Thabo Sefolosha | Guard/Forward | #25

Team: Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:  (32) / 5/2/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 220
College: N/A
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (13) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Thabo Sefolosha will start on Friday against the Wizards.
There was a brief scare of Sefolosha being a game-time call, but it sounds like he's all set here. We'll let you know how he does after the game. Jan 27 - 7:57 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
4311213321876874132287.4604255.7642678.33321407.74.31.61.70.90.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2006CHI7112.21.53.6.4260.20.6.3570.30.6.5110.51.72.20.80.80.50.21.43.6
2007CHI6920.82.66.1.4280.41.3.3301.11.5.7210.73.03.71.91.30.90.41.96.7
2008OKC6622.02.35.4.4260.41.3.2760.91.1.8360.82.83.71.71.01.10.71.65.9
2009OKC8228.62.45.4.4400.51.6.3130.71.1.6740.93.84.71.81.11.20.61.96.0
2010OKC7925.92.04.2.4710.41.3.2750.71.0.7470.83.64.41.40.71.20.52.25.1
2011OKC4221.71.63.7.4320.71.7.4370.91.0.8840.52.53.01.11.00.90.41.94.8
2012OKC8127.62.85.8.4811.33.2.4190.70.9.8260.73.23.91.50.81.30.52.27.6
2013OKC6126.02.35.6.4150.82.5.3160.91.1.7680.82.83.61.50.91.30.31.56.3
2014ATL5218.82.04.8.4180.51.5.3210.91.1.7761.03.34.31.40.71.00.41.35.3
2015ATL7523.42.55.0.5050.61.7.3390.81.3.6260.73.84.51.40.91.10.51.56.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2006CHI71865109256.4261542.3572345.5113511815360603311100256
2007CHI691438180421.4282988.33075104.72150205255129936130128464
2008OKC661454152357.4262487.2766173.83654188242111647545104389
2009OKC822348194441.44041131.3136089.67476311387145909746154489
2010OKC792049157333.47128102.2755979.74765281346111559738171401
2011OKC4291267155.4323171.4373843.884211071284740371778203
2012OKC812233224466.481108258.4195769.826582593171256410344177613
2013OKC611589141340.41548152.3165369.768501702209455791790383
2014ATL52976104249.4182578.3214558.776531702237538532167278
2015ATL751755188372.50542124.3396299.62652282334107688537109480
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 25@CHI13368.75034.75034.7501230110018
Jan 23LAC130511.455111.00000.0001232000111
Jan 21PHI13236.50000.00023.667134101028
Jan 20CHI12646.66700.000221.0002241030110
Jan 18@DET11203.00001.00000.000011000020
Jan 16@NY12214.25012.50000.000044102043
Jan 15MLW135411.36413.333111.0001123230310

