Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
DeMarre Carroll
(F)
Kyle Lowry
(G)
Jakob Poeltl
(C)
Pascal Siakam
(F)
Jonas Valanciunas
(C)
DeMar DeRozan
(G/F)
Lucas Nogueira
(C)
Norman Powell
(G)
Jared Sullinger
(F/C)
Delon Wright
(G)
Cory Joseph
(G)
Patrick Patterson
(F/C)
Terrence Ross
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Kyle Lowry | Guard | #7
Team:
Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 3/25/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 196
College:
Villanova
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 1 (24) / MEM
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $12,000,000 2017-18: $12,000,000 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kyle Lowry scored a season-high 36 points on 15-of-20 shooting in Friday's 104-98 win over the Jazz.
The Raptors have now won three straight games and this was their sixth straight win on the road which is a franchise record. Lowry hit a turnaround mid-range dagger in the final 20 seconds of regulation to seal the win, adding five assists, four rebounds, two steals and four triples in 33 minutes. He briefly left the game to get a couple stitches under his nose, but he's obviously fine for Monday's game vs. the Blazers.
Dec 24 - 12:03 AM
Source:
Raptors MR on Twitter
Kyle Lowry hit 3-of-9 shots for 16 points, three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 34 minutes on Sunday night.
This was Lowry’s fifth double-double of the season and his second in the month of December. He shot poorly from beyond the arc tonight, but is still taking a career-high 7.3 attempts per game and shooting a healthy 45.5 from three-point range. The Raptors host the Nets on Tuesday, a game where Lowry should find much success in as they surrender the most fantasy points per game to point guards and are bottom three in defense efficiency.
Dec 18 - 8:36 PM
Kyle Lowry scored 27 points during a 125-121 loss to the Hawks on Friday, adding two rebounds, six assists and six 3-pointers on 9-of-16 from the field.
He is completely ridiculous as a scorer. In his previous nine, Lowry has an 80.9 true shooting percentage, and he's leading the Eastern Conference in 3-pointers. Apparently, that elbow injury from last season was getting in his way of posting awesome offensive numbers. Lowry is making a case for the most valuable fantasy guard in the Eastern Conference.
Dec 16 - 10:37 PM
Kyle Lowry was efficient in 37 minutes vs. the Sixers, scoring 20 points on 6-of-12 field goals with seven assists and five 3-pointers.
In his previous six games, Lowry was averaging 23.7 points, 4.3 threes, 4.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals, while shooting lights out at 56.6 percent. No player in the league had more fantasy value during that span. He added four boards while going 3-of-3 at the line tonight, and he continues to be a phenomenal fantasy point guard on an every-night basis.
Dec 14 - 10:36 PM
Kyle Lowry scores season-high 36 points
Dec 24 - 12:03 AM
Kyle Lowry double-doubles
Dec 18 - 8:36 PM
Kyle Lowry scores 27 in loss
Dec 16 - 10:37 PM
Kyle Lowry efficient in 37 minutes vs. 76ers
Dec 14 - 10:36 PM
More Kyle Lowry Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Toronto Raptors Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
29
1071
631
134
212
43
204
431
.473
128
151
.848
95
209
.455
8
84
21.8
4.6
7.3
1.5
2.9
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2006
MEM
10
17.4
1.4
3.8
.368
0.3
0.8
.375
2.5
2.8
.893
1.2
1.9
3.1
3.2
1.2
1.4
0.1
2.0
5.6
2007
MEM
82
25.5
3.1
7.2
.432
0.4
1.7
.257
3.0
4.2
.698
0.5
2.5
3.0
3.6
1.5
1.1
0.3
2.3
9.6
2008
HOU
77
21.8
2.5
5.6
.435
0.3
1.3
.255
2.4
2.9
.801
0.3
2.1
2.5
3.6
1.5
0.9
0.2
1.9
7.6
2009
HOU
68
24.3
2.7
6.8
.397
0.5
2.0
.272
3.2
3.8
.827
1.3
2.3
3.6
4.5
1.7
0.9
0.1
2.5
9.1
2010
HOU
75
34.2
4.6
10.8
.426
1.7
4.6
.376
2.6
3.3
.765
1.2
2.9
4.1
6.7
2.1
1.4
0.3
2.8
13.5
2011
HOU
47
32.1
4.5
10.9
.409
1.7
4.5
.374
3.6
4.2
.864
0.8
3.7
4.6
6.6
2.8
1.6
0.3
2.8
14.3
2012
TOR
68
29.8
3.7
9.2
.401
1.5
4.1
.362
2.8
3.5
.795
0.8
3.9
4.7
6.4
2.3
1.4
0.4
3.2
11.6
2013
TOR
79
36.2
5.8
13.7
.423
2.4
6.3
.380
4.0
4.9
.813
1.1
3.6
4.7
7.4
2.5
1.5
0.2
3.4
17.9
2014
TOR
70
34.6
6.1
14.9
.412
1.9
5.6
.338
3.6
4.5
.808
0.8
3.9
4.7
6.8
2.5
1.6
0.2
3.0
17.8
2015
TOR
77
37.1
6.6
15.6
.427
2.8
7.1
.388
5.2
6.4
.811
0.7
4.0
4.7
6.4
2.9
2.1
0.4
2.7
21.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2006
MEM
10
174
14
38
.368
3
8
.375
25
28
.893
12
19
31
32
12
14
1
20
56
2007
MEM
82
2089
256
592
.432
36
140
.257
243
348
.698
41
209
250
296
127
92
21
185
791
2008
HOU
77
1681
189
434
.435
25
98
.255
181
226
.801
26
163
189
275
117
69
17
146
584
2009
HOU
68
1653
184
464
.397
37
136
.272
215
260
.827
91
156
247
305
116
60
9
173
620
2010
HOU
75
2563
345
809
.426
129
343
.376
192
251
.765
89
220
309
500
158
102
23
207
1011
2011
HOU
47
1511
210
513
.409
79
211
.374
171
198
.864
38
176
214
310
130
73
14
133
670
2012
TOR
68
2023
250
623
.401
101
279
.362
190
239
.795
56
265
321
435
157
94
24
218
791
2013
TOR
79
2861
457
1080
.423
190
500
.380
313
385
.813
88
281
369
586
194
121
15
267
1417
2014
TOR
70
2422
430
1043
.412
132
391
.338
252
312
.808
54
274
328
473
173
109
13
212
1244
2015
TOR
77
2853
512
1198
.427
212
547
.388
398
491
.811
55
310
365
494
225
158
34
211
1634
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 23
@UTA
1
33
15
20
.750
4
8
.500
2
3
.667
0
4
4
5
4
2
0
2
36
Dec 20
BKN
1
34
8
12
.667
3
5
.600
4
5
.800
1
3
4
8
3
3
1
2
23
Dec 18
@ORL
1
35
3
9
.333
2
7
.286
8
8
1.000
0
3
3
10
4
1
0
1
16
Dec 16
ATL
1
37
9
16
.563
6
8
.750
3
6
.500
0
2
2
6
3
0
0
5
27
Dec 14
@PHI
1
37
6
12
.500
5
10
.500
3
3
1.000
1
3
4
7
0
0
0
2
20
Dec 12
MLW
1
34
5
9
.556
4
7
.571
4
4
1.000
0
3
3
7
5
1
0
3
18
Dec 9
@BOS
1
36
9
18
.500
4
8
.500
12
13
.923
1
6
7
2
1
3
0
4
34
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kyle Lowry
2
Cory Joseph
3
Delon Wright
Sidelined
Delon Wright (shoulder) is back to doing on-court work.
He is still targeting a return to game action on Jan. 1 and could get some time in the D-League. Wright may have to wait his turn for minutes and likely needs either Cory Joseph or Kyle Lowry to miss time to get playing time with the Raptors.
Dec 7
SG
1
DeMar DeRozan
2
Norman Powell
SF
1
DeMarre Carroll
2
Terrence Ross
PF
1
Pascal Siakam
2
Patrick Patterson
3
Jared Sullinger
Sidelined
Coach Dwane Casey said Jared Sullinger (foot) is still about a month away from a return.
He was still in a walking boot last week, so he's not close to a return. The Raptors haven't really missed Sullinger too much with Patrick Patterson playing well in the second unit. In fact, Patterson in and Pascal Siakam out with the other four starters has a 130.0 offensive rating, which ranks tops among lineups with 100 minutes this season. There's no need to stash Sully.
Dec 22
C
1
Jonas Valanciunas
2
Lucas Nogueira
3
Jakob Poeltl
Dose: Freaky Friday
The young guys hit career-highs, Russell Westbrook and James Harden had ridiculous lines, and Dirk Nowitzki finally made it back to the court.
