Kyle Lowry | Guard | #7

Team: Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:  (30) / 3/25/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 196
College: Villanova
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (24) / MEM
Contract: view contract details
Kyle Lowry scored a season-high 36 points on 15-of-20 shooting in Friday's 104-98 win over the Jazz.
The Raptors have now won three straight games and this was their sixth straight win on the road which is a franchise record. Lowry hit a turnaround mid-range dagger in the final 20 seconds of regulation to seal the win, adding five assists, four rebounds, two steals and four triples in 33 minutes. He briefly left the game to get a couple stitches under his nose, but he's obviously fine for Monday's game vs. the Blazers. Dec 24 - 12:03 AM
Source: Raptors MR on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
29107163113421243204431.473128151.84895209.45588421.84.67.31.52.90.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2006MEM1017.41.43.8.3680.30.8.3752.52.8.8931.21.93.13.21.21.40.12.05.6
2007MEM8225.53.17.2.4320.41.7.2573.04.2.6980.52.53.03.61.51.10.32.39.6
2008HOU7721.82.55.6.4350.31.3.2552.42.9.8010.32.12.53.61.50.90.21.97.6
2009HOU6824.32.76.8.3970.52.0.2723.23.8.8271.32.33.64.51.70.90.12.59.1
2010HOU7534.24.610.8.4261.74.6.3762.63.3.7651.22.94.16.72.11.40.32.813.5
2011HOU4732.14.510.9.4091.74.5.3743.64.2.8640.83.74.66.62.81.60.32.814.3
2012TOR6829.83.79.2.4011.54.1.3622.83.5.7950.83.94.76.42.31.40.43.211.6
2013TOR7936.25.813.7.4232.46.3.3804.04.9.8131.13.64.77.42.51.50.23.417.9
2014TOR7034.66.114.9.4121.95.6.3383.64.5.8080.83.94.76.82.51.60.23.017.8
2015TOR7737.16.615.6.4272.87.1.3885.26.4.8110.74.04.76.42.92.10.42.721.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2006MEM101741438.36838.3752528.89312193132121412056
2007MEM822089256592.43236140.257243348.698412092502961279221185791
2008HOU771681189434.4352598.255181226.801261631892751176917146584
2009HOU681653184464.39737136.272215260.82791156247305116609173620
2010HOU752563345809.426129343.376192251.76589220309500158102232071011
2011HOU471511210513.40979211.374171198.864381762143101307314133670
2012TOR682023250623.401101279.362190239.795562653214351579424218791
2013TOR7928614571080.423190500.380313385.81388281369586194121152671417
2014TOR7024224301043.412132391.338252312.80854274328473173109132121244
2015TOR7728535121198.427212547.388398491.81155310365494225158342111634
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@UTA1331520.75048.50023.6670445420236
Dec 20BKN134812.66735.60045.8001348331223
Dec 18@ORL13539.33327.286881.00003310410116
Dec 16ATL137916.56368.75036.5000226300527
Dec 14@PHI137612.500510.500331.0001347000220
Dec 12MLW13459.55647.571441.0000337510318
Dec 9@BOS136918.50048.5001213.9231672130434

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyle Lowry
2Cory Joseph
3Delon Wright
SG1DeMar DeRozan
2Norman Powell
SF1DeMarre Carroll
2Terrence Ross
PF1Pascal Siakam
2Patrick Patterson
3Jared Sullinger
C1Jonas Valanciunas
2Lucas Nogueira
3Jakob Poeltl
 

 