Paul Millsap | Forward | #4 Team: Atlanta Hawks Age / DOB: (31) / 2/10/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 246 College: Louisiana Tech Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (17) / UTA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $20,072,033 2017-18: $21,472,407 {Player Option} 2018-19: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Paul Millsap was elbowed in the right eye on Monday vs. the Wolves and is expected to visit a doctor. His eye was very swollen after the game but he was able to play through the issue. The Hawks are off until Wednesday vs. the Knicks, but his owners can expect an update on Tuesday afternoon. Millsap had one of the worst games of his season on Monday with seven points (2-of-13 FGs), five rebounds and a steal, but assuming he plays, he should bounce back against a Knicks' team that is ranked in the bottom five for defensive efficiency. Source: Chris Vivlamore on Twitter

Paul Millsap hit 4-of-10 shots and 2-of-2 free throws for 10 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a block in Friday's 109-108 win over the Nuggets. The Hawks, who were down 108-100, caught a huge break in this one, outscoring the Nuggets 9-0 in the final three minutes with all of those points coming at the line. Nuggets coach Mike Malone got called for a technical foul and the referees failed to award Emmanuel Mudiay with a timeout as he was falling out of bounds, both of which factored into the final score. Millsap got to the line on a controversial foul call and calmly drained two free throws with six seconds left in the game to seal the unlikely win.

Paul Millsap scored 18 points in a start at center during a 92-84 loss to the Wolves on Wednesday, adding 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 39 minutes. He literally had a tall task against seven-foot Karl-Anthony Towns, but Millsap did a solid job on the defensive end. Millsap exploded in his other start at center with a 30-point, 11-board game against the Thunder. Dwight Howard (back) should be ready to go for the next one, but Millsap will have big numbers regardless. After a slow start, Millsap is a top-five player over his last eight games since returning from injury.