Player Page

Roster

J.J. Barea | Guard | #5

Team: Dallas Mavericks
Age / DOB:  (32) / 6/26/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 185
College: Northeastern
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

J.J. Barea (left Achilles soreness) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Blazers.
The good news is that the team is only calling it soreness. The bad news is that Barea is just coming off a left calf tear. Back when he hurt himself last month, it looked like he may have hurt his Achilles, so presumably that calf tear was close to his Achilles. He finished with two points, one rebound, four assists and one steal in nine minutes. Seth Curry makes sense as a speculative pickup. Dec 21 - 11:07 PM
Source: Mark Followill on Twitter
More J.J. Barea Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
103101583453756132.4242728.9641949.38811815.83.45.30.71.80.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2006DAL335.80.82.4.3590.20.6.2860.50.7.6670.20.50.80.70.40.00.00.62.4
2007DAL4410.51.63.9.4180.51.2.3890.60.8.8000.11.01.11.30.80.30.01.14.3
2008DAL7920.33.17.1.4420.71.9.3570.91.2.7530.51.82.23.41.30.50.11.57.8
2009DAL7819.83.06.8.4400.72.0.3571.01.2.8440.21.71.93.31.30.40.11.57.6
2010DAL8120.63.58.0.4390.82.3.3491.61.9.8470.41.62.03.91.70.40.01.79.5
2011MIN4125.14.110.2.4001.33.5.3711.92.4.7760.32.42.85.72.50.50.01.511.3
2012MIN7423.24.310.2.4171.33.8.3461.41.8.7840.52.32.84.02.00.40.01.811.3
2013MIN7918.63.28.3.3870.92.9.3161.01.3.7900.21.71.93.81.60.30.01.68.4
2014DAL7717.82.97.0.4200.72.2.3231.01.2.8090.31.41.73.40.90.40.01.47.5
2015DAL7422.54.39.6.4461.43.5.3851.01.3.7710.41.72.14.11.50.40.01.510.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2006DAL331932878.359621.2861624.667718252414111978
2007DAL4446371170.4182154.3892835.80044347583514148191
2008DAL791603246557.44255154.3577093.75336141177269105375121617
2009DAL781546232527.44056157.3577690.84417129146258102356119596
2010DAL811667285649.43966189.349133157.84729130159317136301136769
2011MIN411031167418.40053143.3717698.7761410011423210321061463
2012MIN741714316758.41797280.346105134.78434173207294145320131834
2013MIN791470254656.38773231.31679100.79016138154304125260129660
2014DAL771368225536.42054167.3237694.8092311113426370331104580
2015DAL741666317711.446100260.3857496.77126126152302113262110808
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 19@DEN11359.55612.50000.0000334010011
Dec 18SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 16@UTA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 14DET0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 12DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 10@HOU0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 9IND0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Deron Williams
2J.J. Barea
3Devin Harris
SG1Wesley Matthews
2Seth Curry
3Jonathan Gibson
SF1Dorian Finney-Smith
2Justin Anderson
3Nicolas Brussino
PF1Harrison Barnes
2Dirk Nowitzki
C1Andrew Bogut
2Salah Mejri
3Dwight Powell
4A.J. Hammons
 

 