Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Justin Anderson
(F)
Andrew Bogut
(C)
Dorian Finney-Smith
(F)
Devin Harris
(G)
Dirk Nowitzki
(F)
J.J. Barea
(G)
Nicolas Brussino
(F)
Jonathan Gibson
(G)
Wesley Matthews
(G/F)
Dwight Powell
(F/C)
Harrison Barnes
(F)
Seth Curry
(G)
A.J. Hammons
(C)
Salah Mejri
(C)
Deron Williams
(G)
|
Full Depth Charts
J.J. Barea | Guard | #5
Team:
Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 6/26/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 185
College:
Northeastern
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $4,096,950 2017-18: $3,903,900 2018-19: $3,710,850 2019-20: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
J.J. Barea (left Achilles soreness) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Blazers.
The good news is that the team is only calling it soreness. The bad news is that Barea is just coming off a left calf tear. Back when he hurt himself last month, it looked like he may have hurt his Achilles, so presumably that calf tear was close to his Achilles. He finished with two points, one rebound, four assists and one steal in nine minutes. Seth Curry makes sense as a speculative pickup.
Dec 21 - 11:07 PM
Source:
Mark Followill on Twitter
J.J. Barea (calf) returned to action on Monday vs. the Nuggets, scoring 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting with four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one triple in 13 minutes.
He picked up right where he left off, shooting 5-of-9 from the field with zero turnovers. He only played in the first half, but that was by design as the Mavs wanted to ease him back into action. Deron Williams isn't the most durable player and coach Rick Carlisle will find minutes for Barea, so he looks like a nice pickup for any owners in need of guard help. Prior to his injury, Barea averaged 16.3 points, 5.4 assists, 2.0 triples and 2.0 turnovers on 41.5 percent shooting.
Dec 19 - 11:55 PM
J.J. Barea (calf) will play on Monday vs. the Nuggets.
Head coach Rick Carlisle said Barea will play "under an unspecified minutes restriction," and Dallas reporter Eddie Sefko said the plan is for Barea to only play in the first half. He was averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 assists, 2.0 triples and 2.0 turnovers on 41.5 percent shooting prior to the injury, but fantasy owners should keep expectations in check as he works his way back. His return will likely take some minutes away from both Deron Williams and Seth Curry.
Dec 19 - 7:41 PM
Source:
Bobby Karalla on Twitter
J.J. Barea (calf) is questionable for Monday's game vs. the Nuggets.
He recently said he was targeting a return in Week 9 which means he could beat his timetable by two weeks. Barea was averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 assists, 2.0 triples and 2.0 turnovers on 41.5 percent shooting prior to the injury, but he's returning to a backcourt that's at full strength with Deron Williams and Seth Curry both healthy. Regardless, Barea is worth a look if you need a guard.
Dec 19 - 9:21 AM
Source:
Eddie Sefko on Twitter
J.J. Barea (left Achilles) out for game
Dec 21 - 11:07 PM
J.J. Barea scores 11 w/ four assists in loss
Dec 19 - 11:55 PM
J.J. Barea (calf) will play Monday vs. DEN
Dec 19 - 7:41 PM
J.J. Barea (calf) questionable for Monday
Dec 19 - 9:21 AM
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Dallas Mavericks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
10
310
158
34
53
7
56
132
.424
27
28
.964
19
49
.388
1
18
15.8
3.4
5.3
0.7
1.8
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2006
DAL
33
5.8
0.8
2.4
.359
0.2
0.6
.286
0.5
0.7
.667
0.2
0.5
0.8
0.7
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.6
2.4
2007
DAL
44
10.5
1.6
3.9
.418
0.5
1.2
.389
0.6
0.8
.800
0.1
1.0
1.1
1.3
0.8
0.3
0.0
1.1
4.3
2008
DAL
79
20.3
3.1
7.1
.442
0.7
1.9
.357
0.9
1.2
.753
0.5
1.8
2.2
3.4
1.3
0.5
0.1
1.5
7.8
2009
DAL
78
19.8
3.0
6.8
.440
0.7
2.0
.357
1.0
1.2
.844
0.2
1.7
1.9
3.3
1.3
0.4
0.1
1.5
7.6
2010
DAL
81
20.6
3.5
8.0
.439
0.8
2.3
.349
1.6
1.9
.847
0.4
1.6
2.0
3.9
1.7
0.4
0.0
1.7
9.5
2011
MIN
41
25.1
4.1
10.2
.400
1.3
3.5
.371
1.9
2.4
.776
0.3
2.4
2.8
5.7
2.5
0.5
0.0
1.5
11.3
2012
MIN
74
23.2
4.3
10.2
.417
1.3
3.8
.346
1.4
1.8
.784
0.5
2.3
2.8
4.0
2.0
0.4
0.0
1.8
11.3
2013
MIN
79
18.6
3.2
8.3
.387
0.9
2.9
.316
1.0
1.3
.790
0.2
1.7
1.9
3.8
1.6
0.3
0.0
1.6
8.4
2014
DAL
77
17.8
2.9
7.0
.420
0.7
2.2
.323
1.0
1.2
.809
0.3
1.4
1.7
3.4
0.9
0.4
0.0
1.4
7.5
2015
DAL
74
22.5
4.3
9.6
.446
1.4
3.5
.385
1.0
1.3
.771
0.4
1.7
2.1
4.1
1.5
0.4
0.0
1.5
10.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2006
DAL
33
193
28
78
.359
6
21
.286
16
24
.667
7
18
25
24
14
1
1
19
78
2007
DAL
44
463
71
170
.418
21
54
.389
28
35
.800
4
43
47
58
35
14
1
48
191
2008
DAL
79
1603
246
557
.442
55
154
.357
70
93
.753
36
141
177
269
105
37
5
121
617
2009
DAL
78
1546
232
527
.440
56
157
.357
76
90
.844
17
129
146
258
102
35
6
119
596
2010
DAL
81
1667
285
649
.439
66
189
.349
133
157
.847
29
130
159
317
136
30
1
136
769
2011
MIN
41
1031
167
418
.400
53
143
.371
76
98
.776
14
100
114
232
103
21
0
61
463
2012
MIN
74
1714
316
758
.417
97
280
.346
105
134
.784
34
173
207
294
145
32
0
131
834
2013
MIN
79
1470
254
656
.387
73
231
.316
79
100
.790
16
138
154
304
125
26
0
129
660
2014
DAL
77
1368
225
536
.420
54
167
.323
76
94
.809
23
111
134
263
70
33
1
104
580
2015
DAL
74
1666
317
711
.446
100
260
.385
74
96
.771
26
126
152
302
113
26
2
110
808
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 19
@DEN
1
13
5
9
.556
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
3
3
4
0
1
0
0
11
Dec 18
SAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 16
@UTA
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 14
DET
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 12
DEN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 10
@HOU
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 9
IND
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Deron Williams
2
J.J. Barea
Sidelined
J.J. Barea (left Achilles soreness) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Blazers.
The good news is that the team is only calling it soreness. The bad news is that Barea is just coming off a left calf tear. Back when he hurt himself last month, it looked like he may have hurt his Achilles, so presumably that calf tear was close to his Achilles. He finished with two points, one rebound, four assists and one steal in nine minutes. Seth Curry makes sense as a speculative pickup.
Dec 21
3
Devin Harris
SG
1
Wesley Matthews
2
Seth Curry
3
Jonathan Gibson
SF
1
Dorian Finney-Smith
2
Justin Anderson
3
Nicolas Brussino
PF
1
Harrison Barnes
2
Dirk Nowitzki
Sidelined
Dirk Nowitzki (Achilles) will not play against the Blazers on Wednesday.
That makes it 14 missed games for his right Achilles strain. The Mavs listed Nowitzki as questionable yesterday and Nowitzki has talked about his return as an early Christmas present, so he is getting closer. He'll have a chance to play on Friday in Los Angeles. For tonight, Dwight Powell and Salah Mejri should get most of the minutes at the five with Dorian Finney-Smith stepping up as well. Dirk is worth a stash, but he will likely have a ton of days off even when he's 100 percent.
Dec 21
C
1
Andrew Bogut
Sidelined
The Mavericks reportedly could buy out Andrew Bogut if he remains on the roster past the trade deadline.
Bogut is on the books for $11 million this season, but it could be tough for the Mavs to find a trade partner if the underlying theory is that he could be had for the vet's minimum after the trade deadline. Bogut is currently on the sidelines with a knee injury, and he won't be back in action until Dec. 29's game against the Lakers at the earliest, leaving Salah Mejri and Dwight Powell to man the center spot in Dallas. Bogut could help a contender, but he's not worth owning in most leagues.
Dec 21
2
Salah Mejri
3
Dwight Powell
4
A.J. Hammons
»
NBA Depth Charts
