Kyle Lowry | Guard | #7 Team: Toronto Raptors Age / DOB: (30) / 3/25/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 196 College: Villanova Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (24) / MEM Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $12,000,000 2017-18: $12,000,000 {Player Option}

Latest News Recent News

Kyle Lowry scored a season-high 36 points on 15-of-20 shooting in Friday's 104-98 win over the Jazz. The Raptors have now won three straight games and this was their sixth straight win on the road which is a franchise record. Lowry hit a turnaround mid-range dagger in the final 20 seconds of regulation to seal the win, adding five assists, four rebounds, two steals and four triples in 33 minutes. He briefly left the game to get a couple stitches under his nose, but he's obviously fine for Monday's game vs. the Blazers. Source: Raptors MR on Twitter

Kyle Lowry hit 3-of-9 shots for 16 points, three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 34 minutes on Sunday night. This was Lowry’s fifth double-double of the season and his second in the month of December. He shot poorly from beyond the arc tonight, but is still taking a career-high 7.3 attempts per game and shooting a healthy 45.5 from three-point range. The Raptors host the Nets on Tuesday, a game where Lowry should find much success in as they surrender the most fantasy points per game to point guards and are bottom three in defense efficiency.

Kyle Lowry scored 27 points during a 125-121 loss to the Hawks on Friday, adding two rebounds, six assists and six 3-pointers on 9-of-16 from the field. He is completely ridiculous as a scorer. In his previous nine, Lowry has an 80.9 true shooting percentage, and he's leading the Eastern Conference in 3-pointers. Apparently, that elbow injury from last season was getting in his way of posting awesome offensive numbers. Lowry is making a case for the most valuable fantasy guard in the Eastern Conference.