J.J. Redick | Guard | #4

Latest News Recent News

Updating a previous item, J.J. Redick (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday vs. the Nuggets. It's the second game of a back-to-back for Los Angeles and Redick was previously noncommittal about playing, so we're considering him closer to doubtful than questionable for this matchup. Assuming he's out, Raymond Felton, Jamal Crawford and Austin Rivers would all see a boost. The good news is that it sounds like Redick's injury is truly minor in its nature. Source: Brad Turner on Twitter

J.J. Redick (hamstring) said he won't push himself to play based on who else is out in reference to Chris Paul (hamstring) and Blake Griffin (knee). "You have to make a decision based on what’s best for the team and yourself in the long run," Redick said on Sunday. "And, I never like missing games. If I feel great tomorrow, I’d love to play. If I’m ready, I’ll play. It’s not a matter of being cautious or not. I think it’s more ‘smart’ that’s the approach." It sounds like he's going to sit on Monday vs. the Nuggets and he could miss additional time, so Raymond Felton, Jamal Crawford and Austin Rivers should all have some nice value early in Week 10. Source: Los Angeles Daily News

J.J. Redick described his hamstring injury as a "mild, day-to-day thing," but admitted that he's not sure when he will be ready to play. "It could be a day, could be seven, I don't know," Redick said. He dismissed concerns about the severity of the injury, but it would still be very surprising to see him in action vs. the Nuggets on Monday. If he can't play, Austin Rivers, Jamal Crawford and Raymond Felton stand to gain the most. Source: Arash Markazi on Twitter