Paul Millsap | Forward | #4

Team: Atlanta Hawks
Age / DOB:  (31) / 2/10/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 246
College: Louisiana Tech
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (17) / UTA
Contract: view contract details
Paul Millsap was elbowed in the right eye on Monday vs. the Wolves and is expected to visit a doctor.
His eye was very swollen after the game but he was able to play through the issue. The Hawks are off until Wednesday vs. the Knicks, but his owners can expect an update on Tuesday afternoon. Millsap had one of the worst games of his season on Monday with seven points (2-of-13 FGs), five rebounds and a steal, but assuming he plays, he should bounce back against a Knicks' team that is ranked in the bottom five for defensive efficiency. Dec 26 - 11:20 PM
Source: Chris Vivlamore on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2790747622210044176379.46494124.7583091.330255917.68.23.71.62.20.9
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2006UTA8218.02.54.9.5250.00.0.3331.72.5.6732.22.95.20.81.10.80.92.96.8
2007UTA8220.73.16.1.5040.00.0.0001.92.8.6772.03.65.61.01.10.90.93.38.1
2008UTA7630.15.39.9.5340.00.1.0003.04.3.6993.35.38.61.81.71.01.03.813.5
2009UTA8227.84.78.7.5380.00.1.1112.23.2.6932.34.56.81.61.40.81.23.511.6
2010UTA7634.36.913.0.5310.10.3.3913.44.4.7572.25.57.62.51.91.40.93.617.3
2011UTA6432.96.713.5.4950.10.5.2263.24.0.7922.86.08.82.31.81.80.83.516.6
2012UTA7830.45.511.2.4900.20.5.3333.44.6.7422.34.87.12.61.81.31.03.014.6
2013ATL7433.56.514.1.4611.02.9.3583.95.3.7312.16.48.53.12.51.71.12.817.9
2014ATL7332.76.112.7.4761.13.0.3563.54.6.7571.95.97.83.12.31.80.92.816.7
2015ATL8132.76.213.2.4700.92.9.3193.85.0.7572.46.69.03.32.41.81.72.917.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2006UTA821474209398.52513.333140208.67318324042362946774236559
2007UTA821701253502.50404.000155229.67716729346081877273269661
2008UTA762288400749.53404.000228326.69925140365413812978732881028
2009UTA822276385716.53819.111183264.6931863735591311166499285954
2010UTA762604525988.531923.391256338.757164415579187145103692721315
2011UTA642103426861.495731.226202255.792180383563150112118522221061
2012UTA782374429875.4901339.333264356.742177377554201138102802321135
2013ATL7424814831047.46176212.358286391.731154473627232185129782101328
2014ATL732390443930.47677216.356255337.757139431570223166130692011218
2015ATL8126475011066.47074232.319309408.7571985347322651911471392371385
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@DEN138515.33325.400810.8001783111420
Dec 21MIN139718.38905.00046.66737107020218
Dec 19@OKC1391218.66735.600331.00029111411330
Dec 17CHA134817.47123.667221.0000555110120
Dec 16@TOR12859.55612.50034.7501454211414
Dec 13ORL134612.50025.400331.0001895321417
Dec 9@MLW139815.53314.25068.750311146113123

