Rajon Rondo | Guard | #9 Team: Chicago Bulls Age / DOB: (30) / 2/22/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 186 College: Kentucky Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (21) / PHO Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $14,000,000 2017-18: $13,397,000 {Non-Guaranteed} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Rajon Rondo was benched for the entire second half on Friday in Indiana, finishing with no points, one rebound and one assist in 11 minutes. Uh oh. Rondo just had a really bad game and it seemed clear coach Fred Hoiberg didn't trust him to get out of a funk. While on the bench, Rondo was leaning back with his legs kicked out and had his arms around his teammates. It's also worth a mention he did get up and clap for a big Michael Carter-Williams bucket late. We'll have another update, but this obviously isn't good.

Rajon Rondo played 35 minutes against the Nets with five points, nine rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and one 3-pointer on Wednesday. After Rondo didn't play in the fourth on Monday and coach Fred Hoiberg said he didn't have a set fourth-quarter rotation pre-game tonight, Rondo was out there for 7.0 minutes in the fourth for this win. He even saw some minutes next to Michael Carter-Williams to help offset Dwyane Wade (migraine) missing time. Rondo's value is still really low and he's a killer for percentages, so he may not be worth owning depending on team needs.

Coach Fred Hoiberg said he doesn't have a set fourth-quarter rotation right now. This is interesting because a struggling Rajon Rondo did not play in the fourth quarter on Monday. Meanwhile, Dwyane Wade played the entire fourth, Jerian Grant played 10.6 minutes and Michael Carter-Williams played 5.2 minutes in the fourth. We'll see what happens with Rondo tonight, but he's pretty close to rock bottom in fantasy value. Source: K.C. Johnson on Twitter