P.J. Tucker picked up a career-high seven steals against the Bucks on Saturday, adding 13 points, four rebounds, one assist and two 3-pointers in 37 minutes. With Valentine's Day around the corner, someone needs to make a card with coach Earl Watson and P.J. Tucker. Jokes aside, it's pretty easy to love how Tucker is playing both in fantasy and reality. He is absolutely crushing right now and has to be owned in all standard leagues. Worry about the trade rumors later.

P.J. Tucker scored eight points with five rebounds, three assists, one steal and two 3-pointers against the Kings on Friday. Yeah sure, Devin Booker hit a buzzer-beating winner, but do you want to take a guess who coach Earl Watson talked about first for play down the stretch in his post-game presser? Yep. P.J. Tucker. To be fair, Tucker's trey on Phoenix's second-to-last possession was huge. Watson continues to play him, so he really has to be owned even with the trade rumors surrounding him.

The Timberwolves reportedly offered Shabazz Muhammad for P.J. Tucker, according to Basketball Insiders. The Suns are leaning on Tucker heavily of late (possibly to showcase him for a trade), and Tucker has responded by playing his best basketball of the season. Over Phoenix's last seven games, Tucker is stuffing the stat sheet and averaging 11.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.4 3-pointers in 33.7 minutes. It's highly unlikely Tucker would see over 33 minutes in a night for a team such as Minnesota, so a trade would almost certainly hurt his fantasy value. Source: BasketballInsiders.com