
Jan 15
HOU
1
17
4
6
.667
3
4
.750
2
2
1.000
0
0
0
3
2
0
0
4
13
Jan 13
@TOR
1
23
3
7
.429
3
4
.750
0
0
.000
1
2
3
7
1
0
0
1
9
Jan 12
NO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 10
ATL
1
8
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
3
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jeremy Lin
Sidelined
The Nets announced that Jeremy Lin will miss another 3-5 weeks after aggravating his strained left hamstring.
"During the course of his rehab, Jeremy re-aggravated his strained left hamstring and will be out approximately three to five weeks as he continues to work towards a full recovery," Nets GM Sean Marks said. "We understand and appreciate Jeremy’s competitive desire to get back on the court with his teammates, however, we are going to be cautious with his rehab in order to ensure that he is at full strength once he returns." If you don't have an IR spot, Lin's owners can move on unless they're in a great position in the standings. Spencer Dinwiddie and Isaiah Whitehead have been splitting the PG minutes in Lin's absence and will continue to do so, but standard-league owners should look elsewhere for production.
Jan 23
2
Isaiah Whitehead
3
Spencer Dinwiddie
SG
1
Sean Kilpatrick
2
Joe Harris
Sidelined
Joe Harris (left ankle) will not play Monday vs. the Spurs.
This will be Harris' second straight game on the sidelines, which could result in Sean Kilpatrick earning another start with Caris LeVert logging extended minutes with the second unit. Both Kilpatrick and LeVert will be on the radar in daily leagues, and LeVert presents enough upside you can justify stashing him in most formats. Harris belongs on the waiver wire everywhere.
Jan 22
3
Caris LeVert
Sidelined
Caris LeVert will be rested for Monday's game against the Spurs.
Head coach Kenny Atkinson is taking rest days to a new level, sometimes allowing his guys to play in back-to-back sets but then forcing them to the sidelines due to the amount of games played during a seemingly random span of days. The Nets do have four games coming up this week, so that's likely Atkinson's justification here. With LeVert out, there will be more opportunity for guys like Bojan Bogdanovic and Sean Kilpatrick. Expect LeVert to play Wednesday against the Heat.
Jan 23
4
Randy Foye
SF
1
Bojan Bogdanovic
2
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
PF
1
Trevor Booker
2
Quincy Acy
3
Chris McCullough
C
1
Brook Lopez
2
Luis Scola
3
Justin Hamilton
Sidelined
Justin Hamilton (rest) will not play against the Hornets on Saturday.
It's his turn to get the day off in a back-to-back set. With Trevor Booker getting the night off on Friday, he basically slides right back into his old role -- Hamilton played all power forward on Friday. We should see a lot of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson at the four.
Jan 21
