Thabo Sefolosha will start on Friday against the Wizards. There was a brief scare of Sefolosha being a game-time call, but it sounds like he's all set here. We'll let you know how he does after the game.

Thabo Sefolosha (groin) will warm up and evaluate his injury before Friday against the Wizards. He suffered the injury on Wednesday and went to the locker room. Sefolosha did return and looked fine, so he may be dealing with some soreness. If he's out, there should be more minutes going to the other wings. We'll have an update shortly. Source: Olivia Harlan on Twitter

Thabo Sefolosha scored 18 points with three rebounds, one steal and three 3-pointers in 33 minutes against the Bulls on Wednesday. He did suffer a groin injury during this game, but he returned and looked fine out there. Sefolosha's steals have fallen off, which subsequently has caused him to fall off the fantasy map right now. He's only put up 15th-round value in his last 10 games, so he'll need to do it again to be a pickup in most leagues.