Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Kent Bazemore
(G/F)
Mike Dunleavy
(G/F)
Kris Humphries
(F/C)
Gary Neal
(G)
Mike Scott
(F)
DeAndre Bembry
(F)
Tim Hardaway Jr.
(G/F)
Paul Millsap
(F)
Taurean Prince
(F)
Thabo Sefolosha
(G/F)
Malcolm Delaney
(G)
Dwight Howard
(C)
Mike Muscala
(F/C)
Dennis Schroder
(G)
Tiago Splitter
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Thabo Sefolosha | Guard/Forward | #25
Team:
Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 5/2/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 220
College:
N/A
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 1 (13) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $3,850,000 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Thabo Sefolosha will start on Friday against the Wizards.
There was a brief scare of Sefolosha being a game-time call, but it sounds like he's all set here. We'll let you know how he does after the game.
Jan 27 - 7:57 PM
Thabo Sefolosha (groin) will warm up and evaluate his injury before Friday against the Wizards.
He suffered the injury on Wednesday and went to the locker room. Sefolosha did return and looked fine, so he may be dealing with some soreness. If he's out, there should be more minutes going to the other wings. We'll have an update shortly.
Jan 27 - 7:46 PM
Source:
Olivia Harlan on Twitter
Thabo Sefolosha scored 18 points with three rebounds, one steal and three 3-pointers in 33 minutes against the Bulls on Wednesday.
He did suffer a groin injury during this game, but he returned and looked fine out there. Sefolosha's steals have fallen off, which subsequently has caused him to fall off the fantasy map right now. He's only put up 15th-round value in his last 10 games, so he'll need to do it again to be a pickup in most leagues.
Jan 26 - 1:01 AM
Thabo Sefolosha was a no-show during Wednesday's lopsided road loss, going scoreless with one rebound and zero assists, steals, blocks or 3-pointers in 12 minutes.
The Hawks had won nine of their past 10 games, pushing them past teams like the Wizards, Pacers and Bucks for the No. 4 seed in the East, and Sefolosha's starting job shouldn't be in danger due to one awful game. No matter where he begins games, though, he's little more than a steals specialist.
Jan 19 - 12:07 AM
Thabo Sefolosha will start on Friday
Jan 27 - 7:57 PM
Thabo Sefolosha (groin) uncertain vs. Wizards
Jan 27 - 7:46 PM
Thabo Sefolosha scores 18 points vs. Bulls
Jan 26 - 1:01 AM
Thabo Sefolosha scoreless in 21 minutes
Jan 19 - 12:07 AM
More Thabo Sefolosha Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Hawks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
43
1121
332
187
68
74
132
287
.460
42
55
.764
26
78
.333
21
40
7.7
4.3
1.6
1.7
0.9
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2006
CHI
71
12.2
1.5
3.6
.426
0.2
0.6
.357
0.3
0.6
.511
0.5
1.7
2.2
0.8
0.8
0.5
0.2
1.4
3.6
2007
CHI
69
20.8
2.6
6.1
.428
0.4
1.3
.330
1.1
1.5
.721
0.7
3.0
3.7
1.9
1.3
0.9
0.4
1.9
6.7
2008
OKC
66
22.0
2.3
5.4
.426
0.4
1.3
.276
0.9
1.1
.836
0.8
2.8
3.7
1.7
1.0
1.1
0.7
1.6
5.9
2009
OKC
82
28.6
2.4
5.4
.440
0.5
1.6
.313
0.7
1.1
.674
0.9
3.8
4.7
1.8
1.1
1.2
0.6
1.9
6.0
2010
OKC
79
25.9
2.0
4.2
.471
0.4
1.3
.275
0.7
1.0
.747
0.8
3.6
4.4
1.4
0.7
1.2
0.5
2.2
5.1
2011
OKC
42
21.7
1.6
3.7
.432
0.7
1.7
.437
0.9
1.0
.884
0.5
2.5
3.0
1.1
1.0
0.9
0.4
1.9
4.8
2012
OKC
81
27.6
2.8
5.8
.481
1.3
3.2
.419
0.7
0.9
.826
0.7
3.2
3.9
1.5
0.8
1.3
0.5
2.2
7.6
2013
OKC
61
26.0
2.3
5.6
.415
0.8
2.5
.316
0.9
1.1
.768
0.8
2.8
3.6
1.5
0.9
1.3
0.3
1.5
6.3
2014
ATL
52
18.8
2.0
4.8
.418
0.5
1.5
.321
0.9
1.1
.776
1.0
3.3
4.3
1.4
0.7
1.0
0.4
1.3
5.3
2015
ATL
75
23.4
2.5
5.0
.505
0.6
1.7
.339
0.8
1.3
.626
0.7
3.8
4.5
1.4
0.9
1.1
0.5
1.5
6.4
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2006
CHI
71
865
109
256
.426
15
42
.357
23
45
.511
35
118
153
60
60
33
11
100
256
2007
CHI
69
1438
180
421
.428
29
88
.330
75
104
.721
50
205
255
129
93
61
30
128
464
2008
OKC
66
1454
152
357
.426
24
87
.276
61
73
.836
54
188
242
111
64
75
45
104
389
2009
OKC
82
2348
194
441
.440
41
131
.313
60
89
.674
76
311
387
145
90
97
46
154
489
2010
OKC
79
2049
157
333
.471
28
102
.275
59
79
.747
65
281
346
111
55
97
38
171
401
2011
OKC
42
912
67
155
.432
31
71
.437
38
43
.884
21
107
128
47
40
37
17
78
203
2012
OKC
81
2233
224
466
.481
108
258
.419
57
69
.826
58
259
317
125
64
103
44
177
613
2013
OKC
61
1589
141
340
.415
48
152
.316
53
69
.768
50
170
220
94
55
79
17
90
383
2014
ATL
52
976
104
249
.418
25
78
.321
45
58
.776
53
170
223
75
38
53
21
67
278
2015
ATL
75
1755
188
372
.505
42
124
.339
62
99
.626
52
282
334
107
68
85
37
109
480
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 25
@CHI
1
33
6
8
.750
3
4
.750
3
4
.750
1
2
3
0
1
1
0
0
18
Jan 23
LAC
1
30
5
11
.455
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
1
2
3
2
0
0
0
1
11
Jan 21
PHI
1
32
3
6
.500
0
0
.000
2
3
.667
1
3
4
1
0
1
0
2
8
Jan 20
CHI
1
26
4
6
.667
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
2
2
4
1
0
3
0
1
10
Jan 18
@DET
1
12
0
3
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2
0
Jan 16
@NY
1
22
1
4
.250
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
4
4
1
0
2
0
4
3
Jan 15
MLW
1
35
4
11
.364
1
3
.333
1
1
1.000
1
1
2
3
2
3
0
3
10
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Dennis Schroder
2
Malcolm Delaney
SG
1
Kent Bazemore
2
Gary Neal
SF
1
Thabo Sefolosha
2
Tim Hardaway Jr.
3
DeAndre Bembry
4
Mike Dunleavy
5
Taurean Prince
PF
1
Paul Millsap
2
Mike Muscala
Sidelined
Mike Muscala (ankle) will play Friday night against the Wizards.
Muscala will make his return to the lineup after missing six consecutive games dating back to Jan. 15. Muscala's return will eat into the extra minutes Kris Humphries and Mike Scott had been seeing in his absence.
Jan 27
3
Mike Scott
C
1
Dwight Howard
2
Kris Humphries
3
Tiago Splitter
Sidelined
Tiago Splitter (calf) will not play on Monday vs. the Clippers.
Splitter was given a six-week timetable back in late November, but he's always been a slow healer and it's still unclear when the big man will return. Leave him on the wire.
Jan 23
Headlines
Stew: Baze of Thunder
Jan 27
Matt Stroup highlights a long-awaited breakthrough from Kent Bazemore and a strong run from MKG in the latest Roundball Stew.
More NBA Columns
»
Stew: Baze of Thunder
Jan 27
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 27
Jan 27
»
Dose: Kanter Smash
Jan 27
»
Roundtable: Shut-Down Alert
Jan 26
»
Westbrook: 23 is the Magic #
Jan 26
»
Unsustainable Statistics
Jan 25
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 25
Jan 25
»
Dose: Welcome Back, Blake!
Jan 25
NBA Headlines
»
Kevin Love starts the second half vs. Nets
»
Kevin Love to locker room early before half
»
Moe Harkless (left calf) ruled out Friday
»
Thabo Sefolosha (groin) uncertain vs. Wizards
»
Nene starting, Clint Capela to bench
»
Always TTP: Joel Embiid getting the start
»
Willie Reed officially in the starting lineup
»
Chandler Parsons, JaMychal Green will play
»
Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker will play vs. NO
»
Justin Hamilton, Randy Foye starting vs. CLE
»
Anthony Davis will play against the Spurs
»
Paul Zipser, Doug McDermott starting for CHI
NBA Links
»
Win a FREE trip to NBA All-Star weekend!
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
