Player Results
Article Results
Rajon Rondo | Guard | #9
Team:
Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 2/22/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 186
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 1 (21) / PHO
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $14,000,000 2017-18: $13,397,000 {Non-Guaranteed}
Latest News
Recent News
Rajon Rondo was benched for the entire second half on Friday in Indiana, finishing with no points, one rebound and one assist in 11 minutes.
Uh oh. Rondo just had a really bad game and it seemed clear coach Fred Hoiberg didn't trust him to get out of a funk. While on the bench, Rondo was leaning back with his legs kicked out and had his arms around his teammates. It's also worth a mention he did get up and clap for a big Michael Carter-Williams bucket late. We'll have another update, but this obviously isn't good.
Dec 30 - 6:33 PM
Rajon Rondo played 35 minutes against the Nets with five points, nine rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and one 3-pointer on Wednesday.
After Rondo didn't play in the fourth on Monday and coach Fred Hoiberg said he didn't have a set fourth-quarter rotation pre-game tonight, Rondo was out there for 7.0 minutes in the fourth for this win. He even saw some minutes next to Michael Carter-Williams to help offset Dwyane Wade (migraine) missing time. Rondo's value is still really low and he's a killer for percentages, so he may not be worth owning depending on team needs.
Dec 28 - 11:51 PM
Coach Fred Hoiberg said he doesn't have a set fourth-quarter rotation right now.
This is interesting because a struggling Rajon Rondo did not play in the fourth quarter on Monday. Meanwhile, Dwyane Wade played the entire fourth, Jerian Grant played 10.6 minutes and Michael Carter-Williams played 5.2 minutes in the fourth. We'll see what happens with Rondo tonight, but he's pretty close to rock bottom in fantasy value.
Dec 28 - 6:49 PM
Source:
K.C. Johnson on Twitter
Rajon Rondo hit just 1-of-6 shots for two points, nine rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes of Monday's 90-85 win over the Pacers.
Rondo has now hit just 8-of-33 shots over his last four games and scored a total of 18 points in them. He'll break out of the funk eventually, but he's pretty brutal to watch right now. However, while averaging just 5.6 points on 30 percent shooting over his last five, he's also averaging 7.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.4 steals as well.
Dec 26 - 11:47 PM
Rajon Rondo benched for entire second half
Dec 30 - 6:33 PM
Rajon Rondo closes out on Friday night
Dec 28 - 11:51 PM
Hoiberg still hasn't figured out rotation
Dec 28 - 6:49 PM
Rajon Rondo struggles with shot again
Dec 26 - 11:47 PM
Chicago Bulls Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
28
865
210
188
205
39
90
242
.372
13
24
.542
17
51
.333
6
79
7.5
6.7
7.3
1.4
2.8
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2006
BOS
78
23.5
2.4
5.8
.418
0.1
0.4
.207
1.5
2.4
.647
0.9
2.8
3.7
3.8
1.8
1.6
0.1
2.3
6.4
2007
BOS
77
30.0
4.6
9.3
.492
0.1
0.2
.263
1.4
2.3
.611
1.0
3.2
4.2
5.1
1.9
1.7
0.2
2.4
10.6
2008
BOS
80
33.1
4.8
9.5
.505
0.2
0.6
.313
2.2
3.4
.642
1.3
4.0
5.2
8.2
2.6
1.9
0.1
2.4
11.9
2009
BOS
81
36.6
5.7
11.2
.508
0.2
1.0
.213
2.2
3.5
.621
1.2
3.2
4.4
9.8
3.0
2.3
0.1
2.4
13.7
2010
BOS
68
37.1
4.7
9.9
.475
0.1
0.6
.233
1.1
1.9
.568
1.3
3.1
4.4
11.2
3.4
2.3
0.2
1.8
10.6
2011
BOS
53
36.9
4.8
10.8
.448
0.2
0.8
.238
2.0
3.4
.597
1.2
3.7
4.8
11.7
3.6
1.8
0.1
1.9
11.9
2012
BOS
38
37.4
5.9
12.2
.484
0.3
1.3
.240
1.6
2.4
.645
1.1
4.4
5.6
11.1
3.9
1.8
0.2
2.5
13.7
2013
BOS
30
33.3
4.7
11.7
.403
0.9
3.0
.289
1.4
2.2
.627
0.7
4.7
5.5
9.8
3.3
1.3
0.1
2.2
11.7
2014
DAL
68
29.7
4.0
9.5
.426
0.4
1.3
.314
0.5
1.1
.397
1.1
4.4
5.5
7.9
3.1
1.3
0.1
2.3
8.9
2015
SAC
72
35.2
4.9
10.9
.454
0.9
2.4
.365
1.2
2.1
.580
1.1
5.0
6.0
11.7
3.9
2.0
0.1
2.4
11.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2006
BOS
78
1830
188
450
.418
6
29
.207
119
184
.647
74
218
292
297
137
128
8
181
501
2007
BOS
77
2309
351
713
.492
5
19
.263
107
175
.611
78
244
322
393
147
129
13
187
814
2008
BOS
80
2644
383
759
.505
15
48
.313
172
268
.642
100
316
416
659
209
149
11
193
953
2009
BOS
81
2965
459
904
.508
17
80
.213
175
282
.621
100
260
360
794
246
189
11
198
1110
2010
BOS
68
2523
318
670
.475
10
43
.233
75
132
.568
87
210
297
760
234
153
11
120
721
2011
BOS
53
1954
256
572
.448
10
42
.238
108
181
.597
62
195
257
620
193
95
3
99
630
2012
BOS
38
1422
225
465
.484
12
50
.240
60
93
.645
43
169
212
420
148
70
9
96
522
2013
BOS
30
998
141
350
.403
26
90
.289
42
67
.627
22
142
164
294
99
40
2
65
350
2014
DAL
68
2019
275
645
.426
27
86
.314
31
78
.397
73
300
373
538
210
91
7
153
608
2015
SAC
72
2537
355
782
.454
62
170
.365
87
150
.580
77
358
435
839
278
141
10
175
859
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 28
BKN
1
35
2
8
.250
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
2
7
9
12
2
2
0
1
5
Dec 26
IND
1
24
1
6
.167
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
4
5
9
5
2
0
0
3
2
Dec 25
@SA
1
30
3
7
.429
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
2
4
6
2
2
2
0
1
6
Dec 23
@CHA
1
33
3
10
.300
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
2
7
9
10
5
2
0
1
7
Dec 21
WAS
1
34
1
10
.100
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
1
5
6
10
4
0
0
2
3
Dec 19
DET
1
28
4
7
.571
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
0
8
8
14
4
3
0
2
10
Dec 16
MLW
1
26
3
9
.333
1
3
.333
0
2
.000
1
3
4
4
3
1
0
2
7
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Rajon Rondo
2
Michael Carter-Williams
3
Jerian Grant
SG
1
Dwyane Wade
Sidelined
Dwyane Wade scored 20 points during a 111-101 loss to the Pacers on Friday, adding two rebounds, five assists, two steals and one 3-pointer in 30 minutes.
He didn't play quite as many minutes in the fourth, which reinforces the idea that he is expected to play on Saturday. Wade had some big buckets late, but the Bulls completely folded at the end of this game. He'll continue to be a mid-round guy in standard leagues.
Dec 30
2
Denzel Valentine
3
Isaiah Canaan
SF
1
Jimmy Butler
2
Doug McDermott
3
Paul Zipser
PF
1
Taj Gibson
2
Nikola Mirotic
3
Bobby Portis
C
1
Robin Lopez
2
Cristiano Felicio
