Player Page

Roster

P.J. Tucker | Guard/Forward | #17

Team: Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:  (31) / 5/5/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 245
College: Texas
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (5) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

P.J. Tucker picked up a career-high seven steals against the Bucks on Saturday, adding 13 points, four rebounds, one assist and two 3-pointers in 37 minutes.
With Valentine's Day around the corner, someone needs to make a card with coach Earl Watson and P.J. Tucker. Jokes aside, it's pretty easy to love how Tucker is playing both in fantasy and reality. He is absolutely crushing right now and has to be owned in all standard leagues. Worry about the trade rumors later. Feb 5 - 12:42 AM
More P.J. Tucker Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
5014193462906470126305.4135470.77140118.33913426.95.81.31.40.80.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2006TOR175.10.61.3.5000.00.0.0000.50.8.5710.60.71.40.20.40.10.00.71.8
2012PHO7924.22.75.6.4730.30.9.3140.81.1.7441.72.84.41.40.80.80.21.86.4
2013PHO8130.73.37.6.4310.92.4.3871.92.5.7762.04.56.51.71.31.40.32.59.4
2014PHO7830.53.37.6.4381.13.2.3451.31.8.7271.55.06.41.61.21.40.32.39.1
2015PHO8231.02.97.1.4110.82.5.3301.31.7.7462.04.26.22.21.41.30.22.58.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2006TOR17861122.50000.000814.57111122336201230
2012PHO791912210444.4732270.3146486.744132218350109676219145506
2013PHO812489265615.43174191.387156201.77616136852914110211023204760
2014PHO782382261596.43887252.345104143.7271143885021229610723179713
2015PHO822540239582.41168206.330106142.74616534751217711110620202652
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 3@SAC13228.25024.500221.000145311008
Feb 1LAC13439.33323.667221.000410142011510
Jan 30MEM12557.71413.33300.0000220010311
Jan 28DEN136510.50024.50000.0001565010512
Jan 26@DEN139410.40034.75000.0001340010411
Jan 24MIN13413.33300.00068.750066604108
Jan 22@TOR132510.50002.00012.50028100110411

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Eric Bledsoe
2Brandon Knight
3Ronnie Price
4Tyler Ulis
SG1Devin Booker
2Leandro Barbosa
SF1T.J. Warren
2P.J. Tucker
3Derrick Jones Jr.
PF1Marquese Chriss
2Jared Dudley
3Dragan Bender
C1Tyson Chandler
2Alex Len
3Alan Williams
 

 