Sergio Rodriguez | Guard | #14 Team: Philadelphia 76ers Age / DOB: (30) / 6/12/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 175 College: N/A Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (27) / PHO Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $8,000,000 2017-18: UFA

Sergio Rodriguez suffered a left ankle sprain and will not return on Thursday night. The ankle sprain happened in the third quarter, so this isn't why he came off the bench to start the second half. He was able to walk to the locker room under his own power and wasn't limping too much. Chances are this is only a minor sprain, but he is obviously at risk of missing Friday in Denver. He only had three points, two boards and two assists. If he's out, T.J. McConnell will be very busy while the wings also help out. Source: Keith Pompey on Twitter

Sergio Rodriguez scored 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting in Monday's loss to the Kings. The Kings were daring him to shoot tonight and he made them pay, hitting four triples with five assists, three rebounds, three steals and two turnovers in 25 minutes. We have absolutely no idea when Ben Simmons (foot) will return, so the starting PG job belongs to Spanish Chocolate for the foreseeable future.

Sergio Rodriguez made 8-of-12 from the field for a season-high 21 points against the Suns on Friday, adding two rebounds, seven assists and four 3-pointers in 26 minutes. He continues to play well on the offensive side and had a couple really nice dishes to Joel Embiid. T.J. McConnell was coming on, but Sergio has a pretty strong grip on the starting job. When his shot is falling like it was tonight, Rodriguez can be quite valuable.