Player Page

Roster

Rajon Rondo | Guard | #9

Team: Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:  (30) / 2/22/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 186
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (21) / PHO
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Rajon Rondo was benched for the entire second half on Friday in Indiana, finishing with no points, one rebound and one assist in 11 minutes.
Uh oh. Rondo just had a really bad game and it seemed clear coach Fred Hoiberg didn't trust him to get out of a funk. While on the bench, Rondo was leaning back with his legs kicked out and had his arms around his teammates. It's also worth a mention he did get up and clap for a big Michael Carter-Williams bucket late. We'll have another update, but this obviously isn't good. Dec 30 - 6:33 PM
More Rajon Rondo Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
288652101882053990242.3721324.5421751.3336797.56.77.31.42.80.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2006BOS7823.52.45.8.4180.10.4.2071.52.4.6470.92.83.73.81.81.60.12.36.4
2007BOS7730.04.69.3.4920.10.2.2631.42.3.6111.03.24.25.11.91.70.22.410.6
2008BOS8033.14.89.5.5050.20.6.3132.23.4.6421.34.05.28.22.61.90.12.411.9
2009BOS8136.65.711.2.5080.21.0.2132.23.5.6211.23.24.49.83.02.30.12.413.7
2010BOS6837.14.79.9.4750.10.6.2331.11.9.5681.33.14.411.23.42.30.21.810.6
2011BOS5336.94.810.8.4480.20.8.2382.03.4.5971.23.74.811.73.61.80.11.911.9
2012BOS3837.45.912.2.4840.31.3.2401.62.4.6451.14.45.611.13.91.80.22.513.7
2013BOS3033.34.711.7.4030.93.0.2891.42.2.6270.74.75.59.83.31.30.12.211.7
2014DAL6829.74.09.5.4260.41.3.3140.51.1.3971.14.45.57.93.11.30.12.38.9
2015SAC7235.24.910.9.4540.92.4.3651.22.1.5801.15.06.011.73.92.00.12.411.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2006BOS781830188450.418629.207119184.647742182922971371288181501
2007BOS772309351713.492519.263107175.6117824432239314712913187814
2008BOS802644383759.5051548.313172268.64210031641665920914911193953
2009BOS812965459904.5081780.213175282.621100260360794246189111981110
2010BOS682523318670.4751043.23375132.5688721029776023415311120721
2011BOS531954256572.4481042.238108181.5976219525762019395399630
2012BOS381422225465.4841250.2406093.6454316921242014870996522
2013BOS30998141350.4032690.2894267.627221421642949940265350
2014DAL682019275645.4262786.3143178.39773300373538210917153608
2015SAC722537355782.45462170.36587150.5807735843583927814110175859
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 28BKN13528.250111.00000.0002791222015
Dec 26IND12416.16703.00000.000459520032
Dec 25@SA13037.42901.00000.000246222016
Dec 23@CHA133310.30013.33300.0002791052017
Dec 21WAS134110.10012.50000.0001561040023
Dec 19DET12847.57123.66700.00008814430210
Dec 16MLW12639.33313.33302.000134431027

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Rajon Rondo
2Michael Carter-Williams
3Jerian Grant
SG1Dwyane Wade
2Denzel Valentine
3Isaiah Canaan
SF1Jimmy Butler
2Doug McDermott
3Paul Zipser
PF1Taj Gibson
2Nikola Mirotic
3Bobby Portis
C1Robin Lopez
2Cristiano Felicio
 

 