Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Leandro Barbosa
(G)
Devin Booker
(G)
Jared Dudley
(G/F)
Alex Len
(F/C)
Tyler Ulis
(G)
Dragan Bender
(F)
Tyson Chandler
(C)
Derrick Jones Jr.
(F)
Ronnie Price
(G)
T.J. Warren
(F)
Eric Bledsoe
(G)
Marquese Chriss
(F)
Brandon Knight
(G)
P.J. Tucker
(G/F)
Alan Williams
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
P.J. Tucker | Guard/Forward | #17
Team:
Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 5/5/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 245
College:
Texas
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 2 (5) / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $5,300,000 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
P.J. Tucker picked up a career-high seven steals against the Bucks on Saturday, adding 13 points, four rebounds, one assist and two 3-pointers in 37 minutes.
With Valentine's Day around the corner, someone needs to make a card with coach Earl Watson and P.J. Tucker. Jokes aside, it's pretty easy to love how Tucker is playing both in fantasy and reality. He is absolutely crushing right now and has to be owned in all standard leagues. Worry about the trade rumors later.
Feb 5 - 12:42 AM
P.J. Tucker scored eight points with five rebounds, three assists, one steal and two 3-pointers against the Kings on Friday.
Yeah sure, Devin Booker hit a buzzer-beating winner, but do you want to take a guess who coach Earl Watson talked about first for play down the stretch in his post-game presser? Yep. P.J. Tucker. To be fair, Tucker's trey on Phoenix's second-to-last possession was huge. Watson continues to play him, so he really has to be owned even with the trade rumors surrounding him.
Feb 4 - 4:09 AM
The Timberwolves reportedly offered Shabazz Muhammad for P.J. Tucker, according to Basketball Insiders.
The Suns are leaning on Tucker heavily of late (possibly to showcase him for a trade), and Tucker has responded by playing his best basketball of the season. Over Phoenix's last seven games, Tucker is stuffing the stat sheet and averaging 11.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.4 3-pointers in 33.7 minutes. It's highly unlikely Tucker would see over 33 minutes in a night for a team such as Minnesota, so a trade would almost certainly hurt his fantasy value.
Feb 3 - 9:40 AM
Source:
BasketballInsiders.com
P.J. Tucker scored 10 points with 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and two 3-pointers against the Clippers on Wednesday.
Like coach Earl Watson almost always does after games, he mentioned Tucker's effort and how he hustled for his 14 boards. Tucker did get some heavy run over his last seven, averaging 11.1 points, 6.4 boards, 2.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.4 treys in 33.7 minutes. Some of this is due to injuries and some good matchups for him, but Watson clearly wants to play Tucker consistently. While a trade could cripple his fantasy value, it's hard to keep him on the wire after he posted fourth-round value in that seven-game span.
Feb 2 - 1:30 AM
P.J. Tucker scores 13 with seven steals
Feb 5 - 12:42 AM
P.J. Tucker scores eight in 32 minutes
Feb 4 - 4:09 AM
Wolves trying to trade for P.J. Tucker?
Feb 3 - 9:40 AM
P.J. Tucker double-doubles
Feb 2 - 1:30 AM
More P.J. Tucker Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Phoenix Suns Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
50
1419
346
290
64
70
126
305
.413
54
70
.771
40
118
.339
13
42
6.9
5.8
1.3
1.4
0.8
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2006
TOR
17
5.1
0.6
1.3
.500
0.0
0.0
.000
0.5
0.8
.571
0.6
0.7
1.4
0.2
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.7
1.8
2012
PHO
79
24.2
2.7
5.6
.473
0.3
0.9
.314
0.8
1.1
.744
1.7
2.8
4.4
1.4
0.8
0.8
0.2
1.8
6.4
2013
PHO
81
30.7
3.3
7.6
.431
0.9
2.4
.387
1.9
2.5
.776
2.0
4.5
6.5
1.7
1.3
1.4
0.3
2.5
9.4
2014
PHO
78
30.5
3.3
7.6
.438
1.1
3.2
.345
1.3
1.8
.727
1.5
5.0
6.4
1.6
1.2
1.4
0.3
2.3
9.1
2015
PHO
82
31.0
2.9
7.1
.411
0.8
2.5
.330
1.3
1.7
.746
2.0
4.2
6.2
2.2
1.4
1.3
0.2
2.5
8.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2006
TOR
17
86
11
22
.500
0
0
.000
8
14
.571
11
12
23
3
6
2
0
12
30
2012
PHO
79
1912
210
444
.473
22
70
.314
64
86
.744
132
218
350
109
67
62
19
145
506
2013
PHO
81
2489
265
615
.431
74
191
.387
156
201
.776
161
368
529
141
102
110
23
204
760
2014
PHO
78
2382
261
596
.438
87
252
.345
104
143
.727
114
388
502
122
96
107
23
179
713
2015
PHO
82
2540
239
582
.411
68
206
.330
106
142
.746
165
347
512
177
111
106
20
202
652
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 3
@SAC
1
32
2
8
.250
2
4
.500
2
2
1.000
1
4
5
3
1
1
0
0
8
Feb 1
LAC
1
34
3
9
.333
2
3
.667
2
2
1.000
4
10
14
2
0
1
1
5
10
Jan 30
MEM
1
25
5
7
.714
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
2
2
0
0
1
0
3
11
Jan 28
DEN
1
36
5
10
.500
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
1
5
6
5
0
1
0
5
12
Jan 26
@DEN
1
39
4
10
.400
3
4
.750
0
0
.000
1
3
4
0
0
1
0
4
11
Jan 24
MIN
1
34
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
6
8
.750
0
6
6
6
0
4
1
0
8
Jan 22
@TOR
1
32
5
10
.500
0
2
.000
1
2
.500
2
8
10
0
1
1
0
4
11
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Eric Bledsoe
2
Brandon Knight
3
Ronnie Price
4
Tyler Ulis
SG
1
Devin Booker
2
Leandro Barbosa
SF
1
T.J. Warren
2
P.J. Tucker
3
Derrick Jones Jr.
PF
1
Marquese Chriss
2
Jared Dudley
3
Dragan Bender
Sidelined
Dragan Bender (ankle) is listed as out for Saturday against the Bucks.
Perhaps he came back too soon on Wednesday as he will miss his second game since then. With Bender out, we should get a heavy dose of P.J. Tucker at the four. Maybe Marquese Chriss can keep his fouls down against Jabari Parker, too. We could also see Jared Dudley.
Feb 4
C
1
Tyson Chandler
2
Alex Len
3
Alan Williams
Headlines
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 4
Feb 4
We have a 10-game Saturday with no Westbrook or Harden, so who do you use as your studs?
More NBA Columns
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 4
Feb 4
»
The Week Ahead: Week 16
Feb 4
»
Mailbag: Stashes & Trades
Feb 4
»
Dose: Triple-Double Madness
Feb 4
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 3
Feb 3
»
Stew: Viva Nogueira
Feb 3
»
Dose: Hardaway Jr. Goes Off
Feb 3
»
Roundtable: Elite Handcuffs
Feb 2
NBA Headlines
»
Devin Booker scores 31 overall, 27 in 2nd Q
»
Gallinari (groin) likely out 10 more days
»
P.J. Tucker scores 13 with seven steals
»
Marquese Chriss scores career-high 27 points
»
LeBron James scores 32 points in win at MSG
»
Draymond Green (knee contusion) returns
»
Kevin Love turns in 23 and 16 in return
»
JaMychal Green goes off with 29 points in win
»
Draymond Green (leg) goes to locker room
»
Brandon Jennings scores 23 with 10 dimes
»
Lavoy Allen scores 18 points with 11 boards
»
DeMarcus Cousins and Afflalo starting
