Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Anquan Boldin battling finger injury
Fitzgerald: I'll keep retirement plans secret
Sanchez expected to get 'majority' of snaps
Sammy Watkins: Bills need a culture change
Report: Tyrod Taylor could need hernia surgery
Jay Ajayi (shoulder) still 'limited' Thursday
Report: McFadden to get 'most' reps Sunday
Report: Prescott to get 'some' work Sunday
Jeremy Hill (knee) expected to miss Week 17
Report: Ware's operation not career-ending
Report: A.J. Green not attending meetings
Alshon Jeffery (illness) sidelined Thursday
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kevin Love scores 30 with 15 boards vs. BOS
Troy Daniels scores 18 w/ six triples in win
Marc Gasol scores 25 points w/ five blocks
Sergio Rodriguez suffers ankle sprain
JaMychal Green scores 17 points in 34 minutes
Enes Kanter scores 19 points w/ 5 boards
Andrew Bogut getting the start vs. Lakers
Josh Richardson heating up, scores 20 points
Goran Dragic says his back tightened up
Patrick Patterson (knee) will not return
Russell Westbrook gets ejected for 2 techs
George Hill (toe) will start vs. the 76ers
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sam Reinhart extends point streak to five
Brian Campbell will likely be healthy scratch
Pavel Zacha will be scratched Thursday night
Andrej Sekera (illness) unavailable Thursday
Keith Kinkaid will get the nod Thursday night
Matt Murray (lower body) is week-to-week
Robert Bortuzzo agrees to a 2-year extension
Jared Coreau is expected to start Thursday
Michael Hutchinson is Jets' starter Thursday
Rookie Brayden Point (UBI) out for 4-6 weeks
Aleksander Barkov suffers LBI Wednesday
Ryan Miller blocks 36 in win over Kings
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jerod Evans totals four scores in comeback
Allen picked off thrice in Belk Bowl meltdown
Report: Cincy to hire Irish's Denbrock as OC
Deebo Samuel logs 14-190-1 line in defeat
Ricky Seals-Jones set to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Bentley throws for 390, trio of TD in defeat
Quinton Flowers accounts for five total TD
Jeremy Sprinkle suspended for Belk Bowl
Josh Reynolds fantastic in loss to Wildcats
Joe Williams rushes for 222 yards in victory
Group of 5 kicking around own Playoff
PFW: Brian Kelly wants out at Notre Dame
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Pickford to miss at least six weeks
Lanzini back in contention following injury
Stanislas and Surman good to go again
Rafa rumoured to want Wilson at Newcastle
Saints won't appeal Redmond's devilish red
United won't try to sign Lindelof anymore
Martial rumours quashed by instagram post
Shkodran Mustafi back in the Arsenal squad
Theo Walcott will miss out on Palace match
Mohamed Elneny will join Egypt for AfCoN
Kieran Gibbs out for New Years Day
Gradel in Ivory Coast's provisional squad
Player Page
Roster
Jerryd Bayless
(G)
Gerald Henderson
(G/F)
Timothe Luwawu
(G)
Jahlil Okafor
(C)
Ben Simmons
(F)
Robert Covington
(G/F)
Richaun Holmes
(F/C)
T.J. McConnell
(G)
Sergio Rodriguez
(G)
Nik Stauskas
(G)
Joel Embiid
(F/C)
Ersan Ilyasova
(F)
Nerlens Noel
(F/C)
Dario Saric
(F)
Hollis Thompson
(G/F)
|
Full Depth Charts
Sergio Rodriguez | Guard | #14
Team:
Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 6/12/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 175
College:
N/A
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 1 (27) / PHO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $8,000,000 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Sergio Rodriguez suffered a left ankle sprain and will not return on Thursday night.
The ankle sprain happened in the third quarter, so this isn't why he came off the bench to start the second half. He was able to walk to the locker room under his own power and wasn't limping too much. Chances are this is only a minor sprain, but he is obviously at risk of missing Friday in Denver. He only had three points, two boards and two assists. If he's out, T.J. McConnell will be very busy while the wings also help out.
Dec 29 - 11:07 PM
Source:
Keith Pompey on Twitter
Sergio Rodriguez scored 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting in Monday's loss to the Kings.
The Kings were daring him to shoot tonight and he made them pay, hitting four triples with five assists, three rebounds, three steals and two turnovers in 25 minutes. We have absolutely no idea when Ben Simmons (foot) will return, so the starting PG job belongs to Spanish Chocolate for the foreseeable future.
Dec 27 - 2:06 AM
Sergio Rodriguez made 8-of-12 from the field for a season-high 21 points against the Suns on Friday, adding two rebounds, seven assists and four 3-pointers in 26 minutes.
He continues to play well on the offensive side and had a couple really nice dishes to Joel Embiid. T.J. McConnell was coming on, but Sergio has a pretty strong grip on the starting job. When his shot is falling like it was tonight, Rodriguez can be quite valuable.
Dec 23 - 11:49 PM
Sergio Rodriguez sank 3-of-5 shots from deep on Sunday, but he was just 3-of-11 overall to finish with nine points, five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes.
Jerryd Bayless is likely done for the season after having wrist surgery this week, leaving Rodriguez and T.J. McConnell (eight points, six assists in 24 minutes) to hold down the PG spot for Philly. Rodriguez came in hitting 1.4 threes per game, with 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals, but those three categories are the extent of his fantasy value -- he's also shooting 39.2 percent from the field with 2.6 turnovers.
Dec 18 - 10:39 PM
Sergio Rodriguez suffers ankle sprain
Dec 29 - 11:07 PM
Sergio Rodriguez scores 18 in loss
Dec 27 - 2:06 AM
Sergio Rodriguez scores 21 points
Dec 23 - 11:49 PM
Sergio Rodriguez has an average night vs. BKN
Dec 18 - 10:39 PM
More Sergio Rodriguez Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia 76ers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
29
789
277
87
183
29
110
270
.407
9
11
.818
48
127
.378
4
71
9.6
3.0
6.3
1.0
2.4
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2006
POR
67
12.9
1.5
3.6
.423
0.4
1.3
.282
0.3
0.4
.808
0.3
1.1
1.4
3.3
1.1
0.5
0.0
1.1
3.7
2007
POR
72
8.8
1.0
2.7
.352
0.2
0.8
.293
0.3
0.5
.658
0.2
0.6
0.8
1.7
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.8
2.5
2008
POR
80
15.3
1.6
4.1
.392
0.5
1.4
.325
0.8
1.0
.792
0.5
1.1
1.6
3.6
1.5
0.7
0.0
1.7
4.5
2009
NY
66
15.9
2.5
5.3
.476
0.5
1.4
.352
1.0
1.4
.731
0.4
1.0
1.3
3.2
1.7
0.8
0.1
1.3
6.6
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2006
POR
67
862
101
239
.423
24
85
.282
21
26
.808
20
71
91
218
77
35
2
72
247
2007
POR
72
634
69
196
.352
17
58
.293
25
38
.658
13
45
58
123
53
24
0
57
180
2008
POR
80
1221
129
329
.392
37
114
.325
61
77
.792
43
87
130
286
119
54
2
133
356
2009
NY
66
1048
167
351
.476
32
91
.352
68
93
.731
24
65
89
212
114
50
5
84
434
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 26
@SAC
1
25
7
9
.778
4
5
.800
0
0
.000
0
3
3
5
2
3
0
1
18
Dec 23
@PHO
1
26
8
12
.667
4
8
.500
1
1
1.000
1
1
2
7
3
0
0
2
21
Dec 20
NO
1
31
3
11
.273
2
7
.286
1
2
.500
0
2
2
3
0
1
0
2
9
Dec 18
BKN
1
23
3
11
.273
3
5
.600
0
0
.000
1
1
2
5
2
1
0
3
9
Dec 16
LAK
1
25
2
7
.286
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
1
4
5
3
2
1
0
2
4
Dec 14
TOR
1
29
7
15
.467
2
6
.333
0
0
.000
0
1
1
5
1
0
0
3
16
Dec 11
@DET
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jerryd Bayless
Sidelined
Jerryd Bayless (left wrist) had surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
His wrist will be immobilized for 12 weeks due to a torn tendon. Bayless was likely going to be the starter for the 76ers, but his season will finish with just one start all year. With him out of the lineup, Sergio Rodriguez should see around 30 minutes per game as the starter and has solidified his value for owners who are OK with sub-par field goal percentage. T.J. McConnell will also stay in the rotation. Ben Simmons is making progress and is going to play point guard, so he could be in the mix down the line.
Dec 15
2
Sergio Rodriguez
Sidelined
Sergio Rodriguez suffered a left ankle sprain and will not return on Thursday night.
The ankle sprain happened in the third quarter, so this isn't why he came off the bench to start the second half. He was able to walk to the locker room under his own power and wasn't limping too much. Chances are this is only a minor sprain, but he is obviously at risk of missing Friday in Denver. He only had three points, two boards and two assists. If he's out, T.J. McConnell will be very busy while the wings also help out.
Dec 29
3
T.J. McConnell
SG
1
Gerald Henderson
Sidelined
Gerald Henderson (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday and Friday.
He suffered a hip injury on Monday and was not able to return. Henderson had some hip problems earlier in his career and has been injury prone at times, so the 76ers may be careful here. The last time Henderson missed a game, it was Hollis Thompson getting the start. Nik Stauskas should also benefit and pick up some run for owners in deep leagues while Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot would likely be in the rotation. Henderson only has a 17.2 usage rate in 24.6 minutes, so it won't be a big hole to fill for the 76ers.
Dec 28
2
Nik Stauskas
3
Timothe Luwawu
SF
1
Robert Covington
2
Hollis Thompson
PF
1
Ben Simmons
Sidelined
Bryan Colangelo said that the 76ers will not rush Ben Simmons' (foot) to get back to the court, and he remains without an official timetable to return.
Philly is currently tied with Dallas for the worst record in the league at 7-20, so there's obviously no rush to get Simmons back to the court. Colangelo also added that he likes what Simmons can bring, and he hopes that once Simmons does get back that they'll be able to push the pace, but he'll likely be dealing with heavy restrictions upon his return making him a tough guy to stash in standard leagues.
Dec 19
2
Ersan Ilyasova
3
Dario Saric
C
1
Joel Embiid
Sidelined
Joel Embiid (rest) will not play against the Jazz on Thursday night.
The 76ers are in Utah on Thursday and will go to Denver on Friday, so The Process will rest on the front end of the road back-to-back set. Coach Brett Brown has said that he is still going to limit Embiid for the foreseeable future, so this is an expected move. For Thursday, we should get our heaviest 2016-17 dose of Nerlens Noel, who hasn't played next to Jahlil Okafor at all. While Okafor clearly benefits the most, the other forwards also benefit with Embiid out.
Dec 28
2
Jahlil Okafor
3
Nerlens Noel
4
Richaun Holmes
Sidelined
Richaun Holmes (concussion) is still not with the team and will not play on Thursday in Utah.
He is in the concussion protocol and is almost certainly out in Denver on Friday. With Holmes out and Joel Embiid resting, we should get our biggest dose of Nerlens Noel tonight. We'll be tracking where he gets his minutes.
Dec 29
