J.J. Barea (left Achilles soreness) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Blazers. The good news is that the team is only calling it soreness. The bad news is that Barea is just coming off a left calf tear. Back when he hurt himself last month, it looked like he may have hurt his Achilles, so presumably that calf tear was close to his Achilles. He finished with two points, one rebound, four assists and one steal in nine minutes. Seth Curry makes sense as a speculative pickup. Source: Mark Followill on Twitter

J.J. Barea (calf) returned to action on Monday vs. the Nuggets, scoring 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting with four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one triple in 13 minutes. He picked up right where he left off, shooting 5-of-9 from the field with zero turnovers. He only played in the first half, but that was by design as the Mavs wanted to ease him back into action. Deron Williams isn't the most durable player and coach Rick Carlisle will find minutes for Barea, so he looks like a nice pickup for any owners in need of guard help. Prior to his injury, Barea averaged 16.3 points, 5.4 assists, 2.0 triples and 2.0 turnovers on 41.5 percent shooting.

J.J. Barea (calf) will play on Monday vs. the Nuggets. Head coach Rick Carlisle said Barea will play "under an unspecified minutes restriction," and Dallas reporter Eddie Sefko said the plan is for Barea to only play in the first half. He was averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 assists, 2.0 triples and 2.0 turnovers on 41.5 percent shooting prior to the injury, but fantasy owners should keep expectations in check as he works his way back. His return will likely take some minutes away from both Deron Williams and Seth Curry. Source: Bobby Karalla on Twitter