Sergio Rodriguez | Guard | #14

Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/12/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 175
College: N/A
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (27) / PHO
Sergio Rodriguez suffered a left ankle sprain and will not return on Thursday night.
The ankle sprain happened in the third quarter, so this isn't why he came off the bench to start the second half. He was able to walk to the locker room under his own power and wasn't limping too much. Chances are this is only a minor sprain, but he is obviously at risk of missing Friday in Denver. He only had three points, two boards and two assists. If he's out, T.J. McConnell will be very busy while the wings also help out. Dec 29 - 11:07 PM
Source: Keith Pompey on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
297892778718329110270.407911.81848127.3784719.63.06.31.02.40.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2006POR6712.91.53.6.4230.41.3.2820.30.4.8080.31.11.43.31.10.50.01.13.7
2007POR728.81.02.7.3520.20.8.2930.30.5.6580.20.60.81.70.70.30.00.82.5
2008POR8015.31.64.1.3920.51.4.3250.81.0.7920.51.11.63.61.50.70.01.74.5
2009NY 6615.92.55.3.4760.51.4.3521.01.4.7310.41.01.33.21.70.80.11.36.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2006POR67862101239.4232485.2822126.8082071912187735272247
2007POR7263469196.3521758.2932538.6581345581235324057180
2008POR801221129329.39237114.3256177.7924387130286119542133356
2009NY 661048167351.4763291.3526893.73124658921211450584434
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26@SAC12579.77845.80000.0000335230118
Dec 23@PHO126812.66748.500111.0001127300221
Dec 20NO131311.27327.28612.500022301029
Dec 18BKN123311.27335.60000.000112521039
Dec 16LAK12527.28603.00000.000145321024
Dec 14TOR129715.46726.33300.0000115100316
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jerryd Bayless
2Sergio Rodriguez
3T.J. McConnell
SG1Gerald Henderson
2Nik Stauskas
3Timothe Luwawu
SF1Robert Covington
2Hollis Thompson
PF1Ben Simmons
2Ersan Ilyasova
3Dario Saric
C1Joel Embiid
2Jahlil Okafor
3Nerlens Noel
4Richaun Holmes
 

 