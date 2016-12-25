Player Page

Roster

J.J. Redick | Guard | #4

Team: Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:  (32) / 6/24/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 190
College: Duke
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (11) / ORL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Updating a previous item, J.J. Redick (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday vs. the Nuggets.
It's the second game of a back-to-back for Los Angeles and Redick was previously noncommittal about playing, so we're considering him closer to doubtful than questionable for this matchup. Assuming he's out, Raymond Felton, Jamal Crawford and Austin Rivers would all see a boost. The good news is that it sounds like Redick's injury is truly minor in its nature. Dec 26 - 3:09 PM
Source: Brad Turner on Twitter
More J.J. Redick Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
31835478573222164352.4667078.89780178.44944515.41.81.00.71.50.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2006ORL4214.81.94.6.4100.92.3.3881.31.4.9000.21.01.20.90.50.30.01.26.0
2007ORL348.11.43.2.4440.51.3.3950.81.0.7940.00.60.70.50.40.10.00.94.1
2008ORL6417.41.84.7.3911.02.8.3741.31.5.8710.11.61.71.10.80.30.01.16.0
2009ORL8222.13.06.7.4391.43.3.4052.32.7.8600.21.71.91.90.80.30.01.49.6
2010ORL5925.63.37.6.4411.53.7.3971.92.2.8750.11.81.91.70.90.50.11.410.1
2011ORL6527.13.89.0.4251.74.1.4182.22.4.9110.32.02.32.51.00.40.11.411.6
2012MLW7830.54.911.3.4342.15.8.3662.22.4.9000.22.02.23.81.80.50.11.514.1
2013LAC3528.25.211.4.4552.15.3.3952.83.0.9150.31.92.12.21.20.80.11.915.2
2014LAC7830.95.712.0.4772.65.9.4372.32.6.9010.31.92.11.81.20.50.11.716.4
2015LAC7528.05.611.7.4802.75.6.4752.42.7.8880.11.71.91.41.00.60.11.816.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2006ORL4262380195.4103898.3885460.900104252362112052252
2007ORL3427648108.4441743.3952734.7941222316154029140
2008ORL641116117299.39167179.3748193.8718101109735421172382
2009ORL821810243553.439111274.405191222.8601713815515863284118788
2010ORL591512197447.44187219.397112128.87561071131025329380593
2011ORL651764248584.425112268.418143157.911181321501646827692751
2012MLW782382382880.434165451.366171190.900171541712961383891171100
2013LAC35988181398.45573185.39597106.91596574784228365532
2014LAC782407447938.477200458.437183203.90122145167137953981341277
2015LAC752098422880.480200421.475182205.88810129139106784251351226
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 25@LAK126816.50047.571221.0001123110222
Dec 23DAL130410.40027.28612.5000333500311
Dec 22SA12137.42934.750221.0000000020111
Dec 20DEN1261016.62579.77800.0000332010027
Dec 18@WAS125714.50026.33312.5000110000217
Dec 16@MIA129516.31329.22256.8330111000017
Dec 14@ORL129311.27336.500111.0000330000110

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Chris Paul
2Austin Rivers
3Raymond Felton
SG1J.J. Redick
2Jamal Crawford
SF1Luc Mbah a Moute
2Wes Johnson
3Paul Pierce
4Alan Anderson
PF1Blake Griffin
2Brandon Bass
3Brice Johnson
C1DeAndre Jordan
2Marreese Speights
3Diamond Stone
 

 